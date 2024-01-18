What are you looking for in 2024?
This Global Program Offers Free Mentorship Opportunities for Event Professionals

Elevate, which now operates globally, boasts more than 1,500 alumni from every sector of the event industry. Here's how you can get involved.

Claire Hoffman
January 18, 2024
A Free Mentorship Program for Event Professionals
Anton Jerges, CEO of brand experience agency We Are Collider and an honorary member of the Elevate advisory board, describes it as "a community of lovely, friendly people who want to do good things and help people do better."
Photo: Courtesy of Elevate

"If you can't see where you're going, ask someone who has been there before," suggests marketing strategist Peter Kerwood. "[As] Maya Angelou once said, 'When you know better, you do better.'"

Kerwood was speaking about Elevate, a free mentoring program designed to inspire, inform, and empower people within the event industry. The not-for-profit was created in 2016 by Melissa Noakes, head of sponsorship and events at Santander UK, and Max Fellows, founder of London-based events business consultancy allpoints. "We believe that mentoring is a brain to pick, an ear to listen, and a push in the right direction," says Kerwood, who joined the leadership team in 2018.

The Power of Mentorship

Elevate is run entirely by volunteers—all of whom believe mentorship like this is crucial in the event industry. Kerwood points to the questions Elevate mentees are asked at the beginning of each year: "When asked, 'Have you been provided with adequate training or personal development in order to fulfill your current role fully?', 69% said no," he notes. "And when asked, 'What is your biggest challenge right now when it comes to your career development?', lack of support was right at the top of the list."

This is reinforced by a 2023 survey conducted by the Chartered Management Institute in the U.K., Kerwood adds, which found 82% of people who enter management positions have not had any proper training. "Elevate’s groundbreaking program was conceived to fill this huge gap in the event industry for training and personal development," he explains. "It's now the biggest community of its kind in the world, with over 1,500 alumni from across every sector within the event industry." 

Going Global

The numbers back up Kerwood's claims, especially as the U.K.-based initiative goes global. In 2023, 268 mentors and mentees from eight countries successfully completed the Elevate program; those mentees benefited from more than 800 mentoring hours, fueled by a combined 2,270-plus years of experience from industry mentors. The mentors—who all volunteered their time—included leaders from all areas of the event industry, including venues; agencies; and even brands like TikTok, Pinterest, Meta, and Netflix. 

“As an industry, we all have a collective responsibility to pass the baton on," explains Dan Keene, director of experience agency Wonder and a member of the Elevate advisory board. "Like many others, I wouldn't be in the lucky position I am today without the help, belief, guidance, and support of kind peers and mentors at critical moments of the journey."

"The world—and our industry especially—is filled with people who want to help each other succeed," adds Kerwood. "We have members of the Elevate community in the U.S. and Canada, but also in Argentina, Brazil, Kenya, South Africa, most of Europe, and as far away as Australia." A Free Mentorship Program for Event ProfessionalsFrancis Cremona, business development director of catering company CH&CO, has been an Elevate mentor for five years. “I've seen its incredible growth, especially last year," he says. "I think the things it offers people are invaluable in terms of their professional journey. It’s a great way to meet new people and build a network that opens doors."Photo: Courtesy of Elevate

How It Works

Elevate has a careful matchmaking process for mentors and mentees, which Kerwood notes takes a full week to complete. "We ask a series of questions as part of the application process, which helps us to identify needs and wants, and all mentors and mentees are asked to submit a video or a written submission as part of their application," he explains. "Their answers, together with reviewing experience via LinkedIn, help us to find the best possible match—it’s just like a jigsaw puzzle."

In addition to one-on-one mentorship, Elevate has expanded its offerings to include Elevate Edge, which helps businesses within the event and creative industries develop their own mentoring programs. "Elevate Edge is a strategic pathway to achieving higher employee retention, empowering staff, and boosting both performance and ultimately profits," says Kerwood, adding that options include bespoke mentoring programs uniquely designed for individual businesses, along with group mentoring and mentor training.

What's Next

In 2024, Kerwood is leading a new initiative called Elevate NewGen, which will offer equal access to the event industry for underrepresented talent. Targeted to people ages 18-25 from lower socioeconomic backgrounds, the three-month program includes coaching, work experience, and training.

Elevate NewGen launches in March, and the team aims to work with 50 mentees before the end of the year. "We’re going to support each young person into further education or a permanent job at the end of the program," explains Kerwood. "We’re providing career pathways that will literally level the event industry playing field." 

Applications for Elevate are open until the beginning of February, and season eight of Elevate begins at the end of February and runs until September. Visit elevateme.co to get involved.

