Winners of BizBash's 11th Annual Event Experience Awards

Each year, BizBash's Event Experience Awards (EEAs) recognize inspirational live events, impressive hybrid events, tech-savvy virtual events, and must-see destination events and experiences that stand out from others beyond measure. These programs showcase creativity, strategic thinking, and flawless execution in event design, production, and management. Ready to see what the new standard is?

With 75 categories spanning live, destination, hybrid, and virtual experiences, here are the winners (in no particular order) of BizBash's 11th annual EEAs, as determined by our advisory board...

LIVE EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG

Concours d’Elegance 2023 - Carmel Valley

Submitted by MFactor Meetings

Photo: MFactor Meetings



BEST AWARD SHOW/CEREMONY

TIFF Tribute Awards Presented by Bulgari

Submitted by Makers

Photo: Courtesy of Toronto International Film Festival



BEST BEAUTY BRAND ACTIVATION

SEPHORiA

Submitted by Sephora

Photo: Courtesy of Sephora



BEST BRAND COLLABORATION EVENT

Masked Mania Day in LA - Celebrating 10 Seasons of The Masked Singer

Submitted by FOX

Photo: Courtesy of FOX



BEST BRAND/PRODUCT LAUNCH

NBA 2K24 Launch Event

Submitted by NRG Experiential, 2K

Photo: Courtesy of NRG Experiential, 2K



BEST CONFERENCE OR CONVENTION

UnBoxed 2022

Submitted by Salt Productions

Photo: Courtesy of Salt Productions



BEST CORPORATE EVENT CONCEPT

Attentive Mobile - Thread 2022

Submitted by Twenty Three Layers

Photo: Twenty Three Layers



BEST CULTURAL/MULTICULTURAL EVENT

Balad Beast

Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)

Photo: Courtesy of productionglue (A TAIT Company)



BEST EVENT DECOR

Wimbledon - The Hill in New York

Submitted by The Experiential Group

Photo: Courtesy of The Experiential Group



BEST EVENT ENTERTAINMENT ACT

149th Kentucky Derby

Submitted by Artisan Oddities Entertainment

Photo: Artisan Oddities Entertainment



BEST EVENT TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT/SERVICE

Interactive Gesture Technology - PacBio Product Launch and Celebration

Submitted by VOLO Events Agency

Photo: Courtesy of VOLO Events Agency



BEST FAIR/FESTIVAL

Soundstorm

Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)

Photo: Courtesy of productionglue (A TAIT Company)



BEST FASHION BRAND ACTIVATION

Timberland STOOP - Brooklyn

Submitted by Timberland

Photo: Courtesy of Timberland



BEST FESTIVAL ACTIVATION

Roku City

Submitted by DesignScene

Photo: Courtesy of DesignScene



BEST FINANCIAL BRAND ACTIVATION

Sibos 2022

Submitted by FIRST

Photo: Courtesy of FIRST



BEST FLORAL DESIGN FOR AN EVENT OR MEETING

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Patient-Inspired Floral Design

Submitted by ALSAC - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Photo: Courtesy of ALSAC - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital



BEST GUERRILLA MARKETING INITIATIVE/CAMPAIGN

Gen V / Vought A Burger Delivers Big Homies to the Streets

Submitted by Produce XM

Photo: Courtesy of Produce XM



BEST IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

The Art of the Senses

Submitted by Top Brand Worldwide

Photo: Courtesy of Top Brand Worldwide



BEST INCENTIVE PROGRAM

T-Mobile Incentive Program

Submitted by T-Mobile, Proscenium

Photo: Courtesy of T-Mobile, Proscenium



BEST INFLUENCER EVENT

Sony Kando Trip 2023

Submitted by Blue Pixel

Photo: Courtesy of Blue Pixel



BEST INVITATION-ONLY EVENT

Front Row 2023

Submitted by FIRST

Photo: Courtesy of FIRST



BEST MILLENNIAL/GEN Z EVENT

SEPHORiA

Submitted by Sephora

Photo: Courtesy of Sephora



BEST MOBILE TOUR/ROADSHOW

National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) - Creators Wanted Tour

Submitted by ADVOC8

Photo: Courtesy of ADVOC8



BEST NEW EVENT PRODUCT/SERVICE

xBI™

Submitted by Impact XM

Photo: Courtesy of Impact XM



BEST NONPROFIT EVENT CONCEPT

Petco Love - Paws in the Park

Submitted by OzTech Media

Photo: Courtesy of OzTech Media



BEST OVERALL BRAND ACTIVATION

Roku City

Submitted by DesignScene

Photo: Courtesy of DesignScene



BEST POP-UP EXPERIENCE

Organic Valley Small Farm in the Big City

Submitted by Organic Valley

Photo: Courtesy of Organic Valley



BEST PRESS EVENT

Bombay Sapphire 'Saw This Made This'

Submitted by Bombay Sapphire

Photo: Courtesy of Bombay Sapphire



BEST PRIDE EVENT

WeHo Pride & OUTLOUD Music Festival

Submitted by JJLA

Photo: Courtesy of JJLA



BEST REIMAGINED EVENT EXPERIENCE

Transforming a Live Event in the Name of Sustainability

Submitted by BlueprintNYC

Photo: Courtesy of BlueprintNYC



BEST RETAIL EXPERIENCE

Reimagining Retail in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Submitted by H&M

Photo: Courtesy of H&M



BEST SEASONAL EXPERIENCE

Target x Gillette Bullseye Winter Wonderland

Submitted by BeEvents

Photo: Courtesy of BeEvents



BEST SOCIAL EVENT

Mortgage Professionals Canada (MPC) 2022 National Mortgage Conference

Submitted by Mortgage Professionals Canada, MCI Group Canada

Photo: Courtesy of Mortgage Professionals Canada, MCI Group Canada



BEST SPONSOR ACTIVATION AT AN EVENT

Brick City HBCU Kick Off Classic Presented by Prudential

Submitted by Idlewild Experiential

Photo: Courtesy of Idlewild Experiential



BEST SPORTING EVENT BRAND ACTIVATION

SPORT BEACH

Submitted by Stagwell

Photo: Courtesy of Stagwell



BEST STAGING/SET/ENVIRONMENT DESIGN

Unforgettable Launch of an Icon

Submitted by Mirrored Media

Photo: Courtesy of Mirrored Media



BEST SUSTAINABILITY/CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY PROGRAM

De Beers @ JCK 2023

Submitted by 2Heads

Photo: Courtesy of 2Heads



BEST TEAM-BUILDING ACTIVITY

2022 Chick-fil-A Staff Summit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Submitted by Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Photo: Courtesy of Mercedes-Benz Stadium



BEST TECH BRAND ACTIVATION

LinkedIn - The Place to B2B

Submitted by The Bait Shoppe

Photo: Courtesy of The Bait Shoppe



BEST TRADE OR CONSUMER SHOW

FutureProof Advisor’s Circle – The World’s Largest Wealth Festival

Submitted by Russell Harris Event Group

Photo: Courtesy of Russell Harris Event Group



BEST TRADE SHOW BOOTH

SDCC 2023: LEGO® Brickbuster Video

Submitted by The LEGO Group

Photo: Courtesy of The LEGO Group



BEST TV OR FILM PREMIERE EVENT

Barbie Global Film Premiere

Submitted by Warner Bros. Pictures

Photo: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures



BEST UPFRONT EVENT

Screenvision Upfront 2023

Submitted by Ray Bloch Productions

Photo: Courtesy of Ray Bloch Productions



BEST USE OF EVENT TECHNOLOGY

PAC Man New York Comic Con Drone Show

Submitted by Pixis Drones

Photo: Courtesy of Pixis Drones



DESTINATION EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST CATERING SERVICE

Gas South

Submitted by Proof of the Pudding

Photo: Courtesy of Proof of the Pudding



BEST CITY TO HOST A MEETING

Nashville

Submitted by TC Restaurant Group

Photo: Courtesy of TC Restaurant Group



BEST CONVENTION CENTER

Seattle Convention Center

Submitted by Visit Seattle

Photo: Courtesy of Visit Seattle



HYBRID EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST EVENT ENTERTAINMENT ACT

Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event

Submitted by Netflix

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix



BEST GUERRILLA MARKETING INITIATIVE/CAMPAIGN

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem

Submitted by MAP360 Collective, Paramount Pictures

Photo: Courtesy of MAP360 Collective, Paramount Pictures



BEST HYBRID ENVIRONMENT

World's Largest Tailgate Party: Kansas City Chiefs

Submitted by Little Cinema Digital, Kansas City Chiefs

Photo: Courtesy of Little Cinema Digital, Kansas City Chiefs



BEST HYBRID INFLUENCER EVENT

State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023

Submitted by State Farm

Photo: Courtesy of State Farm



BEST HYBRID SPORTING EVENT

Wimbledon - The Hill in New York

Submitted by The Experiential Group

Photo: Courtesy of The Experiential Group



VIRTUAL EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

BEST VIRTUAL ATTENDEE GIFTING EXPERIENCE/SWAG BAG

FY24 Dell Technologies Summit T-Shirt Design Contest

Submitted by Dell Technologies

Photo: Courtesy of Dell Technologies



BEST VIRTUAL AWARD SHOW/CEREMONY

vFairs Eventeer Awards

Submitted by vFairs

Photo: Courtesy of vFairs



BEST VIRTUAL BRAND ACTIVATION

SEPHORiA

Submitted by Sephora

Photo: Courtesy of Sephora



BEST VIRTUAL CULTURAL/MULTICULTURAL EVENT

AAPI Heritage Month

Submitted by Max

Photo: Courtesy of Max



BEST VIRTUAL ENVIRONMENT

Pinterest Presents

Submitted by Pinterest, Mint

Photo: Courtesy of Pinterest, Mint



BEST VIRTUAL EVENT/MEETING PLATFORM

vFairs Event Platform

Submitted by vFairs

Photo: Courtesy of vFairs



BEST VIRTUAL INFLUENCER EVENT

State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023

Submitted by State Farm