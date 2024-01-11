For event profs, bringing the most inconceivable ideas to life is just another day at the office. However, sometimes a client’s plan is so unusual and unexpected that you can’t help but think: “Only in events!” Below are a dozen peculiar requests that made event profs think just that…

Kelly Taws, freelance event manager, England

“I once had a client request a bowl of M&M's with all the yellow ones taken out! I was a junior at the time, and my manager said the request should be taken seriously and set me to work! I also once had a speaker ask me for my husband's name, and then proceeded to sign his book to me and my hubby as a gift for my hard work. The book was about how to have great sex—and it was a pharmaceutical event raising awareness on drugs to help men in the bedroom.”

Natasha Miller; founder and CEO; Entire Productions; Oakland, Calif.

“We once had someone ask for a Judge Judy impersonator to facilitate a wedding.”

“Years ago, we had a very conservative Jewish planner ask us to bring in male strippers for her client’s 80th birthday at the Fairmont hotel. She was also Jewish and wanted them to dance to a techno version of ‘Hava Nagila’ with a giant neon blinking Star of David around their necks like many rappers wear their necklaces. I said, ‘No way,’ then had a change of heart and said, ‘OK, if the client promises no one will touch them nor ask to be touched.’ My three professional and classically trained dancers loved it, although I couldn’t believe this is what their MFAs resulted in.”

Jordan Kaye, founder and CEO, Analog Events & Marketing, Los Angeles

“Custom penis marshmallows to accompany a s’mores kit for a TV show mailer to influencers.”

Amanda Ma, founder and CEO, Innovate Marketing Group, Los Angeles

“The most peculiar request, I would say, is when we received a request from the White House and Secret Service to build another exit path for the president of the United States. There were already two exit paths, but they requested one more for the safety of the president. It's not every day we receive requests like this. It's exciting for sure since you never know which one he will end up using!”

Meredith Flanagan; owner; Meredith Flanagan Events; Washington, D.C.

“My very first solo social event job was setting up a swingers party in Potomac, Md. [I was] a Midwesterner just out of college sent to install this party at a private home. I was so clueless. Beds on the lawn, stripper poles, spray-painted images on the patio, and the hostess’ daughter sucking on a penis lollipop when I arrived. It was eye-opening, hilarious, and easy cash all at once.”

“Michael Jordan’s 40th birthday and an epic snowstorm. Only Donald Trump made it out on his private jet. I trekked Connecticut Avenue to find games for Jay-Z and Beyoncé (Connect 4, Yahtzee) to play while they waited out the storm.”

Christina Stephens, corporate event photographer, Christina Stephens Photography, Dallas/Fort Worth

“One of the funniest [events] I have photographed was armadillo racing. I’m in Dallas, Texas, and they really like to add quirky things here!”

Lindsay Schattenstein; senior event manager; NFL Players Association; Washington, D.C.

“I had a bride at my first job inquiring about renting a scissor lift for her and her husband to go up in to cut their wedding cake. Absolutely not.”

Jana Friedman, senior director of events marketing, PubMatic, New York

"I had an event sponsor once request to plant indigenous trees from their country (Australia) on a golf course where we were hosting the two-day event... in California. They also wanted to place native-to-Australia wildlife in said trees."

"Another event for a different company wanted to bury Italian truffles around a city, and then let loose trained truffle pigs to find them. We had to explain why that was logistically unsafe, mostly for the pigs who are used to sniffing the Italian countryside and not a city environment."

Sarah Sebastian, owner and creative director, Rose Gold Collective, Miami

"There have been a couple of instances over the years when a client has inquired about bringing in a farm animal to an event. One of the craziest logistics explorations we did was getting a Texas longhorn into a ballroom at a five-star hotel. Luckily, the idea quickly pivoted, but there were legit conversations about what elevators would be suitable!"

"Us industry veterans know there are some entertaining riders out there. We have had our share as well, but some of our favorite asks include: a very specific kind of incense (of course, impossible to find), a specific-sized black towel (not standard sizing at all)—the list goes on and on."