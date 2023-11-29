Call for Nominations: BizBash's 2024 40 Under 40

For BizBash’s 2024 40 Under 40 feature, we’re highlighting 40 standout event professionals under 40 whose impact within the industry knows no bounds. The winners will be an impressive list of industry leaders who are changing the meeting and event industry in impressive ways—and before even celebrating their 40th birthday.

The winners in our 2024 list—publishing in March—will be impressive industry leaders, touted trailblazers, and movers and shakers who serve as an inspiration to fellow industry experts.

Does this description sound like a co-worker or colleague (or yourself)?!

Nominate event profs for BizBash's 2024 40 Under 40 list via THIS form before Jan. 5, 2024.

*Names and contact information submitted will be used for editorial purposes only. If we're able to include your submission, our editors will be in touch to gather more information.

*To be eligible, honorees must be under the age of 40 as of April 1, 2024.