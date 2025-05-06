Event Tech Check: Cool New Solutions for Networking, Fan Engagement, Livestreaming, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

Claire Hoffman
May 6, 2025
Recently, multimedia studio Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France. Read more in our interview with co-founder Dominic Audet, who made our list of Industry Innovators in the event tech industry.
Recently, multimedia studio Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France. Read more in our interview with co-founder Dominic Audet, who made our list of Industry Innovators in the event tech industry.
Photo: ©Moment Factory

This column is sponsored by BW Events Tech, award-winning event technologists who take the stress out of registration, mobile apps, integrations, and more. 

In Case You Missed It

Last week, we revealed the event tech leaders on our latest Industry Innovators list! From providing real-time translation and intuitive spatial planning to offering smarter entertainment booking and hands-on coding events for young girls, these event tech experts are redefining what’s possible. Click through to learn how they’re leveraging technology to build better experiences, the advancements they’re most excited about, and what’s coming next in the world of event tech.

Need more inspo? We also recently debuted our 2025 40 Under 40 list, featuring a number of event tech leaders from companies like Bizzabo, InEvent, and more. 

Spotlight On

The NFL and Adobe have announced an expanded global partnership that leverages AI, creativity, and marketing technology to deliver more personalized and immersive fan experiences. As part of the NFL’s broader Technology Innovation Hub initiative, Adobe has been named an official partner of the league, with tools like Adobe Experience Platform, Firefly, and Adobe Express enabling the NFL and its 32 clubs to scale content creation, optimize fan engagement, and tailor communications based on fan interests and behavior. These technologies will be used across the NFL’s digital ecosystem—including NFL.com, the NFL App, and NFL OnePass—to deliver customized experiences whether fans are watching from home, engaging on the go, or attending games in person.

A key feature of the partnership is the rollout of a new set of NFL-themed templates in Adobe Express, allowing fans to remix, personalize, and share content that reflects their team pride. Adobe’s tools will also be used to enhance interactive experiences at live events and power real-time content creation by the NFL’s 140-plus Live Content Correspondents, who capture in-game moments and behind-the-scenes stories. Additionally, Adobe will support the league’s "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative, helping select players design custom cleats with Firefly and Adobe Express to raise awareness for causes they care about. 

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To improve event networking
Bizzabo has introduced a fully integrated networking solution within its Event Experience Operating System to address a growing demand for meaningful in-person connections at events. According to Bizzabo’s 2025 State of Events report, while 72% of attendees believe in-person conferences offer the best networking opportunities, only 30% felt their last event delivered on that promise. The new solution aims to close this gap by embedding AI-powered matchmaking and scheduling features directly into the event platform, eliminating the need for third-party apps.

Drawing on rich attendee data—from registration details to session participation and stated interests—the platform offers personalized matchmaking, mobile and web scheduling, and tools like time blocking and customizable meeting locations. For organizers, this means fewer workflow disruptions, easier data management, and a single source of info for all attendee interactions, helping to drive higher engagement, stronger connections, and better overall event outcomes. 'Event organizers today face a fundamental shift in what drives attendance. Content alone no longer fills seats—people are coming to build relationships,' says Alon Alroy, co-founder and CMO of Bizzabo. 'Our integrated networking suite directly addresses this by making it easier for organizers to deliver the connections attendees crave while maintaining operational efficiency. When networking becomes frictionless, everyone wins: Attendees make meaningful connections, sponsors meet qualified prospects, and organizers see higher satisfaction scores and return rates.'"Event organizers today face a fundamental shift in what drives attendance. Content alone no longer fills seats—people are coming to build relationships," says Alon Alroy, co-founder and CMO of Bizzabo. "Our integrated networking suite directly addresses this by making it easier for organizers to deliver the connections attendees crave while maintaining operational efficiency. When networking becomes frictionless, everyone wins: Attendees make meaningful connections, sponsors meet qualified prospects, and organizers see higher satisfaction scores and return rates."Graphic: Courtesy of Bizzabo

For an event industry-specific AI option
Tradeshow Logic and TurnoutNow have partnered to launch eventCopilot, an AI-powered engagement platform designed to enhance attendee experiences, increase exhibitor ROI, and provide real-time insights for event organizers. The platform combines Tradeshow Logic’s event strategy expertise with TurnoutNow’s suite of AI technologies—including a prescriptive recommendations engine, an attendee networking tool, and an AI-powered search—to personalize content, streamline navigation, and generate qualified leads. EventCopilot builds on the success of Tradeshow Logic’s earlier AI assistant, Expo Navigator, which was piloted at events like The NAMA Show and NAB Show New York in 2024.

By layering generative AI over existing behavioral and location-based data, eventCopilot offers a scalable, intelligent solution for modernizing event engagement and intelligence across the full attendee journey. “Our collaboration with Tradeshow Logic ensures this platform is not only grounded in strategy but also purpose-built to serve the entire event community," says Harpreet Chatha, founder and CEO of TurnoutNow. "From connecting attendees with the right content to helping exhibitors generate qualified leads and driving real-time insights for organizers, eventCopilot is a transformative experience layer that adds measurable value at every level of the event.”

“With SmartStream Basic, we’re responding directly to what many organizers have asked for—a simple, reliable, and affordable way to livestream conferences maintaining high-quality output. It’s a step forward in making professional streaming more accessible,' says Vojta Ciml, CEO and founder of SlidesLive.“With SmartStream Basic, we’re responding directly to what many organizers have asked for—a simple, reliable, and affordable way to livestream conferences maintaining high-quality output. It’s a step forward in making professional streaming more accessible," says Vojta Ciml, CEO and founder of SlidesLive.Photo: Courtesy of SlidesLiveTo create high-quality event broadcasts
SlidesLive has introduced SmartStream, an AI-powered event streaming solution that uses robotic cameras and automation to reduce the need for large on-site production teams while maintaining high-quality broadcasts. At the core of the system is NATE, an automation engine that tracks speakers and adjusts camera angles in real time, making it possible to stream multiroom conferences with just a few crew members instead of dozens. The new SmartStream Basic package offers a budget-friendly option for fully in-person events, while Premium and Enterprise packages provide advanced features like remote speaker integration, custom branding, and postproduction support. This flexible approach aims to make professional-grade streaming more accessible, scalable, and efficient for conferences of all sizes.

To design better event layouts
Intangible is a new AI-powered 3D design tool built by industry veterans from Apple, Pixar, and Unity and backed by a16z Speedrun. For event and experiential teams, the browser-based, no-code platform makes it easy to prototype and iterate on spatial layouts using simple text prompts like “Create a keynote stage with tiered seating and three screens.” At its core is the Intangible Studio, powered by Intangible OS: a model-agnostic AI system that combines LLMs, knowledge graphs, and world models to interpret human concepts in 3D, enabling users to go from words to fully visualized environments in minutes. With drag-and-drop simplicity and Lego-like building blocks, the tool delivers Canva-level ease of use while supporting dynamic, interactive scene creation that integrates with existing workflows. Currently in closed beta, the platform is set to launch publicly in June. Unlike 2D AI tools, Intangible offers dynamic control, movement, and interactivity, allowing creatives to not only create but also communicate in 3D. This is what allows event teams to quickly plan, prototype, and iterate event spaces to visualize how it will look in 3D before committing to building anything, the team notes. From there, teams can share a simple link to collaborate, maintain version control, and integrate client feedback quickly—similar to Google Docs.Unlike 2D AI tools, Intangible offers dynamic control, movement, and interactivity, allowing creatives to not only create but also communicate in 3D. This is what allows event teams to quickly plan, prototype, and iterate event spaces to visualize how it will look in 3D before committing to building anything, the team notes. From there, teams can share a simple link to collaborate, maintain version control, and integrate client feedback quickly—similar to Google Docs.Graphic: Courtesy of Intangible

To create 3D, virtual replicas of an IRL event space
Zuant 3D is a virtual sales and engagement tool that uses 3D photography to recreate physical spaces—such as trade show booths or factory floors—for online exploration. Designed to integrate with CRM systems, it allows users to navigate a space independently or with a live sales representative, while features like video chat, content linking, and behavior tracking offer insights into visitor engagement. The tool captures leads, logs how long visitors spend on specific products, and enables tailored follow-up based on user behavior. Companies like Toshiba have used it to extend the reach of trade show booths beyond the physical event, offering live virtual tours and engaging audiences who couldn't attend in person. With rising costs of in-person exhibiting, tools like Zuant 3D aim to help businesses maximize the value of their event investments over a longer period.

For professional growth
Her Workplace is a new AI-powered career platform designed to support Gen Z and millennial women professionals by facilitating personalized, data-driven networking and career development. Using AI matchmaking, the platform connects users based on shared goals, industries, and interests, while also offering resources like mentorship with executives, career coaching, and in-person events in cities such as New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles through a partnership with Tishman Speyer. Accessible via web and mobile, Her Workplace aims to create a supportive, inclusive environment where members can build meaningful relationships and access tools for long-term professional growth. Check out a list of upcoming events here.

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Tripleseat has partnered with Event Staff App to streamline the staffing process for events by integrating their platforms. Now, when a venue books an event through Tripleseat, key details automatically transfer to Event Staff App, making it easier to manage scheduling, communication, time tracking, and payroll. This integration helps venues coordinate day-of operations more efficiently, reduces manual data entry, and minimizes errors by keeping records synced across both systems.

Events.com has acquired Upped Events, expanding its platform with advanced mobile payments, on-site tools, and data analytics to support end-to-end event management. The integration introduces a new contactless point-of-sale system that offers multiple transaction formats and detailed revenue tracking, first showcased at the La Jolla Concours d’Elegance.

HeadBox—a B2B meetings and events platform powered by AI software—has secured a £3 million investment to support its global expansion, with backing from Salica Investments, Deepbridge Capital, and EGORA Ventures. The funding will accelerate growth in key markets, including a newly launched presence in New York, where the platform has already generated over $25 million in event enquiries, and support further expansion across the Asia-Pacific region through its HeadBox Australia division.

Rebel Capital, a newly launched holding company focused on acquiring established software SMBs, has announced its first acquisition: Leadature, an event data capture and marketing platform founded in 2007 and used by companies such as SAP and ServiceNow. Rebel Capital plans to apply its AI platform, EVE, to streamline operations and improve efficiency at Leadature and future portfolio companies.

Latest in Event Tech & Tools
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Dubai's Museum of the Future recently made its SXSW debut with a five-day immersive pop-up produced and designed by Czarnowski Collective. The space featured an elemental-inspired, AI-powered installation produced by Refik Anadol Studio, and hosted talks about the intersections of space, food, and more. See more: SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Simplify Logistics, Improve Attendee Engagement, and More
What if you could infuse traditional golf with the fanfare and excitement of sitting courtside at an NBA game? That's one of the goals behind TGL, a new tech-forward team golf league from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and their partnership with the PGA Tour. Innovative technology touches include a massive simulator screen and a green with an undulating, adaptable surface to create hole variations. See more: Behind the Scenes of a TGL Match—and Why Its Fans Might Have the Best Seats in Golf
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Must-Know New Tools for Tracking Revenue, Real-Time Analytics, and More
At CES, appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense hosted an immersive booth experience designed and executed by Impact XM. The space aimed to showcase Hisense's technology through the overarching theme of 'AI Your Life,' which highlighted how artificial intelligence can enhance everyday living through various interactive zones and activations. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Virtual Event Production, Exhibitor ROI, and More
Related Stories
Dubai's Museum of the Future recently made its SXSW debut with a five-day immersive pop-up produced and designed by Czarnowski Collective. The space featured an elemental-inspired, AI-powered installation produced by Refik Anadol Studio, and hosted talks about the intersections of space, food, and more. See more: SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Simplify Logistics, Improve Attendee Engagement, and More
What if you could infuse traditional golf with the fanfare and excitement of sitting courtside at an NBA game? That's one of the goals behind TGL, a new tech-forward team golf league from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and their partnership with the PGA Tour. Innovative technology touches include a massive simulator screen and a green with an undulating, adaptable surface to create hole variations. See more: Behind the Scenes of a TGL Match—and Why Its Fans Might Have the Best Seats in Golf
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Must-Know New Tools for Tracking Revenue, Real-Time Analytics, and More
At CES, appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense hosted an immersive booth experience designed and executed by Impact XM. The space aimed to showcase Hisense's technology through the overarching theme of 'AI Your Life,' which highlighted how artificial intelligence can enhance everyday living through various interactive zones and activations. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Virtual Event Production, Exhibitor ROI, and More
Our CES 2024 coverage was one of BizBash's most popular stories last year, with highlights like Seoul-based conglomerate SK Group's display of artificial intelligence and carbon-reduction technologies, housed under an amusement park concept called “SK Wonderland.” In addition to the giant “Wonder Globe,' the space featured a 'magic carpet ride' (a vehicle embedded with an AI processor) and an AI fortuneteller. This year's CES kicks off today in Las Vegas; stay tuned for our coverage in the coming weeks!
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Innovative New Products for Exhibitor Management, Virtual Events, and More
More in Event Tech & Tools
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Meet the minds behind the tools, platforms, and ideas revolutionizing how events are executed in 2025 and beyond.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Simplify Logistics, Improve Attendee Engagement, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
Dubai's Museum of the Future recently made its SXSW debut with a five-day immersive pop-up produced and designed by Czarnowski Collective. The space featured an elemental-inspired, AI-powered installation produced by Refik Anadol Studio, and hosted talks about the intersections of space, food, and more. See more: SXSW 2025: See Inside Top Events and Activations From Amazon, YouTube, Uber, and More
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Must-Know New Tools for Tracking Revenue, Real-Time Analytics, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
What if you could infuse traditional golf with the fanfare and excitement of sitting courtside at an NBA game? That's one of the goals behind TGL, a new tech-forward team golf league from Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, and their partnership with the PGA Tour. Innovative technology touches include a massive simulator screen and a green with an undulating, adaptable surface to create hole variations. See more: Behind the Scenes of a TGL Match—and Why Its Fans Might Have the Best Seats in Golf
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Virtual Event Production, Exhibitor ROI, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
At CES, appliance and electronics manufacturer Hisense hosted an immersive booth experience designed and executed by Impact XM. The space aimed to showcase Hisense's technology through the overarching theme of 'AI Your Life,' which highlighted how artificial intelligence can enhance everyday living through various interactive zones and activations. See more: CES 2025: 50+ Memorable Ways Brands Drove Innovation at the Giant Tech Show
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Innovative New Products for Exhibitor Management, Virtual Events, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
Our CES 2024 coverage was one of BizBash's most popular stories last year, with highlights like Seoul-based conglomerate SK Group's display of artificial intelligence and carbon-reduction technologies, housed under an amusement park concept called “SK Wonderland.” In addition to the giant “Wonder Globe,' the space featured a 'magic carpet ride' (a vehicle embedded with an AI processor) and an AI fortuneteller. This year's CES kicks off today in Las Vegas; stay tuned for our coverage in the coming weeks!
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: An AI-Powered Event Assistant, New Venue Sourcing Tools, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
BizBash recently debuted our Most Innovative Meetings of 2024 feature, which spotlighted standout business gatherings—and plenty to tech-driven solutions—from brands like Google Cloud, Canva, and HubSpot. (Pictured: the tech-forward Visa Payments Forum, produced by Imagination in partnership with Wilson Dow Group, had a central LED cube that showcased Visa’s intelligent systems with dynamic content that adjusted throughout the day.)
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Step Inside the First-Ever, Brand-Packed Ulta Beauty World Event
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Stagecoach 2025: Saddle Up for the Best Brand Activations From the Desert’s Country-Cool Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
48 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marc Jacobs, Uber, Ed Sheeran, Lexus, and More
Strategy
How Canva Used Creativity and Community to Reimagine the Typical Tech Conference
Sports
WrestleMania 41: Get a Look at How WWE Took Over Las Vegas for Its Main Event
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2025
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: New Tools to Measure Event Success, Attendee Emotions, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
The 2024 Atlanta Pride Official Kickoff Party, held at the Georgia Aquarium on Oct. 10, had an “Intergalactic Futuristic Disco” theme. Designed by YES Event Designs, the gathering blended retro vibes with futuristic technology and interstellar aesthetics. A custom-built LED DJ booth was in the shape of a spaceship and featured ever-changing cosmic videos; the venue was also adorned with holographic projections of swirling galaxies, nebulae, and twinkling stars. The dance floor, meanwhile, was a glowing, interactive LED surface that responded to the rhythm of the music, creating a kaleidoscope of colors that pulsed and shifted with the beat. Active Productions handled the event's AV.
Event Tech & Tools
See How Tech Took Over This New Music Festival Model
The Worlds Away fest is aiming to create a new blueprint for how music and tech can intertwine at events.
Vita Motus, known for its work with Coachella and Electric Daisy Carnival, created a colorful carnival area for the event.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: Tech at the Olympics, Plus New Tools for Event Management, Ticket Sales, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
To kick off excitement for the return of the NBA Summer League, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has debuted new immersive fan retail experiences. Continuing its partnership with AI company MeetKai—which developed the NBPA’s first-ever virtual retail space in the metaverse for NBA All-Star Weekend—the association has relaunched the AI-enabled digital twin of the NBPA’s famed bodega-style pop-up shop, the Brotherhood Deli, but with interactive games, exclusive collections for purchase, and improved platform capabilities such as enhanced chat features, new avatar reactions, and more.
Event Tech & Tools
This Event Prof Is on a Mission to Connect Experiential Freelancers with Top Brands and Agencies
BizBash sat down with Brad Jackson, the founder of Out Of Office, to learn how he turned his freelancing experience into an AI-driven platform.
How This Event Producer Turned His Freelancing Experience Into an AI-Driven Platform with the Help of LinkedIn and Thought Leadership
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Fenty Beauty Has Returned to Roblox—Here’s Why That’s a Smart Marketing Move
The brand recently relaunched its experience on the gaming platform in conjunction with a new limited-edition product.
Fenty Beauty returned to Roblox to introduce a limited-edition product, a new shade of the Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer called Major Flex.
Event Tech & Tools
Event Tech Check: The Newest Tools for Floor Plans, Event Management, Video Creation, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.
New Event Tech Tools for July 2024
Page 1 of 109
Next Page