Last year, BizBash's Event Experience Awards (EEAs) hit a big milestone. The awards program—which recognizes creativity, strategic thinking, and flawless execution in event design, production, and management—celebrated 10 years in 2023 and proved that event profs weren't slowing down. So what does the 11th year signal? That there's no stopping them.
With 75 categories spanning live, destination, hybrid, and virtual experiences, check out the finalists below (in no particular order) for BizBash's 11th Annual EEAs, as determined by our advisory board...
Winners will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 7.
LIVE EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
Expedia Group’s One Key U.S. Launch Event
Submitted by Expedia Group
SHVO Transamerica Pyramid Center 50th Year Anniversary Celebration Event
Submitted by SHVO | Luxury Real Estate Development
Concours d’Elegance 2023 - Carmel Valley, Calif.
Submitted by MFactor Meetings
WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards 2023
Submitted by The Gathery
25th Costume Designer Guild Awards
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency
TIFF Tribute Awards Presented by Bulgari
Submitted by Makers
Doris Duke Artist Awards 10th Anniversary Celebration
Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)
Cetaphil's Beauty School Dropout
Submitted by Department of Wonder
SEPHORiA
Submitted by Sephora
JOAH Glow with Glass Skin
Submitted by TH Experiential
Masked Mania Day in LA - Celebrating 10 Seasons of The Masked Singer
Submitted by FOX
Jameson x Dickies
Submitted by 160over90
West Coast Customs Turns a Toyota Camry Into a Street-Legal Next-Gen NASCAR Race Car
Submitted by NASCAR
Dropbox Work in Progress (WIP) 2023
Submitted by Wilson Dow Group, Dropbox
Unforgettable Launch of an Icon
Submitted by Mirrored Media
NBA 2K24 Launch Event
Submitted by NRG Experiential, 2K
UnBoxed 2022
Submitted by Salt Productions
NBA Con
Submitted by National Basketball Association
EFFERVESCENCE 2023
Submitted by Altitude C
Attentive Mobile - Thread 2022
Submitted by Twenty Three Layers
Adobe 40th Celebration
Submitted by Hartmann Studios Inc.
Legends of Wonderland
Submitted by Destination Concepts inc (DCi)
Fête Chinoise 2023 Lunar New Year Signature Gala + Showcase
Submitted by Palettera Inc.
Riches: The Crown We Never Take Off
Submitted by Prime Video, Blackhouse
Balad Beast
Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)
Attentive Mobile - Thread 2022
Submitted by Twenty Three Layers
Wimbledon - The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group
Around the World Holiday Event
Submitted by Silhouette Group
SONIC National Convention 2023
Submitted by Go West Creative
M3GAN Premiere and Tour
Submitted by Asher Entertainment
149th Kentucky Derby
Submitted by Artisan Oddities Entertainment
Interactive Gesture Technology - PacBio Product Launch and Celebration
Submitted by VOLO Events Agency
On-Site Engagement & Networking App 'Connections Rings'
Submitted by BlueprintNYC
JabberYak 2023
Submitted by JabberYak
Charlotte SHOUT!
Submitted by Charlotte Center City Partners
A Fusion of Tradition & Innovation: The Future of Everything Festival 2023
Submitted by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal
Soundstorm
Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)
Timberland STOOP - Brooklyn
Submitted by Timberland
Zimmermann - Resort RTW 24 Runway
Submitted by New Moon
Dynamite | Style In The City
Submitted by The Concierge Club
GREY GOOSE Essences Culinary Experience
Submitted by Amplified Marketing
Roku City
Submitted by DesignScene
P&G at Cincinnati Music Festival
Submitted by AGAR
Sibos 2022
Submitted by FIRST
National Bank Open Activation
Submitted by VIBRANT Marketing
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Patient-Inspired Floral Design
Submitted by ALSAC - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
2023 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Entrance Garden, 'FLORASTRUCK'
Submitted by The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society
Minx Season 2 Special Screening and Reception
Submitted by westhaus
Pernod Ricard Monkey 47
Submitted by Pernod Ricard
Around the World - A Global Holiday Soiree
Submitted by Silhouette Group
The Art of the Senses
Submitted by Top Brand Worldwide
Success 2023: Trip of a Lifetime
Submitted by ETHOS Event Collective
T-Mobile Incentive Program
Submitted by T-Mobile, Proscenium
TAG - Monaco Incentive Trip
Submitted by The Appointment Group (TAG)
Sony Kando Trip 2023
Submitted by Blue Pixel
COS Destination Catskills
Submitted by The Gathery
Sun, Slime, and Social
Submitted by Alliance Connection
Front Row 2023
Submitted by FIRST
Moët & Chandon Holiday
Submitted by INCA Productions
2023 FOX Women's World Cup Hospitality Program
Submitted by FOX Corporation
The Lodge: VidCon 2023
Submitted by Paramount+
Zoo Pals 2023 Relaunch
Submitted by Eventique
National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) - Creators Wanted Tour
Submitted by ADVOC8
2023 Wrexham Summer Invasion
Submitted by Kilowatt Events, Inc.
It's Her Shot
Submitted by On Board Experiential
xBI
Submitted by Impact XM
iCon 2023
Submitted by akire productions
Boat Rally for Kids and Cancer
Submitted by Solutions with Impact
Petco Love - Paws in the Park
Submitted by OzTech Media
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Frosty Palace Activation
Submitted by Paramount+
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ‘Marvelous Mile’
Submitted by Prime Video
Organic Valley's Small Farm in the Big City
Submitted by Organic Valley
Cheez-It Stop
Submitted by All Terrain
Levi's 501 Experience
Submitted by ANTHEMIC Agency
Bombay Sapphire 'Saw This Made This'
Submitted by Bombay Sapphire
J.Crew 40th Anniversary at NYFW
Submitted by AGENC, Inc.
Red, White & Royal Blue Double-Decker Karaoke Bus
Submitted by Prime Video
Everybody for Everybody: Avon Pride Runway 2023
Submitted by Aika Events & Productions, Inc.
WeHo Pride & OUTLOUD Music Festival
Submitted by JJLA
Transforming a Live Event in the Name of Sustainability
Submitted by BlueprintNYC
Vox Media’s POPSUGAR Play/Ground
Submitted by Vox Media
Dropbox Work in Progress (WIP) 2023
Submitted by Wilson Dow Group, Dropbox
The Saucery by Rao's Homemade Chicago
Submitted by Dera Lee Productions
Savage X Fenty LVII Game Day Pop-Up Xperience
Submitted by Savage X Fenty
Reimagining Retail in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Submitted by H&M
Target x Gillette Bullseye Winter Wonderland
Submitted by BeEvents
Let's Glow SF 2022
Submitted by Downtown SF Partnership, A3 Visual
Old Navy Sorry Not Sorry
Submitted by Industria Creative, Old Navy
50th Birthday Celebration
Submitted by Twenty Three Layers
NFLPA VIP Party
Submitted by NFL Players Association
Mortgage Professionals Canada (MPC) 2022 National Mortgage Conference
Submitted by Mortgage Professionals Canada, MCI Group Canada
Brick City HBCU Kick Off Classic Presented by Prudential
Submitted by Idlewild Experiential
Good Then Good Now General Mills Booth – FNCE 2023
Submitted by Elemento L2
From the Ground Up: A Hybrid Multiverse Experience at Journal House Cannes, Sponsored by Hyundai
Submitted by Dow Jones (The Trust and Live Journalism & Events)
SPORT BEACH
Submitted by Stagwell
Chiefs Kingdom Experience at NFL Draft 2023
Submitted by XD Agency
Hennessy x NBA All-Star Weekend
Submitted by Game Seven
Walmart Associates Celebration 2023
Submitted by LEO Events
HLTH US 2023 Stages
Submitted by HLTH Inc.
Digital Dilemmas
Submitted by Eventique
De Beers @ JCK 2023
Submitted by 2Heads
Malama Aina: Influencing the Real Influencers to Plan Sustainable Meetings for the Future
Submitted by Sheraton Waikiki
2022 Chick-fil-A Staff Summit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Submitted by Mercedes-Benz Stadium
LinkedIn - The Place to B2B
Submitted by The Bait Shoppe
Dolby House: Redefining Immersive Experiences at SXSW
Submitted by Sparks
Cisco IMPACT Quest
Submitted by Cisco Systems, Inc., George P. Johnson Experience Marketing, Wondersauce
FutureProof Advisor’s Circle – The World’s Largest Wealth Festival
Submitted by Russell Harris Event Group
2022 Canadian Tire Products Parade
Submitted by Canadian Tire Corporation
Skinconvenice Store
Submitted by Gladiator Productions
Unleashing the Power of Seamless Connectivity: Google Android CES 2023
Submitted by Sparks
Vivid Seats Lucky Roller
Submitted by Push Play Creative
Golden Bachelor Hits the Streets of LA and NYC
Submitted by RMNG Experiential Agency
Gen V / Vought A Burger Delivers Big Homies to the Streets
Submitted by Produce XM
SDCC 2023: LEGO® Brickbuster Video
Submitted by The LEGO Group
Barbie Global Film Premiere
Submitted by Warner Bros. Pictures
Riches: The Crown We Never Take Off
Submitted by Prime Video, Blackhouse
Party Down Season 3 Premiere Event
Submitted by westhaus
TelevisaUnivision Best Upfront
Submitted by TelevisaUnivision, Proscenium, Brand Activation Services
Screenvision Upfront 2023
Submitted by Ray Bloch Productions
2023 Corus Upfronts
Submitted by Eatertainment
PAC Man New York Comic Con Drone Show
Submitted by Pixis Drones
DESTINATION EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
Gas South
Submitted by Proof of the Pudding
Anika
Submitted by Emagine it
Nashville
Submitted by TC Restaurant Group
Seattle
Submitted by Visit Seattle
The Woodlands, Texas
Submitted by Visit The Woodlands
Seattle Convention Center
Submitted by Visit Seattle
HYBRID EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event
Submitted by Netflix
I Won’t Be Ignored Teaser Guerrilla Campaign
Submitted by Paramount+
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem
Submitted by Map 360 Collective, Paramount Pictures
Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets
Submitted by MAP360 Collective, HBO
World's Largest Tailgate Party: Kansas City Chiefs
Submitted by Little Cinema Digital, Kansas City Chiefs
Coast 2 Coast Hybrid Event
Submitted by Klipsch Marketing & Advisors (KM&A)
State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023
Submitted by State Farm
Wimbledon - The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group
VIRTUAL EVENTS & EXPERIENCES
FY24 Dell Technologies Summit T-Shirt Design Contest
Submitted by Dell Technologies
vFairs Eventeer Awards
Submitted by vFairs
SEPHORiA
Submitted by Sephora
Pinterest Presents
Submitted by Pinterest, Mint
AAPI Heritage Month
Submitted by Max
World's Largest Tailgate Party: Kansas City Chiefs
Submitted by Little Cinema Digital, Kansas City Chiefs
Disney Kiff Interactive Premiere Event
Submitted by Little Cinema Digital, Disney Channel
Backstage by LCDigital
Submitted by Little Cinema Digital
GlobalMeet Webcast
Submitted by GlobalMeet
vFairs Event Platform
Submitted by vFairs
State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023
Submitted by State Farm
#NailedItWithKiss Masterclass Series
Submitted by TH Experiential