What are you looking for in 2024?
What are you looking for in 2024? Customize your BizBash experience and enter to win Apple AirPods Max.
Take the survey!

Only in Events: Event Profs Share the Most Peculiar Client Requests They’ve Ever Received

From snafus at celebrity birthday parties to a relay race with armadillos, event profs dished on the bizarre, funny, and weird client requests that would only happen in the world of events.

Shannon Thaler
January 11, 2024
Weird Requests Image1
Photo Illustration: Clint Poy

For event profs, bringing the most inconceivable ideas to life is just another day at the office. However, sometimes a client’s plan is so unusual and unexpected that you can’t help but think: “Only in events!” Below are a dozen peculiar requests that made event profs think just that…

Kelly Taws, freelance event manager, England
“I once had a client request a bowl of M&M's with all the yellow ones taken out! I was a junior at the time, and my manager said the request should be taken seriously and set me to work! I also once had a speaker ask me for my husband's name, and then proceeded to sign his book to me and my hubby as a gift for my hard work. The book was about how to have great sex—and it was a pharmaceutical event raising awareness on drugs to help men in the bedroom.”

Natasha Miller; founder and CEO; Entire Productions; Oakland, Calif.
“We once had someone ask for a Judge Judy impersonator to facilitate a wedding.”

“Years ago, we had a very conservative Jewish planner ask us to bring in male strippers for her client’s 80th birthday at the Fairmont hotel. She was also Jewish and wanted them to dance to a techno version of ‘Hava Nagila’ with a giant neon blinking Star of David around their necks like many rappers wear their necklaces. I said, ‘No way,’ then had a change of heart and said, ‘OK, if the client promises no one will touch them nor ask to be touched.’ My three professional and classically trained dancers loved it, although I couldn’t believe this is what their MFAs resulted in.”

Jordan Kaye, founder and CEO, Analog Events & Marketing, Los Angeles
“Custom penis marshmallows to accompany a s’mores kit for a TV show mailer to influencers.”

Amanda Ma, founder and CEO, Innovate Marketing Group, Los Angeles
“The most peculiar request, I would say, is when we received a request from the White House and Secret Service to build another exit path for the president of the United States. There were already two exit paths, but they requested one more for the safety of the president. It's not every day we receive requests like this. It's exciting for sure since you never know which one he will end up using!”

Meredith Flanagan; owner; Meredith Flanagan Events; Washington, D.C.
“My very first solo social event job was setting up a swingers party in Potomac, Md. [I was] a Midwesterner just out of college sent to install this party at a private home. I was so clueless. Beds on the lawn, stripper poles, spray-painted images on the patio, and the hostess’ daughter sucking on a penis lollipop when I arrived. It was eye-opening, hilarious, and easy cash all at once.”

“Michael Jordan’s 40th birthday and an epic snowstorm. Only Donald Trump made it out on his private jet. I trekked Connecticut Avenue to find games for Jay-Z and Beyoncé (Connect 4, Yahtzee) to play while they waited out the storm.”

Christina Stephens, corporate event photographer, Christina Stephens Photography, Dallas/Fort Worth
“One of the funniest [events] I have photographed was armadillo racing. I’m in Dallas, Texas, and they really like to add quirky things here!”

Lindsay Schattenstein; senior event manager; NFL Players Association; Washington, D.C.
“I had a bride at my first job inquiring about renting a scissor lift for her and her husband to go up in to cut their wedding cake. Absolutely not.”

Jana Friedman, senior director of events marketing, PubMatic, New York
"I had an event sponsor once request to plant indigenous trees from their country (Australia) on a golf course where we were hosting the two-day event... in California. They also wanted to place native-to-Australia wildlife in said trees."

"Another event for a different company wanted to bury Italian truffles around a city, and then let loose trained truffle pigs to find them. We had to explain why that was logistically unsafe, mostly for the pigs who are used to sniffing the Italian countryside and not a city environment."

Sarah Sebastian, owner and creative director, Rose Gold Collective, Miami
"There have been a couple of instances over the years when a client has inquired about bringing in a farm animal to an event. One of the craziest logistics explorations we did was getting a Texas longhorn into a ballroom at a five-star hotel. Luckily, the idea quickly pivoted, but there were legit conversations about what elevators would be suitable!"

"Us industry veterans know there are some entertaining riders out there. We have had our share as well, but some of our favorite asks include: a very specific kind of incense (of course, impossible to find), a specific-sized black towel (not standard sizing at all)—the list goes on and on."

Latest in Opinion & Experts
Boliviainteligente Jh3 R3e N Ms Qw Unsplash
Opinion & Experts
7 Top Event Trends to Watch Out for in 2024
Shutterstock 2369816627
Opinion & Experts
11 Event Industry Trends That Surprised Us in 2023
“Take a moment to craft individual handwritten notes for each team member, expressing sincere appreciation for their unique contributions and accomplishments,” suggests Alicia Jenelle, director of experiential event production at The Jenelle Group Inc. “In a digital era, sending a handwritten message along with a gift card via mail to their home can have a significant impact.'
Opinion & Experts
8 Cost-Effective Ways to Make Your Team Feel Appreciated This Season
One of our 'Conferences That Captivate' honorees, Walmart Associates Week brought together almost 15,000 Walmart employees from around the globe to celebrate their achievements, reflect on the brand's values, and look to the future. Produced by LEO Events, the main gathering took place on the University of Arkansas campus from May 31 to June 2; it was also streamed to more than 150,000 people. See more: Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: November 2023
Related Stories
Boliviainteligente Jh3 R3e N Ms Qw Unsplash
Opinion & Experts
7 Top Event Trends to Watch Out for in 2024
Shutterstock 2369816627
Opinion & Experts
11 Event Industry Trends That Surprised Us in 2023
“Take a moment to craft individual handwritten notes for each team member, expressing sincere appreciation for their unique contributions and accomplishments,” suggests Alicia Jenelle, director of experiential event production at The Jenelle Group Inc. “In a digital era, sending a handwritten message along with a gift card via mail to their home can have a significant impact.'
Opinion & Experts
8 Cost-Effective Ways to Make Your Team Feel Appreciated This Season
One of our 'Conferences That Captivate' honorees, Walmart Associates Week brought together almost 15,000 Walmart employees from around the globe to celebrate their achievements, reflect on the brand's values, and look to the future. Produced by LEO Events, the main gathering took place on the University of Arkansas campus from May 31 to June 2; it was also streamed to more than 150,000 people. See more: Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: November 2023
More in Opinion & Experts
Opinion & Experts
7 Top Event Trends to Watch Out for in 2024
What’s the hot new conference destination this year? Is pickleball still popular for team building? Here, trend-setting event profs weigh in on what will define the industry in 2024.
Boliviainteligente Jh3 R3e N Ms Qw Unsplash
Opinion & Experts
11 Event Industry Trends That Surprised Us in 2023
From the rapid adoption of AI to challenges with RFPs to a rise in regional micro-events, here are the trends that caught our readers by surprise this year.
Shutterstock 2369816627
Opinion & Experts
8 Cost-Effective Ways to Make Your Team Feel Appreciated This Season
'Tis the season for recognizing your employees' hard work. Team recognition programs have a wide variety of benefits—and no, they don't need to break the bank.
“Take a moment to craft individual handwritten notes for each team member, expressing sincere appreciation for their unique contributions and accomplishments,” suggests Alicia Jenelle, director of experiential event production at The Jenelle Group Inc. “In a digital era, sending a handwritten message along with a gift card via mail to their home can have a significant impact.'
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: November 2023
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event pros have been reading this month.
One of our 'Conferences That Captivate' honorees, Walmart Associates Week brought together almost 15,000 Walmart employees from around the globe to celebrate their achievements, reflect on the brand's values, and look to the future. Produced by LEO Events, the main gathering took place on the University of Arkansas campus from May 31 to June 2; it was also streamed to more than 150,000 people. See more: Conferences That Captivate: Walmart Associates Week 2023
Opinion & Experts
What Event Industry Advancements Are You Most Thankful For?
In honor of Thanksgiving, we asked event professionals of all types to reflect on the industry changes they're grateful for right now.
At BizBash, we're thankful for the incredible creativity we get to witness day in and day out from this resilient industry—so we're reflecting on one of our all-time favorite Thanksgiving activations, when Ocean Spray hosted a dinner party set in a 20- by 60-foot cranberry bog (filled with an estimated 1 million cranberries!) in the middle of New York's Rockefeller Center. See more: How Ocean Spray Helped First-Timers Get Ready for Thanksgiving
Opinion & Experts
From the Desk of David Adler: Unlocking the Power of Perennials in the Event Industry
Here's why this cross-generational group has the power to redefine not just how we see people, but how we design and execute events.
Pexels Bela Cheers 1892512
Most Popular
Opinion & Experts
7 Top Event Trends to Watch Out for in 2024
Trends
8 Unique & Unconventional Wellness Activities for Corporate Groups
Global
10 Hotels Opening in 2024 That Event Profs Should Know About
BizBash Sports
How Brands Won Over Fans at the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Peek Inside the Wonderfully Wacky ‘Poor Things’ Salon of Seduction Experience
Places
Why Midsize Markets Have Big Appeal for Meetings and Events
Opinion & Experts
From the Desk of David Adler: Unpacking the Psychology of Event Trends From 1950 to 2023
BizBash chairman and founder David Adler revisits each era to understand not just what made these trends tick then, but why they continue to resonate today.
Shutterstock 274091534
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: October 2023
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event pros have been reading this month.
Hulu returned as Austin City Limits' streaming partner, airing select shows from the festival to people at home. For this year’s public-facing activation, the brand partnered with production company LiveNation and fabricator Raven PMG to turn its Hulu House into an escape room-esque game where people walked through a maze and landed in a living room, where they had to figure out the answer to a riddle. See more: Austin City Limits 2023: 13 Top Brand Activations From the Music Fest
Opinion & Experts
Readers' Forum: When Did You First Know You Wanted to Work in Events?
Event professionals of all types share what first drew them to the industry—and what keeps them there.
Shutterstock 199419065
Opinion & Experts
Meet Our Advisory Board for the BizBash Event Experience Awards
Learn more about who will be judging submissions—and what they're looking for in a winning one.
Eea11 Advisory Board Article Hero 880x587
Opinion & Experts
What Event Profs Can Learn From Caesars and MGM’s Recent Cyberattacks
A cybersecurity expert discusses what hospitality professionals can do in a time of digital crisis.
Shutterstock 1820293007
Opinion & Experts
Top Trending Stories on BizBash: September 2023
Wondering what the rest of the industry is up to? Here, BizBash offers a peek over the fence at what other event pros have been reading this month.
Slinkys, Nintendo 64, butterfly clips, inflatable furniture. All of this could be found at a certain tech company's '90s summer picnic for about 350 people held Aug. 24 at The Bridge Yard in the San Francisco Bay Area. Produced by Glow Events, the corporate get-together for employees was a master class in perfecting a theme and putting it all in the details. See more: This Corporate Event Has All the '90s Decor Inspo You Need
Page 1 of 33
Next Page