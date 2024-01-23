Last year, BizBash's Event Experience Awards (EEAs) hit a big milestone. The awards program—which recognizes creativity, strategic thinking, and flawless execution in event design, production, and management—celebrated 10 years in 2023 and proved that event profs weren't slowing down. So what does the 11th year signal? That there's no stopping them.

With 75 categories spanning live, destination, hybrid, and virtual experiences, check out the finalists below (in no particular order) for BizBash's 11th Annual EEAs, as determined by our advisory board...

Winners will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 7.

LIVE EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

Expedia Group’s One Key U.S. Launch Event

Submitted by Expedia Group

SHVO Transamerica Pyramid Center 50th Year Anniversary Celebration Event

Submitted by SHVO | Luxury Real Estate Development

Concours d’Elegance 2023 - Carmel Valley, Calif.

Submitted by MFactor Meetings

WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards 2023

Submitted by The Gathery

25th Costume Designer Guild Awards

Submitted by NVE Experience Agency

TIFF Tribute Awards Presented by Bulgari

Submitted by Makers

Doris Duke Artist Awards 10th Anniversary Celebration

Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)

Cetaphil's Beauty School Dropout

Submitted by Department of Wonder

SEPHORiA

Submitted by Sephora

JOAH Glow with Glass Skin

Submitted by TH Experiential

Masked Mania Day in LA - Celebrating 10 Seasons of The Masked Singer

Submitted by FOX

Jameson x Dickies

Submitted by 160over90

West Coast Customs Turns a Toyota Camry Into a Street-Legal Next-Gen NASCAR Race Car

Submitted by NASCAR

Dropbox Work in Progress (WIP) 2023

Submitted by Wilson Dow Group, Dropbox

Unforgettable Launch of an Icon

Submitted by Mirrored Media

NBA 2K24 Launch Event

Submitted by NRG Experiential, 2K

UnBoxed 2022

Submitted by Salt Productions

NBA Con

Submitted by National Basketball Association

EFFERVESCENCE 2023

Submitted by Altitude C

Attentive Mobile - Thread 2022

Submitted by Twenty Three Layers

Adobe 40th Celebration

Submitted by Hartmann Studios Inc.

Legends of Wonderland

Submitted by Destination Concepts inc (DCi)

Fête Chinoise 2023 Lunar New Year Signature Gala + Showcase

Submitted by Palettera Inc.

Riches: The Crown We Never Take Off

Submitted by Prime Video, Blackhouse

Balad Beast

Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)

Wimbledon - The Hill in New York

Submitted by The Experiential Group

Around the World Holiday Event

Submitted by Silhouette Group

SONIC National Convention 2023

Submitted by Go West Creative

M3GAN Premiere and Tour

Submitted by Asher Entertainment

149th Kentucky Derby

Submitted by Artisan Oddities Entertainment

Interactive Gesture Technology - PacBio Product Launch and Celebration

Submitted by VOLO Events Agency

On-Site Engagement & Networking App 'Connections Rings'

Submitted by BlueprintNYC

JabberYak 2023

Submitted by JabberYak

Charlotte SHOUT!

Submitted by Charlotte Center City Partners

A Fusion of Tradition & Innovation: The Future of Everything Festival 2023

Submitted by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal

Soundstorm

Submitted by productionglue (A TAIT Company)

Timberland STOOP - Brooklyn

Submitted by Timberland

Zimmermann - Resort RTW 24 Runway

Submitted by New Moon

Dynamite | Style In The City

Submitted by The Concierge Club

GREY GOOSE Essences Culinary Experience

Submitted by Amplified Marketing

Roku City

Submitted by DesignScene

P&G at Cincinnati Music Festival

Submitted by AGAR

Sibos 2022

Submitted by FIRST

National Bank Open Activation

Submitted by VIBRANT Marketing

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Patient-Inspired Floral Design

Submitted by ALSAC - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

2023 PHS Philadelphia Flower Show Entrance Garden, 'FLORASTRUCK'

Submitted by The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society

Minx Season 2 Special Screening and Reception

Submitted by westhaus

Pernod Ricard Monkey 47

Submitted by Pernod Ricard

Around the World - A Global Holiday Soiree

Submitted by Silhouette Group

The Art of the Senses

Submitted by Top Brand Worldwide

Success 2023: Trip of a Lifetime

Submitted by ETHOS Event Collective

T-Mobile Incentive Program

Submitted by T-Mobile, Proscenium

TAG - Monaco Incentive Trip

Submitted by The Appointment Group (TAG)

Sony Kando Trip 2023

Submitted by Blue Pixel

COS Destination Catskills

Submitted by The Gathery

Sun, Slime, and Social

Submitted by Alliance Connection

Front Row 2023

Submitted by FIRST

Moët & Chandon Holiday

Submitted by INCA Productions

2023 FOX Women's World Cup Hospitality Program

Submitted by FOX Corporation

The Lodge: VidCon 2023

Submitted by Paramount+

Zoo Pals 2023 Relaunch

Submitted by Eventique

National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) - Creators Wanted Tour

Submitted by ADVOC8

2023 Wrexham Summer Invasion

Submitted by Kilowatt Events, Inc.

It's Her Shot

Submitted by On Board Experiential

xBI

Submitted by Impact XM

iCon 2023

Submitted by akire productions

Boat Rally for Kids and Cancer

Submitted by Solutions with Impact

Petco Love - Paws in the Park

Submitted by OzTech Media

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Frosty Palace Activation

Submitted by Paramount+

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel ‘Marvelous Mile’

Submitted by Prime Video

Organic Valley's Small Farm in the Big City

Submitted by Organic Valley

Cheez-It Stop

Submitted by All Terrain

Levi's 501 Experience

Submitted by ANTHEMIC Agency

Bombay Sapphire 'Saw This Made This'

Submitted by Bombay Sapphire

J.Crew 40th Anniversary at NYFW

Submitted by AGENC, Inc.

Red, White & Royal Blue Double-Decker Karaoke Bus

Submitted by Prime Video

Everybody for Everybody: Avon Pride Runway 2023

Submitted by Aika Events & Productions, Inc.

WeHo Pride & OUTLOUD Music Festival

Submitted by JJLA

Transforming a Live Event in the Name of Sustainability

Submitted by BlueprintNYC

Vox Media’s POPSUGAR Play/Ground

Submitted by Vox Media

The Saucery by Rao's Homemade Chicago

Submitted by Dera Lee Productions

Savage X Fenty LVII Game Day Pop-Up Xperience

Submitted by Savage X Fenty

Reimagining Retail in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Submitted by H&M

Target x Gillette Bullseye Winter Wonderland

Submitted by BeEvents

Let's Glow SF 2022

Submitted by Downtown SF Partnership, A3 Visual

Old Navy Sorry Not Sorry

Submitted by Industria Creative, Old Navy

50th Birthday Celebration

Submitted by Twenty Three Layers

NFLPA VIP Party

Submitted by NFL Players Association

Mortgage Professionals Canada (MPC) 2022 National Mortgage Conference

Submitted by Mortgage Professionals Canada, MCI Group Canada

Brick City HBCU Kick Off Classic Presented by Prudential

Submitted by Idlewild Experiential

Good Then Good Now General Mills Booth – FNCE 2023

Submitted by Elemento L2

From the Ground Up: A Hybrid Multiverse Experience at Journal House Cannes, Sponsored by Hyundai

Submitted by Dow Jones (The Trust and Live Journalism & Events)

SPORT BEACH

Submitted by Stagwell

Chiefs Kingdom Experience at NFL Draft 2023

Submitted by XD Agency

Hennessy x NBA All-Star Weekend

Submitted by Game Seven

Walmart Associates Celebration 2023

Submitted by LEO Events

HLTH US 2023 Stages

Submitted by HLTH Inc.

Digital Dilemmas

Submitted by Eventique

De Beers @ JCK 2023

Submitted by 2Heads

Malama Aina: Influencing the Real Influencers to Plan Sustainable Meetings for the Future

Submitted by Sheraton Waikiki

2022 Chick-fil-A Staff Summit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Submitted by Mercedes-Benz Stadium

LinkedIn - The Place to B2B

Submitted by The Bait Shoppe

Dolby House: Redefining Immersive Experiences at SXSW

Submitted by Sparks

Cisco IMPACT Quest

Submitted by Cisco Systems, Inc., George P. Johnson Experience Marketing, Wondersauce

FutureProof Advisor’s Circle – The World’s Largest Wealth Festival

Submitted by Russell Harris Event Group

2022 Canadian Tire Products Parade

Submitted by Canadian Tire Corporation

Skinconvenice Store

Submitted by Gladiator Productions

Unleashing the Power of Seamless Connectivity: Google Android CES 2023

Submitted by Sparks

Vivid Seats Lucky Roller

Submitted by Push Play Creative

Golden Bachelor Hits the Streets of LA and NYC

Submitted by RMNG Experiential Agency

Gen V / Vought A Burger Delivers Big Homies to the Streets

Submitted by Produce XM

SDCC 2023: LEGO® Brickbuster Video

Submitted by The LEGO Group

Barbie Global Film Premiere

Submitted by Warner Bros. Pictures

Party Down Season 3 Premiere Event

Submitted by westhaus

TelevisaUnivision Best Upfront

Submitted by TelevisaUnivision, Proscenium, Brand Activation Services

Screenvision Upfront 2023

Submitted by Ray Bloch Productions

2023 Corus Upfronts

Submitted by Eatertainment



PAC Man New York Comic Con Drone Show

Submitted by Pixis Drones

DESTINATION EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

Gas South

Submitted by Proof of the Pudding

Anika

Submitted by Emagine it

Nashville

Submitted by TC Restaurant Group

Seattle

Submitted by Visit Seattle

The Woodlands, Texas

Submitted by Visit The Woodlands

Seattle Convention Center

Submitted by Visit Seattle

HYBRID EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event

Submitted by Netflix

I Won’t Be Ignored Teaser Guerrilla Campaign

Submitted by Paramount+

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem

Submitted by Map 360 Collective, Paramount Pictures

Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the New York Jets

Submitted by MAP360 Collective, HBO

World's Largest Tailgate Party: Kansas City Chiefs

Submitted by Little Cinema Digital, Kansas City Chiefs

Coast 2 Coast Hybrid Event

Submitted by Klipsch Marketing & Advisors (KM&A)

State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023

Submitted by State Farm

Wimbledon - The Hill in New York

Submitted by The Experiential Group

VIRTUAL EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

FY24 Dell Technologies Summit T-Shirt Design Contest

Submitted by Dell Technologies

vFairs Eventeer Awards

Submitted by vFairs

Pinterest Presents

Submitted by Pinterest, Mint

AAPI Heritage Month

Submitted by Max

Disney Kiff Interactive Premiere Event

Submitted by Little Cinema Digital, Disney Channel

Backstage by LCDigital

Submitted by Little Cinema Digital

GlobalMeet Webcast

Submitted by GlobalMeet

vFairs Event Platform

Submitted by vFairs

State Farm Gamerhood Challenge 2023

Submitted by State Farm

#NailedItWithKiss Masterclass Series

Submitted by TH Experiential