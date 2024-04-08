2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle

Alicia Jenelle, 34, is event director for The Jenelle Group Inc. She's based in Toronto. A quote from her nomination: "Alicia's versatility shines through her experience in handling various types of events. Whether it's a large-scale conference, an intimate product launch, or a community engagement initiative, Alicia has proven her ability to adapt and excel in any event scenario. Her diverse skill set makes her a standout professional in the field."

What my day-to-day looks like: "My day begins with personal time in the morning, where I set intentions, meditate, exercise, and journal. I then outline my key goals, tackle emails, and prioritize tasks. Dedicated slots are reserved for brainstorming and strategic planning, ensuring alignment with broader objectives. Throughout the day, I collaborate with partners such as designers, clients, and team members. This often entails discussing design concepts with designers, pitching strategic ideas to clients, and coordinating deliverables and responsibilities with team members. To unwind at the end of the day, I indulge in a good audiobook while cooking dinner, and catch up with family and friends."

My career journey: "My career journey has been quite a ride! I kick-started as an AV technician at a leading production company in North America. At the time, I was the only BIPOC female tech I knew of, and that ignited a passion to push boundaries and inspire others like me to dive into this industry. The camaraderie within the team felt like family, and using technology to craft experiences that brought people joy was simply magical.

Photo: Lelania Little Photography



Afterward, I delved into the world of weddings, spending several years as a planner. It served as my entry into entrepreneurship as I began building my client base through connections with friends and family. Over time, my passion for event production, in both the corporate and social spheres, became undeniable. I found my way back to the experiences that truly excited me.

Leveraging my entrepreneurial journey, I bridged the gap and started collaborating with big brands and partners. It's been an incredible journey from AV tech to event enthusiast, and I'm thrilled to continue creating meaningful experiences that bring people together."

What inspires me: "So many sources fuel my inspiration. One of my go-tos is fashion shows; they're incredibly experiential and designed with the intention to spark conversations. When it comes to event production, I'm all about crafting experiences that evoke specific feelings in people—something fashion shows excel at.

Other sources of inspiration for me include traveling, going on vacation, and spending quality time with family. From these personal experiences, I reflect on what made each moment meaningful. Whether it was the genuine connections, the warm welcome upon entering a space, the comfort of home-cooked meals, or the music setting the vibe, I believe experiences are intricately tied to emotions. This ongoing exploration of life's nuances continually inspires my approach to creating unforgettable moments."

Impressive stats I'm responsible for: "Our events consistently achieve a minimum of 90% satisfaction, emphasizing our dedication to crafting impactful experiences. In the virtual space, attendance has surged by 30%, underscoring our adaptability and success in engaging a broader online audience. Overall, our events have contributed to a 25% increase in brand visibility, reinforcing our impact not only in the event space but also in enhancing our overall brand presence."

Photo: Lelania Little Photography



My most memorable event: "Orchestrating an award show for The Globe and Mail. It stands out because it played a pivotal role in helping us define our niche and discover the type of event that truly sparks our joy. Production-heavy events, including galas, award shows, and brand experiences, are where our passion thrives within the event industry.

Our privilege lies in working with top CEOs and leaders, empowering them to showcase their best selves onstage. Ensuring they shine as brilliantly onstage as they do in their day-to-day roles is our mission. Creatively designing a show and bringing it to life through the interplay of lights, sound, and decor is a highlight of our craft. Crafting a space where people with unique perspectives feel safe and taken care of, facilitating private conversations, and reconnecting with old friends—all of these elements make being part of such events truly enjoyable. It's not just about producing a big show; it's about creating an experience that resonates long after the event concludes."

