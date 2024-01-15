What are you looking for in 2024?
What Will Guests Be Eating and Drinking in 2024?

Catering, beverage, and hospitality pros predict what the meeting and event industry will be serving up this year.

Michele Laufik
January 15, 2024
More plant-based food options like these tomato hors d’oeuvres from Pinch will appear on menus in 2024.
Photo: Courtesy of Pinch Food Design

Last year, espresso drinks, nostalgia-inspired hospitality, and nonalcoholic cocktails filled the F&B scene at events. So, what will 2024 bring?

Of course, sustainability will remain a top priority within the meeting and event space, with expanded initiatives to incorporate eco-friendly practices like sustainable catering and waste reduction efforts.

Beyond that, some buzzy trends from 2023 will continue into 2024 like the growing demand for more nonalcoholic beverages and casual, comfortable service styles, while new ones will pop up—literally—such as the increased popularity in bubbly drinks.

BizBash asked some industry experts what they’re expecting to see on serving trays in the new year. Here's what they had to say…

Bubbles Are Big in 2024

Zach Poelma, senior vice president of supplier strategy and insights for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, said he expects consumer interest in sparkling, refreshing options to continue into 2024. Think bubbly cocktails with fizzy “poplike” spirits and cordials like highballs, tonics, spritzes, and even sparkling margaritas.

“On the wine side, we continue to see consumers trend toward sparkling wines like prosecco in the $10-$20 range, while on the spirits side, we see spritz options such as the Aperol Spritz or Hugo Spritz continue to grow in popularity. This is likely to continue into the warmer months as we move into the spring and summer.” 

Other bev trends to watch for, according to the experts from Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, include infused or flavored spirits using exotic ingredients like yuzu, guava, prickly pear, ube, or gooseberry. Poelma said that Ranch Water will also grow in popularity “given the simplicity of the cocktail and consumers' continued preference for healthier options.”

Rachael Soete, managing director of Culinary Canvas, also noted that ube will be a popular ingredient this year. It’s “becoming more mainstream as people look to diversify their flavor palettes and discover more cultures. You can utilize it in cooking or drinks, like ube marshmallows or ube syrup in cocktails. Liquors like vodka and rum would pair well with ube syrup, or explore sweeter mix-ins like coconut cream or sweetened condensed milk.”

She also pointed out that herbal and tea-based cocktails are trending, and “easily enhance the notes of the liquor you’re working with. Our favorite right now is gin, but we also recommend a fan favorite, Green Tea Moscow Mule, or an Earl Gray Old-Fashioned. We also think the savory cocktail will continue to thrive as people explore using olive oil, kimchi, umami, and more briney add-ins into beverages.”

As for what’s on the way out, Christie Altendorf, director of marketing and senior event planner at D’Amico Catering, predicts the espresso martini craze will end (or at least she hopes). “Not that they’re not delicious, but they’ve had their moment. If you still need that caffeine kick in your cocktail, try a Carajillo—a delightful balance of equal parts chilled espresso and Spain’s Licor 43 served over one large ice cube. Bonus: This is an easy cocktail to pre-batch for large groups.”

Local Food Love Continues

The on-property experts of Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, including the teams at Hotel Theodore and Hotel Max in Seattle, said that interest in locally sourced menus shows no signs of stopping in 2024, with new menus featuring local farming and ranching communities, as well as locally caught seafood in the works at places like Saddlebrook Resort in Tampa.

Sustainability Breeds Simplicity

“Simplicity takes center stage as elaborate decor steps back,” predicts Stella Rankin, co-founder of Pinch Food Design. “Clients are adopting a mindful approach in 2024—the year of ’less is more’ in event aesthetics.”

She added, “Extravagant displays like $100,000 worth of roses flown from South America no longer align with the corporate and private emphasis on minimizing environmental impact. The spotlight is now on showcasing reused, recycled, and sustainable elements in event and catering design.”

More events are expected to incorporate caviar in both big and small ways.

Food Hall-Style Service Surges

Patrick Berwald, senior vice president of food and beverage for Pyramid Global Hospitality, said, “Across the portfolio we’re seeing food hall-style events,” and bowl-style lunch setups are also “resonating well, where guests can choose from a variety of bases and toppings, giving them the control and options that they desire.”

Rankin echoed that sentiment, saying that this year’s trends will revolve around comfort and community. “While traditional seated dinners maintain popularity for formal events, the spotlight is on interactive food stations and family-style service, creating memorable and unique moments with that desired sense of connection people yearn for. The relaxed and communal nature of these styles reduces formality and makes it easier for guests to connect with more natural opportunities for social interaction.”

Health and Wellness Remain Top of Mind

The industry is entering the “era of plant-based goodness,” Rankin said, adding that Beyond Meat, jackfruit, and various plant-based substitutes are now staples. 

“With health and sustainability in the limelight, these ingredients are leaving their mark. It's not about completely abandoning meat; it's about embracing more plant-powered options.” She also said that this year there will be a focus on fresh and healthy beverage choices as well, featuring herbal infusions, teas, and kombucha, as well as a surge in low-alcohol or alcohol-free options.

Jamie D’Attoma, executive vice president and partner of SHADOW, recently told BizBash that the agency has been seeing more requests for low- and no-alcohol beverages. “With consumers more conscious of their alcohol consumption (and the night crowds not being what they used to be), both drinkers and nondrinkers alike have shown significant interest in liquor substitutes and canned mocktails that are better for their health—and more intriguing than a nonalcoholic beer. What used to be an 'extra' is now expected."

Altendorf added that “event producers are increasingly aware of creating a bar program for their events that offer classic and innovative cocktails in addition to a well-rounded offering of low-proof cocktails (think Lillet Spritz, Americano, or a Porto Tonico) or spirit-free options that include trend-forward ingredients like specialty tonics, botanicals, and non-alcoholic cordials.”

Caviar Is Cool

On the flip side, expect decadent caviar, which started to gain more mainstream popularity in 2023, to continue to dominate in 2024 as more and more events “incorporate the little luxury in both big and small ways,” Altendorf said. “Over-the-top caviar bars complete with beautifully composed ice pieces and silver service will give guests a sense of nostalgia and foregone finery, while small touches of caviar throughout the event can make any celebration feel elevated.”

Lona by Chef Richard Sandoval, a modern Mexican eatery in Tampa, is serving the Caramelized Pumpkin Crema this season. The eye-catching dish is made with pumpkin custard, caramelized pepitas, edible marigolds, and cinnamon ice cream.
Food Trends
16 Seasonal Dishes and Drinks We're Drooling Over This Fall
How to Handle Dietary Restrictions at Large-Scale Events
Food Trends
How to Handle Dietary Restrictions at Large-Scale Events
How This Luxury Boston Hotel Rescued Nearly 800 Meals from Landfills
Food Trends
How This Luxury Boston Hotel Rescued Nearly 800 Meals from Landfills
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis launched Giada Catering on Feb. 6. The elevated, Italian-inspired catering service is powered by Patina Restaurant Group and is available throughout Southern California—with plans to expand.
Food Trends
Q&A: Giada De Laurentiis on Her New Catering Company, Her Go-To Event Rules, and More
Inside the Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Launch Party
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Stylish Launch Party Used Doritos as Decor (Yes, Really)
Weird Requests Image1
Opinion & Experts
Only in Events: Event Profs Share the Most Peculiar Client Requests They've Ever Received
'We love peach for the pop of color it adds to a tabletop. When a Pantone color comes out for the new year, we love to use varying shades of the color. For example, shades of peach and coral pair so well together or serve as a beautiful complement to pinks and blues. Peach is also a great color to work with when there is a neutral color palette involving nudes, beige, and metallic," said Heather Rouffe, managing partner and director of sales at Atlas Event Rental. (Pictured: Classic Peach linen napkins)
Event Design & Decor
Peachy Keen Event Design Ideas Inspired by Pantone's Color of the Year 2024
Lona by Chef Richard Sandoval, a modern Mexican eatery in Tampa, is serving the Caramelized Pumpkin Crema this season. The eye-catching dish is made with pumpkin custard, caramelized pepitas, edible marigolds, and cinnamon ice cream.
Food Trends
16 Seasonal Dishes and Drinks We're Drooling Over This Fall
Food Trends
16 Seasonal Dishes and Drinks We're Drooling Over This Fall
Fall flavors go beyond just pumpkin spice (though there's plenty of that too!). Check out some fall menu highlights from restaurants and event caterers around the country.
Lona by Chef Richard Sandoval, a modern Mexican eatery in Tampa, is serving the Caramelized Pumpkin Crema this season. The eye-catching dish is made with pumpkin custard, caramelized pepitas, edible marigolds, and cinnamon ice cream.
Food Trends
How to Handle Dietary Restrictions at Large-Scale Events
Three event professionals dish tips on handling special dietary requests at award shows, galas, and food festivals.
How to Handle Dietary Restrictions at Large-Scale Events
Food Trends
How This Luxury Boston Hotel Rescued Nearly 800 Meals from Landfills
The Fairmont Copley Plaza has partnered with Too Good To Go to resell its leftovers for a fraction of the cost. Here's how it works.
How This Luxury Boston Hotel Rescued Nearly 800 Meals from Landfills
Food Trends
Q&A: Giada De Laurentiis on Her New Catering Company, Her Go-To Event Rules, and More
The award-winning chef, author, and TV personality discusses the launch of Giada Catering.
Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis launched Giada Catering on Feb. 6. The elevated, Italian-inspired catering service is powered by Patina Restaurant Group and is available throughout Southern California—with plans to expand.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: 11 Caterers and F&B Profs Bringing New Levels of Creativity to the Table
From creativity-filled chefs to advocacy-driven executives to forward-thinking founders, these food and beverage experts are using innovation to elevate the eventgoer experience.
Industry Innovators Catering (700 × 467 Px)
Food Trends
14 Lavish Bites From Palm Beach Food & Wine Fest to Level Up Your New Year's Day Spread
Peruse the mouthwatering delicacies from this chic festival, along with exclusive tips on how to re-create them for a delicious new year bash.
Mini Dessert Martinis
Global
10 Hotels Opening in 2024 That Event Profs Should Know About
BizBash Sports
How Brands Won Over Fans at the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game
Food Trends
What Will Guests Be Eating and Drinking in 2024?
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Stylish Launch Party Used Doritos as Decor (Yes, Really)
Places
Why Midsize Markets Have Big Appeal for Meetings and Events
Tabletop
15 Unexpected Centerpieces We Can't Stop Thinking About
Food Trends
This Catering Team Amped Up an Event Theme with a Clever Menu That Guests Really 'Dug'
For a fundraiser at the Frost Science museum, Constellation Culinary Group created a dinosaur-inspired menu with hidden "fossils" and grazing stations.
This interactive dessert featured chocolate "fossils" nestled underneath gold dust. Guests were instructed to use the fossil brush to brush aside the dust and edible mini garden to discover a slew of sweet fossils and edible rocks.
Food Trends
How to Elevate a Grazing Table for a Fun—and Fun to Look At—Catering Option for Your Next Event
Curious to dig (or dip, if you will) a little deeper on the trend? We tapped three experts to give us their must-know tips on how to incorporate grazing tables successfully into an event.
Grazing Table at Events: Inspiration and Tips
Food Trends
Trend Spotted: How Companies Are Enticing Attendees Through Memorable Foodie Experiences
See how these four brands captivated guests with experiences that serve to delight the mind and palate.
How Companies Use Foodie Experiences to Engage and Excite
Food Trends
Why This Well-Known Hospitality Company Is Adding Home Chefs to Its Kitchen Staff
Great Performances has announced a new collaboration with Eat Offbeat, which offers food prepared by refugees and minority immigrants from around the world.
Eat Offbeat Sri Lankan cauliflower dumplings
Food Trends
Champagne Showers and Seafood Towers: Inside Dan's Taste Food and Wine Series
This summer, a five-part food-centric series swept through the Hamptons and boasted gastronomic fare, grill-offs, events hosted by Foodgod, and no shortage of photo-worthy moments.
Bubbles
Food Trends
6 Bright Bites That Will Bring Radiance to Any Event
See colorful, neon hors d'oeuvres, desserts, and cocktails from some of our favorite caterers.
Neon chocolate bonbons presented in a futuristic lit tray, from Ridgewells Catering in Bethesda, Md.
