Try as we might to predict the future, the event industry has learned to expect the unexpected. As the year comes to a close, we asked readers what event industry trends and moments surprised them most in 2023; check out some of our favorite responses.

1. The rapid adoption of AI

"The event industry was all over AI this year," says Kendra Kop, private event sales manager for the Golden State Warriors NBA team. "From the ethics of AI to the optimization of S.O.P.s to streamlining our workloads, it’s been this buzzy topic that came up at all the industry events I went to—literally, I think every industry event I attended had some educational discussion about AI."

While Kop appreciates the desire to stay ahead of the curve, she's surprised certain AI-related components weren't prioritized more in these discussions. "Specifically, why didn’t we talk more about the economic impact of AI and what that means for workforces? The topic of AI brings with it a sizable amount of uncertainty about the future of job longevity and skill resilience. I want the industry to look closer at what pivots we need to be ready for and what event aspects will be/have already been changed because of AI."

Nick Bacon, the founder and managing director of video agency Mainstream Media LLC, is a bit cautious about the rapid embrace of AI. "We struggled with the human connection so much during the pandemic—that still feels like the biggest problem that needs fixing," he says. "AI not only doesn’t address it, it exacerbates it."

2. An increased focus on personalization

One area where AI has helped? "The evolution of personalization in events at the intersection of persona data and AI was an unexpected development," says David Grass, senior director of client strategy for creative agency Wilson Dow Group. "AI now drives real-time feedback loops, offering personalized recommendations based on attendee behavior. This approach transforms the event experience into a tailored journey, suggesting specific connections, content, and areas to explore, leading to continuous attendee value. The shift from ‘hoping’ for event success to actively engineering it through understanding persona data and AI reveals a significant leap in how we cater to individual attendee needs."

3. Challenges with venue RFP responses

“A surprising and challenging development has been the declining response rates and quality of proposals from venues," says Wendi Freeman, founder and CEO of Be Bright Events. "Response times have increased, and more than half of the received proposals are incomplete. Once-effective negotiation tactics are now met with increased resistance, indicating a shift in venue flexibility and compromise. Navigating these changes has become a crucial aspect of successful event planning.”

4. Sustainability—or a lack thereof

While some great strides were made in the world of sustainability, Nataly Horan, executive vice president of eGroup & The X-Change MICE Conferences, argues it still has a ways to go. "I’m amazed by the amount of waste that is still created by the jumbo trade shows," she says. "Are we seriously still installing carpet in every booth and then tearing it out three days later?"

5. The rise in regional micro-events

“2023 was the year of roadshow events," declares JR Sherman, the CEO of event marketing platform RainFocus. "As the surge of in-person events grew across industries, a surprising trend occurred with event teams augmenting and extending their bigger conferences into more regional micro-activations—enabling organizations to tailor their target audience and achieve a greater emphasis on content within local communities."

Sherman notes a lot of positive outcomes related to the growing trend. "By integrating marketing and sales technologies, marketers could harness the potential of global roadshows to engage and accelerate sales, turning them into a powerful component within an event portfolio mix," he says. "The success of roadshows lies in using data intelligently, integrating technologies seamlessly, and prioritizing the audience's needs by reinforcing the ‘customer 360’ strategy. 2024 will highlight this trend as organizations seek to match their event strategies with fluctuating economic market conditions and heightened personalization at scale.”

6. Clients that are bucking some traditional norms

Mandi Young, the owner of Missouri event venue Juniper Gardens, has noticed some unexpected changes with her wedding clients in particular. "The rise of dry weddings has been huge in 2023, and will likely continue into 2024," she observes. "With that, having cool alcohol alternatives like mocktails, ice cream sundae bars, and s'mores stations."

Other wedding trends she's excited about? "Couples are crafting more intentional and thoughtful moments for themselves as a couple. This may look like taking 15 minutes in the getting ready suite without photographers, or having a private dance together at the end of the night after the guests have left." Young also notes portrait photos as a popular wedding favor, and a focus on lifestyle and candid photography—particularly film photography. "Couples are craving the authentic moments and are shying away from more posed photos," she says.

7. Rising costs for certain services

“The pricing dynamics in the in-house AV services sector have been notable," notes Freeman. "The disappearance of pricing lists and the introduction of overpriced proposals, coupled with substantial service fees, prompted me to explore third-party AV vendors. The cost savings, superior skill sets, and higher quality provided by external vendors have consistently proved to be a more economical and advantageous choice for my clients (even when there are additional costs associated with travel and lodging).”

Freeman has also been surprised by an increase in internet and power drop fees. "Negotiating substantial reductions—often exceeding $5,000—underscores the inflated nature of these services," she notes.

8. A larger emphasis on ROI

"One trend that caught me off guard was how demanding clients became due to factors like inflation, fears of a recession, and their need to justify spending," says Rory Adams, a writer, creative consultant, and the founder of Book a Magician. "As someone who's planned countless events, I'm used to meticulous checklists and big budgets. But the pressure to prove an event's worth grew exponentially. It drove home how much strategy data and ROI proof are now required upfront."

9. The impact of social media

“Harnessing the power of organic social media, particularly through direct messages, has proved to be a game-changer in ticket sales," says Freeman. "Personally inviting potential attendees has significantly boosted early ticket sales, resulting in a more discerning and engaged audience. This strategy not only elevates the quality of attendees but also positively impacts enrollment numbers for events selling high ticket offers to their attendees.”

Adams had a similar observation. "I didn't foresee how profoundly social media would influence planning," he says. "It's one thing to write viral hashtag campaigns for my shows. It's another to single-handedly engage thousands across a dozen platforms. Clients expect incredible content, polling, Q&As—the full interactive shebang now. Between meticulous checklists, personal service, and robust social strategies, it's a wonder any of us planners get to sleep!"

10. The return of longer lead times

Mike Taubleb, the owner of Promenade Speakers Bureau LLC, has seen a welcome return to longer lead times for keynote speaker inquiries—up to six to nine months, he notes. "While last-minute bookings remain common, this welcome counter trend has improved planning efficiency, slowed down fee inflation, and lowered risk," he says. He's also seen Increased demand for free value-added services from buyers of keynote speakers, like webinar appearances at a later date, pre-event podcast participation, and more.

11. A surge in mobile technology adoption

“In 2023, I noticed a significant uptick in clients embracing event apps that not only facilitate streamlined event management but also empower attendees with all the necessary information at their fingertips," notes Freeman. "The ability for attendees to connect and communicate through these platforms has added a valuable layer to the event experience. Beyond the operational efficiency, the cost savings from reduced printing and the positive environmental impact make this shift even more commendable.”