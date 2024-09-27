How This Platform Is Simplifying Corporate Event Entertainment Booking

Makenzie Stokel and Channing Moreland started EVA when they were college roommates in Nashville. The pair, now 30 years old, are on a mission to connect corporate clients with high-quality event entertainment.

NASHVILLE, TENN.—When Makenzie Stokel and Channing Moreland were undergraduate students at Belmont University in Nashville, they eagerly immersed themselves in the city’s vibrant music scene. But amid the buzz of talented artists and up-and-coming musicians, they noticed a glaring issue: Many performers were playing for free.

“We were surrounded by so many talented artists, songwriters, and up-and-coming musicians who didn't get paid to play gigs,” Stokel recalls. “We just kept thinking, ‘Let’s show this industry what this service is really worth and how much it improves events.’”

With Stokel studying music business and Moreland focusing on songwriting, the college roommates channeled their passion into action. They began booking friends for house parties and small festivals, paying them by selling tickets or securing sponsorships. As their reputation grew, they transitioned to the corporate world, which now makes up 90% of their business.

“We realized that corporate event planners and musicians don’t really speak the same language,” says Stokel. “They’re asking the wrong questions and struggling to communicate effectively. That’s when we decided to automate the process to make sure everyone was on the same page about the details and logistics of the event.”

From this need, EVA was born in 2015. The platform’s mission is to connect corporate event planners with entertainers, streamline the booking process, and make high-quality entertainment accessible for all types of events.

EVA’s user-friendly platform functions similarly to Airbnb, note the founders, who are now both 30 years old. Event planners upload key details like event date, location, audience, and entertainment preferences, and EVA’s advanced algorithm matches them with entertainers who fit the criteria. Those entertainers respond with quotes, and EVA’s experienced team is on hand to guide planners through the entire process.

“We have executive producers on our team with decades of experience who understand what a production needs,” Moreland explains. “We negotiate on your behalf and simplify those big, scary events.” This hands-on approach caters not just to seasoned planners but also to marketing VPs and executive assistants who might find themselves unexpectedly in charge of booking entertainment, she notes.

Today, EVA boasts over 2,500 entertainers and serves more than 500 recurring clients across Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, New Orleans, and Charlotte, N.C. A launch in New York City is planned for early December. Photo: Courtesy of EVA

Navigating the tech side of the business was definitely a learning curve, the team remembers. Initially outsourcing development, Stokel and Moreland eventually brought everything in house to gain full control. This adaptability proved crucial during the pandemic when live music ground to a halt. “We survived by shifting to virtual activations,” Moreland notes. “That set us on a path to expand beyond music to keynote speakers, interactive experiences, and team-building activities. Now, only about half of what we book is music; the rest includes everything a company might need.”

Ultimately, their perseverance is paying off: This week, the founders announced $2 million in new funding, which will be used to expand into new markets and enhance their marketing efforts. “We’ve been really strategic with our capital, and now it’s time to turn on our marketing and get in front of our buyers,” Moreland shares.

Amid all their success, Stokel and Moreland remain passionate about the transformative power of live entertainment. “Entertainment is where events can truly differentiate themselves,” Stokel points out. “It’s the part that creates memories and sets an event apart from anything else you’ve experienced.”

Photo: Courtesy of EVA For corporate planners, Stokel offers one key piece of advice when it comes to entertainment: Be open to experimentation. “Try new things, even if you’re unsure how they’ll land,” she encourages. “Audiences love seeing something new, and even if it’s not perfect, it’s always a learning experience.”

Moreland observes that the landscape of corporate event entertainment is shifting. “Companies are now looking at the year holistically, thinking about how to engage employees quarterly—even if it’s virtually,” she says, noting that interactive experiences like mural creation or charity-building projects are increasingly popular.

“And we’re seeing unique name acts—like Megan Thee Stallion, who not only performs but also gives an incredible keynote,” she adds. “You're getting this experience where you have that name act coming in for a fireside chat and keynote, where everyone feels really engaged and emotionally connected, and then you have them back to perform that night. Connecting that entertainment more into the themes of the event and education has been interesting and something we love to see.”

Reflecting on their journey, Stokel and Moreland are proud of EVA’s growth and the impact they’ve made. “We’re so forward-thinking that we often forget to look back,” says Moreland. “But we were just pulling some stats and we realized we’ve put $6 million into entertainers’ pockets since 2019. It’s a powerful reminder of why we started.”