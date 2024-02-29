Top Trending Stories on BizBash: February 2024

Because data can be extremely telling, we thought the rest of the industry could benefit from what our editors are seeing on the back end—that is, what event profs are really staying on top of right now. Consider this monthly list your own insider pulse on the meeting and event industry.

1. Winners of BizBash's 11th Annual Event Experience Awards

You submitted, and our advisory board selected! Here are the winners of BizBash's 11th annual Event Experience Awards (EEAs).

2. Grammys 2024: 40+ Trend-Setting Event Ideas From the Week's Star-Packed Parties

Record rainfall didn't stop music's biggest stars from celebrating in style. Peek inside the decor-heavy Grammys parties from The Recording Academy, Spotify, Warner Music Group, and more.

3. Super Bowl LVIII: Event Producers Give Usher's Halftime Show a B+

Event professionals shared their thoughts on the Apple Music-sponsored halftime show, which was headlined by the eight-time Grammy winner.

4. Super Bowl LVIII: How Brands, Athletes, and Other A-Listers Celebrated in Vegas

See inside this year's production-heavy parties, brand activations, and music festivals from Paramount, Sports Illustrated, Uber Eats, Bud Light, and many more.

5. 2024 Sundance Film Festival: See Inside Activations From Disney, Adobe, Chase Sapphire, and More

This year’s parties, panel discussions, and brand activations continued to celebrate the indie spirit of the annual fest.

6. See Inside Poppi’s Futuristic Pop-Up Experience

The buzzy soda brand introduced its latest flavor with a convenience store-inspired activation in Los Angeles.

7. 20 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From ESPN, Moët & Chandon, Peacock, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in January 2024.

8. NBA All-Star Weekend 2024: See How Brands Leveled Up Their Activation Game

Brands including Google, American Express, and DoorDash offered up plenty of hoops-themed experiences in Indianapolis.

9. CES 2024: Where Cutting-Edge Tech Met Innovative Exhibit Design

The 56th edition of the annual trade show showcased new tech inventions, eye-catching activations, and flashy experiences from brands like Pinterest, Reddit, Google, and more.

10. Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Vendors & Suppliers Bringing Big Ideas to Life

From florists and fabricators to entertainment, lighting, and gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are enhancing live experiences in unique ways.

11. 8 Tips for Engaging with First-Timers at Annual Events

Remember: Today’s first-time attendee could be tomorrow’s keynote speaker or loyal advocate. Here's how to invest in their experience from the start.

12. 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend: Where Brands Engaged Hockey Fans of All Ages

Brands like Scotiabank, PPG, and Hyundai catered to families with interactive games and kid-friendly activations during this four-day event in Toronto.

13. Q&A: TED's New Chief Program and Strategy Officer Discusses the Growing Power of Events

In the newly created role, Monique Ruff-Bell will help oversee TED's strategic direction, growth, and vision. Here, she discusses the growing recognition of event strategists as business leaders and revenue drivers.

14. How KIND Convinced Consumers to Break Their New Year's Resolutions

The snack brand teamed up with actress Lana Condor for a faux wellness shop that flipped the script on food-related resolutions.

15. Event Tech Check: Cool New Tools for Attendee Insights, Digital Floor Plans, and More

BizBash takes a deep dive into the newest tech solutions for events of all types, plus the latest must-know industry news.