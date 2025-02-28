Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

This Skincare Brand Created an Oasis of Wellness in the Wake of LA's Wildfires

Natura Bissé's Casa Hollywood activation featured workshops, master classes, and an innovative culinary experience that showcased its skincare—all while helping Angelenos get their glow back.

Claire Hoffman
February 28, 2025
In the wake of January's devastating wildfires, a portion of proceeds from Natura Bissé's Casa Hollywood event went to local LA-based organizations. "It was our way of bringing a little radiance back to the city we love," said the brand's Alejandro Garçon.
Photo: Natura Bissé

LOS ANGELES—For more than 20 years, Barcelona, Spain-based spa and skincare brand Natura Bissé has been popping up in Los Angeles during award season, helping A-listers get their skin in tiptop shape before they descend on Hollywood's red carpet.

In 2025, though, award season in Los Angeles looks a bit different, having been marked by the deadly wildfires that plagued the city for most of January. In response, from Feb. 18-19, Natura Bissé opened the second edition of Casa Hollywood—a multisensory space described as "an oasis of wellbeing," where film industry professionals, beauty industry leaders, and key local partners could nurture not only their skin but also their emotional well-being.

The event hosted master classes and guided workshops. 'The intimate conversations between beauty insiders, celebrities, and skincare enthusiasts created an atmosphere of connection and shared passion that was both sophisticated and inspiring,' said Garçon.The event hosted master classes and guided workshops. "The intimate conversations between beauty insiders, celebrities, and skincare enthusiasts created an atmosphere of connection and shared passion that was both sophisticated and inspiring," said Garçon.Photo: Natura Bissé"This year, more than ever, we felt a deep responsibility to return to Los Angeles with renewed purpose," said Alejandro Garçon, Natura Bissé's general manager, Americas. "After everything the community had endured, we knew we had to offer more than just luxury; we wanted to provide a sanctuary of wellness. Casa Hollywood became a retreat where guests could escape, recharge, and reconnect with self-care." 

Casa Hollywood hosted a series of interactive activities, including master classes on skin recovery after exposure to stress and pollution, plus mindfulness techniques and guided breathing workshops. Guests could also access various branded treatment rooms and the "Natura Bissé Pure Air Bubble," where they could indulge in the exclusive Diamond Acu-energy facial. (The limited-edition treatment is designed to rejuvenate the skin while enhancing overall well-being through a pioneering technique inspired by acupuncture.) "More than just an event, it was our way of bringing a little radiance back to the city we love," said Garçon. 'A special mention goes to the visionary artist Piro, whose creative energy transformed our iconic Pure Air Bubble into a breathtaking work of art,' said Garçon."A special mention goes to the visionary artist Piro, whose creative energy transformed our iconic Pure Air Bubble into a breathtaking work of art," said Garçon.Photo: Natura Bissé

This edition of Casa Hollywood also marked a milestone for Natura Bissé: the 25th anniversary of its popular Diamond Collection. The team wanted to create an event that not only honored the age-defying skincare line, but also looked ahead to its future, explained Garçon. "We wanted to curate a space where guests could truly experience the essence of Diamond: powerful, timeless, and deeply innovative," he said. "More than just reminiscing on the past, we used this moment to reaffirm our commitment to continuous innovation and unparalleled craftsmanship."

One of the ways the team did that was through a new gastro-beauty experience called Taste of Beauty, which allowed guests to reconnect with their five senses. "It was a celebration of the artistry behind skincare, reimagined through the lens of haute cuisine," said Garçon. 

Designed exclusively for Casa Hollywood, the multisensory journey unfolded across three immersive stations: "Feel," "Create," and "Enjoy." Guests explored the textures and aromas that define the Diamond Collection, witnessing how skincare craftsmanship and culinary mastery share a common thread. The most unforgettable moment for guests, according to Garçon? "Discovering that the cream they had just helped formulate was, in fact, edible, an unexpected, delightful twist that transformed the experience into a revelation of beauty in both skincare and indulgence." 'The unveiling of the reinvented Taste of Beauty experience was a definite highlight,' said Garçon."The unveiling of the reinvented Taste of Beauty experience was a definite highlight," said Garçon.Photo: Natura Bissé'The best part? Their reactions when they realized the cream they had just crafted for their skin was also an edible delicacy, a surprising and delightful twist that left a lasting impression,' he added."The best part? Their reactions when they realized the cream they had just crafted for their skin was also an edible delicacy, a surprising and delightful twist that left a lasting impression," he added.Photo: Natura Bissé

Natura Bissé also invited a select group of Spanish brands with a presence in Los Angeles to participate in the event. A percentage of the proceeds from the special edition of Casa Hollywood went to local LA-based organizations. 'Authenticity has always been at the heart of Natura Bissé, and that’s exactly what our celebrity and influencer guests brought to Casa Hollywood,' said Garçon of celebrity attendees like Whitney Port (pictured) and Ana de la Reguera. 'Their genuine connection with Natura Bissé made their presence even more impactful, amplifying our message of self-care, luxury, and innovation far beyond the event itself.'"Authenticity has always been at the heart of Natura Bissé, and that’s exactly what our celebrity and influencer guests brought to Casa Hollywood," said Garçon of celebrity attendees like Whitney Port (pictured) and Ana de la Reguera. "Their genuine connection with Natura Bissé made their presence even more impactful, amplifying our message of self-care, luxury, and innovation far beyond the event itself."Photo: Natura Bissé

Garçon describes Casa Hollywood 2025 as a 'collaborative masterpiece.' 'Telefèric and Abadía Retuerta curated an exquisite culinary journey, transporting guests to the heart of Spain through flavors, aromas, and traditions. The European marketplace, featuring CLO Madrid, Flabelus, Molecot, and Expormim, showcased the perfect blend of luxury and artisanal craftsmanship.'Garçon describes Casa Hollywood 2025 as a "collaborative masterpiece." "Telefèric and Abadía Retuerta curated an exquisite culinary journey, transporting guests to the heart of Spain through flavors, aromas, and traditions. The European marketplace, featuring CLO Madrid, Flabelus, Molecot, and Expormim, showcased the perfect blend of luxury and artisanal craftsmanship."Photo: Natura BisséTo Garçon, the success of Casa Hollywood went far beyond the numbers. "We measured the effectiveness of Casa Hollywood through a combination of engagement metrics, including social media reach, press coverage, and guest attendance," he acknowledged. "But what truly mattered were the heartfelt testimonials and messages of appreciation we received. The overwhelmingly positive feedback confirmed that we created something meaningful at a time when it was needed most." 

This proves that the most powerful experiential marketing is deeply personal, he adds. "Immersive luxury isn’t about reaching the masses; it’s about crafting intimate, high-touch moments that resonate," Garçon says. "At Natura Bissé, we believe in the Power of Touch, a philosophy that guides not only our skincare treatments but also our brand experiences worldwide. We’ve learned that engaging in multiple senses, touch, scent, taste, and emotion, creates a lasting impact, forging deeper connections with guests."

