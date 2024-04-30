Nominations are now open for the 12th Annual EEAs!
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2024

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
April 30, 2024
Pinterest's first-ever Coachella activation was called Manifest Station, a fashion and beauty experience produced by experiential agency MKG. The space encouraged festivalgoers to evoke the nostalgic fashion of Coachella in decades past, while also tapping into current Pinterest-identified trends like “Lana Del Rey core” and “2014 core.' See more: Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
Photo: Kelly Puleio

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations
Brands like Pinterest, American Express, NYLON, Aperol, YouTube, and Coca-Cola drew attention with colorful, interactive, creativity-packed spaces during weekend one. Take a peek inside.

2. Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact
BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.

3. SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
For nine days this month, Austin, Texas, was blanketed with creative activations and events from brands like Prime Video, Porsche, Audible, Tide, and many more. Check out some highlights.

4. Dreamville Festival 2024: See How This Music Event Kicked Off the Outdoor Activation Season for Brands
The two-day music fest was the start of the summer run for several big-name brands like Chase, Patrón, and Jaguar Land Rover.

5. Coachella 2024: 5 Steal-Worthy Event Design Trends From This Year's Festival
From purple color palettes to Insta-friendly logo integrations, here are some of our favorite design details from the buzzy music festival.

6. 30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Olivia Rodrigo, McDonald's, Nespresso, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in March 2024.

7. 7 Steal-Worthy Design Trends From the 2024 Award Season's Prettiest Parties
From unexpected color schemes to unique logo integrations to memorable uses of patterns and texture, here are the most glamorous event design ideas we spotted at Hollywood's biggest award show events.

8. 15 Colorful Booth Designs From Natural Products Expo West 2024
From a revamped brand identity to bodega-inspired settings, this year’s trade show featured fun experiential spaces for attendees to explore.

9. Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites
Hospitality veteran Brent Bolthouse discusses why the Coachella-adjacent party has stood the test of time, why he refuses to sell tickets, and the hospitality trends he's loving (and hating) right now.

10. Men’s Final Four Fan Fest 2024: See How Brands Stood Out Among All the Hoopla
Brands including Capital One, AT&T, and Wilson joined in on the madness in Phoenix with over-the-top activations and immersive experiences.

11. What to Know About the Rise of Autism-Friendly Destinations and Events
More and more event venues and destinations are becoming Certified Autism Centers. Here's what that means—and some best practices all event professionals should keep in mind.

12. See Inside Coke’s Trippy AI-Powered Pop-Up Experience
The beverage brand partnered with Momentum Worldwide to create a bright, bold space to introduce its newest flavor, Coke Spiced.

13. Women's Final Four 2024: How Brands Helped Celebrate a Record-Breaking Season
See how companies like AT&T, Nissan, and Fierce Lab connected with Clevelanders at the end of a history-making season for women's college basketball.

14. How D.C.'s Cherry Blossom Festival Took Over the City's Busy Union Station for an Evening
After more than a decade at a previous venue, the festival's annual Pink Tie Party was hosted at the train station for a travel-themed soiree.

15. #EventInspo: 15 Stunning Lighting Design Moments We're Still Thinking About
Nothing transforms a space quite like lighting. Here are some of our favorite ways lighting designers have played with light and shadows at recent events.

'Their inventory is stunning; their team in office and at load-in are always polite and patient; and they just stand apart from any other rental company we’ve worked with,' said Kapture Vision CEO Nilo G. Low of her preferred rental partner, Taylor Creative Inc. Pictured here are the Soren sofa, Sven chair, and Sigrid stool.
My Favorite Vendors: 5 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Go-To Partners
Kenya Hardaway and her team recently celebrated FX's buzzy new series A Murder at the End of the World with a dinner party that used projection mapping, RFID tech, costumed actors, and surprise-and-delight moments to immerse guests in the show's unique setting. See more: See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
FX's Event Head Shares 7 Rules for Creating Effective Consumer Activations
Sometimes the venue can be the real star of an event. And for the U.S. premiere of Dune: Part Two, which took place in New York City on Feb. 25, the Warner Bros. events team identified the perfect after-party location—the American Museum of Natural History’s Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. See more: See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere After-Party
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: March 2024
Shutterstock 686792902
8 Event Profs Share Failures and Tough Lessons Learned
My Favorite Vendors: 5 Event Profs in the U.S. Share Their Go-To Partners
Event professionals reveal their preferred vendors across AV, catering, photography, rentals, and more.
'Their inventory is stunning; their team in office and at load-in are always polite and patient; and they just stand apart from any other rental company we’ve worked with,' said Kapture Vision CEO Nilo G. Low of her preferred rental partner, Taylor Creative Inc. Pictured here are the Soren sofa, Sven chair, and Sigrid stool.
FX's Event Head Shares 7 Rules for Creating Effective Consumer Activations
FX’s Kenya Hardaway shares her top tips for connecting with consumers, developing an event narrative, integrating technology, and more.
Kenya Hardaway and her team recently celebrated FX's buzzy new series A Murder at the End of the World with a dinner party that used projection mapping, RFID tech, costumed actors, and surprise-and-delight moments to immerse guests in the show's unique setting. See more: See FX's Tech-Forward Twist on the Standard Murder Mystery Dinner Party
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: March 2024
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.
Sometimes the venue can be the real star of an event. And for the U.S. premiere of Dune: Part Two, which took place in New York City on Feb. 25, the Warner Bros. events team identified the perfect after-party location—the American Museum of Natural History’s Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. See more: See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere After-Party
8 Event Profs Share Failures and Tough Lessons Learned
From overly explosive fireworks to a lack of enthusiasm for a theme, these event mishaps ultimately led to career growth.
Shutterstock 686792902
How Event Vendors Can Spot Scams
Did an inquiry hit your inbox that seems too good to be true? Outsmart scammers by keeping an eye out for these red flags.
Shutterstock 2270845563
Was This Pop-Up the Fyre Festival of Kids' Events? Event Profs Weigh In
An unofficial Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow resulted in lots of tears—and even some calls to the police. We asked event professionals to weigh in on where exactly the organizers went wrong.
Event Professionals Discuss the Failed Willy Wonka Pop-Up in Glasgow
