Event Profs Share the Catering Moments They’ll Never Forget

Get inspired by these standout food and beverage ideas that show how food can surprise, delight, and even steal the show.

Claire Hoffman
May 23, 2025
At a fundraiser for Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, caterer Blue Plate created a five-course dinner inspired by how a child with autism experiences the world. One course was called 'Things Aren't Always As They Seem.' It was meant to surprise the guests, with cheese molded to resemble summer fruits, pumpernickel "dirt," chocolate-covered "grasshoppers," edible "pebbles," and grilled bread.
At a fundraiser for Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, caterer Blue Plate created a five-course dinner inspired by how a child with autism experiences the world. One course was called "Things Aren’t Always As They Seem." It was meant to surprise the guests, with cheese molded to resemble summer fruits, pumpernickel “dirt,” chocolate-covered “grasshoppers,” edible “pebbles,” and grilled bread.
Photo: Courtesy of Blue Plate

Catering isn’t just about feeding guests—it’s about surprising them, delighting them, and sometimes even challenging their expectations. We asked event professionals to share the most inventive, eye-catching, and downright delicious catering ideas they’ve come across, and their answers are a feast for the senses. From a "fishing for caviar" station to an interactive butter tasting to gold-covered hot dogs, these moments proved that when food is done right, it can be the highlight of the event. 

Kim Berg, executive producer, Shiraz Creative

"I recently attended the 'We Are Ona x Alexandre de Betak' pop-up in NYC. While the event wasn’t produced by Shiraz, it left a strong impression on our team for its elegant simplicity and immersive design. The simplicity of the design and menu by chef Sho Miyashita was a perfect pairing—each course built intrigue as the night went on, creating a real buzz. The bright, intimate tablescape set against the industrial NYC skyline was just stunning. It really showed how powerful simplicity can be when done right.” 

Carly Silberstein, business and event strategist

"Encore Catering did the catering for the opening party for the Canadian Special Events Live. All of the food was incredible, but the one that really stood out for me was the 'fishing for caviar' station. It was a moving conveyor belt with tuna poke bowls topped with caviar (salmon roe), served in a caviar can. Right beside the conveyor belt were fishing rods and unopened cans of caviar that attendees could 'fish' for." Encore Catering refers to the activation as the "Wicked Tuna" Station. "[It was] an incredibly creative catering concept," said Silberstein.

Emily Dietrich, director of event sales, Two Sisters VineyardsStone Eagle Winery, and 11th POST on Queen

"I went to an FICP conference at Hotel X Toronto years ago and the morning break had fruit sushi. I still tell people about it! Morning breaks are usually so boring with the same old fruit platters, Danishes, etc.—it was a delightful surprise to see something creative for a change." Dietrich snapped this photo of her fruit sushi during a morning break at the FICP conference.

"Another memorable F&B presentation in Toronto was the MPI WEC closing party at Rebel. The dessert table was all Toronto-themed—cookies with Drake's face on them, éclairs that looked like Toronto streetcars, etc. Many caterers focus on elevating the main meals, but when you elevate something like a coffee break or a dessert station to be creative and unique, that is super memorable." "It's all in the details," Dietrich said.

Sharla Rowe, events coordinator, Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce

"IceBreaker is the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce's annual luncheon, where more than 800 business and community leaders in Madison, Wis., gather for the only business event of its kind on the Kohl Center floor on the UW-Madison campus. IceBreaker 2025 was centered around the theme 'Eureka!' and celebrated the often-overlooked path of persistence and collaboration that leads to discovery.

The Chamber partnered with Anna Landmark [one of the event's keynote speakers, and the owner of Landmark Creamery] to create an interactive butter tasting experience that was woven into her speech. Each guest received a small tray of three butters, with the instructions: 'Do not open until prompted' to ensure they were not opened/consumed until Anna took the stage. As Anna told her story of becoming a butter maker, she guided them through the sampling. Each flavor represented a different stage in her journey, including her Cinnamon Maple cultured butter, which won the flavored butter category at the 2025 U.S. Cheese Championships." The butter boxes were strategically placed with a hazelnut ring dessert, taking on the form of an exclamation point—a nod to the event's 'Eureka!' theme. "It turned the 'Eureka!' moment into something they could literally see and taste, making the experience more memorable and meaningful," said Rowe.

Emma DiCesare, senior production coordinator, MAS

"Before diving into experiential marketing, my path was set toward the culinary and pastry arts. This dual passion has allowed me to seamlessly blend both worlds, successfully spearheading catering initiatives for over five major events in the past year alone. The crown jewel of these culinary collaborations? YouTube Brandcast 2024—where food was the perfect storytelling medium. We crafted three distinctive menu concepts, each designed to evoke specific emotional experiences that amplified the event's core themes. Our 'Food Fandom' concept particularly captivated our client, offering an exploration of global culinary trends that resonated with their audience." "I personally conducted the behind-the-scenes research and collaborated closely with CxRA to curate each selection with precision and purpose," said DiCesare. (Pictured: Crispy Spam Musubi with Tamari Glaze) "The results spoke volumes: Not only were our clients and attendees delighted, but our innovative catering approach earned recognition in The Hollywood Reporter—a testament to how thoughtful gastronomy can elevate brand experiences to memorable heights," she added. (Pictured: Floral Petal Cookies)

Kacie Hogan, B2B event professional

"I attended a BizBash Elevate NYC event back in 2014 and I still remember the unique and awesome lunch experience! They offered a 'paint your lunch' experience with little jars of condiments and a paint brush to use on your sandwich. This tied back to the event venue, The Conrad, and an Art Tour that they were hosting within the hotel. They also had an edible chocolate flower pot dessert that was memorable as well! Loved this example of using catering to make a memorable experience for attendees—and it clearly worked as I still think of it 11 years later!" Hogan snapped these pictures at BizBash Elevate NYC (a former event series we hosted for corporate professionals) back in 2014.

David GT McMahon, co-founder, Experience Vegas Global

"At the recent launch of Fortune Events' 'Taste Through Time' at the Thriller Villa in Las Vegas, their chef-driven culinary expertise took center stage. With a team experienced alongside Thomas Keller, José Andrés, Michael Mina, and Gordon Ramsay, the exclusive event featured interactive stations throughout the estate including a sushi-rolling machine, a Fortune Events-branded fire pit for tomahawk steaks, and an engraved ice sculpture with slots holding chilled Champagne glasses, paired with decadent caviar and shrimp. A 'Sweet Worship' dessert room experience included pastry highlights and a towering chocolate fountain. Chef Gary FX LaMorte, Justin Woo, and Jolene Mannina continue to craft experiences with innovation, attention to detail, and style." At the Fortune Events gathering, 'Guests also enjoyed a roaming AI photo station offering event-themed portraits blending technology and creativity,' remembered McMahon.At the Fortune Events gathering, "Guests also enjoyed a roaming AI photo station offering event-themed portraits blending technology and creativity," remembered McMahon.Photo: Courtesy of David McMahon

The inaugural Revelry Signature Event 'The Feast' featured cocktails by Electricdust creator and Wynn Resorts Master Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini.The inaugural Revelry Signature Event "The Feast" featured cocktails by Electricdust creator and Wynn Resorts Master Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini.Photo: Courtesy of David McMahon"Another catering concept standout was the inaugural Revelry Signature Event 'The Feast' held at Wynn Las Vegas. It was produced in partnership with culinary veteran Elizabeth Blau, Wynn Las Vegas, and BUZZ founder Debby Jacobs Felker. As someone who has managed and attended countless events, this was an extravagant outdoor food festival—from a dramatic 52-pound Ōra King Tyee whole fish on display with live dish preparation to activations including Casbah Marketplace food stations, a hookah lounge, live paintings, and innovative cocktails by Electricdust creator and Wynn Resorts Master Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini. Entertainers ranging from dancing cowboys to fire dancers were thoughtfully placed at curated areas for full sensory experiences." 

Bonus: Check out some of Team BizBash's favorite catering moments!

For a fundraiser at the Frost Science Museum in Miami in 2022, Constellation Culinary Group created a dinosaur-inspired menu with hidden "fossils" and grazing stations. The interactive dessert featured chocolate "fossils" nestled underneath gold dust. Guests were instructed to use the fossil brush to brush aside the dust and edible mini garden to discover a slew of sweet fossils and edible rocks. To promote its then-new series Good Trouble in 2018, Freeform hosted an upscale communal dining experience—in the back of a truck parked underneath the Hollywood sign. The series followed two women in their mid-20s, so food and beverage from Love Catering reflected life as a young adult—with an elevated twist. Featuring items that young roommates might find in their shared kitchen, fun dishes included gold-covered hot dogs with bacon (pictured); tie-dye spaghetti Alfredo; and chocolate sprinkle doughnuts with bacon, tomato, and ketchup. A '90s-themed corporate event—held in 2023 in San Francisco and produced by Glow Events—featured these nostalgic Mancala board passed trays, created by Foxtail Catering. Mary Giuliani Catering & Events draws on its founder's theater background to tell stories through food—like with this lush, floral-filled food display that incorporated a pretty spring-inspired tea set. At Natura Bissé's Casa Hollywood activation in February, the skincare brand created a gastro-beauty experience. The multisensory journey unfolded across three immersive stations: 'Feel,' 'Create,' and 'Enjoy.' Guests explored the textures and aromas that define the Diamond Collection. The best part, according to Alejandro Garçon, Natura Bissé's general manager, Americas? "Their reactions when they realized the cream they had just crafted for their skin was also an edible delicacy, a surprising and delightful twist that left a lasting impression." In 2024, Doritos celebrated its new nacho cheese-flavored spirit, in partnership with Empirical, with a design-forward event presented by Eater. Doritos bags and Dorito-shaped triangles were used as decor; the theme also extended to elevated cocktail party bites—ranging from yellowtail crudo to cheesecake—which all incorporated Doritos chips and flavors. See more: This Skincare Brand Created an Oasis of Wellness in the Wake of LA's WildfiresPhoto: Natura BisséIn 2024, Doritos celebrated its new nacho cheese-flavored spirit, in partnership with Empirical, with a design-forward event presented by Eater. Doritos bags and Dorito-shaped triangles were used as decor; the theme also extended to elevated cocktail party bites—ranging from yellowtail crudo to cheesecake—which all incorporated Doritos chips and flavors. See more: This Stylish Launch Party Used Doritos as Decor (Yes, Really)In 2024, Doritos celebrated its new nacho cheese-flavored spirit, in partnership with Empirical, with a design-forward event presented by Eater. Doritos bags and Dorito-shaped triangles were used as decor; the theme also extended to elevated cocktail party bites—ranging from yellowtail crudo to cheesecake—which all incorporated Doritos chips and flavors. Ever been served by a balloon? When fintech company Klarna held its first U.S. event back in 2019, producers Sequence Events enlisted Pinch Food Design for catering. Its creations throughout the night included these dessert trays attached to oversize helium balloons. Catering staff guided the balloons through the crowd. Another interactive moment we loved from from Pinch Food Design? These freshly baked cracker pillows, which could be broken open with maracas to reveal a Greek salad of feta, fried eggplant, corn, and cucumber with oregano vinaigrette. In 2023, Chris Weinberg Events and PartySlate hosted a Little Prince-themed networking event in Miami, where Earth & Sugar showcased its decadent desserts in a display reminiscent of clear candleholders. Though it didn't use actual flames, the arrangement cleverly mimicked the flickering glow of candles, adding a dramatic and enchanting ambiance to the dessert presentation. See more: 10 Catering and Decor Ideas From This Poetic The Little Prince-Themed Networking EventIn 2023, Chris Weinberg Events and PartySlate hosted a Little Prince-themed networking event in Miami, where Earth & Sugar showcased its decadent desserts in a display reminiscent of clear candleholders. Though it didn’t use actual flames, the arrangement cleverly mimicked the flickering glow of candles, adding a dramatic and enchanting ambiance to the dessert presentation. See more: 10 Catering and Decor Ideas From This Poetic The Little Prince-Themed Networking EventPhoto: Shauna and JordonAt The New Yorker's cocktail party during the 2016 White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend, passed hors d'oeuvres from W Washington D.C. included spicy ginger tuna with avocado—served on trays featuring former covers of the magazine. At The New Yorker's cocktail party during the 2016 White House Correspondents' Dinner weekend, passed hors d'oeuvres from W Washington D.C. included spicy ginger tuna with avocado—served on trays featuring former covers of the magazine.

