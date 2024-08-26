Meet the 2024 BizBash 15 Over 50

In an industry that’s constantly evolving, it takes a unique blend of adaptability, creativity, and resilience to stay at the top of your game for decades. The seasoned professionals on this year's 15 Over 50 list exemplify just that, shaping some of the most significant events in the world and setting new standards for excellence and leadership.
From spearheading groundbreaking activations to mentoring the next generation, their contributions continue to reverberate throughout the industry, proving that experience and longevity are invaluable assets in the world of events. Click through the profiles below to meet our 2024 honorees.
Al Hutchinson
President & CEO, Visit Baltimore
Al Mercuro
Strategic Marketing & Client Engagement Advisor, Genesis Exhibits
Arvinder Vilkhu
President & Co-Executive Chef, Saffron
Camilo Caicedo
Owner & CEO, Penta Marketing
Cathy O'Connell
Co-Founder & Creative Director, COJ Events
Deborah Miller
Founder & President, Deborah Miller Catering and Events
Elle Chan
Co-Founder & CEO, TRADEMARK
Jeff Benish
Vice President of Event Production, BlackRock
Jennifer Incorvaia
Chief Operating Officer, Wilson Dow Group
Nick Simonette
Chief Growth Officer, Czarnowski Collective
Niki McKay
CEO & Founder, Blue Danube Productions
Rob Shaefer
Wedding & Special Event Manager, Magna Hospitality Group
Sammy Caban
Founder & CEO, Innov8 Events
Tarin Wilson
President, plan A
Tina Luppino
Founder & CEO, The AV Firm
About the "15 Over 50" process: Nominations were submitted by colleagues and peers through BizBash's website. They were then reviewed by our editors, and finalists were vetted before the final list was selected for publication. Honorees must be over the age of 50 as of Aug. 26, 2024. Job titles and responses reflect the honoree’s status as of publication date.