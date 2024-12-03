Go bigger and bolder with the BizBash Buzz.
Event Tech Check: An AI-Powered Event Assistant, New Venue Sourcing Tools, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

Claire Hoffman
December 3, 2024
BizBash recently debuted our Most Innovative Meetings of 2024 feature, which spotlighted standout business gatherings—and plenty to tech-driven solutions—from brands like Google Cloud, Canva, and HubSpot. (Pictured: the tech-forward Visa Payments Forum, produced by Imagination in partnership with Wilson Dow Group, had a central LED cube that showcased Visa’s intelligent systems with dynamic content that adjusted throughout the day.)
Photo: Alexis Contreras, Head of Design, Imagination

In Case You Missed It

The BizBash team recently rounded up some of our favorite interactive trade show booths, which included quite a few that used tech-forward details to boost engagement. Some favorites? A Cisco booth that displayed attendees' social media posts, a Reddit booth with an interactive "crystal ball," a Canon booth with some creative uses of VR, and a Google booth that utilized generative AI in clever ways. 

And be sure to check out our list of finalists for the 12th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards, which feature a variety of tech-driven categories for live, hybrid, and virtual events. Congratulations to the finalists!

Spotlight On

U.K.-based B2B meeting and event platform HeadBox has released a new white paper titled "How AI is Solving the Event Industry’s Biggest Challenges." The report explores how AI is transforming event planning, booking, management, and post-event analysis by automating tasks, enhancing efficiency, and supporting sustainability goals. Check it out here.

“We created this white paper to demystify AI for the events industry and show professionals how these tools can be leveraged to meet real-world challenges, from boosting attendee engagement to supporting sustainability goals," explained Andrew Needham, the company's CEO and founder. "At HeadBox, we’re committed to empowering our clients with innovative AI solutions that not only make event planning more efficient but also enhance the attendee experience and help organizations meet their ESG targets.” 

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To streamline your event planning
Bizzabo's new Event OS Copilot is an AI-powered assistant designed to enhance the experience of event organizers using Bizzabo’s Event Experience Operating System. Acting as a virtual guide, Copilot provides instant access to product walk-throughs, support resources, and tailored answers to user queries, all within the platform. Powered by generative AI trained on Bizzabo’s extensive knowledge base, it ensures accuracy and updates continuously as new features and questions arise. With Copilot, the Bizzabo team says, event professionals can save time, boost efficiency, and seamlessly deliver events, supported by Bizzabo’s 24/7/365 self-service tools and live assistance.

“Over the past few years, there have been countless AI tools launched into the event technology space, including writing assistants, video editors, and content creation tools. We’re taking a different approach with Copilot,” said Eran Ben-Shushan, co-founder and CEO of Bizzabo. “We’re leveraging AI to further enhance the customer experience we’re known for.” “With Event OS Copilot, we’re redefining the service that event professionals can expect from their platform,' added Simone Astuni, senior vice president of customer experience at Bizzabo. 'Our customers want instant, effortless access to product guidance, so we’re bringing the power of generative AI directly into their workflow.'“With Event OS Copilot, we’re redefining the service that event professionals can expect from their platform," added Simone Astuni, senior vice president of customer experience at Bizzabo. "Our customers want instant, effortless access to product guidance, so we’re bringing the power of generative AI directly into their workflow."Photo: Courtesy of Bizzabo

To easily find destinations and venues that fit your needs
PCMA and event technology solutions provider Gevme rolled out new enhancements to Spark, a generative AI tool built by event professionals for event professionals. Introduced to the global business event community nearly 17 months ago, Spark now boasts more than 9,000 users. The tool offers the ability to identify viable destinations and venues that meet various needs and criteria, all in one spot. Several destinations—including Dallas; Detroit; Long Beach, Calif.; Minneapolis; and Pittsburgh—are in the early integration process with Spark

“Business events strategists are continually seeking opportunities to be as productive as possible while at the same time being mindful of their footprint and impact on destinations and venues,” said PCMA and CEMA president and CEO Sherrif Karamat. “We continue to grow and evolve Spark in the AI business events industry space by creating alliances with organizations that can help bring the supply and demand side of the business together through a more seamless and efficient user experience.” Read more on our sister site, TSNN

To better understand the power of influencer marketing
RAD Intel's RAD Score is a data-driven tool designed to help marketers identify the most authentic and effective influencer partnerships for their campaigns. By analyzing factors like shared interests, emotional resonance, audience demographics, and engagement metrics, the RAD Score ensures that brands collaborate with creators who genuinely align with their values and objectives. Powered by AI, the score also evaluates content on dimensions like emotional impact, clarity, virality, and memorability, offering actionable insights for optimizing campaign success. This comprehensive framework takes the guesswork out of influencer marketing, enabling brands to create meaningful connections, drive better results, and improve ROI.

The tool accompanies RAD Intel's recent name change from Rad AI. "We’re excited about this new chapter," said Jeremy Barnett, CEO of RAD Intel. "Our name change reflects the true value we deliver to clients. While AI is a powerful tool, our focus is and will always be on the intelligence and strategic value we bring to our customer brands and agency partners alike, especially in a landscape shaped by the creator economy."

For a tech-forward way to track event shipments
Apple’s AirTag tracking devices, available since mid-2021, have become even more appealing to meeting professionals with the introduction of a new Share Item Location feature, announced on Nov. 11. This feature enables users to share real-time coordinates of lost or misplaced items with third parties via an easy-to-share link. Apple is partnering with 18 airlines to streamline the process of locating missing luggage, but AirTags could also be invaluable for tracking exhibits or critical event materials shipped across the country—items often misplaced by trucking companies or convention centers. Through the “Find My” app, users can monitor the item's current location on a map, which updates as the item moves. Location sharing can be stopped at any time and will automatically end once the item is reunited with its owner, making this a practical tool for event professionals managing logistics. Read more on TSNN.

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Encore, a global event technology and production services provider, launched its Overtime Savings Program in the U.S., along with additional people-first programs to further support its ongoing workforce in a seasonal industry. Powered by UKG’s payroll technology, this first-of-its-kind program aims to enhance financial wellness and stability for Encore’s frontline employees, many of whom work in markets that experience seasonal ebb and flow of business volumes. Read more.

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) has announced a three-year partnership with Snöball to launch a peer-to-peer marketing initiative at this year’s Expo! Expo!, taking place Dec. 16-19 in Los Angeles. Snöball’s user-friendly platform empowers event ambassadors to expand the event’s reach while enhancing their personal digital brands, with the partnership also supporting IAEE’s broader membership and strategic initiatives.

The 2024 Atlanta Pride Official Kickoff Party, held at the Georgia Aquarium on Oct. 10, had an “Intergalactic Futuristic Disco” theme. Designed by YES Event Designs, the gathering blended retro vibes with futuristic technology and interstellar aesthetics. A custom-built LED DJ booth was in the shape of a spaceship and featured ever-changing cosmic videos; the venue was also adorned with holographic projections of swirling galaxies, nebulae, and twinkling stars. The dance floor, meanwhile, was a glowing, interactive LED surface that responded to the rhythm of the music, creating a kaleidoscope of colors that pulsed and shifted with the beat. Active Productions handled the event's AV.
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Measure Event Success, Attendee Emotions, and More
Vita Motus, known for its work with Coachella and Electric Daisy Carnival, created a colorful carnival area for the event.
See How Tech Took Over This New Music Festival Model
To kick off excitement for the return of the NBA Summer League, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has debuted new immersive fan retail experiences. Continuing its partnership with AI company MeetKai—which developed the NBPA’s first-ever virtual retail space in the metaverse for NBA All-Star Weekend—the association has relaunched the AI-enabled digital twin of the NBPA’s famed bodega-style pop-up shop, the Brotherhood Deli, but with interactive games, exclusive collections for purchase, and improved platform capabilities such as enhanced chat features, new avatar reactions, and more.
Event Tech Check: Tech at the Olympics, Plus New Tools for Event Management, Ticket Sales, and More
How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought Leadership
This Event Prof Is on a Mission to Connect Experiential Freelancers with Top Brands and Agencies
