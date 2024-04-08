Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
Complete our latest survey on event location selection for the chance to win a cutting-edge VR Headset!
Take the survey.

2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Alicia Jenelle

Alicia Jenelle, 34, is event director for The Jenelle Group Inc.

BizBash Editors
April 8, 2024
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Jenelle Alicia

Alicia Jenelle, 34, is event director for The Jenelle Group Inc. She's based in Toronto. A quote from her nomination: "Alicia's versatility shines through her experience in handling various types of events. Whether it's a large-scale conference, an intimate product launch, or a community engagement initiative, Alicia has proven her ability to adapt and excel in any event scenario. Her diverse skill set makes her a standout professional in the field."

What my day-to-day looks like: "My day begins with personal time in the morning, where I set intentions, meditate, exercise, and journal. I then outline my key goals, tackle emails, and prioritize tasks. Dedicated slots are reserved for brainstorming and strategic planning, ensuring alignment with broader objectives. Throughout the day, I collaborate with partners such as designers, clients, and team members. This often entails discussing design concepts with designers, pitching strategic ideas to clients, and coordinating deliverables and responsibilities with team members. To unwind at the end of the day, I indulge in a good audiobook while cooking dinner, and catch up with family and friends."

My career journey: "My career journey has been quite a ride! I kick-started as an AV technician at a leading production company in North America. At the time, I was the only BIPOC female tech I knew of, and that ignited a passion to push boundaries and inspire others like me to dive into this industry. The camaraderie within the team felt like family, and using technology to craft experiences that brought people joy was simply magical.

'When it comes to event production, I'm all about crafting experiences that evoke specific feelings in people,' Jenelle says."When it comes to event production, I'm all about crafting experiences that evoke specific feelings in people," Jenelle says.Photo: Lelania Little Photography

Afterward, I delved into the world of weddings, spending several years as a planner. It served as my entry into entrepreneurship as I began building my client base through connections with friends and family. Over time, my passion for event production, in both the corporate and social spheres, became undeniable. I found my way back to the experiences that truly excited me.

Leveraging my entrepreneurial journey, I bridged the gap and started collaborating with big brands and partners. It's been an incredible journey from AV tech to event enthusiast, and I'm thrilled to continue creating meaningful experiences that bring people together."

What inspires me: "So many sources fuel my inspiration. One of my go-tos is fashion shows; they're incredibly experiential and designed with the intention to spark conversations. When it comes to event production, I'm all about crafting experiences that evoke specific feelings in people—something fashion shows excel at.

Other sources of inspiration for me include traveling, going on vacation, and spending quality time with family. From these personal experiences, I reflect on what made each moment meaningful. Whether it was the genuine connections, the warm welcome upon entering a space, the comfort of home-cooked meals, or the music setting the vibe, I believe experiences are intricately tied to emotions. This ongoing exploration of life's nuances continually inspires my approach to creating unforgettable moments."

Impressive stats I'm responsible for: "Our events consistently achieve a minimum of 90% satisfaction, emphasizing our dedication to crafting impactful experiences. In the virtual space, attendance has surged by 30%, underscoring our adaptability and success in engaging a broader online audience. Overall, our events have contributed to a 25% increase in brand visibility, reinforcing our impact not only in the event space but also in enhancing our overall brand presence."

'It stands out because it played a pivotal role in helping us define our niche and discover the type of event that truly sparks our joy,' Jenelle says of this Globe and Mail event she and her team produced."It stands out because it played a pivotal role in helping us define our niche and discover the type of event that truly sparks our joy," Jenelle says of this Globe and Mail event she and her team produced.Photo: Lelania Little Photography

My most memorable event: "Orchestrating an award show for The Globe and Mail. It stands out because it played a pivotal role in helping us define our niche and discover the type of event that truly sparks our joy. Production-heavy events, including galas, award shows, and brand experiences, are where our passion thrives within the event industry.

Our privilege lies in working with top CEOs and leaders, empowering them to showcase their best selves onstage. Ensuring they shine as brilliantly onstage as they do in their day-to-day roles is our mission. Creatively designing a show and bringing it to life through the interplay of lights, sound, and decor is a highlight of our craft. Crafting a space where people with unique perspectives feel safe and taken care of, facilitating private conversations, and reconnecting with old friends—all of these elements make being part of such events truly enjoyable. It's not just about producing a big show; it's about creating an experience that resonates long after the event concludes."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
Related Stories
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Absolom Kyle
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kyle Absolom
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.
Microsoft Teams Image (3)
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Sasha Smith
Sasha Smith, 37, is chief operating officer of Plannernet.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Smith Sasha
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Ashley Ellefson
Ashley Ellefson, 39, is chief operating officer of Drone Racing League.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Ellefson Ashley
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Sullivan
Chelsea Sullivan, 33, is vice president of people experience for Power Home Remodeling.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Sullivan Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Kyle Absolom
Kyle Absolom, 31, is founder and creative director of Unboxed Group.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Absolom Kyle
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: James Fleege
James Fleege, 35, is founder and CEO of GoInspo.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Fleege James
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
Event Production & Fabrication
How D.C.'s Cherry Blossom Festival Took Over the City's Busy Union Station for an Evening
North America
Out of This World: Here's How Cities, Hotels, and Brands Plan to Celebrate the 2024 Solar Eclipse
Brands & Event Pros
Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Strategy
7 Tips for Curating an Effective Event Guest List
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Bruce Starr
Bruce Starr, 39, is founding partner and CEO of BMF.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Starr Bruce
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Pauline Cronin
Pauline Cronin, 28, is head of accounts for verb.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Cronin Pauline
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Chelsea Pashnick
Chelsea Pashnick, 35, is director of event sales for Sphere Entertainment Co.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Pashnick Chelsea
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Mandy Dean
Mandy Dean, 39, is senior manager of events for the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP).
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Dean Mandy
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Jaime Bennett
Jaime Bennett, 37, is managing director for Professional Convention Management Association's Europe, Middle East, and Africa (PCMA EMEA) division.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Bennett Jaime
Brands & Event Pros
2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Casie Nguyen
Casie Nguyen, 32, is founder and executive event producer of CTN Experiences.
Bb40u40 2024 Recipient Graphic1200x628 Nguyen Casie
Page 1 of 45
Next Page