BizBash's 25 Most Popular Stories From 2023

BDG—the company behind digital brands like Bustle, NYLON, Elite Daily, and The Zoe Report—hosted the buzzy NYLON House, presented by Samsung Galaxy, in a private Indio estate on April 14 for Coachella. The event was centered on a “YOUniverse” theme inspired by Gen Z and millennial generations that, as the brand said, “transgress all boundaries and appreciate that everything is on a spectrum.”

We've said it before, but 2023 was the year of going big—and our most-read stories of 2023 reflect that. Readers were eager to get in-depth looks into some of the biggest brand stages of the year, including Coachella, Cannes Lions, and SXSW. Massive pop culture icons like Barbie (so many pink-hued events and activations this year!) and Taylor Swift (event lessons learned from her incredibly successful Eras Tour) also grabbed readers' attention. See what else piqued the most interest this year...

1. Coachella 2023: 40+ Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From the Creativity-Packed Music Festival

Couldn't make it to the desert this year? Here's what you missed at weekend one's most eye-catching parties, pop-ups, and activations from the likes of Adidas, American Express, NYLON, Lucky Brand, and more big brands.

2. Cannes Lions 2023: 45 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From the Massive Festival of Creativity

Here's how brands like Pinterest, Netflix, Spotify, Meta, and The Wall Street Journal made a splash in the south of France.

3. SXSW 2023: How Immersive Experiences Ruled at the Austin Fest

Brands like TikTok, Roku, HBO Max, and more flexed their experiential muscles at Austin’s massive 10-day festival. Check out the 20 activations that caught our eye.

4. Top Event Trends to Watch Out for in 2023

Event profs and industry experts share their thoughts on which trends from 2022 will continue into the new year—and what new things are on the horizon.

5. Winners of BizBash's 10th Annual Event Experience Awards

You submitted, and our advisory board selected! Here are the winners of BizBash's 10th annual Event Experience Awards (EEAs).

6. Lollapalooza 2023: 13 Chart-Topping Activations From Dunkin', Liquid Death, Coke, and More

Lines formed at everything from Adobe’s colorful art garden to Coke’s high-octane music studio to Liquid Death’s gruesome country club.

7. Coachella 2023: 6 Event Design Trends That Stood Out This Year

From oversize props to nostalgic details to interesting color choices, here are some of our favorite design details from this year's buzzy music festival.

8. Ready for Barbie? Take a Look at Some of Our Favorite Barbie Events, Activations, and Campaigns

Margot Robbie fills the iconic doll's shoes in the new Greta Gerwig-directed movie.

9. 6 Event Lessons Learned From Taylor Swift’s Record-Breaking Eras Tour

The singer-songwriter's 146-show tour is expected to earn upward of $1.4 billion. (Yes, billion.) Here's what every event professional can learn from its success.

10. CES 2023: The High-Tech Inventions and High-Level Activations That Caught Our Eye

The 55th edition of CES showcased new tech inventions, eye-catching activations, and flashy touchpoints that prove 2023 is going to be the most inspirational yet.

11. How Big-Name Brands Are Taking Over the Immersive Experience Market

More and more companies like Netflix and Mattel are leveraging their intellectual property to create mini theme parks for fans.

12. Grammys 2023: 30 Steal-Worthy Event Ideas From the Week's Most VIP Celebrations

See how The Recording Academy, Spotify, Warner Music Group, Grey Goose, and more impressed a seen-it-all crowd of rock stars during music's biggest week.

13. 25 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Meta, Disney, Smirnoff, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in May 2023.

14. 18 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Peacock, Funko, Pixar, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in January 2023.

15. Checklist: 10 Things To Do As Soon As Your Event Ends

The work doesn't end just because the guests are gone. Before you take a much-deserved break, here are some key things you should do as soon as the venue's doors close.

16. 18 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Marvel, Sephora, Frieze LA, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in February 2023.

17. Gov Ball 2023: 20+ Inspiring Brand Activations From the NYC Music Festival

Here's what you might have missed at the annual event from companies like Snapchat, Google, Verizon, and more.

18. 20 Step-and-Repeats & Red Carpet Backdrops We've Loved

These stylish step-and-repeats encourage photo ops that put brand logos front and center.

19. NBA All-Star Game Weekend 2023: See How Brands Courted Fans with These Activations

Brands such as Google, American Express, and Under Armour took over Salt Lake City for a weekend filled with hoops-themed immersive experiences.

20. NYFW Fall/Winter 2023: See the Stylish Activations Sponsors and Brands Served Up

Afterpay, 818 Tequila, TRESemmé, and more strutted their stuff at this month’s New York Fashion Week.

21. Austin City Limits 2023: 13 Top Brand Activations From the Music Fest

Many brands shifted their activations to offer more focused activities, such as Hulu’s escape room-style game and American Express’ camera rentals.

22. VidCon 2023: All the Eclectic Booths and Lounges That Caught Our Eye This Year

Here's how brands like YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and Snap stood out at the convention, which drew 55,000 digital creators and fans—plus, how the show put an even greater focus on sustainability this year.

23. Oscars 2023: Elegant Event Inspiration From Hollywood's Most Glamorous Week

Gold tones reigned supreme at events surrounding the 95th Academy Awards, with parties from the Academy, Warner Bros., Essence, and more creating elegant tributes to Tinseltown.

24. Selena Gomez's Beauty Brand Blossomed in the Big Apple Thanks to This Experiential Agency

Sunset/Studios chats with BizBash about all the interactive, pink-hued ways the agency helped the superstar celebrate Rare Beauty's new collection of lip oils.

25. 21 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Coach, Heineken, AT&T, and More

Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in April 2023.