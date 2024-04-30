Top Trending Stories on BizBash: April 2024

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Coachella 2024: Here's What You Missed From This Year's Coolest Parties and Brand Activations

Brands like Pinterest, American Express, NYLON, Aperol, YouTube, and Coca-Cola drew attention with colorful, interactive, creativity-packed spaces during weekend one. Take a peek inside.

2. Meet the 2024 BizBash 40 Under 40: Event Profs with Endless Impact

BizBash highlights impressive industry leaders who have made an early mark on the meeting and event industry—before even celebrating their 40th birthday.

3. SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups

For nine days this month, Austin, Texas, was blanketed with creative activations and events from brands like Prime Video, Porsche, Audible, Tide, and many more. Check out some highlights.

4. Dreamville Festival 2024: See How This Music Event Kicked Off the Outdoor Activation Season for Brands

The two-day music fest was the start of the summer run for several big-name brands like Chase, Patrón, and Jaguar Land Rover.

5. Coachella 2024: 5 Steal-Worthy Event Design Trends From This Year's Festival

From purple color palettes to Insta-friendly logo integrations, here are some of our favorite design details from the buzzy music festival.

6. 30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Olivia Rodrigo, McDonald's, Nespresso, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in March 2024.

7. 7 Steal-Worthy Design Trends From the 2024 Award Season's Prettiest Parties

From unexpected color schemes to unique logo integrations to memorable uses of patterns and texture, here are the most glamorous event design ideas we spotted at Hollywood's biggest award show events.

8. 15 Colorful Booth Designs From Natural Products Expo West 2024

From a revamped brand identity to bodega-inspired settings, this year’s trade show featured fun experiential spaces for attendees to explore.

9. Q&A: How Neon Carnival Became One of the Year's Most Coveted Event Invites

Hospitality veteran Brent Bolthouse discusses why the Coachella-adjacent party has stood the test of time, why he refuses to sell tickets, and the hospitality trends he's loving (and hating) right now.

10. Men’s Final Four Fan Fest 2024: See How Brands Stood Out Among All the Hoopla

Brands including Capital One, AT&T, and Wilson joined in on the madness in Phoenix with over-the-top activations and immersive experiences.

11. What to Know About the Rise of Autism-Friendly Destinations and Events

More and more event venues and destinations are becoming Certified Autism Centers. Here's what that means—and some best practices all event professionals should keep in mind.

12. See Inside Coke’s Trippy AI-Powered Pop-Up Experience

The beverage brand partnered with Momentum Worldwide to create a bright, bold space to introduce its newest flavor, Coke Spiced.

13. Women's Final Four 2024: How Brands Helped Celebrate a Record-Breaking Season

See how companies like AT&T, Nissan, and Fierce Lab connected with Clevelanders at the end of a history-making season for women's college basketball.

14. How D.C.'s Cherry Blossom Festival Took Over the City's Busy Union Station for an Evening

After more than a decade at a previous venue, the festival's annual Pink Tie Party was hosted at the train station for a travel-themed soiree.

15. #EventInspo: 15 Stunning Lighting Design Moments We're Still Thinking About

Nothing transforms a space quite like lighting. Here are some of our favorite ways lighting designers have played with light and shadows at recent events.