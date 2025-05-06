Event Tech Check: Cool New Solutions for Networking, Fan Engagement, Livestreaming, and More

This column is sponsored by BW Events Tech, award-winning event technologists who take the stress out of registration, mobile apps, integrations, and more.

In Case You Missed It

Last week, we revealed the event tech leaders on our latest Industry Innovators list ! From providing real-time translation and intuitive spatial planning to offering smarter entertainment booking and hands-on coding events for young girls, these event tech experts are redefining what’s possible. Click through to learn how they’re leveraging technology to build better experiences, the advancements they’re most excited about, and what’s coming next in the world of event tech.

Need more inspo? We also recently debuted our 2025 40 Under 40 list, featuring a number of event tech leaders from companies like Bizzabo, InEvent, and more.

Spotlight On

The NFL and Adobe have announced an expanded global partnership that leverages AI, creativity, and marketing technology to deliver more personalized and immersive fan experiences. As part of the NFL’s broader Technology Innovation Hub initiative, Adobe has been named an official partner of the league, with tools like Adobe Experience Platform, Firefly, and Adobe Express enabling the NFL and its 32 clubs to scale content creation, optimize fan engagement, and tailor communications based on fan interests and behavior. These technologies will be used across the NFL’s digital ecosystem—including NFL.com, the NFL App, and NFL OnePass—to deliver customized experiences whether fans are watching from home, engaging on the go, or attending games in person.

A key feature of the partnership is the rollout of a new set of NFL-themed templates in Adobe Express, allowing fans to remix, personalize, and share content that reflects their team pride. Adobe’s tools will also be used to enhance interactive experiences at live events and power real-time content creation by the NFL’s 140-plus Live Content Correspondents, who capture in-game moments and behind-the-scenes stories. Additionally, Adobe will support the league’s "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative, helping select players design custom cleats with Firefly and Adobe Express to raise awareness for causes they care about.

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

Bizzabo has introduced a fully integrated networking solution within its Event Experience Operating System to address a growing demand for meaningful in-person connections at events. According to Bizzabo’s 2025 State of Events report , while 72% of attendees believe in-person conferences offer the best networking opportunities, only 30% felt their last event delivered on that promise. The new solution aims to close this gap by embedding AI-powered matchmaking and scheduling features directly into the event platform, eliminating the need for third-party apps.

Drawing on rich attendee data—from registration details to session participation and stated interests—the platform offers personalized matchmaking, mobile and web scheduling, and tools like time blocking and customizable meeting locations. For organizers, this means fewer workflow disruptions, easier data management, and a single source of info for all attendee interactions, helping to drive higher engagement, stronger connections, and better overall event outcomes. Graphic: Courtesy of Bizzabo

For an event industry-specific AI option

Tradeshow Logic and TurnoutNow have partnered to launch eventCopilot, an AI-powered engagement platform designed to enhance attendee experiences, increase exhibitor ROI, and provide real-time insights for event organizers. The platform combines Tradeshow Logic’s event strategy expertise with TurnoutNow’s suite of AI technologies—including a prescriptive recommendations engine, an attendee networking tool, and an AI-powered search—to personalize content, streamline navigation, and generate qualified leads. EventCopilot builds on the success of Tradeshow Logic’s earlier AI assistant, Expo Navigator, which was piloted at events like The NAMA Show and NAB Show New York in 2024.

By layering generative AI over existing behavioral and location-based data, eventCopilot offers a scalable, intelligent solution for modernizing event engagement and intelligence across the full attendee journey. “Our collaboration with Tradeshow Logic ensures this platform is not only grounded in strategy but also purpose-built to serve the entire event community," says Harpreet Chatha, founder and CEO of TurnoutNow. "From connecting attendees with the right content to helping exhibitors generate qualified leads and driving real-time insights for organizers, eventCopilot is a transformative experience layer that adds measurable value at every level of the event.”

Photo: Courtesy of SlidesLive To create high-quality event broadcasts

SlidesLive has introduced SmartStream, an AI-powered event streaming solution that uses robotic cameras and automation to reduce the need for large on-site production teams while maintaining high-quality broadcasts. At the core of the system is NATE, an automation engine that tracks speakers and adjusts camera angles in real time, making it possible to stream multiroom conferences with just a few crew members instead of dozens. The new SmartStream Basic package offers a budget-friendly option for fully in-person events, while Premium and Enterprise packages provide advanced features like remote speaker integration, custom branding, and postproduction support. This flexible approach aims to make professional-grade streaming more accessible, scalable, and efficient for conferences of all sizes.

To design better event layouts

Intangible is a new AI-powered 3D design tool built by industry veterans from Apple, Pixar, and Unity and backed by a16z Speedrun. For event and experiential teams, the browser-based, no-code platform makes it easy to prototype and iterate on spatial layouts using simple text prompts like “Create a keynote stage with tiered seating and three screens.” At its core is the Intangible Studio, powered by Intangible OS: a model-agnostic AI system that combines LLMs, knowledge graphs, and world models to interpret human concepts in 3D, enabling users to go from words to fully visualized environments in minutes. With drag-and-drop simplicity and Lego-like building blocks, the tool delivers Canva-level ease of use while supporting dynamic, interactive scene creation that integrates with existing workflows. Currently in closed beta, the platform is set to launch publicly in June. Graphic: Courtesy of Intangible

To create 3D, virtual replicas of an IRL event space

Zuant 3D is a virtual sales and engagement tool that uses 3D photography to recreate physical spaces—such as trade show booths or factory floors—for online exploration. Designed to integrate with CRM systems, it allows users to navigate a space independently or with a live sales representative, while features like video chat, content linking, and behavior tracking offer insights into visitor engagement. The tool captures leads, logs how long visitors spend on specific products, and enables tailored follow-up based on user behavior. Companies like Toshiba have used it to extend the reach of trade show booths beyond the physical event, offering live virtual tours and engaging audiences who couldn't attend in person. With rising costs of in-person exhibiting, tools like Zuant 3D aim to help businesses maximize the value of their event investments over a longer period.

For professional growth

Her Workplace is a new AI-powered career platform designed to support Gen Z and millennial women professionals by facilitating personalized, data-driven networking and career development. Using AI matchmaking, the platform connects users based on shared goals, industries, and interests, while also offering resources like mentorship with executives, career coaching, and in-person events in cities such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles through a partnership with Tishman Speyer. Accessible via web and mobile, Her Workplace aims to create a supportive, inclusive environment where members can build meaningful relationships and access tools for long-term professional growth. Check out a list of upcoming events here.

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Tripleseat has partnered with Event Staff App to streamline the staffing process for events by integrating their platforms. Now, when a venue books an event through Tripleseat, key details automatically transfer to Event Staff App, making it easier to manage scheduling, communication, time tracking, and payroll. This integration helps venues coordinate day-of operations more efficiently, reduces manual data entry, and minimizes errors by keeping records synced across both systems.

Events.com has acquired Upped Events, expanding its platform with advanced mobile payments, on-site tools, and data analytics to support end-to-end event management. The integration introduces a new contactless point-of-sale system that offers multiple transaction formats and detailed revenue tracking, first showcased at the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance.

HeadBox—a B2B meetings and events platform powered by AI software—has secured a £3 million investment to support its global expansion, with backing from Salica Investments, Deepbridge Capital, and EGORA Ventures. The funding will accelerate growth in key markets, including a newly launched presence in New York, where the platform has already generated over $25 million in event enquiries, and support further expansion across the Asia-Pacific region through its HeadBox Australia division.

Rebel Capital, a newly launched holding company focused on acquiring established software SMBs, has announced its first acquisition: Leadature, an event data capture and marketing platform founded in 2007 and used by companies such as SAP and ServiceNow. Rebel Capital plans to apply its AI platform, EVE, to streamline operations and improve efficiency at Leadature and future portfolio companies.