2025 BizBash 40 Under 40: Eric Tremble

Eric Tremble, 38, is the owner and CEO of Avenge Creative Inc. He's based in Los Angeles.

My career journey: "I grew up in my father's fine dining restaurant, Esty Street, in northern New Jersey. I always knew I enjoyed working in hospitality, so I followed in my dad's footsteps and attended Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration, concentrating in restaurant management/event management.

I was lucky enough to have an opportunity to intern at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where I further solidified my love for bringing people together on the world stage and where my passion for a career in event production really started.

Photo: Courtesy of Eric Tremble

After Cornell, I moved to Los Angeles to live with a friend and began working for Nobu in West Hollywood. From there, I worked for several LA-based catering companies before joining 15|40 Productions, first as food and beverage director, and over the next nine years, I progressed to senior event producer, where I worked on projects for clients such as Hulu, Warner Bros., Dick Clark Productions, h.wood Group, and AEG. I have worked on hundreds of Hollywood premieres, press junkets, corporate events for thousands of guests, and large-scale brand activations on an international scale.

Avenge Creative is the culmination of my expertise and experience in the events industry and was born out of need rather than want. I never expected myself to own a company. After the pandemic allowed events to come back, I was ready for a change. My friend and colleague Juan Salguero of Unmatched Lighting helped make that happen, by standing by me as my production partner.

My most memorable event: "The Barbie press junket came together in only a few short weeks and allowed us to set a new precedent for experiential press junkets without realizing it the moment. To this day, we receive calls from clients asking us to replicate the Barbie press junket without knowing we were responsible for it.

Photo: Courtes of Eric Tremble



The second would be, most recently, the Gladiator II colosseum build at the TCL Chinese Theatre. That will always stand out as one of those 'I can't believe that happened' moments. We were again given a short amount of time to design and produce one of the largest and longest-running installations at the TCL to date. The set was over 40 feet tall and 80 feet wide, built on site in just under a week and active for just over two weeks. I will never forget the number of messages of support and love we received from so many friends and colleagues the week the structure went up. For every moment I doubted myself or questioned if I was on the right path, this stood as a giant reminder that I do belong here and this is only just the beginning."

What inspires me: "Other creatives and colleagues in the industry. I love seeing other people's work and seeing the amazing ideas and concepts people come up with. Working in Hollywood alongside some of the most incredible storytellers, producers, directors, actors and seeing what they create using their own experience is incredible."

My leadership style: "I like to lead by example and work with my team to show them what I'm looking for and what my expectations are. I think it's important to set the work ethic from the top and to stand behind what you say, and to take care of your team first and foremost."

Some impressive stats I'm responsible for: "Honestly, I don't keep track of stats. We've produced over 250 events since opening our doors. We've gone viral many times internationally and have worked on some of the biggest films released each year. I'm just extremely proud that after three years, I've been able to build a company that supports eight full-time employees and I get to continue to work with the best in the business. I'm grateful for the partners and vendors who have supported me and helped me bring our creative ideas to life, consistently raising the bar and setting new industry standards."

What's next: "Taking Avenge international! We have some amazing connections in some international markets that we want to explore and leverage our reach."

