Event Personalization Moments That Really Worked

Personal touches, from custom playlists to innovative swag, are redefining attendee engagement. Here, event professionals share some of the most effective personalization moments they've created.

Claire Hoffman
June 7, 2024
For a six-city tour with German gin brand Monkey47, creative marketing agency BMF designed custom silk scarves—which were then styled on site to enhance attendees' personal looks. “We chose scarves over any other branded giveaway because they are definitely having a fashion moment and allowed for guests to still embrace their individuality,” explains Melissa Notaro, a creative director for BMF.
Photo: Courtesy of BMF

In today's jam-packed event landscape, the magic of personalization can transform a standard gathering into an unforgettable experience. Today's audiences crave uniqueness, and incorporating personalized elements into events not only surprises and delights attendees—it can also significantly deepen their engagement.

BizBash asked eight seasoned event professionals to share their own favorite examples of event personalization. From personalized playlists to custom giveaways to a build-your-own-jet pack station (yes, really), these examples can elevate the overall event atmosphere, forge lasting memories, and foster a genuine connection between the brand and its audience. (Bonus: Don't miss our recent webinar, where we chatted with Google Cloud and Opus Agency about this very topic!)

Ryan Hanson, founder and creative director, BeEvents

For a conference dinner held at one of BizBash and Connect’s own events, tech company fielddrive turned to event design and production company BeEvents to create an experience that wowed the group of seen-it-all event professionals. One tactic BeEvents used? Discovering attendees' favorite songs and having them playing while they were transported to the event. “We call these acts of Radical Hospitality,” says BeEvents founder and creative director Ryan Hanson. “They say, ‘I see you and I'm going to use the data I've collected about you to curate an experience specifically for you.'”

BeEvents has used similar tactics at other events, including a C-suite hospitality event during the Super Bowl where guests arrived to find their favorite cocktails ready for them, along with a personalized drink stirrer. And at a brunch before the game, mini footballs with each attendee's college alma matter logo were displayed throughout the space.

Another fun example? For an employee appreciation event, BeEvents was asked to make team members feel like rock stars—so during registration, each person was asked what would be in their “rider.” BeEvents sourced those items and displayed them throughout the event with recognition plaques. “It doesn't have to cost a lot to make something personal,” notes Hanson. “It's just about getting curious about what you are already doing (i.e., shuttling guests from the hotel to the venue) and thinking about how to make that moment personal.” Wilson Dow's reactive screens offered personalized greetings as attendees walked by.Wilson Dow's reactive screens offered personalized greetings as attendees walked by.Photo: Courtesy of Wilson Dow

Daniel Shaffer, director of digital, Wilson Dow

Daniel Shaffer, director of digital for production agency Wilson Dow, emphasizes the power of personalizing the event space itself. “At one recent customer conference, we built reactive screens that surprised attendees with friendly greetings as they walked by,” he says. “Various personalized brand messages included each person’s name and company and generated awesome buzz and countless selfies!” 

DeNeitra Burnett, CEO and founder, Savvy Creative Agency

This Hollywood Walk of Fame-inspired moment from Savvy Creative Agency gave each attendee their own star.This Hollywood Walk of Fame-inspired moment from Savvy Creative Agency gave each attendee their own star.Photo: Courtesy of Savvy Creative AgencyDeNeitra Burnett, who owns Savvy Creative Agency, recalls an event she executed at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles for La Roche Posay with the theme of “Lights, Camera, La Roche Posay.” “Every detail was meticulously personalized to make each guest feel like a star,” she says, noting that the venue was adorned with soft, glowing lights, and featured a vintage French pharmacie activation to create an immersive experience. 

“The highlight of the event was our personalized Hollywood Walk of Fame stars,” she adds. “Each attendee was thrilled to see their name on a star as they entered the party. Personalized elements like this not only create a sense of excitement but also result in a memorable and highly Instagrammable activation, aiding the success of the event. Everyone couldn’t wait to take a picture of and with their star.”

Jennifer Clark, owner, Emerge Events

Jennifer Clark, who owns Emerge Events, likes leaning into personalization for events that involve awards—and makes a point to hire local artists to help. "This helps support local artists, gives you the ability to really customize the award, and gives the award winner something truly meaningful that’s a real conversation piece," she explains. "And they can really be made out of just about anything: wire sculpture, pottery, wood (carved, turned, etc.), iron sculpture, stained glass, art made by children (if that fits the event theme), drawings, paintings, portraits, photography, caricatures of the winners, poetry in a handmade frame. One of my favorites was ceramic figurines that resembled each winner.”

Sourabh Kothari, growth marketing advisor, Lead2Pipeline

Last year, tech-focused marketing company Lead2Pipeline polled its global team and discovered that, on average, its employees have more pets than children. The finding caused the company to quickly shift its CSR initiatives to focus on animal welfare—and then they decided to take it a step further at their event activations.

At its trade show booths, Lead2Pipeline distributes swag inspired by its employees' own pets—like this pup Taco!At its trade show booths, Lead2Pipeline distributes swag inspired by its employees' own pets—like this pup Taco!Photo: Courtesy of Lead2Pipeline“Per our calculations, the collection of swag an attendee would take from our trade show booth costs about $25," notes growth marketing advisor Sourabh Kothari. "So, instead of making more ‘stuff’ that will end up in landfills, we created magnets that feature a dog or a cat. Each magnet that an attendee takes results in a $25 donation from us to Austin Pets Alive!, a no-kill shelter in Austin, Texas."

But for an added fun, personalized touch, the dogs and cats featured on the magnets are actual images of the staff’s pets! “So now, at every trade show, we have a friendly internal competition of whose fur baby gets the most love,” he explains. “Plus, the personal connection gives our reps a unique way to follow up with booth attendees—who have likely forgotten they ever stopped by before the event even ends.” “This strategy took a whole new level at Forrester’s B2B Summit this year,” adds Kothari. “Forrester doesn’t allow live animals at the events—but when they heard that we’d make a donation for each attendee that stopped by our booth, they made a rare exception and allowed us to bring two puppies on site from Austin Pets Alive! for an adoption hour. Our booth got swarmed by 100-plus attendees during that one hour!”“This strategy took a whole new level at Forrester’s B2B Summit this year,” adds Kothari. “Forrester doesn’t allow live animals at the events—but when they heard that we’d make a donation for each attendee that stopped by our booth, they made a rare exception and allowed us to bring two puppies on site from Austin Pets Alive! for an adoption hour. Our booth got swarmed by 100-plus attendees during that one hour!”Photo: Courtesy of Lead2Pipeline

Melissa Notaro, creative director, BMF

For a six-city tour with German gin brand Monkey47, creative marketing agency BMF designed custom silk scarves printed in different colors to represent the different markets. “We chose scarves over any other branded giveaway because they are definitely having a fashion moment and allowed for guests to still embrace their individuality,” explains Melissa Notaro, a creative director for BMF. “We worked with a stylist on site to style the scarves on each guest as a way to enhance their personal looks—tied as a neck scarf, folded into a pocket square, or adorning a handbag. As more and more guests were seen flaunting their new style throughout the evening, it was clear the scarves were more than an accessory—they became an emblem of the spirited journey experienced at the event.” An on-site stylist helped style the scarves for each guest.An on-site stylist helped style the scarves for each guest.Photo: Courtesy of BMF

Notaro reflects on another fun personalization moment she spotted during Miami Art Week last year, during Chase Sapphire and The Infatuation’s event with Chef Gabriela Camra. “Upon check-in, I was handed a wooden token to ‘claim my gift inside.’ I found my way to a custom mezcal glass station where I could use my token to choose an engraving on a colorful mezcal glass gifted along with a unique salt blend,” she remembers. “The green glassware sits proudly on my home bar as a memory from that evening and the time I met Chef Gabriela." 

Danielle Damminger, president and creative director, Damminger Productions

Earlier this month, creative agency Damminger Productions celebrated the premiere of Disney's Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation with a personalized jet pack station. “Kids got to unleash their inner Green by designing their own jet packs using recycled materials,” says Damminger Productions President Danielle Damminger. “It was a fun, eco-friendly activity that perfectly captured the spirit of the show. We embraced the space theme of the movie, while also staying true to the Greens' resourceful and down-to-earth nature.” Kids decorated their own jet packs at this station from Damminger Productions.Kids decorated their own jet packs at this station from Damminger Productions.Photo: Courtesy of Damminger Productions

Alex Hirsch, modern calligrapher, Signs of Our Lives

As an event calligraphy artist, Alex Hirsch is no stranger to personalization moments—and calls out a few favorites she's worked on: “A hand-engraved glass that acts as a place card, a heat-foiled luggage tag customized with someone's new title of 'Dr.' on it, a hand-painted leather tag with a parent's newborn's initials, or a hand-engraved water bottle with someone's gamer tag on it as an employee appreciation gift—all of these things have brought such joy to event attendees as they see their items created right in front of their eyes, and then get to have a special keepsake made just for them,” she says.

Beyond getting people excited at the event, these keepsakes often get shared on social media and beyond, Hirsch adds. “Photos get posted, brands get tagged, and the FOMO gets real," she says. "If you're wanting to have something at your event that creates engagement, you can truly never go wrong with personalized items." Signs of Our Lives specializes in hand-lettered signage, on-site engraving and calligraphy events, and murals.Signs of Our Lives specializes in hand-lettered signage, on-site engraving and calligraphy events, and murals.Photo: Courtesy of Signs of Our Lives

"We once had a premiere for a show that was set in New Orleans, and transitioning 250 guests from the screening room to the after-party was an opportunity for us to enhance the experience by bringing in a New Orleans-style second line band—who led the entire audience across a busy NYC street,' remembers Vox Media's Tara Reilly. 'It not only created a smooth transition, but it gave our audience an unexpected experience that was memorable and sparked conversation."

Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Brent Bolthouse Discusses Neon Carnival 2024
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Shutterstock 670249444
7 Important Tips for Working with Event DJs
South by Southwest 2024 is anticipated to draw 300,000 guests to downtown Austin, Texas, March 8-16 for keynote and featured speaker sessions, music festivals, brand activations, film premieres, over-the-top events, and so much more.

SXSW 2024 Preview: Catching Up with the Festival's Chief Programming Officer on What's New and Noteworthy
SXSW 2024 Preview: Catching Up with the Festival's Chief Programming Officer on What's New and Noteworthy
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Wd Ai Event Personalization
Guest Column: 3 Ways to Create Personalized Event Experiences with AI-Driven Insights
During a group photograph, guests were instructed to yell 'We're going to Disney World!' When they did, 10 confetti cannons exploded. 'The crowd went wild with excitement, and some were moved to tears,' remembered Grinnals. See more: See a Conference Inspired by Fairy Tales

13 Surprise-and-Delight Moments We've Loved Lately
13 Surprise-and-Delight Moments We've Loved Lately
At a 2019 meet-up for Teen Vogue, attendees were encouraged to "grab a card, start a conversation" as an icebreaker. Questions included "What would you do if you were not afraid?" and "How do you practice self-acceptance in your life?" See more: Q&A: How 'Teen Vogue' Is Shaking Up the Traditional Conference Format

14 Ideas for Clever Conversation-Starters at Meetings and Events
14 Ideas for Clever Conversation-Starters at Meetings and Events
Smooth Moves: How to Create Engaging Transition Moments at Events
Moving guests from one room to another can be an unexpected place for some surprise-and-delight moments.
Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Hospitality veteran Brent Bolthouse discusses why the Coachella-adjacent party has stood the test of time, why he refuses to sell tickets, and the hospitality trends he's loving (and hating) right now.
Brent Bolthouse Discusses Neon Carnival 2024
7 Important Tips for Working with Event DJs
The right DJ can make or break the vibe of your event. Here are some tips for getting it right.
Shutterstock 670249444
SXSW 2024 Preview: Catching Up with the Festival's Chief Programming Officer on What's New and Noteworthy
BizBash tapped SXSW's longtime programming chief, Hugh Forrest, to dish on what to expect at this year's fest, taking place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.
South by Southwest 2024 is anticipated to draw 300,000 guests to downtown Austin, Texas, March 8-16 for keynote and featured speaker sessions, music festivals, brand activations, film premieres, over-the-top events, and so much more.
7 Wellness Trends to Expect at Large-Scale Events in 2024
From tech-infused therapies to sound healing to new food waste efforts, we spoke with seven wellness industry players to find out which trends they predict at big events in 2024.
The team from Carillon Miami Wellness Resort plans to bring a variety of touchless wellness technologies to various trade shows that can offer quick, 10-minute recharge sessions to attendees.
6 Things to Consider When Creating an Award for Your Event or Conference
From who you want to recognize to how you want them to feel—and what the award says about your brand—David Moritz shares all. He's the man behind some of the most recognizable trophies in the world.
A display case of Society Awards' work includes the MTV Moon Person, Inkpot Award, and the David Yurman Muse Award.
Behind the Scenes at Canva Create, the Brand's Massive Festival of Creativity
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Porsche, Shondaland, BÉIS, and More
See Inside This Massive Immersive Experience About Soccer Star Lionel Messi
C2 Montreal 2024: How a New Venue Aimed to Inspire Networking and Connection
What It Took to Produce Travis Kelce's Headline-Grabbing Music Festival
These Fruit-Centric Pop-Ups Are Ringing in the Sweet Summer Season
Call for Speakers: Ready to Inform and Inspire Your Fellow Event Profs?
BizBash is looking for speakers to take the stage—both in person and virtually—for our 2024 events.
At Connect Marketplace 2023 in Minneapolis, BizBash chairman and founder David Adler sat down with Michael Schaiman, CEO of creative technology studio GenCity Labs, for an enlightening conversation on how AI can improve an event experience.
Atlantis Paradise Island Celebrates 25 Years with an Event Spotlighting the Community
To commemorate the milestone, the iconic resort jetted in hundreds of A-list guests, debuted a new restaurant helmed by a Michelin-starred chef, and enlisted many Bahamas-based vendors.
Atlantis Paradise Island Celebrates 25 Years with an Event Dedicated to the Community
See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
To celebrate its buzzy new series A Murder at the End of the World, FX used projection mapping, RFID tech, costumed actors, and surprise-and-delight moments to immerse guests in the show's unique setting.
'We leaned into the idea of being 'at the end of the world' in several areas of the event with large-scale projections of Icelandic environments and custom-built windows revealing the locale,' said Hardaway.
Inside This Year's Vulture Festival, the Pop Culture Extravaganza That Was Planned During the Hollywood Strikes
On the 10th anniversary of the Vulture Festival, the tentpole event boasted a new venue and a star-studded lineup that was Hollywood strike compliant. Here, find out how the team accomplished it.
Vulture Festival 2023
5 Ways Your Body Language Is Hurting Your Event Presentations
Jacqueline Farrington—a former TEDx speaking coach and the author of The Non-Obvious Guide to Better Presentations—shares her top tips for both live and virtual event speakers.
Shutterstock 2190822417
Event Inspiration: 15 Immersive Theater Moments We're Still Thinking About
Immersive theater brings together some of the most effective components of live events, including interactivity, surprise and delight, brand ambassadorship, and more. Check out some of our favorite examples.
The daylong event started off simple: Jazzercise, arts and crafts, 1980s tunes. But things quickly took an American Horror Story-appropriate turn when a bloodied hiker emerged from the woods. Throughout the rest of the day and night, guests were tormented by a campwide blackout, a chain saw-wielding killer, and other scary twists and turns. Dinner, for example, was served by waitstaff and butchers clad in leather carving masks and leather aprons.
