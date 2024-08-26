Stand out or stay unseen.
Meet the 2024 BizBash 15 Over 50

These seasoned professionals have spent decades crafting the future of events, demonstrating that experience, vision, and adaptability are the ultimate keys to success.

Claire Hoffman
August 26, 2024
Bb24 15 O50 Main Article Graphic 1 Website880x587 (1)

In an industry that’s constantly evolving, it takes a unique blend of adaptability, creativity, and resilience to stay at the top of your game for decades. The seasoned professionals on this year's 15 Over 50 list exemplify just that, shaping some of the most significant events in the world and setting new standards for excellence and leadership.

From spearheading groundbreaking activations to mentoring the next generation, their contributions continue to reverberate throughout the industry, proving that experience and longevity are invaluable assets in the world of events. Click through the profiles below to meet our 2024 honorees.

Al Hutchinson
President & CEO, Visit Baltimore

Al Mercuro
Strategic Marketing & Client Engagement Advisor, Genesis Exhibits

Arvinder Vilkhu
President & Co-Executive Chef, Saffron

Camilo Caicedo
Owner & CEO, Penta Marketing

Cathy O'Connell
Co-Founder & Creative Director, COJ Events

Deborah Miller
Founder & President, Deborah Miller Catering and Events

Elle Chan
Co-Founder & CEO, TRADEMARK

Jeff Benish
Vice President of Event Production, BlackRock

Jennifer Incorvaia
Chief Operating Officer, Wilson Dow Group

Nick Simonette
Chief Growth Officer, Czarnowski Collective

Niki McKay
CEO & Founder, Blue Danube Productions

Rob Shaefer
Wedding & Special Event Manager, Magna Hospitality Group

Sammy Caban
Founder & CEO, Innov8 Events

Tarin Wilson
President, plan A

Tina Luppino
Founder & CEO, The AV Firm 

About the "15 Over 50" process: Nominations were submitted by colleagues and peers through BizBash's website. They were then reviewed by our editors, and finalists were vetted before the final list was selected for publication. Honorees must be over the age of 50 as of Aug. 26, 2024. Job titles and responses reflect the honoree’s status as of publication date.

