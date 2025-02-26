Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better.
Connect Spring Marketplace Just Got Better—Win Big at Wynn.

Netflix's Tasty New IRL Experience Is Now Open in Las Vegas

Netflix adds to its roster of IRL fan experiences with Netflix Bites Vegas, a one-year culinary residency at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino that brings the streaming platform's shows and movies to the table.

Anna Dunn
February 26, 2025
Netflix Bites Vegas is a yearlong spinoff of the streaming platform's Netflix Bites LA, which was a 2023 pop-up focused exclusively on Netflix's culinary programming.
Netflix Bites Vegas is a yearlong spinoff of the streaming platform's Netflix Bites LA, which was a 2023 pop-up focused exclusively on Netflix's culinary programming.
Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

LAS VEGASThe Las Vegas Strip is constantly welcoming fresh culinary destinations and novel immersive experiences, and now, Netflix is combining the two with its Netflix Bites Vegas concept at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino. The restaurant, which debuted with a special first look and preview event on Feb. 10, is now open and accepting reservations for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Squid Game guards, aka the Masked Men, greeted (and intimidated) guests of the Netflix Bites Vegas first look and preview dinner on Feb. 10.Squid Game guards, aka the Masked Men, greeted (and intimidated) guests of the Netflix Bites Vegas first look and preview dinner on Feb. 10.Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix is no stranger to bringing its iconic shows to life. The one-year culinary residency is an innovative take on the streaming platform’s Netflix Bites LA, which was a chef-based pop-up experience highlighting its culinary programming in 2023. Netflix Bites Vegas, however, puts a fresh spin on this experience by expanding its focus to all of its hit shows, giving fans of favorites like Stranger Things, Bridgerton, Love Is Blind, and more a tasty way to interact with these programs IRL.

“We were inspired to create Netflix Bites to give our fans a new way to experience their favorite movies and TV shows,” explained Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products at Netflix. “One of the things that we found is that when [they] find a favorite movie or TV show, our fans don't just love it, they want to live it.”

Invited guests, including members of the media and several Netflix personalities, enjoyed a first look of the new restaurant before it officially opened to guests on Feb. 11.Invited guests, including members of the media and several Netflix personalities, enjoyed a first look of the new restaurant before it officially opened to guests on Feb. 11.Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

Centrally located on MGM Grand’s buzzing casino floor, the restaurant stands out with its neon signs and bold red, yellow, and teal color palette, which was inspired by the Netflix brand itself, modern diners, and the city of Las Vegas.

“We selected Las Vegas as the next location for Netflix Bites because there really is no [other] city around the world that knows how to immerse fans in these over-the-top worlds,” said Simon. “As we were thinking about Las Vegas, it became pretty clear that MGM was the best partner for us. They operate top-notch experiences and restaurants all over Vegas, and we knew that they'd be the ideal creative partner to deliver the immersive, fun, original storytelling that we were looking to deliver for fans in food and drink format.”

Louis Russell and Isaac Francis from Too Hot to Handle sampled the Too Hot to Handle bloody mary, which lives up to its name thanks to Absolut habanero-infused vodka and house bloody mary mix and is garnished with cayenne candied bacon, celery, olive, lime, and pepperoncini.Louis Russell and Isaac Francis from Too Hot to Handle sampled the Too Hot to Handle bloody mary, which lives up to its name thanks to Absolut habanero-infused vodka and house bloody mary mix and is garnished with cayenne candied bacon, celery, olive, lime, and pepperoncini.Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix collaborated not only with MGM on the pop-up, but also with several design partners to bring to life the storytelling for which the streaming platform is known. Fabrication was handled by local design build firm CARMA, while Valerie Insardi helmed lighting design. Cheeky murals and illustrations nodding to Netflix shows are an impactful design element throughout the space, with signage (including neon and prints) handled by Las Vegas-based Egads, the “BITES” mural by Greg Ghielmetti, and framed illustrations by Paul Blow at Handsome Frank

Netflix Bites Vegas is a yearlong spinoff of the streaming platform's Netflix Bites LA, which was a 2023 pop-up focused exclusively on Netflix's culinary programming.Netflix Bites Vegas is a yearlong spinoff of the streaming platform's Netflix Bites LA, which was a 2023 pop-up focused exclusively on Netflix's culinary programming.Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

Netflix Bites Vegas’ playful atmosphere amplifies its menu of unique, interactive, and Instagrammable dishes and drinks. Vegas excels at over-the-top presentations, and this menu is no exception. The Grand Line Showboat, inspired by ONE PIECE, is a sushi ship full of spicy tuna rolls; Red Bite, Green Bite nods to Squid Game, featuring fried chicken bites and three dipping sauces of varying spice levels, which are determined by the spin of a wheel; the Bridgerton-inspired Regency Tea is a three-tiered tea service complete with finger sandwiches, scones, and more; and Eleven’s Feast features chicken and waffles as an homage to the Stranger Things character’s favorite foods.

The Red Bite, Green Bite appetizer puts a playful spin on the Red Light, Green Light game in Squid Game. Diners spin the wheel to determine which dipping sauce to dunk their crispy chicken bite into, with each ranging in heat level from mild to extra spicy.The Red Bite, Green Bite appetizer puts a playful spin on the Red Light, Green Light game in Squid Game. Diners spin the wheel to determine which dipping sauce to dunk their crispy chicken bite into, with each ranging in heat level from mild to extra spicy.Photo: Stephanie Gonot

Netflix Bites Vegas is just one of 40 unique attractions built by Netflix, reaching more than 7.5 million customers globally as part of its strategy to interact with fans beyond the screen. The new Vegas culinary experience joins the likes of the highly popular Squid Game: The Experience, which is now open in New York City, Madrid, and Sydney and will soon debut in Seoul, South Korea.

Netflix favorite Bridgerton is also getting in on the IRL action, with new product collaborations at Walmart, Hallmark, and Betty Crocker, as well as its Bridgerton Concert By Candlelight series, which recently expanded to more than 30 new cities, bringing the experience to more than 200 cities around the world. And, on Valentine’s Day, Queen Charlotte herself (played by Golda Rosheuvel) hosted a virtual preview of the upcoming fourth season with the show’s stars and series showrunner Jess Brownell. 

Stranger Things actress Cara Buono stopped by the preview event to sample a few Netflix Bites Vegas specialties, including Eleven's Feast of chicken and waffles, and the cotton candy-topped Mind Flayer cocktail, which infuses Maker's Mark bourbon, lemon juice, blackberries, St. Germain, Giffard Crème de Mûre, and ginger syrup.Stranger Things actress Cara Buono stopped by the preview event to sample a few Netflix Bites Vegas specialties, including Eleven's Feast of chicken and waffles, and the cotton candy-topped Mind Flayer cocktail, which infuses Maker's Mark bourbon, lemon juice, blackberries, St. Germain, Giffard Crème de Mûre, and ginger syrup.Photo: David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

Beyond brand collaborations and immersive and virtual experiences, Netflix shows are moving from the screen to the stage. Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set in Hawkins in 1959, before the TV show's timeline begins. The play first opened in London’s West End, with performances running through April 6, and tickets for the Broadway production at New York’s Marquis Theatre are on sale now, with shows beginning March 28.

Combining all of Netflix’s prowess in the real-world space is Netflix House, set to debut this year. The permanent hot spots will allow fans to interact with their favorite shows through rotating immersive experiences and F&B offerings, with the first locations set to open at shopping destinations King of Prussia in Pennsylvania and Galleria Dallas.

Latest in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
The one-day event welcomed 283 attendees.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Food Porn: Get a Sneaky Peek Inside CookUnity’s Peep Show Experience
Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
33 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From NBC, Nespresso, Whataburger, and More
One vignette featured a retro outdoor setting, replete with lawn chairs and a boom box, inspired by Chicago’s South Side in the 1970s.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Haircare Brand Celebrated Decades of Black Beauty with a Retro-Style Fete
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Look at the Best Brand Moments From NYFW Fall/Winter 2025
Related Stories
Squid Game: The Experience in NYC allows fans to enter the world of the series and participate in the games they’ve seen on screen, including 'Red Light, Green Light' under Young-hee’s watchful eye.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Netflix's Huge Experiential Marketing Campaign for 'Squid Game'
Held in Brazil, Tudum: A Global Fan Event allowed attendees to immerse themselves in Netflix series and movies with interactive activations and meet-and-greets with talent.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: Netflix
Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, said that the Millennium Biltmore Hotel's 'exquisite ballrooms and elaborately designed spaces' provided a 'fitting backdrop for the experience.' The hotel features a hand-painted, 30-foot ceiling, Austrian crystal chandeliers and a hand-carved frieze in the reception area.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Your Presence Is Requested: See Inside This Immersive Ball for Bridgerton Fans
Money Heist: The Experience, JJLA, Netflix
Event Production & Fabrication
Why Netflix Took a Theatrical Approach to Immerse Attendees for Its 'Money Heist' Experience
More in Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Food Porn: Get a Sneaky Peek Inside CookUnity’s Peep Show Experience
The meal delivery platform hosted a one-day pop-up that highlighted the sensual side of dining.
The one-day event welcomed 283 attendees.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
33 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From NBC, Nespresso, Whataburger, and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in February 2025.
Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Haircare Brand Celebrated Decades of Black Beauty with a Retro-Style Fete
Co-hosted by actress Keke Palmer, the event highlighted Creme of Nature's connection to Chicago’s South Side, where the brand was founded in 1976.
One vignette featured a retro outdoor setting, replete with lawn chairs and a boom box, inspired by Chicago’s South Side in the 1970s.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Look at the Best Brand Moments From NYFW Fall/Winter 2025
From chip pants to coffee pop-ups, this month’s New York Fashion Week featured clever partnerships, fun parties, and plenty of inspiring designer shows.
NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Welch’s Zero Bodega That Turned Into a Surprise Speakeasy
The food brand launched its new line of drinks with a play on the beloved NYC corner store, along with an unexpected hidden lounge.
The door to the speakeasy resembled a fridge.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Why Subway Hosted a Fancy Five-Course Meal
The restaurant chain showcased its ingredients in unexpected ways with an immersive dinner experience in NYC.
The event featured a formal dinner setting.
Most Popular
Sports
NBA All-Star Weekend 2025: See How These Brands Engaged Fans On and Off the Court
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get a Look at the Best Brand Moments From NYFW Fall/Winter 2025
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
33 Cool Ideas You May Have Missed From NBC, Nespresso, Whataburger, and More
Event Production & Fabrication
How to Plan an Engaging Gala for 6,500 Guests
Event Design & Decor
17 Stunning (and Unique) Ways Events Have Immersed Guests in Nature
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
This Haircare Brand Celebrated Decades of Black Beauty with a Retro-Style Fete
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
What’s In and What’s Out for Brand Experiences in 2025
Experiential marketing pros share key best practices—and what to leave behind—for designing successful activations this year.
Last year, CBS invited media, influencers, and fans to experience life as Colter Shaw—the protagonist of the series Tracker—with overnight events at scenic AutoCamp locations. Elevated influencer partnerships can help brands build more loyal communities.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Snow Business: Top Brand Activations From the 2025 Sundance Film Festival
This year’s parties, panel discussions, and brand activations honored independent filmmaking at the annual tentpole event.
Festivalgoers were able to relax by a fireplace on an outdoor terrace, complete with a cozy heated yurt.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
26 Cool Event Ideas You May Have Missed From Peacock, MGM Resorts, 'Variety,' and More
Here’s a look at some steal-worthy ideas we spotted in January 2025.
In the North Bed, a 28-foot floral serpent honors the Year of the Snake. Red and gold silk lanterns hang above, while a koi fish fountain spouts water into a tranquil pond.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Is Experiential Retail the Next Big Thing?
See 10 immersive retail moments that leaned into experiential—because the shift from digital to in-person shopping has made engagement one of the most valuable forms of currency.
Tonja Hughes, a UX researcher who collaborated with Meta on this experience to develop strategies to optimize customer journeys, told BizBash the experience was about “educating people while they’re in shopping mode.” It was important to do so at a pop-up like this one because, “unfortunately, people don’t necessarily seek out education when they are looking on social media platforms,” Hughes said. Rather, “they’re just looking for, ‘What can I purchase?’”
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Inside Netflix's Huge Experiential Marketing Campaign for 'Squid Game'
To promote the second season of the widely popular series, the streaming service hosted events around the world.
Squid Game: The Experience in NYC allows fans to enter the world of the series and participate in the games they’ve seen on screen, including 'Red Light, Green Light' under Young-hee’s watchful eye.
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Olivia Rodrigo’s Purple-Filled NYC Subway Takeover
The pop star's new partnership with Sony LinkBuds came to life as a two-day subway takeover with '90s-inspired touchpoints, purple decor, and butterflies.
The 'O Line' was a nod to Rodrigo’s hit “Obsessed' and featured a larger-than-life mosaic installation—as all NYC subway stations do—complete with purple butterflies.
Page 1 of 132
Next Page