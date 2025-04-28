Industry Innovators 2025: Dominic Audet

Photo: Courtesy of Dominic Audet Dominic Audet is the co-founder and chief innovation officer of multimedia entertainment studio Moment Factory. He's based in Montréal.

How he got here: "From a young age, I was drawn to technology and initially aimed to pursue a career in aerospace engineering. However, I also had a natural instinct for bringing people together, hosting events, and organizing parties even at a very young age. This passion eventually led me to the heart of Montréal's underground scene, where I began organizing rave parties. In the early 2000s, a new art form called VJing started to take off—it was all about bringing music to life through live visuals, and it quickly became a big part of Montréal’s vibrant electronic scene. Eager to deepen my understanding, I pursued studies in electronics with a specialization in audiovisual technology.

Montréal was a fertile ground for artistic experimentation in live events at the time, and that’s when Moment Factory was born. Back then, we were a collective of artists, and we liked to describe our work as 'music for the eyes.' As the demand for immersive experiences grew, the company evolved alongside the audiovisual industry. Nearly 25 years later, Moment Factory is still pioneering location-based experiences, and our trippy multimedia creations have found their way into parks, airports, museums, heritage sites, and all kinds of public spaces. We’re honored to continue pushing boundaries and creating moments that bring people together in meaningful ways." Photo: ©Moment Factory What innovation means to him: "Innovation, for me, is the art of turning a problem into a solution that creates lasting value, and it’s central to what we do. For us, it’s about using technology to enhance real-world connections.

It's essential for us to build an ecosystem where innovation can flourish throughout the company—where people feel encouraged to think outside the box and aren’t afraid to fail or experiment. We foster this through workshops and innovation programs, and by testing ideas, concepts, and technologies in dynamic settings like parties, where the unexpected can spark new ideas and solutions. Ultimately, innovation for us isn’t just about finding new technologies; it’s about solving the creative challenges we face. We always focus on how we can use technology, storytelling, and artistic direction to meet our creative goals—not the other way around.

Personally, I love to find inspiration in toy stores, exploring how something small can be scaled up. Using Legos, Meccano, and screens, I envision how to apply those concepts on a larger scale. I’m also inspired by 2D and 3D animation where the laws of physics do not apply, allowing for limitless creativity. However, the spark behind everything I do is understanding how people celebrate life together and share meaningful collective moments."

Memorable moment: "One of the most memorable moments in my career was working on Nine Inch Nails' Lights In The Sky Tour in 2008. Not only was Trent Reznor a childhood idol of mine, but this project marked a turning point for Moment Factory's innovative approach. Being part of the creative process with such an extraordinary artist and a highly skilled team pushed us to go further and be truly bold. Trent’s vision and his willingness to challenge conventions inspired us to take risks and deliver something that had never been done before.

We developed a setup where the stage itself became a responsive instrument—reacting to the band’s movements, positions, and intensity in real time. This project also laid the foundation for what would become X Agora, our in-house software suite for interactive media management and playback. The experience was both challenging and rewarding, and it deeply influenced my approach to innovation and teamwork." Photo: ©Moment Factory

The tech advancements he's excited about right now: "What excites me most right now is video games and robotics. What fascinates me about video games is how they connect people through shared interests and passions, creating vast communities around the world. I’m inspired by the idea of taking the technology and social aspects of video games and translating them into real-world experiences.

I also have a deep interest in robots and complex physical elements. The idea of robotic and large-scale kinetic installations in the real world feels limitless. I believe we’re only scratching the surface of their potential."

What's next: "We’re continuing to do what drives us most: bringing people together in the real world through new forms of entertainment. Whether through custom experiences tailored to our clients' needs or our own original ticketed attractions, we’re focused on creating moments that resonate—and destinations that leave a meaningful, lasting impact on the communities they become part of.

Our creative journey is always evolving. Recently, we’ve had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France; innovative projects at Sphere in Las Vegas; and world tours for artists like Billie Eilish and G-Dragon. Looking ahead, we’re excited to unveil several new experiences over the coming year: a collaboration with Real Madrid as part of the enhanced Santiago Bernabéu Stadium; Mandai Curiosity Cove in Singapore—a large-scale, multisensory experience designed for children and families; and an ambitious installation at Sky City, near Hong Kong International Airport.

