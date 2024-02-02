You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Join BizBash and Connect as we gather 2,000+ event professionals for a conference unlike any other.
Learn more!

How KIND Convinced Consumers to Break Their New Year's Resolutions

The snack brand teamed up with actress Lana Condor for a faux wellness shop that flipped the script on food-related resolutions.

Claire Hoffman
February 2, 2024
Inside KIND and Lara Condor's 'Better You by Lana' Pop-Up
Messaging throughout the space evoked the idea that "trusting [your] taste buds can lead to delicious, real, whole recommended foods—like the nuts, whole grains and fruit found in KIND products," explained KIND Snacks' Suejin Kim.
Photo: KIND Snacks

LOS ANGELES—It was less than two weeks into the new year, and KIND Snacks and actress Lana Condor were already trying their hardest to get people to break their resolutions. 

On Jan. 12, the snack brand hosted "Better You by Lana," a one-day wellness pop-up at Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. A partnership with the actress and YouTuber, the faux wellness store aimed to flip the script on how to start the new year by helping consumers shut out the noise and stress surrounding the pressure to “be better” every January. Inside KIND and Lara Condor's 'Better You by Lana' Pop-UpThe space was designed to resemble a wellness store.Photo: KIND Snacks

“Each and every January, we all feel like we should be changing our daily routines to become better versions of ourselves. It’s time to ask ourselves how well these resolutions are serving us,” said Condor in a press release. “Better You by Lana certainly sounds like a wellness store in name, but the experience KIND and I teamed up to create is anything but. We will empower consumers to shut out the noise that comes with the new year.” 

The pop-up was purposely timed to Quitter’s Day, the day that most Americans typically quit their New Year’s resolutions. Created in partnership with experiential production company Tenure, the space focused particularly on food and wellness resolutions. Inside KIND and Lara Condor's 'Better You by Lana' Pop-UpA wall-sized January calendar was filled with resolutions and to-dos, showcasing the pressure consumers feel surrounding the new year.Photo: KIND SnacksInside KIND and Lara Condor's 'Better You by Lana' Pop-UpThe first 100 people in line received a custom gift from Condor and KIND.Photo: KIND Snacks

“We live in a world where everyone is confused by the constant chatter and noise around what and how to eat. The noise becomes deafening in January as many write New Year’s resolutions as a to-do list of 'shoulds'—and it can be hard to find clarity through the pressures of the season. KIND wanted to help Americans break free of this pressure,” explained Suejin Kim, senior director of integrated communications and brand purpose at KIND Snacks, in an interview with BizBash. 

Inside KIND and Lara Condor's 'Better You by Lana' Pop-UpLana Condor is an actress best known for starring in the To All the Boys film series, along with X-Men: Apocalypse, Alita: Battle Angel, and Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.Photo: KIND Snacks“The partnership with Lana Condor and the Better You by Lana experience brought this sentiment to life in a real way for consumers," Kim continued. "At Better You by Lana, the brand was able to truly surprise and challenge visitors to think differently about what we eat and [what] we think a nutritious lifestyle looks like. By hosting an immersive pop-up for the public, visitors were able to find clarity within the noise and chatter that heightens at this time every year.”

KIND tapped Condor as a partner for the campaign due to her own views on wellness, balance, and whole nutrition, which Kim noted tied into KIND’s brand values. “She was a perfect partner with a shared vision of empowering people to let go of the extreme food and diet resolutions that no longer serve them, aligning with KIND’s commitment to connecting consumers with the real, whole foods.” Inside KIND and Lara Condor's 'Better You by Lana' Pop-UpThe photo op-friendly pop-up was created in partnership with experiential production company Tenure.Photo: KIND Snacks

Inside KIND and Lara Condor's 'Better You by Lana' Pop-UpA snacking preferences quiz was displayed on the floor.Photo: KIND Snacks

The activation was designed as an immersive experience that emulated the noise consumers face each January. “We leveraged interactive visual, audio, olfactory, and tactile experiences ranging from a faux wellness store full of tangible representations of extreme wellness fads and a wall-sized January calendar full of endless resolutions and to-dos in the 'noise' portion of the experience,” said Kim. 

Other highlights were the "Does your nose know?" ingredient scent game, plus a snacking preferences quiz printed on the floor of the space. “Each element was designed to tap into consumers’ senses and celebrate how trusting our taste buds can lead us to nutritious and delicious eating decisions,” Kim explained. Inside KIND and Lara Condor's 'Better You by Lana' Pop-UpAn infinity room-inspired space showcased ingredients found in KIND products.Photo: KIND Snacks

As for Kim's favorite part of the experience? “It was amazing to see KIND’s ingredients shine in a variety of immersive and interactive mediums throughout the experience, truly bringing to life for consumers how shutting out the noise and trusting their taste buds can lead to delicious, real, whole recommended foods—like the nuts, whole grains and fruit found in KIND products.” 

Latest in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Adobe on Main
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
2024 Sundance Film Festival: See Inside Activations From Disney, Adobe, Chase Sapphire, and More
The DinkDunk Pickleball Spa
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
20 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From ESPN, Moët & Chandon, Peacock, and More
With 15-foot-tall perimeter walls, the enclosed space shielded attendees from distractions, while amplifying the brand narrative through elements such as a 40-foot LED tunnel, a rotating vehicle display, and the moving OLED entrance display.
Trade Shows
CES 2024: Where Cutting-Edge Tech Met Innovative Exhibit Design
Television Academy's Governors Gala
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Emmy Awards 2024: Steal-Worthy Event Design Details From TV's Biggest Night
Related Stories
Boliviainteligente Jh3 R3e N Ms Qw Unsplash
Opinion & Experts
7 Top Event Trends to Watch Out for in 2024
Event Pros Share Their 2023 Resolutions
Opinion & Experts
Event Profs: What's Your New Year's Resolution for 2023?
Shutterstock 382186420
Strategy
The New Rules for Wellness at Meetings & Events
Max Van Den Oetelaar Buym Ym3 Rq3 U Unsplash
Opinion & Experts
See How These Event Pros Are Embracing Mental Health Awareness Month
More in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
2024 Sundance Film Festival: See Inside Activations From Disney, Adobe, Chase Sapphire, and More
This year’s parties, panel discussions, and brand activations continued to celebrate the indie spirit of the annual fest.
Adobe on Main
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
20 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From ESPN, Moët & Chandon, Peacock, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in January 2024.
The DinkDunk Pickleball Spa
Trade Shows
CES 2024: Where Cutting-Edge Tech Met Innovative Exhibit Design
The 56th edition of the annual trade show showcased new tech inventions, eye-catching activations, and flashy experiences from brands like Pinterest, Reddit, Google, and more.
With 15-foot-tall perimeter walls, the enclosed space shielded attendees from distractions, while amplifying the brand narrative through elements such as a 40-foot LED tunnel, a rotating vehicle display, and the moving OLED entrance display.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Emmy Awards 2024: Steal-Worthy Event Design Details From TV's Biggest Night
From an event perspective, Disney, HBO | Max, and others might have been the night's biggest winners. Take a look inside the stylish spaces where TV's biggest stars let loose.
Television Academy's Governors Gala
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Stylish Launch Party Used Doritos as Decor (Yes, Really)
Doritos celebrated its new nacho cheese-flavored spirit, in partnership with Empirical, with a design-forward event presented by Eater.
Inside the Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Launch Party
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Peek Inside the Wonderfully Wacky ‘Poor Things’ Salon of Seduction Experience
The five-day activation combined storytelling, immersive theater, and culinary artistry to capture the enchanting feel of the movie.
The “salon” was adorned with taxidermied creatures, mementos from Bella's journey, and portraits from the film.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
20 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From ESPN, Moët & Chandon, Peacock, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
2024 Sundance Film Festival: See Inside Activations From Disney, Adobe, Chase Sapphire, and More
Strategy
8 Tips for Engaging with First-Timers at Annual Events
Food Trends
12 Creative Catering Trays We Love From Recent Events
People
Q&A: TED's New Chief Program and Strategy Officer Discusses the Growing Power of Events
Strategy
Tips for Getting the Most Out of Working with a DMC
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
30 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Canva, Peacock, Absolut, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in December 2023.
Netflix's 'Squid Game: The Trials' Immersive Experience
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Does Your Event Need a Gumball Machine? (The Answer Is Yes)
See some of the clever ways brands like YouTube, Bumble, American Express, and Maybelline have used gumball machines to distribute swag, spark conversations, promote social sharing, and more.
In fall 2023, to celebrate its lab-grown diamond collection, Pandora tapped creative agency CNC (formerly known as Coffee 'n Clothes) to create an engaging, gamified store experience at the brand’s Herald Square and SoHo store locations in New York. Designed to both promote the collection and educate consumers on the value of purchasing a Pandora lab-grown diamond—all of which are grown, cut, and polished using only renewable energy—the event brought guests on an educational journey through Pandora diamond stations. When guests visited the various areas, they earned a stamp in a custom “Pandora passport.' After stamps were received at each stop, guests were given a token to use in a giant pink gumball machine, which delivered Pandora products. Attendees were also gifted a cotton candy treat to end the experience.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How Timberland Hosted a Citywide Block Party Across NYC
The footwear brand’s mobile pop-up tour created a neighborhood experience with concerts, local F&B, merch, and more.
The brand’s viral 250-pound giant Timberland boot that stands almost 10 feet tall was on site.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
24 Holiday Happenings Heating Up the Season
These festive pop-ups, parties, and events from across the U.S. and Canada are making this time of year merry and bright.
An interactive custom snow globe includes the backdrop of the Empire State Building. Yvonne Najor, vice president of Tao Group Hospitality, conceptualized the pop-up, in collaboration with Design House Decor.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
24 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Expedia, TikTok, Peacock, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in November 2023.
Ashley’s Holiday Listening Room with Pentatonix
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See How Shipt Celebrated Side Dishes with This Thanksgiving Pop-Up
The delivery service hosted a two-day dining experience in NYC that served variations of everyone’s fave seasonal side—stuffing.
Mitchell curated a four-course stuffing tasting menu. It included a curried cauliflower stuffing with salsa verde, along with a Caesar salad. For the main course, guests could choose between a cornbread and andouille sausage stuffing and a vegetarian maitake mushroom and truffle stuffing. For dessert, a sweet potato and maple bacon stuffing completed the meal.
Page 1 of 124
Next Page