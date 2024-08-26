Meet the 2024 BizBash 15 Over 50

In an industry that’s constantly evolving, it takes a unique blend of adaptability, creativity, and resilience to stay at the top of your game for decades. The seasoned professionals on this year's 15 Over 50 list exemplify just that, shaping some of the most significant events in the world and setting new standards for excellence and leadership.

From spearheading groundbreaking activations to mentoring the next generation, their contributions continue to reverberate throughout the industry, proving that experience and longevity are invaluable assets in the world of events. Click through the profiles below to meet our 2024 honorees.

Al Hutchinson

President & CEO, Visit Baltimore

Al Mercuro

Strategic Marketing & Client Engagement Advisor, Genesis Exhibits

Arvinder Vilkhu

President & Co-Executive Chef, Saffron

Camilo Caicedo

Owner & CEO, Penta Marketing

Cathy O'Connell

Co-Founder & Creative Director, COJ Events

Deborah Miller

Founder & President, Deborah Miller Catering and Events

Elle Chan

Co-Founder & CEO, TRADEMARK

Jeff Benish

Vice President of Event Production, BlackRock

Jennifer Incorvaia

Chief Operating Officer, Wilson Dow Group

Nick Simonette

Chief Growth Officer, Czarnowski Collective

Niki McKay

CEO & Founder, Blue Danube Productions

Rob Shaefer

Wedding & Special Event Manager, Magna Hospitality Group

Sammy Caban

Founder & CEO, Innov8 Events

Tarin Wilson

President, plan A

Tina Luppino

Founder & CEO, The AV Firm

About the "15 Over 50" process: Nominations were submitted by colleagues and peers through BizBash's website. They were then reviewed by our editors, and finalists were vetted before the final list was selected for publication. Honorees must be over the age of 50 as of Aug. 26, 2024. Job titles and responses reflect the honoree’s status as of publication date.