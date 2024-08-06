Connect Marketplace is Where Events Business Gets Done.
Connect Marketplace isn't just any conference—it's your gateway to unlimited opportunity. Secure your spot!

Event Tech Check: Tech at the Olympics, Plus New Tools for Event Management, Ticket Sales, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

Claire Hoffman
August 6, 2024
To kick off excitement for the return of the NBA Summer League, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has debuted new immersive fan retail experiences. Continuing its partnership with AI company MeetKai—which developed the NBPA’s first-ever virtual retail space in the metaverse for NBA All-Star Weekend—the association has relaunched the AI-enabled digital twin of the NBPA’s famed bodega-style pop-up shop, the Brotherhood Deli, but with interactive games, exclusive collections for purchase, and improved platform capabilities such as enhanced chat features, new avatar reactions, and more.
To kick off excitement for the return of the NBA Summer League, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has debuted new immersive fan retail experiences. Continuing its partnership with AI company MeetKai—which developed the NBPA’s first-ever virtual retail space in the metaverse for NBA All-Star Weekend—the association has relaunched the AI-enabled digital twin of the NBPA’s famed bodega-style pop-up shop, the Brotherhood Deli, but with interactive games, exclusive collections for purchase, and improved platform capabilities such as enhanced chat features, new avatar reactions, and more.
Screenshot: MeetKai

In Case You Missed It

The BizBash editorial team recently wrote about the first-ever corporate keynote at the Sphere in Las Vegas, taking a deep dive into how the jaw-dropping visuals came together on a 160,000-square-foot screen. We also took a look inside Fenty Beauty's return to gaming platform Roblox and chatted with tech entrepreneur Brad Jackson about his AI-driven talent platform that connects brands with freelance experiential experts. 

Spotlight On

Did you catch our interview with Getty Images' head of sports, Mike Heiman? He brought us behind the scenes to see what it takes to photograph the Olympics, including details on the brand-new underwater robotic that's currently sitting in the pools at La Défense Arena and the Aquatic Centre in Paris. Learn more hereGetty Images photographer Laurence Griffiths captured Simone Biles as she competed on uneven bars during Women's Qualification at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.Getty Images photographer Laurence Griffiths captured Simone Biles as she competed on uneven bars during Women's Qualification at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.Photo: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

But that's not the only technology making an impact on this year’s Paris Games. According to the tech website Gadgets360, the International Olympic Committee has embraced AI this year, using it to safeguard athletes from cyber abuse by monitoring social media and flagging abusive messages to report. There’s also an AI chatbot to answer athletes’ questions, AI applications that are monitoring energy consumption at the Games in real time, and more. Check out the full story here

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To simplify an event's discovery—and boost its reach
Eventbrite has partnered with TikTok to enable event creators to promote their events and sell tickets directly through TikTok videos. This integration allows Eventbrite links to be added to TikTok content, making it easier for users to discover event details and purchase tickets without ever leaving the app. The new feature is available in all regions where TikTok and Eventbrite operate.

"We're giving creators a simple way to jump into trending conversations and bring online communities together in real life through events they're passionate about," says Ted Dworkin, chief product officer at Eventbrite. "With this partnership, millions of people can now easily discover and attend the best events in their cities, right from where the conversation is happening—on TikTok."

To promote tourism through augmented reality
Capitol Interactive, in partnership with Events DC, has launched Destination Pass, an augmented reality (AR) platform designed for Washington, D.C.'s tourism and events communities. The platform was first used during Events DC’s Passport DC, a monthlong celebration of the city’s diplomatic community, where the customized app—downloaded 20,000 times—allowed attendees to earn points and passport stamps, and participate in a rewards-based scavenger hunt while exploring embassy open houses and cultural programs through AR interactions. This marks the first large-scale deployment of the Destination Pass platform, which will be incorporated into future Events DC programs to enhance user engagement and provide unique sponsorship opportunities.

"Partnering with Events DC to create the Passport DC app was the perfect opportunity to marry the strength and creativity of our local tech community with the reach and impact of Events DC programming," says Joseph Cathey, chief experience designer at Capitol Interactive. "We wanted to enhance the cultural exploration experience and make it more interactive for participants while showcasing the innovative capabilities that AR has to offer."

For an end-to-end event management system
Grip, an AI-powered event platform focused on revenue growth, has acquired Connectiv Holdings’ event management system (EMS), incorporating it into Grip’s "Manage" product suite. This acquisition enhances Grip's offerings with four key products—event registration, sponsor/exhibitor management, side event management, and smart badges—which together save organizers time and drive participant conversions. The new Manage suite is now available internationally, and Grip now provides a comprehensive, end-to-end platform for commercial event organizers, while also allowing flexibility to integrate with existing systems through its Native Integrations wizard.

“Our research shows that using the Connectiv Holdings’ EMS results in significantly higher event app activations, connections, and meetings. This is because having such a powerful event management solution, including registration, means we have more control of the data flowing into our platform, improving outcomes for event organizers and their participants," says Tim Groot, Grip's founder and CEO. "This leads to our customers benefiting from better event satisfaction scores, increased growth, and, ultimately, higher revenues.”

To streamline DMO operations
Tourism organizations including Destination Queenstown, Los Angeles Tourism, and 4 Vancouver Island (4VI) will serve as prototype destinations for the newly released Wayfinder. Launching at Destinations International's 2024 Annual Convention in Tampa, Fla., the Wayfinder, powered by Miles Partnership, provides the first industry-led, evidence-based framework for destination stewardship. The purpose-built software aims to transform destination management, allowing tourism organizations and stewardship consultants to streamline operations and dedicate resources to the areas that matter most to destinations and the communities they serve.

“This is a transformational shift in the way we approach tourism,” says Adam Burke, president and CEO of Los Angeles Tourism and a contributor to the Wayfinder’s Global Stewardship Innovation Lab. “We’ve had in-depth discussions with travel and tourism leaders about the serious challenges we’re facing, and it’s clear that they can only be solved through ongoing collaboration and collective impact. By adopting an industrywide approach to destination stewardship utilizing a common, globally accepted framework, we have the power to create lasting, positive impacts for our communities for generations to come.” 

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Groupize has acquired The Vendry, adding over 70,000 venues and independent vendors to its existing global marketplace of 190,000 hotels. The Vendry’s AI-powered search and other offerings will be integrated into Groupize’s platform, while The Vendry will continue to operate under its name as part of Groupize. The Vendry founder Daphne Hoppenot will join the Groupize executive team as a strategic advisor.

Ivent, a U.K.-based virtual event platform, has successfully raised Series A funding from Purple Ventures to accelerate the growth and development of its latest offering, the Ivent Pro platform, which was launched in November 2023. The new platform was developed after more than 12 years of experience with the company's legacy platform and in collaboration with a customer advisory group.

Visit Orlando has launched a suite of enhanced websites to promote the Orlando region to all audiences—meeting planners, meeting attendees, travel professionals, domestic and international leisure visitors, and more. After extensive research to uncover the needs of Visit Orlando’s various audiences, VisitOrlando.com; OrlandoMeeting.com; VisitOrlando.org; MagicalDining.com; and Spanish, Portuguese, French Canadian, and German websites are now live.

Latest in Event Tech & Tools
How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought Leadership
Event Tech & Tools
This Event Prof Is on a Mission to Connect Experiential Freelancers with Top Brands and Agencies
Fenty Beauty returned to Roblox to introduce a limited-edition product, a new shade of the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer called Major Flex.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move
New Event Tech Tools for July 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: The Newest Tools for Floor Plans, Event Management, Video Creation, and More
UNICEF's new art exhibition, 'Heart Strings,' kicked off in Houston from March 22 to April 7. Multimedia studio Moment Factory, which specializes in interactive technology, created a series of interactive rooms that uniquely utilized lights and sounds that responded dynamically to people speaking—intertwining attendees' voices with those of kids around the world that had been captured in UNICEF's documentary footage. See more: This UNICEF Exhibit Uses Visitors' Heartbeats and Voices to Create an Emotional Musical Journey
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Event Engagement, Video Creation, Data Analytics, and More
Related Stories
How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought Leadership
Event Tech & Tools
This Event Prof Is on a Mission to Connect Experiential Freelancers with Top Brands and Agencies
New Event Tech Tools for July 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: The Newest Tools for Floor Plans, Event Management, Video Creation, and More
During its May 13 benefit, Robin Hood—New York City’s largest poverty-fighting organization—honored its decadeslong effort to create a more utopian society with references to the dystopian plotline made famous in The Matrix. Guests were ushered into the event via a tunnel that displayed “digital rain” consisting of symbols representing Robin Hood’s work—a nod to similar coding in the 1999 film. See more: Robin Hood's 2024 Benefit Gala Enters 'The Matrix'—with No Glitches but Plenty of Glamour
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Exciting New Tools for Attendee Engagement, Live Translation, Staffing, and More
UNICEF's new art exhibition, 'Heart Strings,' kicked off in Houston from March 22 to April 7. Multimedia studio Moment Factory, which specializes in interactive technology, created a series of interactive rooms that uniquely utilized lights and sounds that responded dynamically to people speaking—intertwining attendees' voices with those of kids around the world that had been captured in UNICEF's documentary footage. See more: This UNICEF Exhibit Uses Visitors' Heartbeats and Voices to Create an Emotional Musical Journey
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Event Engagement, Video Creation, Data Analytics, and More
More in Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech & Tools
This Event Prof Is on a Mission to Connect Experiential Freelancers with Top Brands and Agencies
BizBash sat down with Brad Jackson, the founder of Out Of Office, to learn how he turned his freelancing experience into an AI-driven platform.
How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought Leadership
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move
The brand recently relaunched its experience on the gaming platform in conjunction with a new limited-edition product.
Fenty Beauty returned to Roblox to introduce a limited-edition product, a new shade of the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer called Major Flex.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: The Newest Tools for Floor Plans, Event Management, Video Creation, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for July 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Event Engagement, Video Creation, Data Analytics, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
UNICEF's new art exhibition, 'Heart Strings,' kicked off in Houston from March 22 to April 7. Multimedia studio Moment Factory, which specializes in interactive technology, created a series of interactive rooms that uniquely utilized lights and sounds that responded dynamically to people speaking—intertwining attendees' voices with those of kids around the world that had been captured in UNICEF's documentary footage. See more: This UNICEF Exhibit Uses Visitors' Heartbeats and Voices to Create an Emotional Musical Journey
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Explore how these tech trailblazers are helping craft unforgettable experiences and revolutionizing the event industry with their innovative tools and technologies.
Industry Innovators2024 Event Tech Article2
Event Tech & Tools
Which Social Media Platforms Are Making the Biggest Impact for Event Profs Right Now?
What's working best on Instagram? Do you really need to be on TikTok? Is anyone using Twitter anymore? We asked event professionals to share what's working for them now.
Shutterstock 1498591895
Most Popular
Sports
2024 Paris Olympics: See How Brands Are Winning Over Fans
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
24 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Spotify, CÎROC, Instacart, and More
Strategy
What Are Your Tricks for Getting Event Attendees Interacting?
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Comic-Con 2024: 35+ Clever Ways Brands Engaged Pop Culture Fans in San Diego This Year
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Tales of the Cocktail 2024: See How These Spirits Brands Served Up a Good Time
Sports
WNBA All-Star Weekend 2024: How Brands Capitalized on the Game's Record-Breaking Audience
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Exciting New Solutions for Travel Booking, Content Generation, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for April 2024
Sponsored
How to Give Your Sponsors a Seat at Every Table
Digital centerpiece technology opens your tables up to the ultimate sponsor recognition inside the ballroom.
iPad Centerpiece
Event Tech & Tools
Tired of Complicated Seating Maps? Try This Guest Management Platform
We chat with VOW founder Jennifer Brisman on how the platform has evolved—but has always been a collaboration tool for event profs.
Fp&pass
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Buzzy New Tools for Floor Plans, Meeting Notes, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for March 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Will Apple Vision Pro Change Immersive Experiences?
The $3,500 headset is being touted as the next best thing in immersive tech. But is it all it’s cracked up to be?
Apple Vision Pro
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Attendee Insights, Digital Floor Plans, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for February 2024
Page 1 of 108
Next Page