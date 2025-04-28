Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick

The head of global events for blockchain company Monad Foundation is designing spaces for deep technical conversation, collaboration, and real-time problem-solving.

Claire Hoffman
April 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Photo: Alex De Guzman

Sophie Kornick leads global events for blockchain company Monad Foundation. She's based in New York. 

How she got here: "I started in concert production and evolved into experiential marketing, working with brands like Nike, NCAA, and Walmart. I then founded Soko Productions, a full-service agency specializing in large-scale live events and Web3 clients. Soko executed activations for Chase, Solana, Lyrical Lemonade, Diageo, and more.

I was introduced to the Web3/crypto industry in 2018. I was initially interested in decentralization and become further involved in 2020, excited about in the broad utility of NFTs. My passion for crypto and events led to a contract between Soko and the Monad team. Soko was engaged to produce Monad Madness, Monad Foundation’s first NYC pitch competition. The opportunity to work with a team building something so ambitious in the space really stood out.

After completing that project, I transitioned into a full-time role leading global events at the Monad Foundation. The team is focused on building a Layer 1 blockchain that is 100% EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) compatible, without sacrificing performance, speed, or decentralization. This innovation is unprecedented for the industry."

What innovation means to her: "Events are about evoking feelings, building atmosphere, and creating memories. Redundancy doesn’t inspire—it numbs. Innovation, to me, is about staying curious and always asking 'What haven’t we tried yet?'

I find inspiration in artists and space builders who experiment with light, sound, and form to shift perception and emotion. James Turrell’s work with light and depth; Toaster, a poet and multimedia artist whose raw energy and enthusiasm can fill entire rooms; DJ Ca$h Era, who uses genre-blending transitions to build community through sound; Es Devlin’s large-scale immersive installations; and Martin Creed’s minimalist provocations all challenge how I think about shaping emotional experiences.

I also make a point to show up in real life. Whether it’s a sports game, a gallery opening, a fashion show, or a tech conference, I love experiencing what others are creating across this vast industry. It’s a constant reminder of how much is possible and how many perspectives there are to learn from. Innovation requires curiosity, iteration, and showing up."

Memorable moment: "One standout was bringing the Crocs x Demon Slayer exhibit to life for New York Comic Con with Tara Carsner and Hometeam. The brief was ambitious, the budget tight, and the fan base extremely passionate. We used design and smart storytelling to turn a straightforward build into a fan frenzy. It resulted in over 3.5 million digital impressions and lines that wrapped around the convention center.

I’ve never witnessed such pure excitement IRL. The palpable energy of people waiting hours to experience a space we built reminded me why I love this work. Any time I get to create environments that deliver joy, it’s a privilege—and moments like that make every ounce of effort worth it."

The tech advancements she's excited about right now: "I’m so excited about the Monad protocol. It’s in its testnet phase right now, which means innovation is happening at lightning speed. Teams are building in public, trying new ideas, and getting live feedback from the community. It’s rare to be this close to something evolving so fast, and it’s energizing to build for builders.

On the production side, I’m really excited by advances in lighting and LED technology—especially flexible and transparent screens. These tools are pushing the boundary of how we integrate digital design into physical spaces, creating environments that feel both immersive and adaptive. That blend of tech and storytelling feels like the next big frontier."

What's next: "Right now, I’m mapping out the rest of the year with Monad Foundation. We just wrapped a full APAC run, including Monad Madness in Hong Kong and ecosystem showcases in Bangkok and Seoul to highlight projects and decentralized apps ('dapps').

In previous roles, I’ve focused on building environments of leisure—fun, social, sometimes even escapist. At Monad Foundation, the goal is different. I’m designing spaces for deep technical conversation, collaboration, and real-time problem-solving. That shift in objective is pushing me creatively in all the right ways.

Prominent activist and author Toni Cade Bambara says: 'The role of the artist is to make revolution irresistible.' The Monad blockchain is a revolutionary technology, one that embodies decentralization, a principle that I value greatly. In my role in global events, I aim to use my creativity to contribute to making mass adoption of this technology irresistible. I want to create compelling events that bring great utility to our audiences, developers, community members, and consumers alike. Put simply, the best blockchain should have the best events."

