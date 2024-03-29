Top Trending Stories on BizBash: March 2024

Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event profs have been reading this month.

Sarah Kloepple
March 29, 2024
Sometimes the venue can be the real star of an event. And for the U.S. premiere of Dune: Part Two, which took place in New York City on Feb. 25, the Warner Bros. events team identified the perfect after-party location—the American Museum of Natural History’s Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation. See more: See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere After-Party
Photo: Line 8 Photography

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Was This Pop-Up the Fyre Festival of Kids' Events? Event Profs Weigh In
An unofficial Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow resulted in lots of tears—and even some calls to the police. We asked event professionals to weigh in on where exactly the organizers went wrong.

2. SXSW 2024: 60+ Must-See Pics From the Festival's Buzziest Activations and Pop-Ups
For nine days this month, Austin, Texas, was blanketed with creative activations and events from brands like Prime Video, Porsche, Audible, Tide, and many more. Check out some highlights.

3. See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere After-Party
Warner Bros. hosted the U.S. premiere of the film at Lincoln Center and the American Museum of Natural History’s new wing.

4. Oscars 2024: Peek Inside the Week's Most Star-Studded Events
See the stylish spaces where Warner Bros., Essence, Elton John, Searchlight Pictures, WME, and other big brands celebrated the 96th Academy Awards.

5. It’s 'Always Sunny' at South Beach Wine & Food Festival—But Good Weather and Celebs Weren’t the Full Recipe for 2024’s Success
Beyond celeb-backed bevvies, bluebird days, and bottomless indulgence, we spill the secret sauce that keeps this 23-year-old festival going strong.

6. 7 Steal-Worthy Design Trends From the 2024 Award Season's Prettiest Parties
From unexpected color schemes to unique logo integrations to memorable uses of patterns and texture, here are the most glamorous event design ideas we spotted at Hollywood's biggest award show events.

7. How Dropbox's Unique Summit Theme Leaned Into the Power of Blank Spaces
The two-day event embraced reflections, shadows, and empty spaces that served as a metaphor for the creative process.

8. SXSW 2024 Preview: Catching Up with the Festival's Chief Programming Officer on What’s New and Noteworthy
BizBash tapped SXSW’s longtime programming chief, Hugh Forrest, to dish on what to expect at this year’s fest, taking place March 8-16 in Austin, Texas.

9. Spring Cleaning: This Whimsical BÉIS Pop-Up Created a Car Wash for Your Luggage
The immersive event brought the brand to consumers IRL with plenty of cheeky, squeaky-clean event ideas.

10. Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees
These event prof powerhouses include bold designers and passionate planners who strive to exceed expectations.

11. See Inside Coke’s Trippy AI-Powered Pop-Up Experience
The beverage brand partnered with Momentum Worldwide to create a bright, bold space to introduce its newest flavor, Coke Spiced.

12. Get Blown Away by This Clever Product Launch Event From Garnier Fructis
To promote its new haircare collection, the brand hosted a science-themed event with cool interactive experiments, a giant hair-dryer, and fun F&B.

13. Cool Beans: See How Brands Engage Consumers with Clever Cafe Takeovers
Brands like Max and Timberland have turned local coffee shops into must-visit pop-ups. Read on to find out what’s brewing.

14. 30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Olivia Rodrigo, McDonald's, Nespresso, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in March 2024.

15. Event Tech Check: Buzzy New Tools for Floor Plans, Meeting Notes, and More
BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.

