Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact

BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Microsoft Teams Image (3)

For BizBash’s 2024 40 Under 40 feature, we’re highlighting 40 standout event professionals under 40 whose impact within the industry knows no bounds. These impressive event profs have founded their own agencies, exponentially grown their event or experience departments, and increased event attendance. (Two of them even helped Shaq start his own festival!)

And although they’ve already made a big splash in their event careers, these industry leaders and trailblazers are just getting started. Read through their individual profiles below to get inspired by their incredible career journeys, their advice for their younger selves, their most memorable events, and more.

Abby Borden
Culinary Event Producer, Table Set Go

Adam Richman & Joe Silberzweig
Co-CEOs and Co-Founders, Medium Rare

Airika Gigas
Vice President of Events, LEO Events

Alicia Jenelle
Event Director, The Jenelle Group Inc.

Amber Mayfield Hewett
Founder/CEO, To Be Hosted

Angelina Martinez
National Sales Director, Levy

Ashley Ellefson
COO, Drone Racing League

Bernard Ozarowski
President, Pixis Drones

Beth Furtwangler
Senior Manager, Events, National Geographic, The Walt Disney Company

Bianca Francois
Event Management Team Lead, FIRST (supporting Google)

Breese Roche
Senior Director of Content Production, Trademark Events

Brewer Adams
Vice President and Head of Production, FlyteVu Agency

Bruce Starr
Founding Partner/CEO, BMF

Casie Nguyen
Founder/Executive Event Producer, CTN Experiences

Chelsea Pashnick
Director of Event Sales, Sphere Entertainment Co.

Chelsea Sullivan
Vice President of People Experience, Power Home Remodeling

Chris Schuett
COO, Little Cinema/LCDigital

Danielle M. Alexander
Owner and Director of Special Events/Freelance Consultant, Posh 5 Productions

David Ogiste
Founder, Nobody’s Café

Emily Yao
Manager of Event Services, CTC Destination Management

Gregory Thomas
National Sales Manager, Meet Boston

Haleema Linares
Owner, Canvas Events

Hanna Kim
Founder, Like Minds Creative Agency

Jaime Bennett
Managing Director, PCMA EMEA

James Fleege
Founder/CEO, Golnspo

Jared Wilson
Chief Innovation Officer/Managing Director of Global Sales, ABCD & Company

Kyle Absolom
Founder/Creative Director, Unboxed Group

Mandy Dean
Senior Manager of Events, Association of Change Management Professionals

Marissa Kiersch
Vice President of Brand and Experiential, 15|40 Productions

Mark Catuogno
Event Manager, OCHIN

Michelle Dunnick
Director of Events and Social Impact, New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute | National President, National Association for Catering and Events (NACE)

Pauline Cronin
Head of Accounts, verb.

Samantha Field
Manager of Meetings and Events, Paragon Events

Sarah Jacobs Barrs
Vice President of Events and Experience, Klick Health

Sasha Smith
COO, Plannernet

Shelby Evans
Associate Director of Foundation Events, Inova Health Foundation

Sunny Dae
Senior Events and Production Manager, The Creative Collective NYC/CultureCon

Wes Peskin
Founder/Executive Producer, NINE21 Productions

Weston Garret Gonzalez
Owner/Creative Director, westhaus

About the 40 Under 40 process: Nominations are submitted by colleagues and peers through BizBash’s website. They are then reviewed by our editors, and finalists are vetted before the final list is selected for publication. Honorees must be under the age of 40 as of April 1, 2024. Job titles and responses reflect the honoree’s status as of February 2024.

Next Page