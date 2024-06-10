Action-Packed Stunts at Events

Last month's premiere of The Fall Guy , starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, included five stunts in the arrivals area, plus a slew of special effects. "Toward the end of the carpet, we created a photo op for Ryan and his two doubles," said producer Eric Tremble. "Press were surprised by smoke and 10-foot flames as the doubles were ratcheted backward, crashing through the press wall."

At last month's red carpet premiere of The Fall Guy—Universal Pictures' new action comedy where Ryan Gosling plays a Hollywood stuntman—guests were greeted by two stunt doubles performing tricks on electric e-bikes, punctuated by bursts of flames over the top of the step-and-repeat. And that was only the start of the dramatic moments at the event, which also included stuntmen falling off 50-foot scissor lifts, being yanked backward through press walls, and throwing each other through scenic elements.

The unique premiere was produced by Avenge Creative, a marketing and entertainment agency that has previously handled events and press junkets for buzzy movies like Barbie, M3GAN, and Kung Fu Panda 4. But The Fall Guy premiere—and its action-packed stunts—was slightly new territory for Avenge Creative founder Eric Tremble.

"I’ve worked on events where we’ve had stunt performers jumping out of planes or riding in on horses down the red carpet, so stunted talent arrivals aren’t new to me—but including five different stunts was a whole other level," Tremble told BizBash. "One of the biggest challenges we faced was our location and knowing the area was going to still be open to the public. Normally stunts are performed on a closed set and the stunt coordinator has time to scope things out, rehearse, and control all of the elements. Being on Hollywood Boulevard at Ovation made things more challenging, to say the least." Photo: Courtesy of Avenge Creative

The team had to create a secure environment that allowed the stunts to be performed safely—all while keeping the general public safe on the bustling Los Angeles street. "Luckily, we had two of the best, Chris O’Hara and Chris Schiehl, on the team to help navigate the safety of it all—but we still faced our fair share of obstacles," he said. Avenge Creative worked closely with the team at NBC/Universal, as well as the filmmakers and stunt team from the actual film, 87 North Productions.

"For fabrication and special effects, we worked with our production partner, Unmatched Lighting, and the team over at J.E.M. F/X Inc., who helped bring their expertise in breakaway materials and pyrotechnics," Tremble added. "Building a team of individuals that were the best at what they do and part of the original [film] really allowed us to push the envelope as it put our fire marshal at ease. When it comes to pulling off stunts at an event, being in lockstep with your fire marshal is imperative. They hold the keys and can easily shut things down the day of the event if they felt things were not being handled safely." Photo: Courtesy of Avenge Creative

Despite the challenges, Tremble thinks incorporating stunts is a great way to make an impact at events—particularly in the entertainment industry. "People crave once-in-a-lifetime experiences, and I’ll say many people in the industry that attend these premiere events end up with event fatigue. They know what to expect," he pointed out. "So when we throw a stunt into the mix that guests were not expecting to see, it adds a whole new level of excitement. It brings the action from the big screen directly in front of the guests." Photo: Courtesy of Avenge Creative

So what advice does Tremble offer other event professionals who want to pull off stunts? It's all about finding experienced vendors. "Stunts involve risk and injury and need to be handled with the utmost respect and care if they are to be pulled off properly. Working with a talented, respected, and, most importantly, licensed stunt team is paramount, as well as thinking through every aspect and having a comprehensive safety plan in place," he said.

Transparent communication between the stunt team, the fire marshal, and the client is also crucial, he added. "Stunts are living, breathing elements that require constant updates and tweaks to ensure they're performed in the safest way possible. Keeping all parties informed on all aspects of the stunt allows the team to move and shift as needed, and will help manage overall expectations if something has to change last minute due to the weather or some other outside element. By keeping a constant dialogue, we were able to build trust throughout the team, which ultimately allowed us to push the stunts beyond what was originally planned."

He added, "Stunts should never be something thought through at the last minute or performed without trained professionals, as you risk not only the safety of your guests but also the overall success of your event. If the stunt isn’t performed flawlessly, it may go viral for all the wrong reasons."