GLENDALE, ARIZ.—Experience tourism is all the rage right now, with more and more folks traveling to root for sports teams or see their favorite artists.

In fact, the global music tourism market is projected to reach a value of $15.2 billion by 2033, up from $6.5 billion in 2023, and the American Music Tourism Act aims to further grow the market by directing the Department of Commerce to develop a comprehensive plan to expand music tourism nationwide. It’s currently waiting to be voted on in the House.

Considering this trend, music industry mainstay TAIT, a supplier known for its concert staging, has partnered with the soon-to-open VAI Resort to create a unique concert experience in Glendale, Ariz.

Photo: Courtesy of VAI Resort At the $1 billion, 60-acre resort, guests will be able to take in views of the $50 million state-of-the-art stage from their hotel suites. The VAI Amphitheater will feature massive moving LED screens, advanced flying systems, and an innovative engineering infrastructure.

“Designing the hotel around entertainment and concerts was essential to our vision of creating a truly immersive experience,” explained Howard Weiss, senior vice president of entertainment and sponsorships for VAI.

“We wanted to offer guests the chance to enjoy luxury accommodations while also being at the center of world-class live performances. The idea was inspired by the desire to seamlessly blend comfort with entertainment, allowing guests to enjoy sweeping views of the Amphitheater stage from their suites. This approach ensures that both artists and fans can fully engage with the performances in a way that’s unlike any other experience,” he added.

Rendering: Courtesy of VAI Resort Set for a phased opening, with phase one scheduled to debut in late 2025, VAI Resort will feature four hotel towers with 1,100 rooms, suites, and villas; 11 restaurants; a luxury spa; retail spaces; and art installations. The VAI Conference Center will contain more than 150,000 square feet of flexible indoor-outdoor meeting and event space.

The property will also feature the 130-foot-high Konos Sky Bar; the world's first Mattel Adventure Park; and a 2,000-person-capacity indoor multilevel theater and concert venue, in addition to the amphitheater, which will have a capacity of 11,000.

Unlike arenas and stadiums, the resort “offers multiple vantage points and levels of engagement—hotel room balconies that light up as part of the show, party decks for larger VIP groups, GA seating, front-row standing room, and even guests floating in the lagoon,” explained Rob Homan, department head of production design at TAIT.

Plus, “guests are always watching,” he said about the venue that will sit in the middle of the resort. “There’s no back of house, so together VAI and TAIT designed a tunnel system that starts just under the main stage, around the hotel and out to the loading docks on the opposite side of the hotel. The show can be loading in while guests are lounging by the pool and have no idea anything is happening.”

Rendering: Courtesy of VAI Resort Because of the constant exposure, Homan said the resort “wanted an exciting way to close the stage down for load-ins while offering content to the guests by the pool.” The answer? “A giant array of kinetic video louvers that offer endless looks during a show and become an extension of the artist, amplifying the performance in a big way.”

As for the bandshell, “it needed to have a big, bold presence to stand out as a central icon—the heartbeat of the resort,” he said. “We crafted a shape that took inspiration from the V in the brand logo and seamlessly integrated the structure and overhead grid into one high-tech piece of sculpture.”

Weiss said that VAI is currently in the early stages of confirming its roster of performers, adding that bookings will start in the coming months.

“Fans want something special,” said Butch Allen, vice president of global business development at TAIT. “They want to feel like they have experienced something super exclusive. What an experience to stay at a resort in a VIP suite to see your favorite artist or band play at a state-of-the-art venue—and you don’t have to leave at the end of the night.”