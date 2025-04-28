Industry Innovators 2025: Paul Fletcher

The chief operating officer of AV and event technology for Freeman focuses on creating experiences that feel more personal, connected, and engaging.

Claire Hoffman
April 28, 2025
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 10 39 Pm
Photo: Courtesy of Paul Fletcher

Paul Fletcher is the chief operating officer of AV and event technology for Freeman. He's based in Dallas. 

How he got here: "My affinity for event tech started with a background in AV and programming—specifically designing and integrating technology for meetings and events. Early on, I was focused on building intuitive control systems and programming interfaces that made complex meeting environments run smoothly. When I joined Freeman, we had a small tool for managing and distributing presentations across events. That tool became a jumping-off point.

As AV and event technology became increasingly intertwined, we saw a real opportunity to integrate them more strategically and to elevate the experience beyond content management and speaker support. That evolution—seeing how tech can enhance the live experience—has kept me energized and fortunate to be part of some truly innovative implementations along the way."

What innovation means to him: "To me, innovation is an ongoing process of problem-solving. It’s not about chasing the latest tools but about focusing on the real need or challenge. When you start there, you open the door to fresh ideas and smarter solutions. 

Staying innovative is essential. In a fast-evolving industry like ours, leaders have a responsibility to create space for curiosity and experimentation. That’s how meaningful progress happens—not by playing it safe, but by encouraging teams to ask questions, test new ideas, and rethink the way things have always been done.  

I often draw inspiration from history. The people who challenged the status quo and saw problems through a completely different lens remind me that true innovation is always within reach. Sometimes, it just takes one bold idea to change everything."

Memorable moment: "One of the most memorable moments in my career was seeing how our teams responded when live events came to a sudden stop due to the global pandemic. The way people showed up—with innovation, creativity, and a strong sense of teamwork—was incredibly inspiring. 

What stands out most is the transformation that happened during that time. Teams learned new ways to collaborate, uncovered strengths they didn’t know they had, and proved what’s possible when everyone is working toward the same goal. It was a challenging chapter for our industry, but it led to meaningful, lasting change. That resilience and unity is something I’ll always carry with me."

The tech advancements he's excited about right now: "While AI is the obvious headline—and it will absolutely transform our industry—I’m also excited about another major shift: the blurring of lines between technology and hardware. Especially in our world, we’re seeing everything become more connected and integrated. Video, lighting, and connectivity are no longer separate elements. They’re working together to create more dynamic, immersive experiences than ever before. 

In the past, the focus was often on the hardware itself. Today, the hardware is simply the foundation. Advances in resolution, processing power, and seamless connectivity are allowing us to shift the focus where it belongs—on the experience and how people engage with it. 

That evolution sets the stage perfectly for AI. Now that we have the infrastructure and integration in place, we can apply AI in meaningful ways to deepen interaction, personalize experiences, and truly elevate what live events can be."

What's next: "Right now, I’m deeply focused on automation and personalization. The event tech space offers incredible opportunities to use AI and connectivity in ways that adapt to audience needs in real time, making every interaction more meaningful.  

By leveraging the touchpoints we already have with attendees, we can not only drive better ROI but also help clients achieve their goals in a much more impactful way. It's about creating experiences that feel more personal and connected, which in turn strengthens engagement and builds lasting relationships. 

We’re just scratching the surface of what’s possible in this space, and the potential to transform how we deliver events—and how audiences experience them—is incredibly exciting. I’m eager to be part of that evolution."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
Rosa Lee Xl8
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rosa Lee
Related Stories
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
Rosa Lee Xl8
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rosa Lee
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 4 40 11 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rae Malcham
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: 9 Event Tech Leaders Defining What’s Next
Meet the minds behind the tools, platforms, and ideas revolutionizing how events are executed in 2025 and beyond.
2025 Industry Innovators Article Image Event Technology
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Tamika Tretu
The vice president of programs for Black Girls Code is trying to demystify the notions about who belongs in technology.
Founded in 2011, Black Girls Code exists to inspire and prepare girls to lead in technology by fostering confidence, access, and a strong sense of belonging.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Sophie Kornick
The head of global events for blockchain company Monad Foundation is designing spaces for deep technical conversation, collaboration, and real-time problem-solving.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 5 31 24 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rosa Lee
The head of marketing at XL8 Inc. using language technology to break down barriers—always working to make things easier, more accessible, and more impactful for event attendees.
Rosa Lee Xl8
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Rae Malcham
The chief operating officer of BW Events Tech loves studying the technology we use in our day-to-day lives, and thinking through ways it can be repurposed for events.
Screenshot 2025 04 21 At 4 40 11 Pm
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Makenzie Stokel & Channing Moreland
The co-founders of EVA are building a streamlined, tech-driven approach to booking event entertainment.
Makenzie Stokel (left) and Channing Moreland
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Coachella 2025: The Most Talked-About Brand Moments and VIP Happenings
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Brands Engaged Music Fans at the 'Fifth and Final' Dreamville Fest
Event Design & Decor
Coachella 2025: 8 Design Trends You’ll Want to Steal for Your Next Event
Event Design & Decor
Renowned Event Designer David Stark Breaks Down His Creative Process
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Grocery Shopping Gets a Glam Makeover at This Influencer Pop-Up in LA
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Dallas Duckett
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Dominic Audet
The co-founder and chief innovation officer of Moment Factory is using technology to enhance real-world connections.
Recently, Moment Factory had the chance to contribute to Aquascope, a major indoor water park in France.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2025: Carter Lilley
The 3D artist for BCD Meetings & Events is developing cutting-edge technology to make event visualizations as accurate and flexible as possible.
Lilley works with tools like Unreal Engine to custom-build virtual stages from the ground up.
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2025 BizBash 40 Under 40
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Bb40u40 2025 Meet The Winners 880x496 Article Header
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Phoenix Porcelli
Phoenix Porcelli, 35, is the global head of sales for Convene.
Winner Phoenix
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jennarose Rolfes
Jennarose Rolfes, 33, is the director of operations and resourcing for Wilson Dow Group.
Winner Jennarose
Brands & Event Pros
2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ciara Jibri
Ciara Jibri, 31, is the CEO and executive producer of EVLVE Creative.
Winner Ciara
Page 1 of 57
Next Page