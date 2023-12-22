11 Event Industry Trends That Surprised Us in 2023

From the rapid adoption of AI to challenges with RFPs to a rise in regional micro-events, here are the trends that caught our readers by surprise this year.

Claire Hoffman
December 22, 2023
Shutterstock 2369816627
Photo: Tama2u/Shutterstock.com

Try as we might to predict the future, the event industry has learned to expect the unexpected. As the year comes to a close, we asked readers what event industry trends and moments surprised them most in 2023; check out some of our favorite responses. 

1. The rapid adoption of AI
"The event industry was all over AI this year," says Kendra Kop, private event sales manager for the Golden State Warriors NBA team. "From the ethics of AI to the optimization of S.O.P.s to streamlining our workloads, it’s been this buzzy topic that came up at all the industry events I went to—literally, I think every industry event I attended had some educational discussion about AI."

While Kop appreciates the desire to stay ahead of the curve, she's surprised certain AI-related components weren't prioritized more in these discussions. "Specifically, why didn’t we talk more about the economic impact of AI and what that means for workforces? The topic of AI brings with it a sizable amount of uncertainty about the future of job longevity and skill resilience. I want the industry to look closer at what pivots we need to be ready for and what event aspects will be/have already been changed because of AI." 

Nick Bacon, the founder and managing director of video agency Mainstream Media LLC, is a bit cautious about the rapid embrace of AI. "We struggled with the human connection so much during the pandemic—that still feels like the biggest problem that needs fixing," he says. "AI not only doesn’t address it, it exacerbates it." 

2. An increased focus on personalization
One area where AI has helped? "The evolution of personalization in events at the intersection of persona data and AI was an unexpected development," says David Grass, senior director of client strategy for creative agency Wilson Dow Group. "AI now drives real-time feedback loops, offering personalized recommendations based on attendee behavior. This approach transforms the event experience into a tailored journey, suggesting specific connections, content, and areas to explore, leading to continuous attendee value. The shift from ‘hoping’ for event success to actively engineering it through understanding persona data and AI reveals a significant leap in how we cater to individual attendee needs."

3. Challenges with venue RFP responses
“A surprising and challenging development has been the declining response rates and quality of proposals from venues," says Wendi Freeman, founder and CEO of Be Bright Events. "Response times have increased, and more than half of the received proposals are incomplete. Once-effective negotiation tactics are now met with increased resistance, indicating a shift in venue flexibility and compromise. Navigating these changes has become a crucial aspect of successful event planning.” 

4. Sustainability—or a lack thereof
While some great strides were made in the world of sustainability, Nataly Horan, executive vice president of eGroup & The X-Change MICE Conferences, argues it still has a ways to go. "I’m amazed by the amount of waste that is still created by the jumbo trade shows," she says. "Are we seriously still installing carpet in every booth and then tearing it out three days later?"

5. The rise in regional micro-events
“2023 was the year of roadshow events," declares JR Sherman, the CEO of event marketing platform RainFocus. "As the surge of in-person events grew across industries, a surprising trend occurred with event teams augmenting and extending their bigger conferences into more regional micro-activations—enabling organizations to tailor their target audience and achieve a greater emphasis on content within local communities."

Sherman notes a lot of positive outcomes related to the growing trend. "By integrating marketing and sales technologies, marketers could harness the potential of global roadshows to engage and accelerate sales, turning them into a powerful component within an event portfolio mix," he says. "The success of roadshows lies in using data intelligently, integrating technologies seamlessly, and prioritizing the audience's needs by reinforcing the ‘customer 360’ strategy. 2024 will highlight this trend as organizations seek to match their event strategies with fluctuating economic market conditions and heightened personalization at scale.”

6. Clients that are bucking some traditional norms
Mandi Young, the owner of Missouri event venue Juniper Gardens, has noticed some unexpected changes with her wedding clients in particular. "The rise of dry weddings has been huge in 2023, and will likely continue into 2024," she observes. "With that, having cool alcohol alternatives like mocktails, ice cream sundae bars, and s'mores stations."

Other wedding trends she's excited about? "Couples are crafting more intentional and thoughtful moments for themselves as a couple. This may look like taking 15 minutes in the getting ready suite without photographers, or having a private dance together at the end of the night after the guests have left." Young also notes portrait photos as a popular wedding favor, and a focus on lifestyle and candid photography—particularly film photography. "Couples are craving the authentic moments and are shying away from more posed photos," she says. 

7. Rising costs for certain services
“The pricing dynamics in the in-house AV services sector have been notable," notes Freeman. "The disappearance of pricing lists and the introduction of overpriced proposals, coupled with substantial service fees, prompted me to explore third-party AV vendors. The cost savings, superior skill sets, and higher quality provided by external vendors have consistently proved to be a more economical and advantageous choice for my clients (even when there are additional costs associated with travel and lodging).” 

Freeman has also been surprised by an increase in internet and power drop fees. "Negotiating substantial reductions—often exceeding $5,000—underscores the inflated nature of these services," she notes. 

8. A larger emphasis on ROI
"One trend that caught me off guard was how demanding clients became due to factors like inflation, fears of a recession, and their need to justify spending," says Rory Adams, a writer, creative consultant, and the founder of Book a Magician. "As someone who's planned countless events, I'm used to meticulous checklists and big budgets. But the pressure to prove an event's worth grew exponentially. It drove home how much strategy data and ROI proof are now required upfront."

9. The impact of social media
“Harnessing the power of organic social media, particularly through direct messages, has proved to be a game-changer in ticket sales," says Freeman. "Personally inviting potential attendees has significantly boosted early ticket sales, resulting in a more discerning and engaged audience. This strategy not only elevates the quality of attendees but also positively impacts enrollment numbers for events selling high ticket offers to their attendees.” 

Adams had a similar observation. "I didn't foresee how profoundly social media would influence planning," he says. "It's one thing to write viral hashtag campaigns for my shows. It's another to single-handedly engage thousands across a dozen platforms. Clients expect incredible content, polling, Q&As—the full interactive shebang now. Between meticulous checklists, personal service, and robust social strategies, it's a wonder any of us planners get to sleep!"

10. The return of longer lead times
Mike Taubleb, the owner of Promenade Speakers Bureau LLC, has seen a welcome return to longer lead times for keynote speaker inquiries—up to six to nine months, he notes. "While last-minute bookings remain common, this welcome counter trend has improved planning efficiency, slowed down fee inflation, and lowered risk," he says. He's also seen Increased demand for free value-added services from buyers of keynote speakers, like webinar appearances at a later date, pre-event podcast participation, and more.

11. A surge in mobile technology adoption
“In 2023, I noticed a significant uptick in clients embracing event apps that not only facilitate streamlined event management but also empower attendees with all the necessary information at their fingertips," notes Freeman. "The ability for attendees to connect and communicate through these platforms has added a valuable layer to the event experience. Beyond the operational efficiency, the cost savings from reduced printing and the positive environmental impact make this shift even more commendable.” 

Latest in Opinion & Experts
“Take a moment to craft individual handwritten notes for each team member, expressing sincere appreciation for their unique contributions and accomplishments,” suggests Alicia Jenelle, director of experiential event production at The Jenelle Group Inc. “In a digital era, sending a handwritten message along with a gift card via mail to their home can have a significant impact.'
Opinion & Experts
8 Cost-Effective Ways to Make Your Team Feel Appreciated This Season
One of our 'Conferences That Captivate' honorees, Walmart Associates Week brought together almost 15,000 Walmart employees from around the globe to celebrate their achievements, reflect on the brand's values, and look to the future. Produced by LEO Events, the main gathering took place on the University of Arkansas campus from May 31 to June 2; it was also streamed to more than 150,000 people. See more: Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: November 2023
At BizBash, we're thankful for the incredible creativity we get to witness day in and day out from this resilient industry—so we're reflecting on one of our all-time favorite Thanksgiving activations, when Ocean Spray hosted a dinner party set in a 20- by 60-foot cranberry bog (filled with an estimated 1 million cranberries!) in the middle of New York's Rockefeller Center. See more: How Ocean Spray Helped First-Timers Get Ready for Thanksgiving
Opinion & Experts
What Event Industry Advancements Are You Most Thankful For?
Pexels Bela Cheers 1892512
Opinion & Experts
From the Desk of David Adler: Unlocking the Power of Perennials in the Event Industry
Related Stories
'We love peach for the pop of color it adds to a tabletop. When a Pantone color comes out for the new year, we love to use varying shades of the color. For example, shades of peach and coral pair so well together or serve as a beautiful complement to pinks and blues. Peach is also a great color to work with when there is a neutral color palette involving nudes, beige, and metallic,” said Heather Rouffe, managing partner and director of sales at Atlas Event Rental. (Pictured: Classic Peach linen napkins)
Event Design & Decor
Peachy Keen Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024
Li An Lim Yc W4 Yxhr Whm Unsplash
Meetings
How Will Climate Change Affect the Global Meeting and Event Space?
Shutterstock 1885683046
Trends
5 Major Things Affecting Events and Group Travel in 2024
Meeting Industry Trends From IMEX 2023
Trends
5 Trends Shaping the Event and Meeting Industry Right Now
More in Opinion & Experts
Opinion & Experts
8 Cost-Effective Ways to Make Your Team Feel Appreciated This Season
'Tis the season for recognizing your employees' hard work. Team recognition programs have a wide variety of benefits—and no, they don't need to break the bank.
“Take a moment to craft individual handwritten notes for each team member, expressing sincere appreciation for their unique contributions and accomplishments,” suggests Alicia Jenelle, director of experiential event production at The Jenelle Group Inc. “In a digital era, sending a handwritten message along with a gift card via mail to their home can have a significant impact.'
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: November 2023
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event pros have been reading this month.
One of our 'Conferences That Captivate' honorees, Walmart Associates Week brought together almost 15,000 Walmart employees from around the globe to celebrate their achievements, reflect on the brand's values, and look to the future. Produced by LEO Events, the main gathering took place on the University of Arkansas campus from May 31 to June 2; it was also streamed to more than 150,000 people. See more: Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
Opinion & Experts
What Event Industry Advancements Are You Most Thankful For?
In honor of Thanksgiving, we asked event professionals of all types to reflect on the industry changes they're grateful for right now.
At BizBash, we're thankful for the incredible creativity we get to witness day in and day out from this resilient industry—so we're reflecting on one of our all-time favorite Thanksgiving activations, when Ocean Spray hosted a dinner party set in a 20- by 60-foot cranberry bog (filled with an estimated 1 million cranberries!) in the middle of New York's Rockefeller Center. See more: How Ocean Spray Helped First-Timers Get Ready for Thanksgiving
Opinion & Experts
From the Desk of David Adler: Unlocking the Power of Perennials in the Event Industry
Here's why this cross-generational group has the power to redefine not just how we see people, but how we design and execute events.
Pexels Bela Cheers 1892512
Opinion & Experts
From the Desk of David Adler: Unpacking the Psychology of Event Trends From 1950 to 2023
BizBash chairman and founder David Adler revisits each era to understand not just what made these trends tick then, but why they continue to resonate today.
Shutterstock 274091534
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: October 2023
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event pros have been reading this month.
Hulu returned as Austin City Limits' streaming partner, airing select shows from the festival to people at home. For this year’s public-facing activation, the brand partnered with production company LiveNation and fabricator Raven PMG to turn its Hulu House into an escape room-esque game where people walked through a maze and landed in a living room, where they had to figure out the answer to a riddle. See more: Austin City Limits 2023: 13 Top Brand Activations From the Music Fest
Most Popular
Event Production & Fabrication
Top Activations and Installations From Art Basel and Miami Art Week 2023
BizBash Sports
BizBash Sports Power Players 2023: 11 Sports Event Profs Creating Their Own Playbooks
Strategy
This Marketing Conference Used Different 'Lands' to Evoke an Energetic Music Festival
Event Production & Fabrication
BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2023
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Does Your Event Need a Gumball Machine? (The Answer Is Yes)
Opinion & Experts
11 Event Industry Trends That Surprised Us in 2023
Opinion & Experts
Readers' Forum: When Did You First Know You Wanted to Work in Events?
Event professionals of all types share what first drew them to the industry—and what keeps them there.
Shutterstock 199419065
Opinion & Experts
Meet Our Advisory Board for the BizBash Event Experience Awards
Learn more about who will be judging submissions—and what they're looking for in a winning one.
Eea11 Advisory Board Article Hero 880x587
Opinion & Experts
What Event Profs Can Learn From Caesars and MGM’s Recent Cyberattacks
A cybersecurity expert discusses what hospitality professionals can do in a time of digital crisis.
Shutterstock 1820293007
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: September 2023
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event pros have been reading this month.
Slinkys, Nintendo 64, butterfly clips, inflatable furniture. All of this could be found at a certain tech company's '90s summer picnic for about 350 people held Aug. 24 at The Bridge Yard in the San Francisco Bay Area. Produced by Glow Events, the corporate get-together for employees was a master class in perfecting a theme and putting it all in the details. See more: This Corporate Event Has All the '90s Decor Inspo You Need
Opinion & Experts
This Experiential Agency Thinks Like a Brand—Because Now It Has One
Ryan Glick, founder of Coffee 'n Clothes, shares with BizBash his plans to rebrand his agency while starting his own coffee brand.
How This Experiential Agency Plans to Foray Into Retail
Opinion & Experts
My Favorite Vendors: 3 Event Profs Share Their Go-To Partners
From caterers and photographers to AV experts and entertainers, these event profs spotlight standout vendors across the U.S.
Cannonball Productions is the mind behind Seltzerland, a festival that brings together spiked seltzer industry giants and local brands alike for a festival tour across the U.S. Read more: Inside Seltzerland 2022: Tasting Tours, On-Site Activations, Branded Booths, and More
Page 1 of 32
Next Page