Event Profs Share the Catering Moments They’ll Never Forget

Catering isn’t just about feeding guests—it’s about surprising them, delighting them, and sometimes even challenging their expectations. We asked event professionals to share the most inventive, eye-catching, and downright delicious catering ideas they’ve come across, and their answers are a feast for the senses. From a "fishing for caviar" station to an interactive butter tasting to gold-covered hot dogs, these moments proved that when food is done right, it can be the highlight of the event.

"I recently attended the ' We Are Ona x Alexandre de Betak ' pop-up in NYC. While the event wasn’t produced by Shiraz, it left a strong impression on our team for its elegant simplicity and immersive design. The simplicity of the design and menu by chef Sho Miyashita was a perfect pairing—each course built intrigue as the night went on, creating a real buzz. The bright, intimate tablescape set against the industrial NYC skyline was just stunning. It really showed how powerful simplicity can be when done right.”

Carly Silberstein, business and event strategist

Encore Catering did the catering for the opening party for the Canadian Special Events Live . All of the food was incredible, but the one that really stood out for me was the 'fishing for caviar' station. It was a moving conveyor belt with tuna poke bowls topped with caviar (salmon roe), served in a caviar can. Right beside the conveyor belt were fishing rods and unopened cans of caviar that attendees could 'fish' for."

"I went to an FICP conference at Hotel X Toronto years ago and the morning break had fruit sushi. I still tell people about it! Morning breaks are usually so boring with the same old fruit platters, Danishes, etc.—it was a delightful surprise to see something creative for a change."

"Another memorable F&B presentation in Toronto was the MPI WEC closing party at Rebel. The dessert table was all Toronto-themed—cookies with Drake’s face on them, éclairs that looked like Toronto streetcars, etc. Many caterers focus on elevating the main meals, but when you elevate something like a coffee break or a dessert station to be creative and unique, that is super memorable." Photo: Courtesy of Emily Dietrich

IceBreaker is the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's annual luncheon, where more than 800 business and community leaders in Madison, Wis., gather for the only business event of its kind on the Kohl Center floor on the UW-Madison campus. IceBreaker 2025 was centered around the theme 'Eureka!' and celebrated the often-overlooked path of persistence and collaboration that leads to discovery.

The Chamber partnered with Anna Landmark [one of the event's keynote speakers, and the owner of Landmark Creamery] to create an interactive butter tasting experience that was woven into her speech. Each guest received a small tray of three butters, with the instructions: 'Do not open until prompted' to ensure they were not opened/consumed until Anna took the stage. As Anna told her story of becoming a butter maker, she guided them through the sampling. Each flavor represented a different stage in her journey, including her Cinnamon Maple cultured butter, which won the flavored butter category at the 2025 U.S. Cheese Championships." Photo: Courtesy of Sharla Rowe Photo: Courtesy of Sharla Rowe

Emma DiCesare, senior production coordinator, MAS

"Before diving into experiential marketing, my path was set toward the culinary and pastry arts. This dual passion has allowed me to seamlessly blend both worlds, successfully spearheading catering initiatives for over five major events in the past year alone. The crown jewel of these culinary collaborations? YouTube Brandcast 2024—where food was the perfect storytelling medium. We crafted three distinctive menu concepts, each designed to evoke specific emotional experiences that amplified the event's core themes. Our 'Food Fandom' concept particularly captivated our client, offering an exploration of global culinary trends that resonated with their audience." Photo: Courtesy of MAS Photo: Courtesy of MAS

Kacie Hogan, B2B event professional

"I attended a BizBash Elevate NYC event back in 2014 and I still remember the unique and awesome lunch experience! They offered a 'paint your lunch' experience with little jars of condiments and a paint brush to use on your sandwich. This tied back to the event venue, The Conrad , and an Art Tour that they were hosting within the hotel. They also had an edible chocolate flower pot dessert that was memorable as well! Loved this example of using catering to make a memorable experience for attendees—and it clearly worked as I still think of it 11 years later!"

"At the recent launch of Fortune Events ' 'Taste Through Time' at the Thriller Villa in Las Vegas, their chef-driven culinary expertise took center stage. With a team experienced alongside Thomas Keller, José Andrés, Michael Mina, and Gordon Ramsay, the exclusive event featured interactive stations throughout the estate including a sushi-rolling machine, a Fortune Events-branded fire pit for tomahawk steaks, and an engraved ice sculpture with slots holding chilled Champagne glasses, paired with decadent caviar and shrimp. A 'Sweet Worship' dessert room experience included pastry highlights and a towering chocolate fountain. Chef Gary FX LaMorte, Justin Woo, and Jolene Mannina continue to craft experiences with innovation, attention to detail, and style."

Photo: Courtesy of David McMahon "Another catering concept standout was the inaugural Revelry Signature Event 'The Feast' held at Wynn Las Vegas. It was produced in partnership with culinary veteran Elizabeth Blau, Wynn Las Vegas, and BUZZ founder Debby Jacobs Felker. As someone who has managed and attended countless events, this was an extravagant outdoor food festival—from a dramatic 52-pound Ōra King Tyee whole fish on display with live dish preparation to activations including Casbah Marketplace food stations, a hookah lounge, live paintings, and innovative cocktails by Electricdust creator and Wynn Resorts Master Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini. Entertainers ranging from dancing cowboys to fire dancers were thoughtfully placed at curated areas for full sensory experiences."

Bonus: Check out some of Team BizBash's favorite catering moments!

After 25 years in business, BizBash's editors have also spotted some truly unique catering moments. Scroll down to check out some of our favorites.