Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu

Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.

Photo: Courtesy of Tamika Tretu Tamika Tretu is the vice president of programs for Black Girls Code, a nonprofit that supports girls of color in tech through coding education and more. She's based in Dallas.

How she got here: "My professional background is rooted in education, encompassing school leadership, the development of culturally responsive curricula, and the creation of impactful youth programs. My transition into the event technology space occurred when I joined Black Girls Code (BGC), driven by a commitment to equity and access within STEM fields.

Since joining BGC, I have had the opportunity to lead the design and execution of various virtual and in-person events centered on girls in technology, ranging from national summer camps to interactive coding competitions and 'hackathons.' As vice president of programs, my focus has been on scaling our event offerings and expanding our reach through innovative digital experiences and strategic partnerships. At BGC, our events aren’t just moments; they’re movements that change trajectories!"

What innovation means to her: "Innovation means anticipating the future and designing for impact. It’s about centering people, especially those often excluded, and creating opportunities that are accessible, culturally relevant, and forward-thinking.

Staying innovative is essential to our work at BGC. Our students deserve more than outdated approaches; they deserve to engage with real-world tools and bold ideas. I stay inspired by listening to our students, studying tech trends, and continuously asking, 'How can we make this experience even more powerful?'"

Memorable moment: "One of the most meaningful moments in my career was leading our 2023 summer camp series across four cities, where students learned to code digital self-portraits using JavaScript. The experience blended technical skill building with creativity and personal reflection.

Watching our girls see themselves—literally and figuratively—represented in their code was deeply moving. It was a celebration of identity, imagination, and community, and a reminder of how powerful coding becomes when it’s tied to storytelling and self-expression."

The tech advancements she's excited about right now: "I’m especially excited about the role of artificial intelligence in youth education. At Black Girls Code, we’re designing a 2025 curriculum that introduces AI concepts in meaningful, creative, and age-appropriate ways.

Our students will explore machine learning, build AI-powered projects, and examine AI’s societal impact while also using it as a tool for creativity and problem-solving. Making AI accessible to our community isn’t just exciting; it’s necessary! It ensures our girls are not just consumers of technology but future leaders and creators within it."

What's next: "At Black Girls Code, it’s really important for us to make technology accessible and demystify the notions about who belongs in technology. We’re focused on deploying both in-person and virtual experiences to meet girls wherever they are. Through the expansion of our Code Along platform, we’re ushering a new era of global, on-demand digital learning, reaching learners as young as 7. What began as a dynamic virtual series is now evolving into a comprehensive learning ecosystem. We're building out structured lesson plans for educators, enabling them to integrate Code Along into classrooms and community spaces around the world.

The vision is to create an accessible, engaging, and culturally relevant learning experience that students can tap into anytime, anywhere. We have a powerful platform—now the goal is to fully leverage it to democratize tech education at scale, reaching more learners, equipping more teachers, and sparking creativity across borders."

