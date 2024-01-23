You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Meet the Finalists for the 11th Annual BizBash Event Experience Awards

The 11th annual BizBash Event Experience Awards (EEAs) highlight the best in live, destination, hybrid, and virtual events—from gifting and catering to production and more.

BizBash Editors
January 23, 2024
Eea11 Finalist Header 880x556 Article Hero

Last year, BizBash's Event Experience Awards (EEAs) hit a big milestone. The awards program—which recognizes creativity, strategic thinking, and flawless execution in event design, production, and management—celebrated 10 years in 2023 and proved that event profs weren't slowing down. So what does the 11th year signal? That there's no stopping them. 

With 75 categories spanning live, destination, hybrid, and virtual experiences, check out the finalists below (in no particular order) for BizBash's 11th Annual EEAs, as determined by our advisory board...

Winners will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 7.

LIVE EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

Expedia Group’s One Key U.S. Launch Event
Submitted by Expedia Group

SHVO Transamerica Pyramid Center 50th Year Anniversary Celebration Event
Submitted by SHVO | Luxury Real Estate Development

Concours d’Elegance 2023 - Carmel Valley, Calif.
Submitted by MFactor Meetings

WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards 2023
Submitted by The Gathery

25th Costume Designer Guild Awards
Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

TIFF Tribute Awards Presented by Bulgari
Submitted by Makers

Doris Duke Artist Awards 10th Anniversary Celebration
Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)

Cetaphil's Beauty School Dropout
Submitted by Department of Wonder

SEPHORiA
Submitted by Sephora

JOAH Glow with Glass Skin
Submitted by TH Experiential

Masked Mania Day in LA - Celebrating 10 Seasons of The Masked Singer
Submitted by FOX

Jameson x Dickies
Submitted by 160over90

West Coast Customs Turns a Toyota Camry Into a Street-Legal Next-Gen NASCAR Race Car
Submitted by NASCAR

Dropbox Work in Progress (WIP) 2023
Submitted by Wilson Dow Group, Dropbox

Unforgettable Launch of an Icon
Submitted by Mirrored Media

NBA 2K24 Launch Event
Submitted by NRG Experiential, 2K

UnBoxed 2022
Submitted by Salt Productions

NBA Con
Submitted by National Basketball Association

EFFERVESCENCE 2023
Submitted by Altitude C

Attentive Mobile - Thread 2022
Submitted by Twenty Three Layers

Adobe 40th Celebration
Submitted by Hartmann Studios Inc.

Legends of Wonderland
Submitted by Destination Concepts inc (DCi)

Fête Chinoise 2023 Lunar New Year Signature Gala + Showcase
Submitted by Palettera Inc.

Riches: The Crown We Never Take Off
Submitted by Prime Video, Blackhouse

Balad Beast
Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)

Attentive Mobile - Thread 2022
Submitted by Twenty Three Layers

Wimbledon - The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group

Around the World Holiday Event
Submitted by Silhouette Group

SONIC National Convention 2023
Submitted by Go West Creative

M3GAN Premiere and Tour
Submitted by Asher Entertainment

149th Kentucky Derby
Submitted by Artisan Oddities Entertainment

Interactive Gesture Technology - PacBio Product Launch and Celebration
Submitted by VOLO Events Agency

On-Site Engagement & Networking App 'Connections Rings'
Submitted by BlueprintNYC

JabberYak 2023
Submitted by JabberYak

Charlotte SHOUT!
Submitted by Charlotte Center City Partners

A Fusion of Tradition & Innovation: The Future of Everything Festival 2023
Submitted by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal

Soundstorm
Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)

Timberland STOOP - Brooklyn
Submitted by Timberland

Zimmermann - Resort RTW 24 Runway
Submitted by New Moon

Dynamite | Style In The City
Submitted by The Concierge Club

GREY GOOSE Essences Culinary Experience
Submitted by Amplified Marketing

Roku City
Submitted by DesignScene

P&G at Cincinnati Music Festival
Submitted by AGAR

Sibos 2022
Submitted by FIRST

National Bank Open Activation
Submitted by VIBRANT Marketing

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Patient-Inspired Floral Design
Submitted by ALSAC - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

2023 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Entrance Garden, 'FLORASTRUCK'
Submitted by The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Minx Season 2 Special Screening and Reception
Submitted by westhaus

Pernod Ricard Monkey 47
Submitted by Pernod Ricard

Around the World - A Global Holiday Soiree
Submitted by Silhouette Group

The Art of the Senses
Submitted by Top Brand Worldwide

Success 2023: Trip of a Lifetime
Submitted by ETHOS Event Collective

T-Mobile Incentive Program
Submitted by T-Mobile, Proscenium

TAG - Monaco Incentive Trip
Submitted by The Appointment Group (TAG)

Sony Kando Trip 2023
Submitted by Blue Pixel

COS Destination Catskills
Submitted by The Gathery

Sun, Slime, and Social
Submitted by Alliance Connection

Front Row 2023
Submitted by FIRST

Moët & Chandon Holiday
Submitted by INCA Productions

2023 FOX Women's World Cup Hospitality Program
Submitted by FOX Corporation

The Lodge: VidCon 2023
Submitted by Paramount+

Zoo Pals 2023 Relaunch
Submitted by Eventique

National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) - Creators Wanted Tour
Submitted by ADVOC8

2023 Wrexham Summer Invasion
Submitted by Kilowatt Events, Inc.

It's Her Shot
Submitted by On Board Experiential

xBI
Submitted by Impact XM

iCon 2023
Submitted by akire productions

Boat Rally for Kids and Cancer
Submitted by Solutions with Impact

Petco Love - Paws in the Park
Submitted by OzTech Media

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Frosty Palace Activation
Submitted by Paramount+

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ‘Marvelous Mile’
Submitted by Prime Video

Organic Valley's Small Farm in the Big City
Submitted by Organic Valley

Cheez-It Stop
Submitted by All Terrain

Levi's 501 Experience
Submitted by ANTHEMIC Agency

Bombay Sapphire 'Saw This Made This'
Submitted by Bombay Sapphire

J.Crew 40th Anniversary at NYFW
Submitted by AGENC, Inc.

Red, White & Royal Blue Double-Decker Karaoke Bus
Submitted by Prime Video

Everybody for Everybody: Avon Pride Runway 2023
Submitted by Aika Events & Productions, Inc.

WeHo Pride & OUTLOUD Music Festival
Submitted by JJLA

Transforming a Live Event in the Name of Sustainability
Submitted by BlueprintNYC

Vox Media’s POPSUGAR Play/Ground
Submitted by Vox Media

Dropbox Work in Progress (WIP) 2023
Submitted by Wilson Dow Group, Dropbox

The Saucery by Rao's Homemade Chicago
Submitted by Dera Lee Productions

Savage X Fenty LVII Game Day Pop-Up Xperience
Submitted by Savage X Fenty

Reimagining Retail in Williamsburg, Brooklyn
Submitted by H&M

Target x Gillette Bullseye Winter Wonderland
Submitted by BeEvents

Let's Glow SF 2022
Submitted by Downtown SF Partnership, A3 Visual

Old Navy Sorry Not Sorry
Submitted by Industria Creative, Old Navy

50th Birthday Celebration
Submitted by Twenty Three Layers

NFLPA VIP Party
Submitted by NFL Players Association

Mortgage Professionals Canada (MPC) 2022 National Mortgage Conference
Submitted by Mortgage Professionals Canada, MCI Group Canada

Brick City HBCU Kick Off Classic Presented by Prudential
Submitted by Idlewild Experiential

Good Then Good Now General Mills Booth – FNCE 2023
Submitted by Elemento L2

From the Ground Up: A Hybrid Multiverse Experience at Journal House Cannes, Sponsored by Hyundai
Submitted by Dow Jones (The Trust and Live Journalism & Events)

SPORT BEACH
Submitted by Stagwell

Chiefs Kingdom Experience at NFL Draft 2023
Submitted by XD Agency

Hennessy x NBA All-Star Weekend
Submitted by Game Seven

Walmart Associates Celebration 2023
Submitted by LEO Events

HLTH US 2023 Stages
Submitted by HLTH Inc.

Digital Dilemmas
Submitted by Eventique

De Beers @ JCK 2023
Submitted by 2Heads

Malama Aina: Influencing the Real Influencers to Plan Sustainable Meetings for the Future
Submitted by Sheraton Waikiki

2022 Chick-fil-A Staff Summit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Submitted by Mercedes-Benz Stadium

LinkedIn - The Place to B2B
Submitted by The Bait Shoppe

Dolby House: Redefining Immersive Experiences at SXSW
Submitted by Sparks

Cisco IMPACT Quest
Submitted by Cisco Systems, Inc., George P. Johnson Experience Marketing, Wondersauce

FutureProof Advisor’s Circle – The World’s Largest Wealth Festival
Submitted by Russell Harris Event Group

2022 Canadian Tire Products Parade
Submitted by Canadian Tire Corporation

Skinconvenice Store
Submitted by Gladiator Productions

Unleashing the Power of Seamless Connectivity: Google Android CES 2023
Submitted by Sparks

Vivid Seats Lucky Roller
Submitted by Push Play Creative

Golden Bachelor Hits the Streets of LA and NYC
Submitted by RMNG Experiential Agency

Gen V / Vought A Burger Delivers Big Homies to the Streets
Submitted by Produce XM

SDCC 2023: LEGO® Brickbuster Video
Submitted by The LEGO Group

Barbie Global Film Premiere
Submitted by Warner Bros. Pictures

Riches: The Crown We Never Take Off
Submitted by Prime Video, Blackhouse

Party Down Season 3 Premiere Event
Submitted by westhaus

TelevisaUnivision Best Upfront
Submitted by TelevisaUnivision, Proscenium, Brand Activation Services

Screenvision Upfront 2023
Submitted by Ray Bloch Productions

2023 Corus Upfronts
Submitted by Eatertainment

PAC Man New York Comic Con Drone Show
Submitted by Pixis Drones

DESTINATION EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

Gas South
Submitted by Proof of the Pudding

Anika
Submitted by Emagine it

Nashville
Submitted by TC Restaurant Group

Seattle
Submitted by Visit Seattle

The Woodlands, Texas
Submitted by Visit The Woodlands

Seattle Convention Center
Submitted by Visit Seattle

HYBRID EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event
Submitted by Netflix

I Won’t Be Ignored Teaser Guerrilla Campaign
Submitted by Paramount+

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem
Submitted by Map 360 Collective, Paramount Pictures

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets
Submitted by MAP360 Collective, HBO

World's Largest Tailgate Party: Kansas City Chiefs
Submitted by Little Cinema Digital, Kansas City Chiefs

Coast 2 Coast Hybrid Event
Submitted by Klipsch Marketing & Advisors (KM&A)

State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023
Submitted by State Farm

Wimbledon - The Hill in New York
Submitted by The Experiential Group

VIRTUAL EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

FY24 Dell Technologies Summit T-Shirt Design Contest
Submitted by Dell Technologies

vFairs Eventeer Awards
Submitted by vFairs

SEPHORiA
Submitted by Sephora

Pinterest Presents
Submitted by Pinterest, Mint

AAPI Heritage Month
Submitted by Max

World's Largest Tailgate Party: Kansas City Chiefs
Submitted by Little Cinema Digital, Kansas City Chiefs

Disney Kiff Interactive Premiere Event
Submitted by Little Cinema Digital, Disney Channel

Backstage by LCDigital
Submitted by Little Cinema Digital

GlobalMeet Webcast
Submitted by GlobalMeet

vFairs Event Platform
Submitted by vFairs

State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023
Submitted by State Farm

#NailedItWithKiss Masterclass Series
Submitted by TH Experiential

Next Page