When thinking about the event industry in 2023, immersive experiences come to mind—ones that flexed experiential muscles with the integration of artificial intelligence, a showstopping cocktail, or an activity designed to foster community. “Immersive” was, after all, a word BizBash’s editorial team has used time and again to describe the year’s hottest happenings, from Austin’s annual SXSW conglomeration of film, media, and music to the activations surrounding the NBA All-Star Game. (Read about the other immersive experiences that made BizBash’s most-read list last year here.)

Now that the moments of 2023 have been archived among BizBash’s pages—both physical and digital—we’re looking ahead at what to expect in 2024. Here, BizBash asked a slew of event profs about what they’re expecting to execute in the new year, from the type of decor that will make its way to Instagram feeds to the live entertainment today’s consumer wants to enjoy to where in the world they want to enjoy it, how a guest wants to feel post-event, and more. Here's what they had to say…

1. Keep your eye on Miami, Nashville, and Austin.

Jamie D’Attoma, executive vice president and partner, SHADOW

"So, it’s not really so 'up and coming,' but Miami has been steadily building its name as a prime market for events over the last decade. It’s still a top U.S. travel destination—cultural moments such as Miami Swim Week, Art Basel, Miami Art Week, Ultra Music Festival, and Formula 1 have helped solidify that, and a new wave of brand activations that appeal to both locals and travelers by the likes of Google, Ferrari, Belvedere Vodka, and e.l.f. Cosmetics are currently adding to its, well, heat."

Brian Monahan, vice president of sales and business development, Prestige AV & Creative Services

"Nashville is on the cusp of becoming the 'Vegas of the South/Midwest,' set to emerge as a major player for large conventions. Its capacity to welcome expansive groups positions it alongside the likes of Vegas, Orlando, and Chicago. The city's growth reflects its magnetic appeal and burgeoning infrastructure."

Valerie Bihet, owner, VIBE Agency

"I think there is going to be a bigger focus on cities with tech and innovation at the forefront rather than big cities that draw traditional tourist requests. Austin and Nashville, for example, both saw more interest this last year because of their combination of both elements, while keeping their local culture. Each is very unique in its culture and attitude of the businesses and people there. Plus, they offer lower costs for travel compared to New York or Los Angeles, so they’re more accessible for corporate groups.

It’s not just costs that affect where people will go. The local economy plays a role, plus how much local business there is. Politics too. We have seen how some states are losing tourism from large groups and others are gaining, and it’s directly related to the laws passed there. With [this being] an election year, I think this difference will only get more glaring, so we’re watching closely."

2. Consumer appetites for live music aren't going anywhere.

D’Attoma

"Private and intimate concerts [will be hot in 2024]. Through our work with Sony Music, we’ve seen the appetite to experience up-and-coming artists and listen to new music through a series of scaled-back, unplugged-style performances. 2023 was the year for mega-, everyone-is-here concert tours (hi, Tay and Bey!). The consumer’s appetite for live music isn’t going anywhere, but I predict the next wave will be less 'everyone is here' and more 'sorry you weren’t invited.'”

3. To bolster the guest experience, consider making your event a family affair.

Monahan

"Family-oriented experiences are poised to proliferate. There's a growing trend of families blending travel for work with leisure, underscoring the shift toward a lifestyle-centric industry ethos. We're embracing the philosophy that our work is not just a job but a way of life—a sentiment that will increasingly be reflected in how events are crafted and experienced."

4. Ensure your event leaves a lasting impression.

Linsay Moran, co-founder, Unwrapit

"We're putting an emphasis on working with event organizers who understand the importance of creating engagement around events, not just on the event day. These event profs are working with Unwrapit to send out a wrap-up and small post-event appreciation gift to attendees (versus giving out a goodie bag at the event). As part of that experience, event hosts can ask for feedback while also sharing appreciation."

D’Attoma

"Guests are going to want to know that just their attendance is doing some good. The expectation on brands now to ensure that their product/event/marketing is in all ways 'cruelty free' is tremendous. Does the event take place at a business that promotes good corporate values? Is the menu sustainable? Is the talent philanthropic? Does the event have a charitable component or support a community? This type of thinking is no longer mere window dressing, nor is it virtue signaling. This is where we are as a culture, and the next wave will be more of this."

Photo: Shutterstock/Elena Veselova



5. Health-conscious, highly curated F&B is in.

D’Attoma

"Vegan and plant-based diets have become increasingly more common and shared through social media platforms. For example, with a lot of our beauty activations, we’ve been incorporating product ingredients into food offerings, like chamomile, rose water, or avocado to help remind and reinforce key ingredients featured in our client’s vegan-friendly product. It can be expected that event catering will be more inclusive of these dietary restrictions, most notably when brands or companies have products that are plant-based, cruelty-free, and have an overall ethos of sustainability.

There have been more requests for low- and no-alcohol beverages. With consumers more conscious of their alcohol consumption (and the night crowds not being what they used to be), both drinkers and nondrinkers alike have shown significant interest in liquor substitutes and canned mocktails that are better for their health—and more intriguing than a nonalcoholic beer. What used to be an 'extra' is now expected."

6. Artificial intelligence will be a tool used to enhance an event.

Monahan

"AI will become increasingly integral, not through conspicuous features, but through its utility. It offers a solution to the deluge of information, allowing for personalized content curation. Take technologies like Zenus, for example, which provide AI-driven emotional recognition, moving beyond traditional data collection, offering profound insights."

Bihet

"When it comes to tech on my radar for 2024, AI is definitely at the top of the list. From customizing event schedules and programming to how attendees can interact with AI-powered tech on site, I think it will be very immersive and interesting to see how people integrate it in different ways.

With AI becoming so popular and mainstream, we are going to see it emerge in the wellness area as technology-infused workouts become more popular [this] year. We have already seen how much wellness is a priority for people when going to multiday events. For example, workouts guided by AI bots and accessible on event apps or even in breakout rooms, or virtual reality fitness in small groups, or even during hybrid events."

7. Sustainability and data privacy will remain top-of-mind challenges.

D’Attoma

"A constant challenge faced by the experiential market is sustainability. While brands and agencies alike are continually working together to reduce event waste, it has become increasingly difficult to accomplish this without significantly impacting budgets. That said, more and more brands and agencies are committed to sustainability through greener practices and programs, and I am hopeful we will see even better advancements in the future."

Monahan

"Data privacy and security loom large as planners navigate the increasing complexities brought on by AI. There's a pressing need for the industry to adapt to a transformed event landscape, moving away from pre-pandemic approaches. Success hinges on the ability to truly understand and cater to the nuanced needs of stakeholders."