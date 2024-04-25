One quick tip: Ask a stadium/arena's private events team about outdoor rentals. Shuck Cancer New Orleans did just that for its event at the Caesars Superdome.

Trade the boardroom for the bleachers. As attendees continue to value experience when it comes to live events, stadiums and arenas provide a way to get them off site and into some good ol' team spirit.

"We are witnessing our nontraditional venues—such as stadiums, arenas, indoor-outdoor theaters, etc.—really pique the interest of planners, as these venues offer an experiential element that attendees may otherwise not be able to access," says Patrick Lynch, senior vice president of private events for ASM Global, which manages 350 venues around the globe.

As the director of sales for Target Center (an ASM Global venue) in Minneapolis, Angela Wynveen says she often hears planners say that their organization does a lot of remote work, so "in order to get them engaged and to leave their house to come to an event, it has to be an experience."

We chatted with both Lynch and Wynveen about how to get the most out of a stadium/arena partnership, misconceptions they often see, and their tips for planners.

Photo: Sarah Kloepple/BizBash



1. Don't assume a stadium or arena is too large or out of your budget.

When it comes to hosting at a stadium or arena, Lynch says the most common misconception he sees is price. Due to the size of a typical stadium or arena, planners might assume it's out of their budget. "While full venue buyouts are available, planners are unaware that you can also just rent a space within a building," he says. "Many planners may not understand the variety of space offerings actually available."

Many ASM Global venues, he says, offer hundreds of suites, various club lounges, and even locker rooms as meeting space options. It's a way to give attendees access to a facility they wouldn't have otherwise without the event. "As a guest attending a professional sports game or concert, a planner’s frame of reference may often be the lower or upper bowl," Lynch says. "Without a premium ticket, you may not experience the various VIP spaces that work well for your meeting of 50 attendees to 5,000."

And these spaces can cater to a range of group sizes—your group doesn't need to fill out thousands of stadium seats. "We have a theater box that's perfect for 10 guests, overlooks the court, and is very affordable," Wynveen says of one such space at Target Center.

Photo: Courtesy of ASM Global



2. Lean into the sports theme.

Wynveen recommends planners really play into the venue's home sport or team. "Go all in and make it really memorable," she says. "Do the on-court shoot around, the picture on the court, or the custom jerseys," she says. "I just rebooked a client and they told me, 'The amount of people who still have that picture on the court in their office...' There's that company buy-in—my company gave me that experience. So how do you play into that instead of just using one of our rooms?"

At Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium, for example, planners can book the Raiders locker room to give attendees behind-the-scenes access and even feature their names above the lockers. (The space is also available for dinners or receptions of up to 60 people—it's one of only 10 stadiums in the U.S. that allows private events to occur in the locker room.)

Photo: Courtesy of ASM Global



3. Explore all culinary options.

It's not all burgers and hot dogs. Lynch says the food at sports venues often gets a bad rap, but that "ASM Global has pivoted over the last few years to high-end culinary options at many of our venues, no matter what type of event." Target Center, for example, offers options like carving stations and build-your-own pasta.

4. Take advantage of sponsorship opportunities.

Stadiums and arenas offer unique sponsorship opportunities that can help offset some costs. Use a venue's scoreboard, ribbon boards, and other LED screens for fun sponsorship displays. "That's a really quick way for you to all of a sudden have the sponsors pay for your rental," Wynveen says.

5. Ask the venue team about event-day logistics and previous events they've hosted.

Lynch emphasizes the importance of site visits when it comes to booking a stadium or arena. Not only to see some of the distinct, rentable spaces within the larger facility, but to have a deeper discussion with the venue's private events team.

"If you've never activated an event inside of a stadium or arena, discuss with the venue team what unique options they've produced for other companies, which will help you better visualize your event and options available," he says, adding: "Inquire about event-day logistics, such as your guests’ arrival experience, parking options, technical equipment, and any restrictions or regulations that may apply to events held at the building."