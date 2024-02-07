Winners of BizBash's 11th Annual Event Experience Awards

Each year, BizBash's Event Experience Awards (EEAs) recognize inspirational live events, impressive hybrid events, tech-savvy virtual events, and must-see destination events and experiences that stand out from others beyond measure. These programs showcase creativity, strategic thinking, and flawless execution in event design, production, and management. Ready to see what the new standard is?
With 75 categories spanning live, destination, hybrid, and virtual experiences, here are the winners (in no particular order) of BizBash's 11th annual EEAs, as determined by our advisory board...
LIVE EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
BEST ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG
Concours d’Elegance 2023 - Carmel Valley
Submitted by MFactor Meetings
BEST AWARD SHOW/CEREMONY
TIFF Tribute Awards Presented by Bulgari
Submitted by Makers
BEST BEAUTY BRAND ACTIVATION
SEPHORiA
Submitted by Sephora
BEST BRAND COLLABORATION EVENT
Masked Mania Day in LA - Celebrating 10 Seasons of The Masked Singer
Submitted by FOX
BEST BRAND/PRODUCT LAUNCH
NBA 2K24 Launch Event
Submitted by NRG Experiential, 2K
BEST CONFERENCE OR CONVENTION
UnBoxed 2022
Submitted by Salt Productions
BEST CORPORATE EVENT CONCEPT
Attentive Mobile - Thread 2022
Submitted by Twenty Three Layers
BEST CULTURAL/MULTICULTURAL EVENT
Balad Beast
Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)
BEST EVENT DECOR
Wimbledon - The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group
BEST EVENT ENTERTAINMENT ACT
149th Kentucky Derby
Submitted by Artisan Oddities Entertainment
BEST EVENT TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT/SERVICE
Interactive Gesture Technology - PacBio Product Launch and Celebration
Submitted by VOLO Events Agency
BEST FAIR/FESTIVAL
Soundstorm
Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)
BEST FASHION BRAND ACTIVATION
Timberland STOOP - Brooklyn
Submitted by Timberland
BEST FESTIVAL ACTIVATION
Roku City
Submitted by DesignScene
BEST FINANCIAL BRAND ACTIVATION
Sibos 2022
Submitted by FIRST
BEST FLORAL DESIGN FOR AN EVENT OR MEETING
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Patient-Inspired Floral Design
Submitted by ALSAC - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
BEST GUERRILLA MARKETING INITIATIVE/CAMPAIGN
Gen V / Vought A Burger Delivers Big Homies to the Streets
Submitted by Produce XM
BEST IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
The Art of the Senses
Submitted by Top Brand Worldwide
BEST INCENTIVE PROGRAM
T-Mobile Incentive Program
Submitted by T-Mobile, Proscenium
BEST INFLUENCER EVENT
Sony Kando Trip 2023
Submitted by Blue Pixel
BEST INVITATION-ONLY EVENT
Front Row 2023
Submitted by FIRST
BEST MILLENNIAL/GEN Z EVENT
SEPHORiA
Submitted by Sephora
BEST MOBILE TOUR/ROADSHOW
National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) - Creators Wanted Tour
Submitted by ADVOC8
BEST NEW EVENT PRODUCT/SERVICE
xBI™
Submitted by Impact XM
BEST NONPROFIT EVENT CONCEPT
Petco Love - Paws in the Park
Submitted by OzTech Media
BEST OVERALL BRAND ACTIVATION
Roku City
Submitted by DesignScene
BEST POP-UP EXPERIENCE
Organic Valley Small Farm in the Big City
Submitted by Organic Valley
BEST PRESS EVENT
Bombay Sapphire 'Saw This Made This'
Submitted by Bombay Sapphire
BEST PRIDE EVENT
WeHo Pride & OUTLOUD Music Festival
Submitted by JJLA
BEST REIMAGINED EVENT EXPERIENCE
Transforming a Live Event in the Name of Sustainability
Submitted by BlueprintNYC
BEST RETAIL EXPERIENCE
Reimagining Retail in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Submitted by H&M
BEST SEASONAL EXPERIENCE
Target x Gillette Bullseye Winter Wonderland
Submitted by BeEvents
BEST SOCIAL EVENT
Mortgage Professionals Canada (MPC) 2022 National Mortgage Conference
Submitted by Mortgage Professionals Canada, MCI Group Canada
BEST SPONSOR ACTIVATION AT AN EVENT
Brick City HBCU Kick Off Classic Presented by Prudential
Submitted by Idlewild Experiential
BEST SPORTING EVENT BRAND ACTIVATION
SPORT BEACH
Submitted by Stagwell
BEST STAGING/SET/ENVIRONMENT DESIGN
Unforgettable Launch of an Icon
Submitted by Mirrored Media
BEST SUSTAINABILITY/CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGRAM
De Beers @ JCK 2023
Submitted by 2Heads
BEST TEAM-BUILDING ACTIVITY
2022 Chick-fil-A Staff Summit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Submitted by Mercedes-Benz Stadium
BEST TECH BRAND ACTIVATION
LinkedIn - The Place to B2B
Submitted by The Bait Shoppe
BEST TRADE OR CONSUMER SHOW
FutureProof Advisor’s Circle – The World’s Largest Wealth Festival
Submitted by Russell Harris Event Group
BEST TRADE SHOW BOOTH
SDCC 2023: LEGO® Brickbuster Video
Submitted by The LEGO Group
BEST TV OR FILM PREMIERE EVENT
Barbie Global Film Premiere
Submitted by Warner Bros. Pictures
BEST UPFRONT EVENT
Screenvision Upfront 2023
Submitted by Ray Bloch Productions
BEST USE OF EVENT TECHNOLOGY
PAC Man New York Comic Con Drone Show
Submitted by Pixis Drones
DESTINATION EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
BEST CATERING SERVICE
Gas South
Submitted by Proof of the Pudding
BEST CITY TO HOST A MEETING
Nashville
Submitted by TC Restaurant Group
BEST CONVENTION CENTER
Seattle Convention Center
Submitted by Visit Seattle
HYBRID EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
BEST EVENT ENTERTAINMENT ACT
Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event
Submitted by Netflix
BEST GUERRILLA MARKETING INITIATIVE/CAMPAIGN
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem
Submitted by MAP360 Collective, Paramount Pictures
BEST HYBRID ENVIRONMENT
World's Largest Tailgate Party: Kansas City Chiefs
Submitted by Little Cinema Digital, Kansas City Chiefs
BEST HYBRID INFLUENCER EVENT
State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023
Submitted by State Farm
BEST HYBRID SPORTING EVENT
Wimbledon - The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group
VIRTUAL EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
BEST VIRTUAL ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG
FY24 Dell Technologies Summit T-Shirt Design Contest
Submitted by Dell Technologies
BEST VIRTUAL AWARD SHOW/CEREMONY
vFairs Eventeer Awards
Submitted by vFairs
BEST VIRTUAL BRAND ACTIVATION
SEPHORiA
Submitted by Sephora
BEST VIRTUAL CULTURAL/MULTICULTURAL EVENT
AAPI Heritage Month
Submitted by Max
BEST VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT
Pinterest Presents
Submitted by Pinterest, Mint
BEST VIRTUAL EVENT/MEETING PLATFORM
vFairs Event Platform
Submitted by vFairs
BEST VIRTUAL INFLUENCER EVENT
State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023
Submitted by State Farm