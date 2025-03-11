Share Your Event Marketing Insights to Win an Apple Watch
Share Your Event Marketing Insights to Win a Series 10 Apple Watch

How a Tragic Loss Led to This Groundbreaking Event Safety Initiative

The inaugural Showstop Procedure training and certification takes place in Houston this month in honor of Madison Dubiski, who was 23 when she was killed at the Astroworld Festival in 2021.

Claire Hoffman
March 11, 2025
Since 1996, more than 175 people have lost their lives at U.S. concerts, with over 722 deaths reported globally due to event-related crowd incidents. According to the Pink Bows Foundation, 82% of these were caused by preventable hazards.
Since 1996, more than 175 people have lost their lives at U.S. concerts, with over 722 deaths reported globally due to event-related crowd incidents. According to the Pink Bows Foundation, 82% of these were caused by preventable hazards.
Photo: Getty Images for Unsplash+

Twenty-three-year-old Madison Dubiski loved the color pink. By the time she graduated high school, she'd spent more than 500 hours volunteering in the areas of childhood cancer and special needs. According to her dad, Brian, “When she talked to you, you felt like you were the most important person in the room."

On Nov. 5, 2021, Madison and nine other attendees were killed in a fatal crowd crush during the Astroworld Festival in Houston, which also injured more than 300 people.

The tragedy sparked her parents, Brian and Michelle Dubiski, to launch the Pink Bows Foundation in her honor. "When tragedy happens, you feel helpless. You’re in a dark place just trying to find some light—and we knew what we could control was how we honored her," Brian Dubiski told BizBash. He was struck by the stats: Since 1996, over 175 people have lost their lives at U.S. concerts, with over 722 deaths reported globally due to event-related crowd incidents—82% of which were caused by preventable hazards. 

Dubiski was determined to work with the world's most preeminent safety experts to develop a global standard for crowd safety. He connected with Dr. Mark Hamilton—former head of the International Centre for Crowd Management and Security Studies at Buckinghamshire New University, who has spent more than 30 years as security director for Paul McCartney’s world tours—as well as Steve Allen, CEO of U.K.-based company Crowd Safety, who developed something called the Showstop Procedure in 1998 while touring with the band Oasis at the peak of their fame. 

“Oasis fans were so incredibly energetic and dynamic, to the point the U.K. police used to train for what they called the ‘Oasis crowd,'” Allen told BizBash. “It dawned on me there was a great need for there to be a procedure to handle the foreseeable safety-related incidents. I spoke to the band, Noel and Liam [Gallagher], and said, ‘I want to have a system in place where if I tell you to stop the show, you stop it.’ They immediately understood.”

Throughout his career touring with major acts like Led Zeppelin, Eminem, the Dixie Chicks, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Allen has stopped 32 shows. Reasons have ranged from crowd-related issues to fire and temporary structural collapse. “The key with this is every second counts," he says. "We haven’t got time to have a powwow with the heads of the department to find out who has the authority to stop the show during an emergency. It has to be instantaneous.”

Allen is now working with Hamilton and the Pink Bows Foundation to bring the Showstop Procedure worldwide. "We thought, ‘How can we work hand in hand with the biggest promoters and venues and artists and city and county officials to really standardize a global process where people are educated and trained to have a better understanding?'" explains Dubiski.

The Pink Bows Foundation will kick off the inaugural Showstop Procedure training and certification on March 26 in Houston; additional courses are set to be announced later this year. 

The program has two main components. Anyone can attend a training session, which Allen sees as ideal for event organizers, venue managers, local authorities, law enforcement, and anyone else involved in large-scale events. After that, there’s the professional certificate in Showstop Procedure; those who attend must demonstrate their experience in advance and have an applicant reference. The trainers monitor the applicant throughout an entire event to see how they do, and it's followed by a 75-minute formal exam. “If they pass all that, we’ll endorse them," Allen says. 

According to Allen, the key to the Showstop Procedure is having someone who has been trained well in advance—someone who knows what to look for and who isn’t going to be thinking about the financial or PR consequences of stopping a show temporarily. This person needs to have the ultimate executive authority to tell the artist representative to immediately instruct the artist to stop performing and make any necessary announcements to the audience, directly from the stage.

This isn't a dual head of security role or an add-on for someone who already has a full-time job, he adds. “This is someone who will do loads of pre-event research on the artist, the crowd profile, the venue, all historical information. They’ll work to build up rapport with the artist representative during the advance planning stages to determine any sticking points,” he says.

During the show, Allen adds, this person typically is on the side of the stage next to the artist representative (who should be a trusted aid of the artist) wearing noise-canceling headsets, and is devoted solely to looking for any threats: crowd density, active shooter, incoming lighting, a gas leak, etc. The control room will be able to communicate directly with this person on any situation, and give instructions for incidents that may not be visible to the Showstop manager. 

“The Showstop Procedure is, of course, not the end-all, be-all—every event should have risk assessments, crowd management plans, event safety plans, all pulled together by competent individuals well-versed in that specific type of event,” Allen adds. “Think of the Showstop Procedure as an emergency stop when driving a car."

The Pink Bows Foundation is backed by industry groups like Event Safety Alliance, Event Safety Alliance Canada, Global Crowd Management Alliance, and the United Kingdom Crowd Management Association; it even has a support from Paul McCartney. The team recently hosted a presentation on the Showstop Procedure at the International Live Music Conference, held in London in late February, and was encouraged to find overwhelming support from the crowd. 

“We want this to be a collaborative effort where the entire industry is working together to make a better experience and formalized training so hopefully, no one else loses their child or loved one,” says Dubiski.  

Allen stresses that formal training like this is even more important post-pandemic, when so many experienced event organizers and vendors have left the industry. For all event professionals, he suggests taking another look at your event contractors: “What training have they received?" he asks. "Do you have a competent crowd safety manager, who is confident enough to turn around and say, ‘No, that’s not safe’? Can they communicate effectively?”

Start safety conversations from the very beginning of the planning process, Allen adds. “It’s an intrinsic part of everything. A safe show is a successful show—it’s more important than profits, and there is insurance coverage available."

Beyond crowd safety, Pink Bows Foundation raises funds for causes Madison was passionate about; the team has also established Pink Bows Safe Spaces, custom-built pink tents that give event attendees a space to take a break from the crowd if they're feeling anxious or overwhelmed. They are stocked with comfortable furniture and mental health advocates. "The goal is to give attendees a better, safer environment for every aspect of a large event," says Dubiski.

The morning after Madison's death, her cousin went to the site of the Astroworld Festival and left a big pink bow on the fence, a nod to Madison's favorite color. Soon, her parents noticed, the bows started popping up across Houston, and then Dallas, and then New York, Los Angeles, and even the U.K. 

“My biggest hope is that there is somehow a light at the end of this darkness that gives my daughter a voice and a legacy,” says Dubiski. “I believe in my heart that what we’re doing would be important to her, and that she’s looking down on us and applauding us for trying to change lives. Hopefully, she would be proud."

Stay updated on the Pink Bows Foundation's work at pinkbowsfoundation.org.

Latest in Programming & Entertainment
For a 2023 event, Pixis Drones created a massive Pac-Man game in front of the Manhattan skyline using 750 drones. Watch a video here.
Programming & Entertainment
Bringing a Drone Show to Your Next Event? Follow These Expert Tips
Makenzie Stokel and Channing Moreland started EVA when they were college roommates in Nashville. The pair, now 30 years old, are on a mission to connect corporate clients with high-quality event entertainment.
Programming & Entertainment
How This Platform Is Simplifying Corporate Event Entertainment Booking
Pexels Jibarofoto 2774556
Programming & Entertainment
Booking a Controversial Event Speaker? Here’s How to Prepare for the Unexpected
Action-Packed Stunts at Events
Programming & Entertainment
How to Creatively Execute Stunts at Events—Without Sacrificing Safety
Related Stories
The Miami Beach Convention Center spans 1.4 million square feet spread across 491,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space, a 60,900-square-foot grand ballroom, four junior ballrooms, and 84 meeting rooms.
Strategy
What Event Hosts Should Know About Safety and Security
What Event Planners Need to Know About Crowd Science
Strategy
What Event Planners Need to Know About Crowd Science
Travis Scott performs during the 2018 Astroworld Festival.
Event Production & Fabrication
What Event Planners Can Learn From the Astroworld Tragedy
Illumination Marketing Xz F Jo Qpy Auc Unsplash
Event Production & Fabrication
What Is a ‘Safe’ Event? Industry Experts Share Their Insights
More in Programming & Entertainment
Programming & Entertainment
Bringing a Drone Show to Your Next Event? Follow These Expert Tips
Here's how brands and event hosts can safely—and effectively—grab attention with a high-flying drone display.
For a 2023 event, Pixis Drones created a massive Pac-Man game in front of the Manhattan skyline using 750 drones. Watch a video here.
Programming & Entertainment
How This Platform Is Simplifying Corporate Event Entertainment Booking
EVA—which just announced $2 million in funding—bridges the gap between planners and performers, offering a streamlined, tech-driven approach to booking event entertainment.
Makenzie Stokel and Channing Moreland started EVA when they were college roommates in Nashville. The pair, now 30 years old, are on a mission to connect corporate clients with high-quality event entertainment.
Programming & Entertainment
Booking a Controversial Event Speaker? Here’s How to Prepare for the Unexpected
Careful preparation and clear communication are key to managing the risks of booking a potentially polarizing speaker.
Pexels Jibarofoto 2774556
Programming & Entertainment
How to Creatively Execute Stunts at Events—Without Sacrificing Safety
Last month's The Fall Guy premiere grabbed headlines with five action-packed stunts on the red carpet. Learn how the team pulled it off—and see some other jaw-dropping stunt moments we've loved at events.
Action-Packed Stunts at Events
Programming & Entertainment
Event Personalization Moments That Really Worked
Personal touches, from custom playlists to innovative swag, are redefining attendee engagement. Here, event professionals share some of the most effective personalization moments they've created.
For a six-city tour with German gin brand Monkey47, creative marketing agency BMF designed custom silk scarves—which were then styled on site to enhance attendees' personal looks. “We chose scarves over any other branded giveaway because they are definitely having a fashion moment and allowed for guests to still embrace their individuality,” explains Melissa Notaro, a creative director for BMF.
Programming & Entertainment
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Moving guests from one room to another can be an unexpected place for some surprise-and-delight moments.
“We once had a premiere for a show that was set in New Orleans, and transitioning 250 guests from the screening room to the after-party was an opportunity for us to enhance the experience by bringing in a New Orleans-style second line band—who led the entire audience across a busy NYC street,' remembers Vox Media's Tara Reilly. 'It not only created a smooth transition, but it gave our audience an unexpected experience that was memorable and sparked conversation.”
Most Popular
Gifts & Swag
What's Working Now in Event Swag?
Event Design & Decor
Oscars 2025: Steal-Worthy Event Design Highlights From Hollywood's Biggest Week
Event Production & Fabrication
South Beach Wine & Food Festival 2025: 40+ Mouthwatering F&B Trends and Event Strategies
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside These Buzzy ‘Yellowjackets’ Screenings
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Top 5 Ways Event Profs Measure the Success of Pop-Up Activations
Programming & Entertainment
How a Tragic Loss Led to This Groundbreaking Event Safety Initiative
Programming & Entertainment
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Hospitality veteran Brent Bolthouse discusses why the Coachella-adjacent party has stood the test of time, why he refuses to sell tickets, and the hospitality trends he's loving (and hating) right now.
Brent Bolthouse Discusses Neon Carnival 2024
Programming & Entertainment
7 Important Tips for Working with Event DJs
The right DJ can make or break the vibe of your event. Here are some tips for getting it right.
Shutterstock 670249444
Programming & Entertainment
SXSW 2024 Preview: Catching Up with the Festival's Chief Programming Officer on What’s New and Noteworthy
BizBash tapped SXSW’s longtime programming chief, Hugh Forrest, to dish on what to expect at this year’s fest, taking place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.
South by Southwest 2024 is anticipated to draw 300,000 guests to downtown Austin, Texas, March 8-16 for keynote and featured speaker sessions, music festivals, brand activations, film premieres, over-the-top events, and so much more.
Programming & Entertainment
7 Wellness Trends to Expect at Large-Scale Events in 2024
From tech-infused therapies to sound healing to new food waste efforts, we spoke with seven wellness industry players to find out which trends they predict at big events in 2024.
The team from Carillon Miami Wellness Resort plans to bring a variety of touchless wellness technologies to various trade shows that can offer quick, 10-minute recharge sessions to attendees.
Programming & Entertainment
6 Things to Consider When Creating an Award for Your Event or Conference
From who you want to recognize to how you want them to feel—and what the award says about your brand—David Moritz shares all. He's the man behind some of the most recognizable trophies in the world.
A display case of Society Awards' work includes the MTV Moon Person, Inkpot Award, and the David Yurman Muse Award.
Programming & Entertainment
Call for Speakers: Ready to Inform and Inspire Your Fellow Event Profs?
BizBash is looking for speakers to take the stage—both in person and virtually—for our 2024 events.
At Connect Marketplace 2023 in Minneapolis, BizBash chairman and founder David Adler sat down with Michael Schaiman, CEO of creative technology studio GenCity Labs, for an enlightening conversation on how AI can improve an event experience.
Page 1 of 171
Next Page