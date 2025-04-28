Industry Innovators 2025: Rosa Lee

The head of marketing at XL8 Inc. using language technology to break down barriers—always working to make things easier, more accessible, and more impactful for event attendees.

Claire Hoffman
April 28, 2025
Rosa Lee Xl8
Photo: Courtesy of Rosa Lee

Rosa Lee is the head of marketing at XL8 Inc., which offers real-time translation tools. She's based in Silicon Valley. 

How she got here: "I started my career as an event planner and professional convention organizer. Over the course of a decade, I had the opportunity to plan and execute large-scale global events, honing my skills in logistics, stakeholder engagement, and tailoring events to different cultures. This experience gave me a deep understanding of the needs and challenges that event organizers face. When I took a position with XL8 in 2020, a leader in media and entertainment localization, I spearheaded the development and launch of EventCAT, our real-time translation service. 

My background in both event management and marketing allowed me to bridge the gap between the technology and the user experience, ensuring that EventCAT's solutions met the unique needs of businesses, governments, and educational institutions globally. I understand the nuances of event dynamics and how technology must seamlessly integrate into high-pressure environments. This perspective has been crucial in developing EventCAT from concept to a globally adopted platform that serves tens of thousands of users worldwide."

What innovation means to her: "Innovation, to me, means solving real human problems in ways that feel intuitive, rather than intrusive. True innovation shouldn't call attention to itself—it should simply remove barriers that people didn’t even realize could be eliminated. At EventCAT, we don't just translate words; we translate experiences, emotions, and cultural contexts.

Staying innovative is nonnegotiable in my career because language technology evolves constantly. I find inspiration by maintaining a direct connection with our users—from university professors to global diplomats to religious leaders. I regularly participate in events using our technology, observing firsthand where frustrations arise and opportunities exist.

My most valuable innovation practice is 'empathy immersion'—putting myself in situations where I'm the one struggling with language barriers. These experiences keep me humble and hungry for better solutions. Innovation isn't about flashy features; it's about deeply understanding human needs and meeting them with elegant simplicity. Ultimately, the goal is always to make things easier, more accessible, and more impactful." Lee spearheaded the development and launch of EventCAT, XL8's real-time translation service.Lee spearheaded the development and launch of EventCAT, XL8's real-time translation service.Photo: Courtesy of Rosa Lee

Memorable moment: "One of the most memorable moments in my career was the global launch of EventCAT in 2024. It felt like everything I had worked toward throughout my entire career finally came together. We had spent countless hours listening to feedback from beta users, improving our product, and collaborating closely with the technical team to perfect the solution. Seeing EventCAT being used by tens of thousands of people globally, including government organizations, universities, and NGOs, was incredibly rewarding. It validated all the hard work and vision behind the product and reinforced my belief in the power of language technology to break down barriers."

The tech advancements she's excited about right now: "I'm most excited about the convergence of emotional intelligence with AI translation technology. Current systems can translate words accurately, but the next frontier is preserving nuance, humor, cultural context, and emotional undercurrents across languages. At XL8, we're advancing beyond mere linguistic accuracy to what we call 'experiential equivalence'—ensuring that a joke lands correctly, a passionate plea maintains its urgency, or a complex technical concept remains clear regardless of language.

Why does this matter? This matters tremendously because effective communication isn't just about words—it's about human connection. When a speaker's passion gets flattened in translation, their impact diminishes. We're developing systems that can identify emotional markers in speech and replicate them appropriately in target languages, considering cultural differences in expression.

I'm particularly excited about this because it moves us from translation as a utility to translation as an enabler of authentic human connections across cultures, which has always been the true purpose of gatherings and events."

What's next: "Looking ahead, I’m focused on further enhancing EventCAT’s capabilities. We’re working on integrating even more languages, improving the customization features for specific industries, and adding more real-time interactive features for users. Additionally, I’m excited to focus on deepening our relationship with existing customers and ensuring that their feedback continues to drive the evolution of our products. We are also exploring new partnerships to expand EventCAT’s reach into more markets, especially in sectors where communication barriers can have the most significant impact.

Additionally, we're launching an education-focused initiative that will make EventCAT available at significantly reduced costs to schools in linguistically diverse communities, helping to equalize educational opportunities regardless of a student's native language. Ultimately, I want to ensure that we continue to make a global impact, helping people and businesses communicate more effectively across language barriers."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 4 40 11 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rae Malcham
Related Stories
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 4 40 11 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rae Malcham
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 10 39 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Paul Fletcher
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Meet the minds behind the tools, platforms, and ideas revolutionizing how events are executed in 2025 and beyond.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
The vice president of programs for Black Girls Code is trying to demystify the notions about who belongs in technology.
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
The head of global events for blockchain company Monad Foundation is designing spaces for deep technical conversation, collaboration, and real-time problem-solving.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rae Malcham
The chief operating officer of BW Events Tech loves studying the technology we use in our day-to-day lives, and thinking through ways it can be repurposed for events.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 4 40 11 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Paul Fletcher
The chief operating officer of AV and event technology for Freeman focuses on creating experiences that feel more personal, connected, and engaging.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 10 39 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Makenzie Stokel & Channing Moreland
The co-founders of EVA are building a streamlined, tech-driven approach to booking event entertainment.
Makenzie Stokel (left) and Channing Moreland
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2025: 8 Design Trends You’ll Want to Steal for Your Next Event
Event Design & Decor
Renowned Event Designer David Stark Breaks Down His Creative Process
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Grocery Shopping Gets a Glam Makeover at This Influencer Pop-Up in LA
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Dallas Duckett
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Dominic Audet
The co-founder and chief innovation officer of Moment Factory is using technology to enhance real-world connections.
Recently, Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Carter Lilley
The 3D artist for BCD Meetings & Events is developing cutting-edge technology to make event visualizations as accurate and flexible as possible.
Lilley works with tools like Unreal Engine to custom-build virtual stages from the ground up.
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Bb40u40 2025 Meet The Winners 880x496 Article Header
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Phoenix Porcelli
Phoenix Porcelli, 35, is the global head of sales for Convene.
Winner Phoenix
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennarose Rolfes
Jennarose Rolfes, 33, is the director of operations and resourcing for Wilson Dow Group.
Winner Jennarose
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ciara Jibri
Ciara Jibri, 31, is the CEO and executive producer of EVLVE Creative.
Winner Ciara
Page 1 of 57
Next Page