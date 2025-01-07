Events Business, Better Than Ever.
Events Business, Better Than Ever—See What's in Store for 2025.

Event Tech Check: Innovative New Products for Exhibitor Management, Virtual Events, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

Claire Hoffman
January 7, 2025
Our CES 2024 coverage was one of BizBash's most popular stories last year, with highlights like Seoul-based conglomerate SK Group's display of artificial intelligence and carbon-reduction technologies, housed under an amusement park concept called “SK Wonderland.” In addition to the giant “Wonder Globe,' the space featured a 'magic carpet ride' (a vehicle embedded with an AI processor) and an AI fortuneteller. This year's CES kicks off today in Las Vegas; stay tuned for our coverage in the coming weeks!
Photo: Courtesy of SK Group

In Case You Missed It

Happy New Year! The BizBash team recently rounded up our 25 most popular stories of 2024, and the list is chock-full of some tech-forward goodies—like Poppi’s futuristic pop-up, which featured a hologram of the brand's CEO; a feature on CES's most cutting-edge exhibit designs, including Google Android's augmented reality experience; and our 40 Under 40 list, which featured several leaders in the event tech space.

We also recently covered Genesis House in New York's newest installation, which used LED projections to evoke the Korean winter solstice; the USAA Experience game day activation at the Army-Navy game, which featured a holographic uniform photo op and other tech-driven elements; and the Detroit Pistons' new "digital twin arena," which is using AI to change the game for fan engagement. 

More Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

To improve the exhibitor experience
Event production company Shepard has launched ExhibitorPro, an online platform designed to transform the exhibitor experience. The new tool aims to simplify event planning and management, providing a streamlined, user-centric solution that addresses the complexities traditionally associated with event logistics. ExhibitorPro incorporates features like a unified account view, allowing users to access event details and historical data in one place, along with budgeting tools, third-party integration, order copying, and a comprehensive resource center offering centralized FAQs and a video library for exhibitor support. 

“ExhibitorPro represents our vision for the future—one where technology enhances service, simplifies processes, and empowers exhibitors to succeed," said Kevin Bird, CEO of Shepard. "It’s about making the exhibiting experience more intuitive and efficient for everyone involved.” 

To produce professional-grade virtual experiences
Virtual event platform GlobalMeet has announced updates to its Live Studio Control Room and Presenter List features, enhancing control, flexibility, and ease for organizers of virtual and hybrid events. These updates aim to deliver a seamless, high-quality presenter experience, akin to TV production controls, that enhances audience engagement and minimizes production risks. The enhancements include controlled stage management, one-click transitions, and customizable presenter and media layouts to ensure smooth event execution. Additionally, the improved Presenter List now offers a Mini View for quick previews, real-time status indicators for presenters, and editable names for on-screen display.

“GlobalMeet's new Live Studio Control Room is a direct result of the great partnerships we have with our customers," said Catie Henderson, GlobalMeet's product director. "The goal of improving business outcomes drove our customer engagement, including user journey sessions, brainstorming, demo feedback, testing, and iterative development interactions. Leveraging GlobalMeet, companies have the same presenter and audience controls for a webcast as a TV production team has for a newscast.”

For technical production support
Global events company Freeman launched Studio Blue in early December. Designed as a nimble, fast-moving AV production studio, the new offering delivers technical execution and support—like event content production, scenic design and staging, and broadcasting—for a range of corporate programs, including general sessions, sales meetings, and large employee events.

“Studio Blue reflects Freeman’s commitment to understanding and addressing the evolving needs of our corporate clients,” said Janet Dell, CEO of Freeman. “We’ve seen firsthand the demand for this capability through our work with major brands and government agencies. By providing nimble, expert technical production for focused events, Studio Blue empowers our clients to achieve their vision with speed and confidence.”

For personalized business travel itineraries
Mindtrip is an AI-driven platform that facilitates the creation of personalized, sequential itineraries based on individual preferences, which can range from adventure to relaxation and cultural experiences. Recently, the California tourism bureau See Monterey harnessed this technology for its newly revamped website, SeeMonterey.com, becoming the first U.S. destination to integrate such advanced AI-driven itinerary-building capabilities, according to the team.

This innovation is particularly beneficial for meeting and event planners, offering them a tailored planning tool that connects directly with local venues, hotels, attractions, and services in Monterey County. The website's design, which includes faster load times and smoother navigation, supports an efficient planning process, while eye-catching visuals and interactive features like enhanced maps help planners visualize event settings. 

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

EVA, an entertainment tech company that connects performers with corporate and private events, has officially launched today in New York City, its eighth and largest market to date. Since 2019, EVA has put more than $6 million in local performers’ pockets in Nashville, Tenn.; Austin, Texas; Charlotte, N.C.; Atlanta; Dallas; Chicago; and New Orleans. Read more in our recent interview with the EVA team.

Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa, a 605-room luxury resort located on 50 oceanfront acres overlooking Hawaii's Keoneloa Bay, has launched a wayfinding mobile app to help guests discover the resort with ease. The app allows guests to track their exact location on a digital resort map, while highlighting points of interest, hotel amenities, and other features. Using the app, guests can also make reservations at the resort’s restaurants, access the resort’s activity schedule, reserve a pool- or ocean-view cabana, book a tee time, and plan off-site excursions.

Event registration, lead retrieval, and data analytics provider CompuSystems has agreed to acquire EventsPass, a SaaS platform that offers advanced ticketing and registration solutions for B2C and B2B events. Announced on Dec. 11, the acquisition strengthens CompuSystems’ portfolio, further positioning the company as a one-stop provider for event technology solutions with a flexible and scalable ticketing platform, according to company officials. Read more on our sister site, TSNN.

The Indy Autonomous Challenge, a leader in high-speed autonomy, is gearing up for its return to CES 2025 with new developments, including the introduction of multicar racing and the future of physical AI. Set to take place on Jan. 9 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the Autonomous Challenge at CES 2025 will mark a significant milestone in the development of autonomous technologies, offering attendees a firsthand look at the evolution of AI in high-speed motor sport.

—With additional reporting by Sarah Kloepple and Lisa Plummer Savas

Sponsored
How to Give Your Sponsors a Seat at Every Table
Digital centerpiece technology opens your tables up to the ultimate sponsor recognition inside the ballroom.
iPad Centerpiece
