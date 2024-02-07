The list of the 11th Annual EEA Winners is LIVE!
The list of the 11th Annual Event Experience Awards Winners is LIVE!
Meet the Winners!

Winners of BizBash's 11th Annual Event Experience Awards

You submitted, and our advisory board selected! Here are the winners of BizBash's 11th annual Event Experience Awards (EEAs).

BizBash Editors
February 7, 2024
Eea11 Winners 880x556 Article Hero

Each year, BizBash's Event Experience Awards (EEAs) recognize inspirational live events, impressive hybrid events, tech-savvy virtual events, and must-see destination events and experiences that stand out from others beyond measure. These programs showcase creativity, strategic thinking, and flawless execution in event design, production, and management. Ready to see what the new standard is?

With 75 categories spanning live, destination, hybrid, and virtual experiences, here are the winners (in no particular order) of BizBash's 11th annual EEAs, as determined by our advisory board...

LIVE EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG

Concours d’Elegance 2023 - Carmel Valley
Submitted by MFactor Meetings

File (5)Photo: MFactor Meetings

BEST AWARD SHOW/CEREMONY

TIFF Tribute Awards Presented by Bulgari
Submitted by Makers

Tiff1Photo: Courtesy of Toronto International Film Festival

BEST BEAUTY BRAND ACTIVATION

SEPHORiA
Submitted by Sephora

Sephoria3Photo: Courtesy of Sephora

BEST BRAND COLLABORATION EVENT

Masked Mania Day in LA - Celebrating 10 Seasons of The Masked Singer
Submitted by FOX

Mask9Photo: Courtesy of FOX

BEST BRAND/PRODUCT LAUNCH

NBA 2K24 Launch Event
Submitted by NRG Experiential2K

Nba4Photo: Courtesy of NRG Experiential, 2K

BEST CONFERENCE OR CONVENTION

UnBoxed 2022
Submitted by Salt Productions

2Photo: Courtesy of Salt Productions

BEST CORPORATE EVENT CONCEPT

Attentive Mobile - Thread 2022
Submitted by Twenty Three Layers

1Photo: Twenty Three Layers

BEST CULTURAL/MULTICULTURAL EVENT

Balad Beast
Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)

9Photo: Courtesy of productionglue (A TAIT Company)

BEST EVENT DECOR

Wimbledon - The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group

2 (1)Photo: Courtesy of The Experiential Group

BEST EVENT ENTERTAINMENT ACT

149th Kentucky Derby
Submitted by Artisan Oddities Entertainment

1 (1)Photo: Artisan Oddities Entertainment

BEST EVENT TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT/SERVICE

Interactive Gesture Technology - PacBio Product Launch and Celebration
Submitted by VOLO Events Agency

3Photo: Courtesy of VOLO Events Agency

BEST FAIR/FESTIVAL

Soundstorm
Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)

Soundstorm 9Photo: Courtesy of productionglue (A TAIT Company)

BEST FASHION BRAND ACTIVATION

Timberland STOOP - Brooklyn
Submitted by Timberland

Timberland Stoop Brooklyn 5Photo: Courtesy of Timberland

BEST FESTIVAL ACTIVATION

Roku City
Submitted by DesignScene

Roku City Design Scene 3Photo: Courtesy of DesignScene

BEST FINANCIAL BRAND ACTIVATION

Sibos 2022
Submitted by FIRST

Sibos 2022 3Photo: Courtesy of FIRST

BEST FLORAL DESIGN FOR AN EVENT OR MEETING

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Patient-Inspired Floral Design
Submitted by ALSAC - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St Jude Children's Research Hospital 5Photo: Courtesy of ALSAC - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

BEST GUERRILLA MARKETING INITIATIVE/CAMPAIGN

Gen V / Vought A Burger Delivers Big Homies to the Streets
Submitted by Produce XM

Gen V Vought A Burger Delivers Big Homies To The Streets 3Photo: Courtesy of Produce XM

BEST IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

The Art of the Senses
Submitted by Top Brand Worldwide

The Art Of The Senses 3Photo: Courtesy of Top Brand Worldwide

BEST INCENTIVE PROGRAM

T-Mobile Incentive Program
Submitted by T-MobileProscenium

T Mobile 2Photo: Courtesy of T-Mobile, Proscenium

BEST INFLUENCER EVENT

Sony Kando Trip 2023
Submitted by Blue Pixel

Sony Kando 1Photo: Courtesy of Blue Pixel

BEST INVITATION-ONLY EVENT

Front Row 2023
Submitted by FIRST

Front Row 2Photo: Courtesy of FIRST

BEST MILLENNIAL/GEN Z EVENT

SEPHORiA
Submitted by Sephora

Sepho Ri A 2Photo: Courtesy of Sephora

BEST MOBILE TOUR/ROADSHOW

National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) - Creators Wanted Tour
Submitted by ADVOC8

Nam 2Photo: Courtesy of ADVOC8

BEST NEW EVENT PRODUCT/SERVICE

xBI™
Submitted by Impact XM

X Bi 1Photo: Courtesy of Impact XM

BEST NONPROFIT EVENT CONCEPT

Petco Love - Paws in the Park
Submitted by OzTech Media

Petco Love 6Photo: Courtesy of OzTech Media

BEST OVERALL BRAND ACTIVATION

Roku City
Submitted by DesignScene

Roku City 9Photo: Courtesy of DesignScene

BEST POP-UP EXPERIENCE

Organic Valley Small Farm in the Big City
Submitted by Organic Valley

Organic Valley 3Photo: Courtesy of Organic Valley

BEST PRESS EVENT

Bombay Sapphire 'Saw This Made This'
Submitted by Bombay Sapphire

Bombay 3Photo: Courtesy of Bombay Sapphire

BEST PRIDE EVENT

WeHo Pride & OUTLOUD Music Festival
Submitted by JJLA

Weho Pride & Outloud Music Festival 2Photo: Courtesy of JJLA

BEST REIMAGINED EVENT EXPERIENCE

Transforming a Live Event in the Name of Sustainability
Submitted by BlueprintNYC

Transforming A Live Event In The Name Of Sustainability 2Photo: Courtesy of BlueprintNYC

BEST RETAIL EXPERIENCE

Reimagining Retail in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Submitted by H&M

Reimagining Retail In Williamsburg, Brooklyn 3Photo: Courtesy of H&M

BEST SEASONAL EXPERIENCE

Target x Gillette Bullseye Winter Wonderland
Submitted by BeEvents

Target X Gillette Bullseye Winter Wonderland 1Photo: Courtesy of BeEvents

BEST SOCIAL EVENT

Mortgage Professionals Canada (MPC) 2022 National Mortgage Conference
Submitted by Mortgage Professionals CanadaMCI Group Canada

Mpc7Photo: Courtesy of Mortgage Professionals Canada, MCI Group Canada

BEST SPONSOR ACTIVATION AT AN EVENT

Brick City HBCU Kick Off Classic Presented by Prudential
Submitted by Idlewild Experiential

Brickcity8Photo: Courtesy of Idlewild Experiential

BEST SPORTING EVENT BRAND ACTIVATION

SPORT BEACH
Submitted by Stagwell

Sportbeach3Photo: Courtesy of Stagwell

BEST STAGING/SET/ENVIRONMENT DESIGN

Unforgettable Launch of an Icon
Submitted by Mirrored Media

Launchoficon3Photo: Courtesy of Mirrored Media

BEST SUSTAINABILITY/CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGRAM

De Beers @ JCK 2023
Submitted by 2Heads

Debeers1Photo: Courtesy of 2Heads

BEST TEAM-BUILDING ACTIVITY

2022 Chick-fil-A Staff Summit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Submitted by Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Cfa4Photo: Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium

BEST TECH BRAND ACTIVATION

LinkedIn - The Place to B2B
Submitted by The Bait Shoppe

Place2be1Photo: Courtesy of The Bait Shoppe

BEST TRADE OR CONSUMER SHOW

FutureProof Advisor’s Circle – The World’s Largest Wealth Festival
Submitted by Russell Harris Event Group

Futureproof3Photo: Courtesy of Russell Harris Event Group

BEST TRADE SHOW BOOTH

SDCC 2023: LEGO® Brickbuster Video
Submitted by The LEGO Group

2 (2)Photo: Courtesy of The LEGO Group

BEST TV OR FILM PREMIERE EVENT

Barbie Global Film Premiere
Submitted by Warner Bros. Pictures

2Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

BEST UPFRONT EVENT

Screenvision Upfront 2023
Submitted by Ray Bloch Productions

3 (1)Photo: Courtesy of Ray Bloch Productions

BEST USE OF EVENT TECHNOLOGY

PAC Man New York Comic Con Drone Show
Submitted by Pixis Drones

6Photo: Courtesy of Pixis Drones

DESTINATION EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST CATERING SERVICE

Gas South
Submitted by Proof of the Pudding

Gassouth2Photo: Courtesy of Proof of the Pudding

BEST CITY TO HOST A MEETING

Nashville
Submitted by TC Restaurant Group

1 (3)Photo: Courtesy of TC Restaurant Group

BEST CONVENTION CENTER

Seattle Convention Center
Submitted by Visit Seattle

3 (2)Photo: Courtesy of Visit Seattle

HYBRID EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST EVENT ENTERTAINMENT ACT

Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event
Submitted by Netflix

2 (3)Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

BEST GUERRILLA MARKETING INITIATIVE/CAMPAIGN

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem
Submitted by MAP360 CollectiveParamount Pictures

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem 6Photo: Courtesy of MAP360 Collective, Paramount Pictures

BEST HYBRID ENVIRONMENT

World's Largest Tailgate Party: Kansas City Chiefs
Submitted by Little Cinema DigitalKansas City Chiefs

World's Largest Tailgate Party Kansas City Chiefs 8Photo: Courtesy of Little Cinema Digital, Kansas City Chiefs

BEST HYBRID INFLUENCER EVENT

State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023
Submitted by State Farm

Gamerhood 2023 Jake Special DeliveriesPhoto: Courtesy of State Farm

BEST HYBRID SPORTING EVENT

Wimbledon - The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group

Wimbledon The Hill In New York 1Photo: Courtesy of The Experiential Group

VIRTUAL EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST VIRTUAL ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG

FY24 Dell Technologies Summit T-Shirt Design Contest
Submitted by Dell Technologies

3 (3)Photo: Courtesy of Dell Technologies

BEST VIRTUAL AWARD SHOW/CEREMONY

vFairs Eventeer Awards
Submitted by vFairs

1 (4)Photo: Courtesy of vFairs

BEST VIRTUAL BRAND ACTIVATION

SEPHORiA
Submitted by Sephora

2 (4)Photo: Courtesy of Sephora

BEST VIRTUAL CULTURAL/MULTICULTURAL EVENT

AAPI Heritage Month
Submitted by Max

1 (5)Photo: Courtesy of Max

BEST VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT

Pinterest Presents
Submitted by PinterestMint

2 (1)Photo: Courtesy of Pinterest, Mint

BEST VIRTUAL EVENT/MEETING PLATFORM

vFairs Event Platform
Submitted by vFairs

3Photo: Courtesy of vFairs

BEST VIRTUAL INFLUENCER EVENT

State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023
Submitted by State Farm

Gamerhood 2023 All Things Gaming TournamentPhoto: Courtesy of State Farm

Latest in Event Production & Fabrication
Tips for Using Short-Term Rental Platforms for Events
Event Production & Fabrication
Tips for Using Short-Term Rental Platforms for Events
Eea11 Finalist Header 880x556 Article Hero
Event Production & Fabrication
Meet the Finalists for the 11th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
Throughout the main event space, guests were invited to dance to a set from DJ Vikas, take a lightning bolt-clad photo, get their picture drawn by a caricature artist who turned attendees into the Greek god of their choosing, or munch on a Greek-inspired passed hors d'oeuvre.
Event Production & Fabrication
Disney Transformed NYC’s Met Museum Into a Percy Jackson Playground
House of Creed and Shawn Kolodny Creative Collaboration
Event Production & Fabrication
Top Activations and Installations From Art Basel and Miami Art Week 2023
Related Stories
Eea11 Finalist Header 880x556 Article Hero
Event Production & Fabrication
Meet the Finalists for the 11th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
The immersive two-day activation included experiences like posing for photos on a vintage tractor and sampling some of the brand’s cheese.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Why Was There a Farm in the Middle of NYC’s Rockefeller Center?
Chiefs fans could attend the tailgate virtually at ChiefsLive.com; those attending the Sept. 7 game in person could view the production live at the Ford Tailgate District outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
BizBash Sports
How the Kansas City Chiefs Hosted the World's Largest Tailgate Party
The central bar featured an 11-foot-tall signature 'B' in all of its 'pink-glittered glory,' and it rotated slowly under a 5-foot disco ball.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Ready for Barbie? Take a Look at Some of Our Favorite Barbie Events, Activations, and Campaigns
More in Event Production & Fabrication
Event Production & Fabrication
Tips for Using Short-Term Rental Platforms for Events
As new laws surrounding Airbnb make properties on the platform increasingly event-unfriendly, here are some other places to look that won’t break local laws—plus the best practices to consider when tapping these kinds of unique venues.
Tips for Using Short-Term Rental Platforms for Events
Event Production & Fabrication
Meet the Finalists for the 11th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards
The 11th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards (EEAs) highlight the best in live, destination, hybrid, and virtual events—from gifting and catering to production and more.
Eea11 Finalist Header 880x556 Article Hero
Event Production & Fabrication
Disney Transformed NYC’s Met Museum Into a Percy Jackson Playground
Its latest series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, premiered among ancient Greek artifacts at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Here, the entertainment behemoth gives BizBash an inside look at the invite-only affair.
Throughout the main event space, guests were invited to dance to a set from DJ Vikas, take a lightning bolt-clad photo, get their picture drawn by a caricature artist who turned attendees into the Greek god of their choosing, or munch on a Greek-inspired passed hors d'oeuvre.
Event Production & Fabrication
Top Activations and Installations From Art Basel and Miami Art Week 2023
Peruse the highlights, from brand and artist collaborations to the poshest VIP parties—and everything in between.
House of Creed and Shawn Kolodny Creative Collaboration
Event Production & Fabrication
40+ Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for 2023
Get inspired and celebrate the season in style with these decor, catering, entertainment, and gifting ideas for both a big blowout bash and small-group gatherings.
Bb23 Corporate Holiday Parties Graphic 880x503 Website D2 (2)
Event Production & Fabrication
BizBash's 20 Most-Liked Images on Instagram in 2023
Barbie-fied events, massive floral walls, and disco decor stole the show on BizBash's Instagram feed this year. Here's what else grabbed readers' attention in 2023.
For the Barbie premiere after-party in July 2023, AKJOHNSTON Group backdropped the space with a 36-foot-tall inflatable that created a collage of iconic locations from Barbie Land and surrounded the room with sets inspired by the movie.
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
2024 Sundance Film Festival: See Inside Activations From Disney, Adobe, Chase Sapphire, and More
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
20 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From ESPN, Moët & Chandon, Peacock, and More
Strategy
8 Tips for Engaging with First-Timers at Annual Events
People
Q&A: TED's New Chief Program and Strategy Officer Discusses the Growing Power of Events
Strategy
Tips for Getting the Most Out of Working with a DMC
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
How KIND Convinced Consumers to Break Their New Year's Resolutions
Event Production & Fabrication
This Intimate Dinner Built Its Own Event Prof Community in Just Three Hours
Hosted by BizBash and BrandSync, this recent Jeffersonian-style dinner in New York asked the question: What's keeping you up at night?
What's keeping you up at night? This question was posed to a group of 16 senior-level event marketers and planners during a recent Jeffersonian-style dinner hosted by BizBash and BrandSync.
Event Production & Fabrication
Even Better Than the Real Thing? See Inside This Immersive U2 Fan Experience
The interactive exhibit space spans two floors at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and explores the band’s past, present, and future.
The Ultra Violet Lounge is a circular room inspired by the Sphere and the Brian Eno-designed turntable stage that the band performs on; a DJ plays here on show days for Vibee’s VIP happy hour.
Event Production & Fabrication
How City Harvest’s 2023 Drive-In-Themed Tasting Event Brought Movie Magic to Life
For this year’s BID event, City Harvest tingled taste buds—and all the other senses—during a one-night event that raised enough money to feed 4 million New Yorkers in need.
City Harvest BID 2023
Event Production & Fabrication
15 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Small Groups
Plan an intimate gathering this season with these team-building activities, F&B concepts, and venue options.
Live Music Dinner Parties at Thompson Nashville
Event Production & Fabrication
18 Corporate Holiday Party Ideas for Large Groups
'Tis the season for going all in with opulent venues, fancy food items, and cool experiences.
Indoor Sledding
Event Production & Fabrication
Inside The Wall Street Journal's Innovative Event Sustainability Strategies
Fun fact: The stage backdrop from the WSJ's 2023 Future of Everything Festival now provides shade at a community garden in Brooklyn. Here’s how else the team is leaning into upcycling and sustainability-focused volunteerism at its events.
For the 2023 Future of Everything Festival, The Wall Street Journal's event team opted for sustainable fabrics like 100% merino wool. Wool curtains, which were used to partition event spaces, were later repurposed by production partner Studio Left for a bespoke art project (pictured) at the LA Design Festival.
Page 1 of 115
Next Page