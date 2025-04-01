This column is sponsored by BW Events Tech, award-winning event technologists who take the stress out of registration, mobile apps, integrations, and more.

Event Technology We're Excited About This Month

Global events company Freeman has introduced Key Takeaways, a new web-based tool powered by Snapsight that's aimed at enhancing learning experiences at events. This tool uses generative AI to transcribe and summarize a speaker's words from event audio feeds in real time, helping keep attendees engaged by focusing on key insights. For organizers, it offers improved engagement, retention, and comprehensive post-event reports to assess session effectiveness. Attendees benefit from features like viewing word clouds, receiving insights from missed sessions, and sharing key takeaways on social media. Key Takeaways can be used as a stand-alone tool via direct links or QR codes or integrated into existing event apps with ease.

“Key Takeaways represents our commitment to helping event organizers deliver content experiences that truly resonate with their audiences,” said Paul Fletcher, Freeman's chief operating officer of audiovisual and event technology. “Supported by Freeman’s world-class service, this tool ensures attendees stay engaged, retain valuable insights, and provide measurable post-event value, carrying the event’s impact forward long after it’s over.”

To improve engagement at outdoor events

Skidattl has launched an augmented reality (AR) engagement platform that enhances real-world experiences by providing virtual overlays in physical spaces. This technology offers practical applications such as showing real-time information at music festivals, wait times at theme parks, and golf course details, making it easier for businesses to connect with their audience in meaningful ways. The platform, which was developed by entrepreneur Randy Marsden, has been successfully tested at major events like SXSW and Cruïlla Music Festival.

"Skidattl isn't just another AR company; it's a paradigm shift in how we interact with the world around us using geospatial technology,” says Marsden. “We're creating a bridge between the virtual and physical realms, encouraging people to step away from their screens and engage with their surroundings in meaningful ways. In the next few years, I envision Skidattl becoming as intuitive and ubiquitous as social media is today—but instead of isolating people, it will connect them more deeply with the physical world." Photo: Courtesy of Skidattl

To sync event management details with Salesforce

Blackthorn, a Salesforce-native event management platform, is enhancing its offerings with advanced capabilities designed to boost planner engagement and demonstrate impact directly from Salesforce. The new features include the Event Navigator, an attendee mobile app that syncs event details directly from Salesforce, allowing organizers to update agendas, and attendees to access schedules and speaker information seamlessly. Additionally, Blackthorn has expanded its Messaging app for native SMS communications and introduced split payments to separate donations from event-related payments during registration, simplifying fund reconciliation. These updates aim to streamline event management and communication, enhancing both the organizer and attendee experiences.

“Events are business-critical for many organizations, but traditional solutions force planners to work in fragmented, disconnected systems,” said Blackthorn CEO and co-founder Chris Federspiel. "At Blackthorn, we’re eliminating that friction—bringing event management fully into Salesforce so planners can stop wrestling with data gaps and unreliable integrations and focus on creating impactful experiences."

To simplify event website creation

Event website specialists ASP launched Composer II, an updated version of Composer, its original event website creation platform builder that allows organizers to create their own site from scratch or choose from multiple preset builds. Developed after nearly two years of client feedback, research, development, and testing, the team describes Composer II as "the world of Minecraft but for event websites." It allows users to design and launch an event website with the same flexibility as a custom-built site in minutes, test-drive event tools without affecting the live website, and more.

“Built with cutting-edge UX, CX, and SEO, Composer II is full of the event marketing tools our clients requested and is at the forefront of online event technology," said Jon Benjamin, CEO of ASP. “We set ourselves the goal of creating a cost-effective event website builder, where if a client can imagine it on their website, they can build it with Composer II. The team has worked tirelessly to ensure that we have created a product that completely matches the wants and needs of event organizers of all sizes.”

To streamline the planning process

Bespoke events company Shift + Alt Events has released a customizable event automation system, known as Shift + Alt Automation, for corporate and private event planners. CEO Vivienne Errington-Barnes estimates it'll save corporations between 20 and 30 hours of planning per event. The new feature streamlines guest communications by handling personalized messaging, confirmations, and follow-ups, making it easier for guests to access and update their information. The company also provides a guest list management system that offers real-time updates and centralizes RSVPs, preferences, and special requests.

“The real advantage of automation isn’t just time saved; it’s the enhanced experience for both the host and the guests,” says Errington-Barnes, one of BizBash's recent Industry Innovators. “By reducing manual errors and providing guests with seamless communication, we’ve seen a 90% reduction in guest list management tasks and a 60% reduction in guest support inquiries. ... We automate wherever possible, allowing event planners to focus on the high-level strategic elements that matter most while our system handles the details.”

To discover new live experiences

Eventbrite has launched a reimagined consumer app to offer a more streamlined and intuitive way for people to discover and attend live experiences that match their interests and connect with like-minded communities. App highlights include It-Lists, curated collections of local experiences handpicked by cultural tastemakers shaping the social scenes in cities like NYC, LA, Miami, and more. Users can also sync their contacts, follow friends, and choose to get notified when they buy tickets, streamlining the way people discover and attend new events within their social communities. For event organizers, meanwhile, there’s an easier way to share all the good-to-know details upfront, as well as the ability to add videos, giving people a better sense of the experience before they book. Screenshot: Courtesy of Eventbrite

To quickly access event-related information

Blueprint Partners, a marketing and events agency with offices in London and Dallas, has launched the Knowledge App, an AI solution designed to swiftly provide relevant business information to users. Built with a closed-AI model by the agency’s own developers, the app can be customized for various client needs. It's currently being tested in diverse sectors; for instance, a tech client can use it to access product information on the sales floor, while an automotive client plans to use it to verify partner compliance with customer interaction standards. Additionally, Blueprint Partners utilizes the app in its own operations to instantly gather GDPR-compliant information, such as flight details for event participants.

“Over the past few years, we’ve been keeping a close eye on the AI landscape, understanding how the technology can best support our clients. Today, we’re delighted to offer this new solution, delivering speed, accuracy, and efficiency, which we know are paramount to our clients," said Blueprint Partners CEO Mark Anand. "The feedback so far has been incredibly positive, and we’re excited to roll it out for many more clients in 2025.”

The Latest Updates, Promotions, Funding, and Merger News

Swedish AI company Voxo has tapped Will Curran to lead and scale its operations across North America. Curran brings over a decade of experience in event innovation, most recently as head of Klik at Bizzabo. He is also the founder of Endless Events and the voice behind the Event Tech Podcast , making him a well-known authority on technology-driven experiences. Using real-time AI to analyze keynotes, panels, and roundtable discussions, Voxo delivers immediate summaries and insights during events, providing invaluable material for post-event marketing and helping attendees and organizers get more out of every session.

Events.com has acquired Citifyd, a technology provider for urban and event parking solutions, enhancing its event management platform by integrating parking management to streamline services for event creators and attendees. This acquisition allows eventgoers to prepurchase parking through Citifyd’s mobile app, providing real-time analytics for better traffic and space management, thereby improving the overall event experience.

Blackthorn has hired two industry veterans. Chris Kearney has been appointed senior vice president of sales after spending more than 12 years at Cvent, which included helping launch Cvent's London office and expanding the company's European footprint. Lauren McCullough has been named senior vice president of marketing; she joins Blackthorn from Bizzabo, where she helped launch and drive demand for the Event Experience OS and Klik, Bizzabo’s Smartbadge technology.

Freeman announced its acquisition of Tag Digital, a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in solutions for event organizers in EMEA, APAC, and North America. Tag will combine its services with mdg, a Freeman company, enhancing mdg’s digital marketing capabilities to better serve show organizers and associations while positioning it for growth in new markets. Tag, known for its advanced digital marketing strategies, has supported a diverse portfolio of global trade shows, professional associations, and large-scale conferences around the globe.