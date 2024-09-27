Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 4 ⌛️
Don’t miss your moment! 12th Annual Event Experience Awards nominations close Oct. 4 ⌛️

How This Platform Is Simplifying Corporate Event Entertainment Booking

EVA—which just announced $2 million in funding—bridges the gap between planners and performers, offering a streamlined, tech-driven approach to booking event entertainment.

Claire Hoffman
September 27, 2024
Makenzie Stokel and Channing Moreland started EVA when they were college roommates in Nashville. The pair, now 30 years old, are on a mission to connect corporate clients with high-quality event entertainment.
Makenzie Stokel and Channing Moreland started EVA when they were college roommates in Nashville. The pair, now 30 years old, are on a mission to connect corporate clients with high-quality event entertainment.
Photo: Jessica Amerson

NASHVILLE, TENN.—When Makenzie Stokel and Channing Moreland were undergraduate students at Belmont University in Nashville, they eagerly immersed themselves in the city’s vibrant music scene. But amid the buzz of talented artists and up-and-coming musicians, they noticed a glaring issue: Many performers were playing for free.

“We were surrounded by so many talented artists, songwriters, and up-and-coming musicians who didn't get paid to play gigs,” Stokel recalls. “We just kept thinking, ‘Let’s show this industry what this service is really worth and how much it improves events.’”

With Stokel studying music business and Moreland focusing on songwriting, the college roommates channeled their passion into action. They began booking friends for house parties and small festivals, paying them by selling tickets or securing sponsorships. As their reputation grew, they transitioned to the corporate world, which now makes up 90% of their business.

“We realized that corporate event planners and musicians don’t really speak the same language,” says Stokel. “They’re asking the wrong questions and struggling to communicate effectively. That’s when we decided to automate the process to make sure everyone was on the same page about the details and logistics of the event.”

From this need, EVA was born in 2015. The platform’s mission is to connect corporate event planners with entertainers, streamline the booking process, and make high-quality entertainment accessible for all types of events. 

EVA’s user-friendly platform functions similarly to Airbnb, note the founders, who are now both 30 years old. Event planners upload key details like event date, location, audience, and entertainment preferences, and EVA’s advanced algorithm matches them with entertainers who fit the criteria. Those entertainers respond with quotes, and EVA’s experienced team is on hand to guide planners through the entire process.

“We have executive producers on our team with decades of experience who understand what a production needs,” Moreland explains. “We negotiate on your behalf and simplify those big, scary events.” This hands-on approach caters not just to seasoned planners but also to marketing VPs and executive assistants who might find themselves unexpectedly in charge of booking entertainment, she notes.

Today, EVA boasts over 2,500 entertainers and serves more than 500 recurring clients across Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Charlotte, N.C. A launch in New York City is planned for early December. Eva Mockup (1)Photo: Courtesy of EVA

Navigating the tech side of the business was definitely a learning curve, the team remembers. Initially outsourcing development, Stokel and Moreland eventually brought everything in house to gain full control. This adaptability proved crucial during the pandemic when live music ground to a halt. “We survived by shifting to virtual activations,” Moreland notes. “That set us on a path to expand beyond music to keynote speakers, interactive experiences, and team-building activities. Now, only about half of what we book is music; the rest includes everything a company might need.”

Ultimately, their perseverance is paying off: This week, the founders announced $2 million in new funding, which will be used to expand into new markets and enhance their marketing efforts. “We’ve been really strategic with our capital, and now it’s time to turn on our marketing and get in front of our buyers,” Moreland shares.

Amid all their success, Stokel and Moreland remain passionate about the transformative power of live entertainment. “Entertainment is where events can truly differentiate themselves,” Stokel points out. “It’s the part that creates memories and sets an event apart from anything else you’ve experienced.”

“Entertainment is where events can truly differentiate themselves,” says Stokel. “It’s the part that creates memories and sets an event apart from anything else you’ve experienced.” (Pictured: Nashville-based singer-songwriter Autumn Nicholas, who has worked with EVA to book gigs.)“Entertainment is where events can truly differentiate themselves,” says Stokel. “It’s the part that creates memories and sets an event apart from anything else you’ve experienced.” (Pictured: Nashville-based singer-songwriter Autumn Nicholas, who has worked with EVA to book gigs.)Photo: Courtesy of EVAFor corporate planners, Stokel offers one key piece of advice when it comes to entertainment: Be open to experimentation. “Try new things, even if you’re unsure how they’ll land,” she encourages. “Audiences love seeing something new, and even if it’s not perfect, it’s always a learning experience.”

Moreland observes that the landscape of corporate event entertainment is shifting. “Companies are now looking at the year holistically, thinking about how to engage employees quarterly—even if it’s virtually,” she says, noting that interactive experiences like mural creation or charity-building projects are increasingly popular.

“And we’re seeing unique name acts—like Megan Thee Stallion, who not only performs but also gives an incredible keynote,” she adds. “You're getting this experience where you have that name act coming in for a fireside chat and keynote, where everyone feels really engaged and emotionally connected, and then you have them back to perform that night. Connecting that entertainment more into the themes of the event and education has been interesting and something we love to see.”

Reflecting on their journey, Stokel and Moreland are proud of EVA’s growth and the impact they’ve made. “We’re so forward-thinking that we often forget to look back,” says Moreland. “But we were just pulling some stats and we realized we’ve put $6 million into entertainers’ pockets since 2019. It’s a powerful reminder of why we started.”

Latest in Programming & Entertainment
Pexels Jibarofoto 2774556
Programming & Entertainment
Booking a Controversial Event Speaker? Here’s How to Prepare for the Unexpected
Action-Packed Stunts at Events
Programming & Entertainment
How to Creatively Execute Stunts at Events—Without Sacrificing Safety
For a six-city tour with German gin brand Monkey47, creative marketing agency BMF designed custom silk scarves—which were then styled on site to enhance attendees' personal looks. “We chose scarves over any other branded giveaway because they are definitely having a fashion moment and allowed for guests to still embrace their individuality,” explains Melissa Notaro, a creative director for BMF.
Programming & Entertainment
Event Personalization Moments That Really Worked
“We once had a premiere for a show that was set in New Orleans, and transitioning 250 guests from the screening room to the after-party was an opportunity for us to enhance the experience by bringing in a New Orleans-style second line band—who led the entire audience across a busy NYC street,' remembers Vox Media's Tara Reilly. 'It not only created a smooth transition, but it gave our audience an unexpected experience that was memorable and sparked conversation.”
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Related Stories
Pexels Jibarofoto 2774556
Programming & Entertainment
Booking a Controversial Event Speaker? Here’s How to Prepare for the Unexpected
Action-Packed Stunts at Events
Programming & Entertainment
How to Creatively Execute Stunts at Events—Without Sacrificing Safety
For a six-city tour with German gin brand Monkey47, creative marketing agency BMF designed custom silk scarves—which were then styled on site to enhance attendees' personal looks. “We chose scarves over any other branded giveaway because they are definitely having a fashion moment and allowed for guests to still embrace their individuality,” explains Melissa Notaro, a creative director for BMF.
Programming & Entertainment
Event Personalization Moments That Really Worked
“We once had a premiere for a show that was set in New Orleans, and transitioning 250 guests from the screening room to the after-party was an opportunity for us to enhance the experience by bringing in a New Orleans-style second line band—who led the entire audience across a busy NYC street,' remembers Vox Media's Tara Reilly. 'It not only created a smooth transition, but it gave our audience an unexpected experience that was memorable and sparked conversation.”
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
More in Programming & Entertainment
Programming & Entertainment
Booking a Controversial Event Speaker? Here’s How to Prepare for the Unexpected
Careful preparation and clear communication are key to managing the risks of booking a potentially polarizing speaker.
Pexels Jibarofoto 2774556
Programming & Entertainment
How to Creatively Execute Stunts at Events—Without Sacrificing Safety
Last month's The Fall Guy premiere grabbed headlines with five action-packed stunts on the red carpet. Learn how the team pulled it off—and see some other jaw-dropping stunt moments we've loved at events.
Action-Packed Stunts at Events
Programming & Entertainment
Event Personalization Moments That Really Worked
Personal touches, from custom playlists to innovative swag, are redefining attendee engagement. Here, event professionals share some of the most effective personalization moments they've created.
For a six-city tour with German gin brand Monkey47, creative marketing agency BMF designed custom silk scarves—which were then styled on site to enhance attendees' personal looks. “We chose scarves over any other branded giveaway because they are definitely having a fashion moment and allowed for guests to still embrace their individuality,” explains Melissa Notaro, a creative director for BMF.
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Moving guests from one room to another can be an unexpected place for some surprise-and-delight moments.
“We once had a premiere for a show that was set in New Orleans, and transitioning 250 guests from the screening room to the after-party was an opportunity for us to enhance the experience by bringing in a New Orleans-style second line band—who led the entire audience across a busy NYC street,' remembers Vox Media's Tara Reilly. 'It not only created a smooth transition, but it gave our audience an unexpected experience that was memorable and sparked conversation.”
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Hospitality veteran Brent Bolthouse discusses why the Coachella-adjacent party has stood the test of time, why he refuses to sell tickets, and the hospitality trends he's loving (and hating) right now.
Brent Bolthouse Discusses Neon Carnival 2024
Programming & Entertainment
7 Important Tips for Working with Event DJs
The right DJ can make or break the vibe of your event. Here are some tips for getting it right.
Shutterstock 670249444
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
28 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marvel Studios, Red Bull, YSL Beauty, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Gangster's Paradise: See How HBO’s ‘The Penguin’ Took Over New York City
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This Year's Fast Company Innovation Festival
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Why AARP Might Be the Coolest Brand Activating Right Now
Opinion & Experts
Bumble's Head of Experiential Shares 11 Rules for Creating Authentic Events
Event Design & Decor
8 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas BizBash Spotted on Instagram
Programming & Entertainment
SXSW 2024 Preview: Catching Up with the Festival's Chief Programming Officer on What’s New and Noteworthy
BizBash tapped SXSW’s longtime programming chief, Hugh Forrest, to dish on what to expect at this year’s fest, taking place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.
South by Southwest 2024 is anticipated to draw 300,000 guests to downtown Austin, Texas, March 8-16 for keynote and featured speaker sessions, music festivals, brand activations, film premieres, over-the-top events, and so much more.
Programming & Entertainment
7 Wellness Trends to Expect at Large-Scale Events in 2024
From tech-infused therapies to sound healing to new food waste efforts, we spoke with seven wellness industry players to find out which trends they predict at big events in 2024.
The team from Carillon Miami Wellness Resort plans to bring a variety of touchless wellness technologies to various trade shows that can offer quick, 10-minute recharge sessions to attendees.
Programming & Entertainment
6 Things to Consider When Creating an Award for Your Event or Conference
From who you want to recognize to how you want them to feel—and what the award says about your brand—David Moritz shares all. He's the man behind some of the most recognizable trophies in the world.
A display case of Society Awards' work includes the MTV Moon Person, Inkpot Award, and the David Yurman Muse Award.
Programming & Entertainment
Call for Speakers: Ready to Inform and Inspire Your Fellow Event Profs?
BizBash is looking for speakers to take the stage—both in person and virtually—for our 2024 events.
At Connect Marketplace 2023 in Minneapolis, BizBash chairman and founder David Adler sat down with Michael Schaiman, CEO of creative technology studio GenCity Labs, for an enlightening conversation on how AI can improve an event experience.
Programming & Entertainment
Atlantis Paradise Island Celebrates 25 Years with an Event Spotlighting the Community
To commemorate the milestone, the iconic resort jetted in hundreds of A-list guests, debuted a new restaurant helmed by a Michelin-starred chef, and enlisted many Bahamas-based vendors.
Atlantis Paradise Island Celebrates 25 Years with an Event Dedicated to the Community
Programming & Entertainment
See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
To celebrate its buzzy new series A Murder at the End of the World, FX used projection mapping, RFID tech, costumed actors, and surprise-and-delight moments to immerse guests in the show's unique setting.
'We leaned into the idea of being 'at the end of the world' in several areas of the event with large-scale projections of Icelandic environments and custom-built windows revealing the locale,' said Hardaway.
Page 1 of 171
Next Page