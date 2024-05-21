“We once had a premiere for a show that was set in New Orleans, and transitioning 250 guests from the screening room to the after-party was an opportunity for us to enhance the experience by bringing in a New Orleans-style second line band—who led the entire audience across a busy NYC street," remembers Vox Media's Tara Reilly. "It not only created a smooth transition, but it gave our audience an unexpected experience that was memorable and sparked conversation.”

Transporting event guests between various rooms or even venues is often a logistical necessity. But it also presents an opportunity for creativity and engagement, turning simple walks into memorable parts of the guest experience.

“We don't have a one-size-fits-all approach to guiding and smoothly transitioning guests between spaces,” explains Tara Reilly, vice president of experiential and partnerships at Vox Media. “We take the event itself into consideration, as well as the audience and venue, to ensure that what we come up with makes sense for the environment.”

Sometimes that’s a more straightforward approach, with clear and bold signage, while other times stationing brand ambassadors along the route makes the most sense. But “every so often, though," Reilly notes, "we get even more creative and do things that are bolder and part of the experience itself so that the journey becomes more than a simple transition."

So how exactly do you facilitate these more unexpected moments—without sacrificing the guest experience?

1. Tie it into the overall theme.

“Effective transitions keep guests engaged and prevent downtime,” says Wendy Porter , chief events strategist of Wendy Porter Events LLC . “Instead of a simple walk from a staff meeting to an off-site dinner, creating an interactive experience along the way keeps guests entertained and immersed in the theme.”

Reilly agrees. “All of our events have an emphasis on the importance of storytelling—so whenever possible, we try to make sure a transition can be used to enhance the overall narrative or theme of the event,” she says.

2. Prioritize clear communication.

“Clear communication is always our top priority, which means we never want to compromise the efficiency and clarity of crowd control in favor of something more engaging,” adds Reilly. “Sometimes, if you draw too much attention to a transition or space, it can wind up doing a disservice to the function—so I would only suggest leaning in if it really benefits the attendee experience.”

3. Consider live performers.

“One particularly effective method we use involves live bands,” notes Sam Browne , founder of entertainment booking agency Findaband . “For instance, transitioning from a conference session to a cocktail reception, we’ve had the band start playing in the conference room and then lead the guests to the reception area, creating an energetic and engaging atmosphere.”

4. Use decor to create transition moments.

Strategic decor can get the job done, too. “We find that creating distinct pathways to walk through can be intriguing because people naturally want to see what’s around the corner or on the other side of a wall,” says Maxxie Goldstein , vice president of marketing agency A.P. Keaton . “Archways with elaborate foliage and floral elements make this even more exciting and photo-worthy. Highlighting a pathway or room with dynamic lighting and projections can also create a visual guide.”

5. Lean into surprise and delight.

“Piquing guest interest with something they haven't seen earlier on in an event is important,” says Aleah Valley , co-founder of Valley & Co. Events , who suggests introducing a performer, a design element, or sound and scents during a transition moment. “Timing is key to surprising and delighting.”

Goldstein agrees. "Never forget the element of surprise, discovery, and 'secrecy,'" she points out. "Hidden doors or a secret sign that leads to unknown spaces creates curiosity as guests move throughout the space. This can be especially impactful for VIP area opportunities."

6. Consider guests’ safety.

If you’re transporting guests off the main property, remember to keep safety in mind. It’s something Porter considered when planning a Mardi Gras-inspired “parade” from one venue to another a few years back. “We had to get a city permit; they actually blocked off intersections for us to pass safely, and we were accompanied by a police patrol on a motorcycle that was at the beginning and end of our group to both block and clear intersections as we passed through,” she explains.

7. Have knowledgeable staffers on hand.

Don’t forget the value of having actual humans there to answer questions. “Ensure you have the proper signage for wayfinding and the proper staff in clearly denoted apparel or with directional signage (aka ‘human arrows’) in place to guide people and answer questions as needed,” suggests Porter. “Walk the route yourself ahead of time to see where you might get confused, and place your human wayfinders in those locations.”

We asked BizBash readers to share some fun ways they've transitioned guests from one area to another during events. Here are some of our favorite responses.

Kris La Fata, director of destination services and events, Visit Seattle

"During a recent corporate meeting, we worked with Can Can Culinary Cabaret , a Seattle-based theater troupe, to create a one-of-a-kind experience for meeting attendees. Following the group’s opening keynote session, Can Can performers lined the sides of The Hillclimb, a key architectural element of Seattle Convention Center’s Summit building that spans four stories and consists of stairs and escalators. As attendees descended from the ballroom to the opening of the trade show floor, Can Can performed hit songs from Seattle musicians such as Nirvana, Jimi Hendrix, and Macklemore. It was a fantastic way to infuse our city’s spirit into the company’s event, and was met with rave reviews from the event organizers.

Our collaboration with Can Can is a bit of a reimagining of our work alongside an organization called Gigs4U. For larger groups, we’ll often partner with Gigs4U to hire street buskers to activate our downtown core with music. It’s an incredible opportunity to highlight Seattle’s strong creative economy and music scene. These buskers are placed in strategic locations between the convention core hotels and Seattle Convention Center. In this manner, the buskers’ value is twofold: They create a vibrant atmosphere for incoming groups, and attendees know they can follow the music to their destination.”

Photo: Katie Mangold Photography for Valley and Co. Events

“Moving guests seamlessly and memorably from one room to another can be done effectively with playful entertainment and clever design components that play up the senses and encourage curiosity. One custom-built bar/outdoor kitchen boasted a trivia-ready bartending team who asked guests questions about the guest of honor. Once the guests guessed (they didn't have to be correct), their seating assignments for dinner were revealed via a hand-penned copper pot installation hanging in the kitchen."

“We plan activities that build on one another, requiring attendees to move to the next room to complete the experience. For example, a problem-solving workshop could start in one room with an introductory session and continue in another room where attendees work on solutions in groups. Breakout sessions allow for more participation and attendance rate increases.

One of my [other] favorites is when we implement a gamification element where attendees collect points or complete challenges by attending different sessions. Each session room can offer a piece of a puzzle or a part of a storyline, motivating attendees to move to the next room to continue their progress and complete the game. All of our games are focused on networking and learning.”

“Several years ago, I was in charge of the UnitedHealthcare Platinum Sponsorship for the AARP Life@50+ Member Event in New Orleans. We always hosted a staff dinner following our training meeting the day before the launch of the event. For this particular trade show, there were 130 staff members, including 30 senior-level executives, all the way up to our CEO. So, this dinner was going to be an event in and of itself!

In planning this particular portion of an already grand-scale trade show, I had a choice. I could simply hire a transportation company to drive us to an average restaurant for a typical run-of-the-mill dinner. But this was New Orleans—so instead, I planned a traditional New Orleans-style parade for everyone to walk to a Mardi Gras-themed party. To begin with, the police blocked off the streets for us. That left our parade of staff members free to walk, complete with a jazz band leading the procession, to the famous and unforgettable Latrobe’s on Royal restaurant.” Photo: Scott Amundson/Amundson Photography



“Back when I produced events for Disneyland Paris, I would use our costumed characters to lead guests from one area to the next. It really helped tap into the nostalgic aspect of doing an event at Disney. In a non-Disney fashion, you could use actors dressed up as historical figures from your industry to share facts about the history of the company or industry as they escort guests to the next space.

I have also used entertainment for this and created a New Orleans-style second-line experience or La Hora Loca (Brazilian version) with a band leading the guests to the next space in a procession. The band provides entertainment and this turns the walk into an experience versus just a transition. Some other ideas: Use AR markers that guests can scan with their phones to reveal 3D maps or characters that guide them. Or, use touch screens or motion-activated screens to provide directions with interactive quizzes or avatars to gamify the journey and encourage them to keep going to the next boards.”

“A few years ago, our team orchestrated a seamless transition from a standard cocktail hour to the main dinner space with an exhilarating flash mob. As the last dancer left the floor, a vibrant lion dance troupe burst onto the scene, leading astonished guests through a pulsating rhythm of drums and gongs into the dining area. This was no ordinary entry; it was an immersive journey into cultural splendor.

At another innovative event, guests gathered around a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, eagerly anticipating the reveal of an exhibition hall. But what they didn’t expect was the gate behind the ribbon-cutting area, which swung open to unveil a world of wonders, turning a routine moment into a magical gateway experience." Photo: Courtesy of Innovate Marketing Group

Events team at YOTEL Washington D.C.

“We have used live musicians, DJs, and guitarists for our receptions and dinners to bring in a lively performance element, which also helps to draw guests into the areas where the music is coming from. We also use digital signs, chalkboards, and neon lights to direct people around our hotel and into our F&B venues. We had staff wear face masks that were branded with a company’s logo during COVID, and we have used floral installations as well as vintage cars that were branded on our driveway to bring more people into our property.

We hosted an event where we had The Racing Presidents [mascots] from the Washington Nationals come and direct guests around the hotel. That was interesting since they were running around energetically, and it was super effective and fun for the guests! Overall, any transition that has a food and beverage component or theme is always a hit."

Bertha Lopez, senior events and group sales manager, The Betsy

“We are the home of the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival, and with their partnership we've seamlessly moved diners from a sit-down dinner in LT Steak and Seafood, immediately after dessert, when we're hopeful for them to join us in The Betsy Piano Bar for a night of music and after-dinner drinks. One of our most effective tools has been to 'stage' an impromptu operatic scene where what looks like a couple immersed in a loving conversation escalates into an argument between the two of them that is too loud for other guests to ignore. Once the couple has everyone's attention, and dinner guests have assembled to check out the commotion, they break into song with a rendition of a famous operatic duo. (Of course, with a Steinway piano right nearby, a pianist sits down and accompanies them to the finish line.)

One New Year's Eve we hired roving musicians and dancers from the Peter London Global Dance Company to create a pathway from The Betsy Orb—which is a piece of public art located in the alleyway adjacent to the hotel—into the front door of our historic art deco hotel located on Ocean Drive. Imagine a Peter Pan-like processional where dancers and a jazz clarinetist move partygoers from outside to inside and then upstairs to an oceanfront deck to watch fireworks." Photo: Robert Zuckerman

“To keep the energy high and guide guests effortlessly, we weave thematic charm into every aspect, including our directional signage. Take, for example, a recent corporate retreat at The Gates South Beach, where we transformed the hotel into a captivating ‘tropical paradise’ for our guests. We incorporated charming wooden signposts adorned with lush flowers and softly glowing tiki torches lining the pathways, beckoning guests to discover each hidden gem of the event. With each signpost as a beacon of excitement, attendees effortlessly found their way to the heart of the action, where every corner was alive with the spirit of the theme, ensuring they never missed a moment of the tropical magic.”

"For a pre-dinner cocktail party of VIP guests of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles, held at a private home up in the hills of Bel Air, I created a French Moulin Rouge-themed affair. When it was time for the guests to have dinner, an avant-garde band of musicians and dancers, dressed in black and white costumes evocative of 1890s Paris, started performing. The musicians and dancers began to move out of the house and into the street, causing the guests to follow out of curiosity to hear and see. Like the Pied Piper, the group continued down the street. The dinner portion of the event was at the Hotel Bel-Air (the home was on the same street as the Hotel Bel-Air). The guests danced with the dancers to the music all the way to dinner!"

Jennifer Wolffert, director of events, The Pump House

“It has been fun setting up parties in our speakeasy with nonverbal signage that only the invitees would understand, like a simple lit-up sign with a finger pointing in the direction of the iron gate enclosed entrance, or a ‘bouncer’ welcoming guests down the stairs into our subterranean lounge.

Ushers always help. When inviting our guests from the outdoor ceremony space to The Pump House, our team lines the way holding trays of hors d'oeuvres and glasses of refreshments. And, of course, a smile. The human touch always works."