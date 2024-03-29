Win big by sharing your event sourcing insights.
Complete our latest survey on event location selection for the chance to win a cutting-edge VR Headset!
Take the survey.

7 Tips for Curating an Effective Event Guest List

The right group of attendees can lead to meaningful conversations and collaborations—and ultimately, a successful event. Here's where to start.

Claire Hoffman
March 29, 2024
Tips for Building an Event Guest List
Last fall, BizBash and BrandSync hosted 16 senior-level event marketers and planners for an intimate dinner at Palma in New York. "Cultivating the right audience is paramount to a successful event—especially when the event is small and the objective is focused on conversation and sharing experiences," says Jim Thornton, BrandSync's vice president of sales. "The most memorable events that I have participated in were directly influenced by the people who attended and the contributions that they made."
Photo: BizBash

When Michela Giovannotto, BizBash’s director of brand experiences, was planning an intimate dinner party for event professionals last fall, she knew she wanted a diverse guest list.

After all, the event, which drew 16 senior-level event marketers and planners and was hosted in collaboration with BrandSync, was a conversation-based gathering that asked each attendee to answer a single question—"What’s keeping you up at night?"—and Giovannotto knew having a variety of demographics and points of view would make for a more engaging conversation. 

But the result was better than Giovannotto could have imagined, with the leaders sharing honest, valuable insights throughout the evening. What’s more, it sparked an ongoing community of monthly meetups, curated by BrandSync and the other dinner participants. “What was really special about this group in particular was that nobody really knew each other that well coming in—but as soon as they started talking, they found so many similarities,” Giovannotto explains.

The BizBash and BrandSync event, and the ongoing community it helped create, underscores the importance of curating the right guest list. To Giovannotto, the success was all about the caliber of people who were brought together. “In one room, we had people who worked in media, finance, insurance, pharmaceutical, and technology,” she points out. “They were all connected on the fact that they were event professionals, but they could all bring something different to the table in terms of their day-to-day experiences.”

Amanda Ma, founder and CEO of event management agency Innovate Marketing Group in Los Angeles, agrees that curating the right guest list is fundamental to the success of any event. “It sets the tone, establishes the caliber of attendees, and shapes the overall experience," Ma says. "By bringing together individuals who can contribute expertise, insights, and opportunities, a curated guest list lays the foundation for meaningful interactions, productive collaborations, and ultimately, a successful event.”

So, where do you begin with this all-important task? We asked Ma and other event professionals to weigh in; here are their top tips.

1. Start with the "why."
“Planning an event should always start with why you are doing an event,” advises Lee Gimpel, president of Washington, D.C.-based meeting design, facilitation, and training company Better Meetings. “Often, planners jump right to executing on the what and how of an event. So a planner might say that he or she is going to do an event for 500 people because that's usually the size that this organization hosts—but if we really get back to why we are going to do this event, the best event may actually be for 20 people, or it might be 10 different events with 20 people, or it might be best served by having 5,000 people.”

Ma agrees. “Identifying key stakeholders, influencers, and individuals aligned with the event's goals is paramount. This initial step ensures that every invitee adds value to the event and contributes to its success," she says, adding: "The event's goals significantly influence the selection process. Whether it's fostering networking opportunities, generating leads, or promoting brand awareness, each goal guides the selection criteria. For instance, if the aim is to attract potential investors, the guest list may prioritize industry leaders, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurs.”

2. Always be conscious of budget and capacity. 
Of course, budget, venue size, and other practical constraints can heavily impact your guest list. "It's essential to strike a balance between the number of invitees and the capacity of the venue, ensuring a comfortable and engaging atmosphere for attendees," explains Ma. "Additionally, budget constraints may necessitate prioritizing high-impact individuals who align closely with the event's objectives. It's about achieving a critical mass that fosters meaningful interactions while avoiding overcrowding."

Consider that each additional guest may come with their own additional costs, like travel expenses, adds Carissa Kruse, a business strategist and the owner of Carissa Kruse Weddings in Denver. "I often use the 80/20 rule when determining the number of guests to invite," she notes. "This means inviting 80% of my ideal number, leaving room for unexpected attendees or last-minute changes."

3. Think through the event's format and how it ties into overall goals. 
“Format of the event is really important to consider when we think about who we are inviting,” adds Gimpel. “If, for example, the event exists to share knowledge among different groups—but everyone basically just watches a few presenters over the course of the event—then even having the right people there doesn't necessarily help us fulfill the actual goal that we had. Similarly, lots of events that have a networking component or a matchmaking component get really hung up on delivering content rather than maximizing the connections made between all the carefully selected invitees.”

Gimpel shares another example. "An organization might want to do a very fancy dinner in a very fancy venue, but then can only invite a small number of people," he says. "However, hosting an event that is cheaper per capita, even if it's not as fancy, may ultimately pay much bigger dividends for the organization and the attendees—even if they don't rave about the foie gras.”

4. Prioritize conversation.
"Facilitate an environment that fosters conversation," suggests Jim Thornton, BrandSync's vice president of sales. "Elements such as the venue, seating, and food and beverage contribute to a welcoming atmosphere. A host who provides interesting conversation starters and keeps the community focused is critical to a successful event."

Thornton also likes to keep conversations in mind when choosing the guest list, particularly for an intimate event. "It is essential to curate an audience that enjoys participating in the conversation," he says, noting that finding a solid cross-section of talent that shares some commonalities but also brings disparate and unique backgrounds can foster interesting dialogue. "However, be mindful of individuals who tend to dominate or take over discussions. Nothing can disrupt a spirited, robust conversation as someone who doesn’t know how to share the floor." 

5. Lean into diversity.
"Diversity across demographics, industries, and perspectives is crucial for a well-rounded and enriching event experience," says Ma. "A diverse guest list fosters creativity, encourages cross-disciplinary collaboration, and broadens perspectives. It ensures that discussions are dynamic, ideas are innovative, and connections are diverse.”

Kruse agrees. "I think the guest list is a crucial element in setting the tone and atmosphere of an event," she says. "Each attendee brings their unique expertise and experience, making the event more impactful and successful."

6. Don’t be afraid to voice your opinion to clients.
Sometimes, it's up to the planner to gently push back, even for something like a guest list. “In many cases, the client is guilty of going through the motions and just inviting people because it seems right or that's who's always been invited or who we would typically invite," points out Gimpel. "Then that guest list is passed off to a planner to execute and deliver an event with those people. I think planners should have a respectful role of pushing back and talking with the client, asking at the very start of the planning process who we truly need to include and also who we don't need to include."

7. But be ready to adapt.
But, Gimpel adds, all planners should be ready to work with what they have. “One of the guiding principles of the Open Space Technology approach to meetings is that 'whoever comes is the right people,'" he explains. "That's not to say that it doesn't matter who you invite or what you propose to them as to why they should be there—but, in the end, you have to make the best out of the event and the people who are there."

To Gimpel, it's all about finding ways to provide value for both the client and the participants, regardless of who makes the final cut. "In a way, any group of people can make for a great event—even if it's not the group you thought was going to be there or hoped was going to be there. But it's up to you as the event organizer to have the courage to adapt and change.”

Latest in Strategy
Headway F2 K Rf Qf Cqw Unsplash
Strategy
Guest Column: 4 Best Practices for Hosting a Successful Company Kickoff Event
The DCi team was hands-on for an event at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s newest event space, Grand Social. The design incorporated living plants, rustic wood accents, and pops of color.
Strategy
Tips for Getting the Most Out of Working with a DMC
IMEX America hosts 30-minute 'first-timer tours' to help new attendees navigate the event's massive footprint.
Strategy
8 Tips for Engaging with First-Timers at Annual Events
Inside Marketingland's Music Festival-Inspired Approach
Strategy
This Marketing Conference Used Different 'Lands' to Evoke an Energetic Music Festival
Related Stories
At Twenty-Eight Atlantic at Wequasset Resort & Golf Club on Cape Cod, the private dining room's focal points are its floor-to-ceiling windows that offer views of Pleasant Bay.
Strategy
10 Tips on How to Optimize a Private Dining Room for Events
How to Create Events for Introverts
Strategy
10 Ways to Create Events for Introverts
At a 2019 meet-up for Teen Vogue, attendees were encouraged to “grab a card, start a conversation” as an icebreaker. Questions included “What would you do if you were not afraid?” and “How do you practice self-acceptance in your life?” See more: Q&A: How 'Teen Vogue' Is Shaking Up the Traditional Conference Format
Programming & Entertainment
14 Ideas for Clever Conversation-Starters at Meetings and Events
'There is a reason most standard banquet tables seat eight to 10 guests,' says Christy Bareijsza, founder and creative director at By Red Carpet Events. 'That headcount is ideal to spark an engaging conversation.'
Programming & Entertainment
5 Tips for Sparking Conversation at an Intimate Event
More in Strategy
Strategy
Guest Column: 4 Best Practices for Hosting a Successful Company Kickoff Event
The most successful company kickoff events are designed to invigorate, inspire, and educate employees. Here's how to do it well.
Headway F2 K Rf Qf Cqw Unsplash
Strategy
Tips for Getting the Most Out of Working with a DMC
Destination management companies come equipped with tons of resources—here's how to better work with them.
The DCi team was hands-on for an event at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar’s newest event space, Grand Social. The design incorporated living plants, rustic wood accents, and pops of color.
Strategy
8 Tips for Engaging with First-Timers at Annual Events
Remember: Today’s first-time attendee could be tomorrow’s keynote speaker or loyal advocate. Here's how to invest in their experience from the start.
IMEX America hosts 30-minute 'first-timer tours' to help new attendees navigate the event's massive footprint.
Strategy
This Marketing Conference Used Different 'Lands' to Evoke an Energetic Music Festival
The inaugural event from The Marketing Millennials used engaging set designs and a choose-your-own-adventure approach to create what the team calls a "fresh, bold take on conferencing events."
Inside Marketingland's Music Festival-Inspired Approach
Strategy
Guest Column: How to Shape Corporate Events with Cutting-Edge Experiential Marketing
By embracing these trends, corporate event producers can craft unforgettable experiences that resonate with their audiences.
To create a more bespoke experience, Entire Productions' annual event in 2024 will come with a much smaller guest list. Last year, the event had 1,200 attendees. This year, it'll cap at 500.
Sponsored
Event Tickets: Create an Interactive Experience with 10 Fun Ideas
Get attendees excited to participate with these easy engagement strategies.
Create custom, tear-off event tickets with pc/nametag.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
Event Production & Fabrication
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Olivia Rodrigo, McDonald's, Nespresso, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How NBC Celebrated the 25th Anniversary of 'Law & Order: SVU'
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Coke’s Trippy AI-Powered Pop-Up Experience
Event Design & Decor
Springtime Event Ideas From Janie and Jack’s Cheerful Garden Party
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Sneak ‘Peak’ at This Cool Pop-Up From Kiehl’s
Strategy
What to Know About Hidden Event Fees Right Now
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems as if they've only increased. Here, two event experts share common surcharges to look out for and how to negotiate them.
Shutterstock 2260012057
Strategy
6 Smart Event Strategies From HubSpot INBOUND 2023
This year's event sold out in record-breaking time due to its big-name speakers, hyper-relevant content, engaging show floor, and collaboration with the local community.
Event Strategies From HubSpot INBOUND 2023
Sponsored
7 Useful Ways to Save Time as an Event Professional
Step up your productivity game with these easy-to-implement strategies.
Useful Ways to Save Time as an Event Professional
Strategy
What Event Hosts Should Know About Safety and Security
The Miami Beach Convention Center recently hosted a robust safety training program for hospitality pros around the city. Here, the team shares some insights that every event professional should keep in mind.
The Miami Beach Convention Center spans 1.4 million square feet spread across 491,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space, a 60,900-square-foot grand ballroom, four junior ballrooms, and 84 meeting rooms.
Sponsored
From Tactics to Strategy: Elevate Your Event Thinking
Follow these tips to shift event thinking from tactical execution to strategic brilliance.
Learning to think strategically will help you design events that resonate with your audience, spark connections, and yield high ROI.
Strategy
8 Smart Tips for Topping Last Year's Event
Planning an annual event? Here's how to analyze what worked, change what didn't, and still manage to keep things fresh and engaging for your attendees.
Tips for Improving an Annual Event
Page 1 of 12
Next Page