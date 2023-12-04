Free Virtual Event: From Budget to Brilliance.
Join us on Dec. 7 for a virtual event that will explore the perfect balance between creativity and financial feasibility.
Register now!

How Will Climate Change Affect the Global Meeting and Event Space?

With more extreme weather events like heat waves and hurricanes occurring, destinations may experience some shifts in group gathering trends.

Michele Laufik
December 4, 2023
Li An Lim Yc W4 Yxhr Whm Unsplash
Photo: Courtesy of Unsplash

Last week, COP28 kicked off at Expo City Dubai. Officially known as the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, the 28th edition of the event, which will run until Dec. 12, is bringing together world leaders aimed at addressing climate change.

This year, record temps reached new heights, and more extreme weather events like intensifying heat waves, floods, and droughts happened around the globe.

And the effects of climate change on events, in particular, were made tragically apparent recently when a Taylor Swift fan died in the midst of a heat wave in Brazil. The singer performed a three-day stretch of concerts in Rio de Janeiro in November. On Nov. 18, thermometers in the city reached a high of 110.8 F, the highest temperature recorded since at least 2014 when tracking began.

“We recognize we could have taken some alternative actions, additional to everything we already did,” Serafim Abreu, CEO of Time For Fun, which organized the event, said in a tweet. “We know that, with the climate change we are going through, these episodes will be more frequent—the whole sector needs to rethink its situation in face of this new reality.” 

So what does this mean for the global meeting and event space? Will some destinations become too hot to handle groups? Will others step up and lead the charge for better environmental sustainability?

For example, earlier this year, Phoenix endured 31 days of temperatures soaring beyond 110 F. Despite this increase in heat, the Arizona-based event experts BizBash spoke with haven't experienced a dramatic shift in group requests due to the weather. “Here in Arizona, we are very used to heat waves and always have a backup plan,” said Missy Holmes, director of catering and conference services at Mountain Shadows Resort in Paradise Valley. 

She continued, “Due to Arizona’s seasonality, we always see a decline in our summer months due to climate. Luckily, we have some beautiful indoor spaces with AC and natural light that still allow us to host meetings successfully. We don’t foresee this trend changing anytime soon as it has always been a part of being an Arizona resort.”

Abigail Betts, director of sales at Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale, added that her team doesn’t book an outdoor space without a guaranteed indoor space as a backup.

The combination of excessive heat and tons of tourists is projected to negatively affect some destinations, though. "Anyone that’s been in Europe in the middle of the summer over the past several yearsbetween the heat waves and unbelievable crowdinghas definitely come to appreciate a softer period in which to plan travel and events," said Gabriella Ribeiro, founder of TRUmarketing, a boutique sales and marketing firm that represents tourist boards, destination management companies, and hotel partners.

A recent report by the European Travel Commission found that the number of European tourists interested in going to Mediterranean countries has dropped 10%, with many travelers shifting their trip dates, instead opting for the shoulder season of October and November. While cost is a factor, the research found that nearly 8% of travelers specifically mentioned "extreme weather events" as their primary concern about traveling in Europe from June to November.

Ribeiro also noted that there's now more interest in pre- and postseason travel in certain locales.

“We are definitely seeing it in Croatia where the yachting product is so prominent. Many chartered yacht options are now being extended due to the longer duration of mild weather. Typically that season was primarily late May to mid-September, and we are now seeing options for charters from late April through the end of October because of recent weather patterns and track records for sailing conditions in these shoulder seasons,” Ribeiro said.

Plus, airfare tends to be more affordable outside peak seasons, “which is another highly attractive point when creating an international event,” she added.

Carla Melo, senior sales manager at Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten, noted that hurricane season, especially September, is always the biggest challenge to fill. But she added that corporate planners, who typically prefer to book stays at the beginning of the year, have become more open to shoulder season dates including October, November, and May. “Our biggest opportunity to grow group bookings is in September and October. It is always more challenging to attract group business during those months,” she said.

With so much unknown in terms of climate change, it’s more important than ever for meeting and event planners to seek adaptability when it comes to contracts. “Flexible policies will always be highly desirable on any planner’s list—policies that allow for ease of revision, should weather events occur, with regard to rebooking or redesigning what was intended to occur,” Ribeiro said. 

“Rapid revisions on site are critical as well. For instance, events that are planned for outdoor forums should always be accompanied by an alternative that can easily and quickly be refitted.”

Latest in Meetings
The conference welcomed global artists, industry leaders, and tech experts from Google, TuneCore, SEG, and more to discuss topics such as artificial Intelligence and platforms like Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and Beatport.
Meetings
This Year’s Amsterdam Dance Event Welcomed Half a Million Visitors
The idea of flowing water was used as a design element this year to tell a connected visual story. 'This design started on Howard Street with trust falls, flowing into the lobby of South Moscone Center and down the escalators, pooling at the entrance to Campground, the first stop of learning on the journey, and then extended throughout the long pathway leading to Lodge Village, where attendees could dive deep into their area of expertise,' said Katherine Pettit, executive creative director for George P. Johnson, the experiential firm behind Dreamforce.
Meetings
Dreamforce 2023: How This Year's Salesforce Conference Focused on Storytelling Around AI
In the Experience Zone, visitors explored Seoul Street by Galaxy, which illustrated both the modern and traditional sides of the city.
Meetings
Why Samsung Hosted Galaxy Unpacked in Its Own ‘Backyard’
Inside Pinterest's 'Unboring My Boardroom' Campaign
Meetings
Design Inspo: How Pinterest Helped These Creative Agencies Build the Boardrooms of Their Dreams
Related Stories
Shutterstock 1885683046
Trends
5 Major Things Affecting Events and Group Travel in 2024
Why Sustainability Is a Smart Biz Strategy
Strategy
Why Sustainability Is a Smart Business Strategy, and Other Insights From an Eco Expert
I Stock 1340881556
Event Production & Fabrication
Checklist: 9 Key Steps to Producing a Truly Sustainable Event
The conference welcomed global artists, industry leaders, and tech experts from Google, TuneCore, SEG, and more to discuss topics such as artificial Intelligence and platforms like Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and Beatport.
Meetings
This Year’s Amsterdam Dance Event Welcomed Half a Million Visitors
More in Meetings
Meetings
This Year’s Amsterdam Dance Event Welcomed Half a Million Visitors
The annual festival/conference aims to nurture new and established artists within the electronic music industry and its culture.
The conference welcomed global artists, industry leaders, and tech experts from Google, TuneCore, SEG, and more to discuss topics such as artificial Intelligence and platforms like Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and Beatport.
Meetings
Dreamforce 2023: How This Year's Salesforce Conference Focused on Storytelling Around AI
The tech company went all in on AI this year for its biggest annual event—here's how they immersed attendees in one of this year's buzziest topics.
The idea of flowing water was used as a design element this year to tell a connected visual story. 'This design started on Howard Street with trust falls, flowing into the lobby of South Moscone Center and down the escalators, pooling at the entrance to Campground, the first stop of learning on the journey, and then extended throughout the long pathway leading to Lodge Village, where attendees could dive deep into their area of expertise,' said Katherine Pettit, executive creative director for George P. Johnson, the experiential firm behind Dreamforce.
Meetings
Why Samsung Hosted Galaxy Unpacked in Its Own ‘Backyard’
The consumer electronics corporation’s biannual event was held in Seoul, South Korea, for the first time ever.
In the Experience Zone, visitors explored Seoul Street by Galaxy, which illustrated both the modern and traditional sides of the city.
Meetings
Design Inspo: How Pinterest Helped These Creative Agencies Build the Boardrooms of Their Dreams
Through its "Unboring My Boardroom" campaign, Pinterest allowed the teams at McCann New York, JOAN Creative, and Mojo Supermarket to each design and build their own creative oasis.
Inside Pinterest's 'Unboring My Boardroom' Campaign
Meetings
Engage! Summit Founders on 15 Years of Industry Trends and Hosting Lavish Experiences
Known for happening at bucket list destinations, these luxury wedding business events have taken the concept of conferences to the next level.
In July, top global luxury event and wedding professionals gathered at Engage!23 The Paris Experience for a three-day event anchored at Dorchester Collection properties Hotel Le Meurice and Hôtel Plaza Athénée.
Meetings
BizBash Wants to Show You the Future of Event Planning
Looking for new venues and vendors? Look no further than BizBash's live events arm, Connect.
As a hosted buyer at Connect events, there's no shortage of opportunities to network with fellow event profs.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
24 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Expedia, TikTok, Peacock, and More
BizBash Sports
Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix: Behind the Scenes of the Race's Biggest Events
Event Design & Decor
This Event's Eye-Catching Decor Celebrated the "Wonder and Magic" of Its Desert Setting
Hybrid & Virtual Event Production
This Year's Billboard Music Awards Had a New Format. Is This the Future of Award Shows?
Brands & Event Pros
Call for Nominations: BizBash's 2024 40 Under 40
Event Design & Decor
How This Renowned Miami Gala Engaged Attendees with a Spy-Themed Parisian Affair
Meetings
How C2 Montréal Built Connections Through Spontaneous Stunts and Thought-Provoking Activities
Whether they were unexpectedly crashing a "wedding" or helping program an AI-generated prime minister, guests at 2023's C2MTL business conference quickly learned to expect the unexpected.
C2 Montréal 2023
Meetings
Making Waves: Water-Centric Activities for Groups and Meeting Attendees
Incorporate some of these refreshing programming ideas into your corporate retreats and events during the summer season.
Hotel del Coronado
Meetings
Find Out How This Custom ‘TV Channel’ Helped Engage Conference Attendees
At this year’s Quest Software sales kickoff event, edgefactory produced broadcast-style video content featuring employees and execs.
How a TV Channel Helped Engage Attendees
Meetings
How TED's First-of-Its-Kind Partnership with Destination Canada Led to a Cool Speaker Event in NYC
The two companies brought together 14 speakers from around the country to show meeting profs that Canada is open for business.
All About TED's Partnership with Destination Canada
Meetings
PCMA Convening Leaders 2023: How a Strong Destination Partnership Helps an Event Succeed
Columbus showed off and showed out for the annual event that brought thousands of meeting and event profs to the city.
Feeling the FOMO? Convening Leaders takes place next year in San Diego.
Sponsored
Caesars Steps Up Its Meetings Game
Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Entertainment builds upon its empire to enhance the meeting and event experience.
Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Caesars Entertainment
Page 1 of 8
Next Page