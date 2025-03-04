Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

Hospitality tech company hivr.ai has introduced "Mandy," an AI-powered phone agent designed to enhance meeting and group sales management. Radisson Hotel Group has already integrated this technology, which operates 24/7 and handles both inbound and outbound calls. Mandy utilizes advanced AI to provide natural communication in over 50 languages, and is capable of capturing leads, qualifying customer inquiries, and providing exceptional support. This tool interacts seamlessly with a hotel's existing Customer Reservation System (CRS), efficiently managing routine tasks and updating back-end systems to maximize customer engagement and streamline bookings.

“Meetings and group sales are worth an estimated $400 billion in revenue, driving one-third of all hotel room nights," says Felix Undeutsch, CEO and co-founder of hivr.ai. "The problem is hotels are drowning in inefficient admin work and outdated manual processes, and the sector hasn’t innovated as quickly as other areas of online travel. Mandy is our latest tool to support hotels in saving time, boosting efficiency, and adding a personalized touch to their meetings and group events."

To track and predict trade show revenue

Map Your Show (MYS) recently launched MYS Insights, a powerful new analytics tool designed to help trade show organizers improve their financial outcomes. MYS Insights leverages AI and proprietary data to provide real-time visibility into revenue pacing and sponsorships, transforming how organizers can predict success and manage risks. It features revenue forecasting, exhibitor retention and risk analysis, competitive benchmarking, and strategic decision-making tools that enable data-backed adjustments to pricing and sales strategies.

“Show organizers need more than just historical data—they need actionable intelligence,” explains Don Kline, CEO of Map Your Show. “MYS Insights gives them a clear picture of their event’s performance today, while helping them plan strategically for the future. ... It’s about turning data into action to build stronger, more profitable events year after year.”

For real-time event translation

XL8, a leader in AI-powered machine translation, has launched an updated version of its EventCAT technology. The tool offers real-time translations, subtitles, and transcripts for various settings such as international conferences, virtual meetings, and livestreams, supporting 42 languages. EventCAT's features are tailored to different needs: OnlineMeeting integrates with platforms like Zoom for virtual meetings, providing captions in multiple languages; Conference is designed for in-person events, displaying live translated subtitles; and LiveSubs offers subtitles for live broadcasts, benefiting nonprofits and news channels.

“We see our suite of services as a long-term investment in the future of communication,” says Tim Jung, CEO of XL8. “As more organizations and institutions rely on virtual or hybrid meeting and conference models, EventCAT offers a solution to transcend language barriers and enable true global collaboration.”

To find real-time analytics on visitor behavior

Switzerland-based company Technis is introducing its smart flooring and attendee behavior technology to the U.S. events market with the Technis Event solution, a new tool designed to help show organizers understand and optimize event space, enhance attendee experiences, improve safety, and clearly demonstrate ROI metrics to stakeholders, including sponsors. Combining advanced sensor technology with AI to provide real-time analytics on event space utilization and visitor behavior, the company’s smart flooring technology integrates into existing infrastructure, delivering precise insights while maintaining visitor privacy and data security.

“American businesses are ready to embrace the next evolution in space optimization,” says Wiktor Bourée, CEO of Technis. “Our platform has already transformed hundreds of venues across Europe, and we’re excited to bring this battle-tested innovation to the U.S. market. This expansion represents a pivotal moment in our mission to revolutionize how businesses understand and optimize their physical spaces.” Read more on our sister publication, TSNN.

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Event talent solutions company Soundings has launched a research study to explore how artificial intelligence is being used in the industry and its potential to reshape team structures, skill requirements, and future roles. The survey will examine the benefits and challenges businesses face as they adopt AI, as well as how the business event industry compares to other sectors in AI adoption. Click here to participate in the survey.

Event registration, lead management, and data analytics company CompuSystems has acquired EventsPass. This strategic move strengthens CompuSystems’ position in the event technology space by adding robust ticketing services to its offering and expanding its capabilities into the consumer event market. EventsPass will now operate as a division of CompuSystems.

Proto Inc., the original hologram and spatial computing company, announced that Todd Bouman has taken the role of CEO. The electronics industry veteran was handpicked by Proto inventor and founding CEO David Nussbaum, who steps into the role as chairman. Bouman was most recently president, CEO, and chair of Sharp/NEC Display Solutions, Americas. There, he crafted a transformative strategy that established the company as a dominant player in the global electronics and software display industry.

RYA, a creative AI tool for marketers, has announced integrations with the conversational search engine Perplexity and the AI image generation model Flux to provide comprehensive marketing campaign solutions. Utilizing billions of proprietary consumer data points, RYA helps marketers quickly devise original marketing concepts, validate these ideas with current trends through Perplexity, and visually represent them using Flux.

Jesse Feister has been named the new executive director of The Webby Awards, where he will oversee the expansion of the awards to include digital creators and AI innovations. With a background that includes holding senior roles at Twitch and founding Songspace, Feister brings experience at the intersection of digital platforms and creative economies to his new role.

—with additional reporting by Sarah Kloepple & Lisa Plummer Savas