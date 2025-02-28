In the wake of January's devastating wildfires, a portion of proceeds from Natura Bissé's Casa Hollywood event went to local LA-based organizations. "It was our way of bringing a little radiance back to the city we love," said the brand's Alejandro Garçon.

LOS ANGELES—For more than 20 years, Barcelona, Spain-based spa and skincare brand Natura Bissé has been popping up in Los Angeles during award season, helping A-listers get their skin in tiptop shape before they descend on Hollywood's red carpet.

In 2025, though, award season in Los Angeles looks a bit different, having been marked by the deadly wildfires that plagued the city for most of January. In response, from Feb. 18-19, Natura Bissé opened the second edition of Casa Hollywood—a multisensory space described as "an oasis of wellbeing," where film industry professionals, beauty industry leaders, and key local partners could nurture not only their skin but also their emotional well-being.

Photo: Natura Bissé "This year, more than ever, we felt a deep responsibility to return to Los Angeles with renewed purpose," said Alejandro Garçon, Natura Bissé's general manager, Americas. "After everything the community had endured, we knew we had to offer more than just luxury; we wanted to provide a sanctuary of wellness. Casa Hollywood became a retreat where guests could escape, recharge, and reconnect with self-care."

Casa Hollywood hosted a series of interactive activities, including master classes on skin recovery after exposure to stress and pollution, plus mindfulness techniques and guided breathing workshops. Guests could also access various branded treatment rooms and the "Natura Bissé Pure Air Bubble," where they could indulge in the exclusive Diamond Acu-energy facial. (The limited-edition treatment is designed to rejuvenate the skin while enhancing overall well-being through a pioneering technique inspired by acupuncture.) "More than just an event, it was our way of bringing a little radiance back to the city we love," said Garçon. Photo: Natura Bissé

This edition of Casa Hollywood also marked a milestone for Natura Bissé: the 25th anniversary of its popular Diamond Collection. The team wanted to create an event that not only honored the age-defying skincare line, but also looked ahead to its future, explained Garçon. "We wanted to curate a space where guests could truly experience the essence of Diamond: powerful, timeless, and deeply innovative," he said. "More than just reminiscing on the past, we used this moment to reaffirm our commitment to continuous innovation and unparalleled craftsmanship."

One of the ways the team did that was through a new gastro-beauty experience called Taste of Beauty, which allowed guests to reconnect with their five senses. "It was a celebration of the artistry behind skincare, reimagined through the lens of haute cuisine," said Garçon.

Designed exclusively for Casa Hollywood, the multisensory journey unfolded across three immersive stations: "Feel," "Create," and "Enjoy." Guests explored the textures and aromas that define the Diamond Collection, witnessing how skincare craftsmanship and culinary mastery share a common thread. The most unforgettable moment for guests, according to Garçon? "Discovering that the cream they had just helped formulate was, in fact, edible, an unexpected, delightful twist that transformed the experience into a revelation of beauty in both skincare and indulgence." Photo: Natura Bissé Photo: Natura Bissé

Natura Bissé also invited a select group of Spanish brands with a presence in Los Angeles to participate in the event. A percentage of the proceeds from the special edition of Casa Hollywood went to local LA-based organizations. Photo: Natura Bissé

Photo: Natura Bissé To Garçon, the success of Casa Hollywood went far beyond the numbers. "We measured the effectiveness of Casa Hollywood through a combination of engagement metrics, including social media reach, press coverage, and guest attendance," he acknowledged. "But what truly mattered were the heartfelt testimonials and messages of appreciation we received. The overwhelmingly positive feedback confirmed that we created something meaningful at a time when it was needed most."

This proves that the most powerful experiential marketing is deeply personal, he adds. "Immersive luxury isn’t about reaching the masses; it’s about crafting intimate, high-touch moments that resonate," Garçon says. "At Natura Bissé, we believe in the Power of Touch, a philosophy that guides not only our skincare treatments but also our brand experiences worldwide. We’ve learned that engaging in multiple senses, touch, scent, taste, and emotion, creates a lasting impact, forging deeper connections with guests."