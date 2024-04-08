For BizBash’s 2024 40 Under 40 feature, we’re highlighting 40 standout event professionals under 40 whose impact within the industry knows no bounds. These impressive event profs have founded their own agencies, exponentially grown their event or experience departments, and increased event attendance. (Two of them even helped Shaq start his own festival!)
And although they’ve already made a big splash in their event careers, these industry leaders and trailblazers are just getting started. Read through their individual profiles below to get inspired by their incredible career journeys, their advice for their younger selves, their most memorable events, and more.
Abby Borden
Culinary Event Producer, Table Set Go
Adam Richman & Joe Silberzweig
Co-CEOs and Co-Founders, Medium Rare
Airika Gigas
Vice President of Events, LEO Events
Alicia Jenelle
Event Director, The Jenelle Group Inc.
Amber Mayfield Hewett
Founder/CEO, To Be Hosted
Angelina Martinez
National Sales Director, Levy
Ashley Ellefson
COO, Drone Racing League
Bernard Ozarowski
President, Pixis Drones
Beth Furtwangler
Senior Manager, Events, National Geographic, The Walt Disney Company
Bianca Francois
Event Management Team Lead, FIRST (supporting Google)
Breese Roche
Senior Director of Content Production, Trademark Events
Brewer Adams
Vice President and Head of Production, FlyteVu Agency
Bruce Starr
Founding Partner/CEO, BMF
Casie Nguyen
Founder/Executive Event Producer, CTN Experiences
Chelsea Pashnick
Director of Event Sales, Sphere Entertainment Co.
Chelsea Sullivan
Vice President of People Experience, Power Home Remodeling
Chris Schuett
COO, Little Cinema/LCDigital
Danielle M. Alexander
Owner and Director of Special Events/Freelance Consultant, Posh 5 Productions
David Ogiste
Founder, Nobody’s Café
Emily Yao
Manager of Event Services, CTC Destination Management
Gregory Thomas
National Sales Manager, Meet Boston
Haleema Linares
Owner, Canvas Events
Hanna Kim
Founder, Like Minds Creative Agency
Jaime Bennett
Managing Director, PCMA EMEA
James Fleege
Founder/CEO, Golnspo
Jared Wilson
Chief Innovation Officer/Managing Director of Global Sales, ABCD & Company
Kyle Absolom
Founder/Creative Director, Unboxed Group
Mandy Dean
Senior Manager of Events, Association of Change Management Professionals
Marissa Kiersch
Vice President of Brand and Experiential, 15|40 Productions
Mark Catuogno
Event Manager, OCHIN
Michelle Dunnick
Director of Events and Social Impact, New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute | National President, National Association for Catering and Events (NACE)
Pauline Cronin
Head of Accounts, verb.
Samantha Field
Manager of Meetings and Events, Paragon Events
Sarah Jacobs Barrs
Vice President of Events and Experience, Klick Health
Sasha Smith
COO, Plannernet
Shelby Evans
Associate Director of Foundation Events, Inova Health Foundation
Sunny Dae
Senior Events and Production Manager, The Creative Collective NYC/CultureCon
Wes Peskin
Founder/Executive Producer, NINE21 Productions
Weston Garret Gonzalez
Owner/Creative Director, westhaus
About the 40 Under 40 process: Nominations are submitted by colleagues and peers through BizBash’s website. They are then reviewed by our editors, and finalists are vetted before the final list is selected for publication. Honorees must be under the age of 40 as of April 1, 2024. Job titles and responses reflect the honoree’s status as of February 2024.