Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

Event Tech Check: Must-Know New Tools for Tracking Revenue, Real-Time Analytics, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

Claire Hoffman
March 4, 2025
What if you could infuse traditional golf with the fanfare and excitement of sitting courtside at an NBA game? That's one of the goals behind TGL, a new tech-forward team golf league from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and their partnership with the PGA Tour. Innovative technology touches include a massive simulator screen and a green with an undulating, adaptable surface to create hole variations. See more: Behind the Scenes of a TGL Match—and Why Its Fans Might Have the Best Seats in Golf
What if you could infuse traditional golf with the fanfare and excitement of sitting courtside at an NBA game? That's one of the goals behind TGL, a new tech-forward team golf league from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and their partnership with the PGA Tour. Innovative technology touches include a massive simulator screen and a green with an undulating, adaptable surface to create hole variations. See more: Behind the Scenes of a TGL Match—and Why Its Fans Might Have the Best Seats in Golf
Photo: Courtesy of TGL presented by SoFi

Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To improve efficiency in event sales
Hospitality tech company hivr.ai has introduced "Mandy," an AI-powered phone agent designed to enhance meeting and group sales management. Radisson Hotel Group has already integrated this technology, which operates 24/7 and handles both inbound and outbound calls. Mandy utilizes advanced AI to provide natural communication in over 50 languages, and is capable of capturing leads, qualifying customer inquiries, and providing exceptional support. This tool interacts seamlessly with a hotel's existing Customer Reservation System (CRS), efficiently managing routine tasks and updating back-end systems to maximize customer engagement and streamline bookings.

“Meetings and group sales are worth an estimated $400 billion in revenue, driving one-third of all hotel room nights," says Felix Undeutsch, CEO and co-founder of hivr.ai. "The problem is hotels are drowning in inefficient admin work and outdated manual processes, and the sector hasn’t innovated as quickly as other areas of online travel. Mandy is our latest tool to support hotels in saving time, boosting efficiency, and adding a personalized touch to their meetings and group events."

To track and predict trade show revenue
Map Your Show (MYS) recently launched MYS Insights, a powerful new analytics tool designed to help trade show organizers improve their financial outcomes. MYS Insights leverages AI and proprietary data to provide real-time visibility into revenue pacing and sponsorships, transforming how organizers can predict success and manage risks. It features revenue forecasting, exhibitor retention and risk analysis, competitive benchmarking, and strategic decision-making tools that enable data-backed adjustments to pricing and sales strategies. 

“Show organizers need more than just historical data—they need actionable intelligence,” explains Don Kline, CEO of Map Your Show. “MYS Insights gives them a clear picture of their event’s performance today, while helping them plan strategically for the future. ... It’s about turning data into action to build stronger, more profitable events year after year.”

For real-time event translation
XL8, a leader in AI-powered machine translation, has launched an updated version of its EventCAT technology. The tool offers real-time translations, subtitles, and transcripts for various settings such as international conferences, virtual meetings, and livestreams, supporting 42 languages. EventCAT's features are tailored to different needs: OnlineMeeting integrates with platforms like Zoom for virtual meetings, providing captions in multiple languages; Conference is designed for in-person events, displaying live translated subtitles; and LiveSubs offers subtitles for live broadcasts, benefiting nonprofits and news channels. 

“We see our suite of services as a long-term investment in the future of communication,” says Tim Jung, CEO of XL8. “As more organizations and institutions rely on virtual or hybrid meeting and conference models, EventCAT offers a solution to transcend language barriers and enable true global collaboration.”

To find real-time analytics on visitor behavior
Switzerland-based company Technis is introducing its smart flooring and attendee behavior technology to the U.S. events market with the Technis Event solution, a new tool designed to help show organizers understand and optimize event space, enhance attendee experiences, improve safety, and clearly demonstrate ROI metrics to stakeholders, including sponsors. Combining advanced sensor technology with AI to provide real-time analytics on event space utilization and visitor behavior, the company’s smart flooring technology integrates into existing infrastructure, delivering precise insights while maintaining visitor privacy and data security. 

“American businesses are ready to embrace the next evolution in space optimization,” says Wiktor Bourée, CEO of Technis. “Our platform has already transformed hundreds of venues across Europe, and we’re excited to bring this battle-tested innovation to the U.S. market. This expansion represents a pivotal moment in our mission to revolutionize how businesses understand and optimize their physical spaces.” Read more on our sister publication, TSNN

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Event talent solutions company Soundings has launched a research study to explore how artificial intelligence is being used in the industry and its potential to reshape team structures, skill requirements, and future roles. The survey will examine the benefits and challenges businesses face as they adopt AI, as well as how the business event industry compares to other sectors in AI adoption. Click here to participate in the survey.

Event registration, lead management, and data analytics company CompuSystems has acquired EventsPass. This strategic move strengthens CompuSystems’ position in the event technology space by adding robust ticketing services to its offering and expanding its capabilities into the consumer event market. EventsPass will now operate as a division of CompuSystems.

Proto Inc., the original hologram and spatial computing company, announced that Todd Bouman has taken the role of CEO. The electronics industry veteran was handpicked by Proto inventor and founding CEO David Nussbaum, who steps into the role as chairman. Bouman was most recently president, CEO, and chair of Sharp/NEC Display Solutions, Americas. There, he crafted a transformative strategy that established the company as a dominant player in the global electronics and software display industry.

RYA, a creative AI tool for marketers, has announced integrations with the conversational search engine Perplexity and the AI image generation model Flux to provide comprehensive marketing campaign solutions. Utilizing billions of proprietary consumer data points, RYA helps marketers quickly devise original marketing concepts, validate these ideas with current trends through Perplexity, and visually represent them using Flux. 

Jesse Feister has been named the new executive director of The Webby Awards, where he will oversee the expansion of the awards to include digital creators and AI innovations. With a background that includes holding senior roles at Twitch and founding Songspace, Feister brings experience at the intersection of digital platforms and creative economies to his new role.

—with additional reporting by Sarah Kloepple & Lisa Plummer Savas

Latest in Event Tech & Tools
At CES, appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense hosted an immersive booth experience designed and executed by Impact XM. The space aimed to showcase Hisense's technology through the overarching theme of 'AI Your Life,' which highlighted how artificial intelligence can enhance everyday living through various interactive zones and activations. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Virtual Event Production, Exhibitor ROI, and More
Our CES 2024 coverage was one of BizBash's most popular stories last year, with highlights like Seoul-based conglomerate SK Group's display of artificial intelligence and carbon-reduction technologies, housed under an amusement park concept called “SK Wonderland.” In addition to the giant “Wonder Globe,' the space featured a 'magic carpet ride' (a vehicle embedded with an AI processor) and an AI fortuneteller. This year's CES kicks off today in Las Vegas; stay tuned for our coverage in the coming weeks!
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Innovative New Products for Exhibitor Management, Virtual Events, and More
BizBash recently debuted our Most Innovative Meetings of 2024 feature, which spotlighted standout business gatherings—and plenty to tech-driven solutions—from brands like Google Cloud, Canva, and HubSpot. (Pictured: the tech-forward Visa Payments Forum, produced by Imagination in partnership with Wilson Dow Group, had a central LED cube that showcased Visa’s intelligent systems with dynamic content that adjusted throughout the day.)
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: An AI-Powered Event Assistant, New Venue Sourcing Tools, and More
The 2024 Atlanta Pride Official Kickoff Party, held at the Georgia Aquarium on Oct. 10, had an “Intergalactic Futuristic Disco” theme. Designed by YES Event Designs, the gathering blended retro vibes with futuristic technology and interstellar aesthetics. A custom-built LED DJ booth was in the shape of a spaceship and featured ever-changing cosmic videos; the venue was also adorned with holographic projections of swirling galaxies, nebulae, and twinkling stars. The dance floor, meanwhile, was a glowing, interactive LED surface that responded to the rhythm of the music, creating a kaleidoscope of colors that pulsed and shifted with the beat. Active Productions handled the event's AV.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Measure Event Success, Attendee Emotions, and More
Related Stories
At CES, appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense hosted an immersive booth experience designed and executed by Impact XM. The space aimed to showcase Hisense's technology through the overarching theme of 'AI Your Life,' which highlighted how artificial intelligence can enhance everyday living through various interactive zones and activations. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Virtual Event Production, Exhibitor ROI, and More
Our CES 2024 coverage was one of BizBash's most popular stories last year, with highlights like Seoul-based conglomerate SK Group's display of artificial intelligence and carbon-reduction technologies, housed under an amusement park concept called “SK Wonderland.” In addition to the giant “Wonder Globe,' the space featured a 'magic carpet ride' (a vehicle embedded with an AI processor) and an AI fortuneteller. This year's CES kicks off today in Las Vegas; stay tuned for our coverage in the coming weeks!
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Innovative New Products for Exhibitor Management, Virtual Events, and More
BizBash recently debuted our Most Innovative Meetings of 2024 feature, which spotlighted standout business gatherings—and plenty to tech-driven solutions—from brands like Google Cloud, Canva, and HubSpot. (Pictured: the tech-forward Visa Payments Forum, produced by Imagination in partnership with Wilson Dow Group, had a central LED cube that showcased Visa’s intelligent systems with dynamic content that adjusted throughout the day.)
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: An AI-Powered Event Assistant, New Venue Sourcing Tools, and More
The 2024 Atlanta Pride Official Kickoff Party, held at the Georgia Aquarium on Oct. 10, had an “Intergalactic Futuristic Disco” theme. Designed by YES Event Designs, the gathering blended retro vibes with futuristic technology and interstellar aesthetics. A custom-built LED DJ booth was in the shape of a spaceship and featured ever-changing cosmic videos; the venue was also adorned with holographic projections of swirling galaxies, nebulae, and twinkling stars. The dance floor, meanwhile, was a glowing, interactive LED surface that responded to the rhythm of the music, creating a kaleidoscope of colors that pulsed and shifted with the beat. Active Productions handled the event's AV.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Measure Event Success, Attendee Emotions, and More
More in Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Virtual Event Production, Exhibitor ROI, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
At CES, appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense hosted an immersive booth experience designed and executed by Impact XM. The space aimed to showcase Hisense's technology through the overarching theme of 'AI Your Life,' which highlighted how artificial intelligence can enhance everyday living through various interactive zones and activations. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Innovative New Products for Exhibitor Management, Virtual Events, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
Our CES 2024 coverage was one of BizBash's most popular stories last year, with highlights like Seoul-based conglomerate SK Group's display of artificial intelligence and carbon-reduction technologies, housed under an amusement park concept called “SK Wonderland.” In addition to the giant “Wonder Globe,' the space featured a 'magic carpet ride' (a vehicle embedded with an AI processor) and an AI fortuneteller. This year's CES kicks off today in Las Vegas; stay tuned for our coverage in the coming weeks!
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: An AI-Powered Event Assistant, New Venue Sourcing Tools, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
BizBash recently debuted our Most Innovative Meetings of 2024 feature, which spotlighted standout business gatherings—and plenty to tech-driven solutions—from brands like Google Cloud, Canva, and HubSpot. (Pictured: the tech-forward Visa Payments Forum, produced by Imagination in partnership with Wilson Dow Group, had a central LED cube that showcased Visa’s intelligent systems with dynamic content that adjusted throughout the day.)
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Measure Event Success, Attendee Emotions, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
The 2024 Atlanta Pride Official Kickoff Party, held at the Georgia Aquarium on Oct. 10, had an “Intergalactic Futuristic Disco” theme. Designed by YES Event Designs, the gathering blended retro vibes with futuristic technology and interstellar aesthetics. A custom-built LED DJ booth was in the shape of a spaceship and featured ever-changing cosmic videos; the venue was also adorned with holographic projections of swirling galaxies, nebulae, and twinkling stars. The dance floor, meanwhile, was a glowing, interactive LED surface that responded to the rhythm of the music, creating a kaleidoscope of colors that pulsed and shifted with the beat. Active Productions handled the event's AV.
Event Tech & Tools
See How Tech Took Over This New Music Festival Model
The Worlds Away fest is aiming to create a new blueprint for how music and tech can intertwine at events.
Vita Motus, known for its work with Coachella and Electric Daisy Carnival, created a colorful carnival area for the event.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Tech at the Olympics, Plus New Tools for Event Management, Ticket Sales, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
To kick off excitement for the return of the NBA Summer League, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has debuted new immersive fan retail experiences. Continuing its partnership with AI company MeetKai—which developed the NBPA’s first-ever virtual retail space in the metaverse for NBA All-Star Weekend—the association has relaunched the AI-enabled digital twin of the NBPA’s famed bodega-style pop-up shop, the Brotherhood Deli, but with interactive games, exclusive collections for purchase, and improved platform capabilities such as enhanced chat features, new avatar reactions, and more.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Netflix's Tasty New IRL Experience Is Now Open in Las Vegas
Event Production & Fabrication
South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
33 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From NBC, Nespresso, Whataburger, and More
Event Production & Fabrication
7 Things Keeping Event Professionals Awake at Night
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Food Porn: Get a Sneaky Peek Inside CookUnity’s Peep Show Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Skincare Brand Created an Oasis of Wellness in the Wake of LA's Wildfires
Event Tech & Tools
This Event Prof Is on a Mission to Connect Experiential Freelancers with Top Brands and Agencies
BizBash sat down with Brad Jackson, the founder of Out Of Office, to learn how he turned his freelancing experience into an AI-driven platform.
How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought Leadership
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move
The brand recently relaunched its experience on the gaming platform in conjunction with a new limited-edition product.
Fenty Beauty returned to Roblox to introduce a limited-edition product, a new shade of the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer called Major Flex.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: The Newest Tools for Floor Plans, Event Management, Video Creation, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for July 2024
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools for Event Engagement, Video Creation, Data Analytics, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
UNICEF's new art exhibition, 'Heart Strings,' kicked off in Houston from March 22 to April 7. Multimedia studio Moment Factory, which specializes in interactive technology, created a series of interactive rooms that uniquely utilized lights and sounds that responded dynamically to people speaking—intertwining attendees' voices with those of kids around the world that had been captured in UNICEF's documentary footage. See more: This UNICEF Exhibit Uses Visitors' Heartbeats and Voices to Create an Emotional Musical Journey
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Tech Experts Who Are Redefining the Event Experience
Explore how these tech trailblazers are helping craft unforgettable experiences and revolutionizing the event industry with their innovative tools and technologies.
Industry Innovators2024 Event Tech Article2
Event Tech & Tools
Which Social Media Platforms Are Making the Biggest Impact for Event Profs Right Now?
What's working best on Instagram? Do you really need to be on TikTok? Is anyone using Twitter anymore? We asked event professionals to share what's working for them now.
Shutterstock 1498591895
Page 1 of 109
Next Page