This Stylish Launch Party Used Doritos as Decor (Yes, Really)

Doritos celebrated its new nacho cheese-flavored spirit, in partnership with Empirical, with a design-forward event presented by Eater.

Claire Hoffman
January 12, 2024
Inside the Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Launch Party
"The design and sophistication of the space were paramount," said Vox Media's Tara Reilly. "We wanted to add creative nods to the brand using the iconic triangles, but utilized the space in natural and unexpected ways to enhance and up-level what guests may have been expecting."
Photo: Poupay Jutharat

NEW YORK—When you're dreaming up event decor for a hip cocktail party, Nacho Cheese Doritos likely aren't the place you look for inspiration. But a recent event in Brooklyn proved that Doritos-inspired decor can be anything but cheesy.

The gathering—which took place at 74Wythe on Dec. 14—celebrated the launch of Doritos' limited-edition nacho cheese-flavored spirit, created in partnership with Empirical. It was presented by Eater, whose parent company, Vox Media, has a long-standing relationship with the Frito-Lay team. 

"The unique expertise and authority that Eater and [drinks publication] Punch have in the culinary and spirit worlds, combined with Doritos’ goals for the launch of this spirit, was a natural partnership we were all really excited about," explained Tara Reilly, vice president of experiential for Vox Media. "The event itself was part of a large-scale advertising campaign where we celebrated and promoted the Doritos x Empirical collaboration, leveraging Eater’s wide reach and engaged audience, at scale." Inside the Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Launch PartyGuests were greeted by custom-made, glowing Doritos triangles. "It was always our priority to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that was discreet and gave passersby a bit of FOMO," noted Reilly.Photo: Poupay Jutharat

More than 300 guests were welcomed by glowing, red Doritos-like triangles, made from neon and LED lighting, which hung from the venue's awning. The unique, triangular design element continued throughout the entire space. "Our approach to experiential is always to ensure that there is a story and 'why' for people to attend," said Reilly. "In this particular case, the storyline for the marketing campaign was that the Doritos flavor went missing and the reveal was that the nacho cheese flavor was found in the Doritos x Empirical spirit."

Using this underlying storyline, the team created an environment that aimed to be engaging and surprising, and that would give attendees a reason to explore the entire event. "The design and sophistication of the space were paramount," Reilly noted. "We wanted to add creative nods to the brand using the iconic triangles, but utilize the space in natural and unexpected ways to enhance and up-level what guests may have been expecting." Inside the Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Launch Party"The venue had this incredible wine fridge in one of the rooms that was a bit hidden away, and we decided to turn this into a focal point as a 'vault' to showcase the product and create a bit of an 'aha!' moment where the flavor’s location was revealed," she added.Photo: Poupay Jutharat

Reilly described the custom-made triangle lighting features as one of her favorite design elements. "We covered the entire ceiling in triangle-shaped lights, created triangle focal points at each bar, and even created a hero photo moment based on red triangles as a light installation," she said. "All of these details ensured that the branding and classic neon triangle on the Doritos bag came through without washing the space in logos."

For an event like this, it's all about the details and small touches, she added. "At every turn, we thoughtfully integrated the brands, delivered what we knew audiences want from an experience, and captured the natural human curiosity with surprising and unexpected touches." Inside the Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Launch PartyThere was also a Doritos-themed photo op. "One of the trends that we are seeing and really leaning into are organic photo moments where guests are naturally drawn to installations, architectural details, and beautiful decor rather than a traditional photo booth," explained Reilly. "Providing opportunities for guests to take photos and share on social media requires allowing them the flexibility to curate the moments they want to capture and fit their aesthetic."Photo: Poupay JutharatInside the Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Launch Party"With the stage at this venue being such a focal point in the middle of the room, we wanted to create something that wasn’t only a photo moment but was an architectural and artistic installation that looked great in photos and in person," she continued. "It provided ambiance and atmosphere, which naturally encouraged engagement and curiosity but didn’t force it."Photo: Poupay Jutharat

Beyond the decor, those unexpected touches came from the food and beverage. Reilly is adamant that the Doritos and Empirical collaboration is not a stunt, instead describing it as a "surprising, sophisticated partnership." Inspired by Empirical's innovative approach to the limited-edition spirit, the team worked to incorporate the flavor profile of Doritos into every aspect of the event's F&B.

"We worked closely with the venue and renowned mixologist Iain Townsend Griffiths to feature crafted cocktails for the event that were fun, beautiful, and delicious!" Reilly said. "The Doritos team also created specialty mini triangle-shaped bags just for the event to pair with the cocktails." Inside the Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Launch PartyThe Double Triangle Margarita was the evening's most popular choice.Photo: Poupay Jutharat

Reilly also tapped Pinch Food Design to create unique spins on class hors d’oeuvres—all incorporating Doritos as either the main flavor, as an added crunch, or even to replace ingredients like breadcrumbs. "It was a really fun way to showcase the brand and ensure that Doritos was prominently featured throughout the event, without overt logos and over-the-top branding," said Reilly. Inside the Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Launch PartyElevated cocktail party bites—which ranged from yellowtail crudo to cheesecake—all incorporated Doritos chips and flavors.Photo: Poupay JutharatInside the Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Launch PartyTriangle focal points drew guests to the bars too.Photo: Poupay Jutharat

Reilly, who worked with creative agency Mythical Creatures on the event's design and production, describes the event as a huge success. "Within a short time of sending out our invite, our waitlist was already hundreds of people long!" she remembered. To keep things running smoothly, the team created a priority access line for VIPs—and also leaned into clear communication before and during the event. "I think clear communication and preparing people for what to expect is the best way to mitigate any entry or door frustration," she noted. 

VENDORS:
Event Design & Production: Mythical Creatures
Venue: 74Wythe
Catering: Pinch Food Design Inside the Doritos x Empirical Nacho Cheese Spirit Launch PartyAs for lessons learned? It's all about working with great partners who clearly understand an event's goals and objectives—and who are fun to work with, said Reilly. "Who you have developed trust with, and, ultimately, who you enjoy working with, is the key to any successful event—and I would argue, the key to success in general!"Photo: Poupay Jutharat

