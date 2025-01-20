10 Food and Beverage Trends to Keep Top of Mind at Events in 2025

Event catering is in a constant state of innovation. As event planners strive to perfect what they serve at gatherings (and how they serve it), they also incorporate food and beverage trends to create unique culinary experiences that surprise and delight guests, raise the bar for creativity, and promote corporate social responsibility (CSR).

To understand which F&B trends will impact our industry in 2025, BizBash gathered insights from event professionals around the globe. From high-end mocktails to ultra-luxury dining to emphasizing sustainability and dietary restrictions, these 10 trends are set to take the spotlight this year.

1. The rise of elevated mocktails

People’s relationship with alcohol is shifting in 2025. The Ipsos Consumer Tracker found that 40% of Americans plan to drink less this year, highlighting a need for beverage alternatives that cater to the sober curious . Event planners have an opportunity to cater to this need with innovative, alcohol-free cocktails.

“Mocktails are now an expectation, with the demand being for more complex, sophisticated nonalcoholic options,” said Mary Cline, vice president of national sales at Wolfgang Puck Catering. “Beverage companies and mixologists are responding with creative innovations in canned and bottled products, as well as housemade botanical tonics, aromatic brewed teas, tangy fruit-based shrubs, refreshing seltzers, and intriguing zero-proof spirits.”

Amy Aversa, founder of Sweet Basil Catering, shared that her company saw an increase in mocktail requests over the past year—in response, Aversa’s team has created mocktails with seasonal ingredients paired with small bites on the rim. These include a blood orange spritz (a riff on the Aperol spritz) with a prosciutto-wrapped fried bucatini crisp for winter, and a lemon-basil fizz with a Parmesan cannoli filled with basil-whipped ricotta for spring and summer.

2. Embedded zero-waste practices

Research suggests that the event industry is responsible for as much as 10% of carbon emissions annually, prompting event professionals to infuse sustainable business practices throughout the planning process. For catering, this requires finding ways to sustainably source ingredients and develop effective waste management programs.

“Key steps to support this include preordering meals, prioritizing local and seasonal ingredients, collaborating with venues or local organizations for composting, and eliminating single-use plastics,” said Gabriela Neves, president of Factory360. “Additionally, challenge and encourage catering and venue partners to adopt sustainable practices. Incorporate a sustainability rider in project bids to establish clear expectations and standards from the start.”

Photo: Courtesy of Constellation Culinary Group

3. Wellness-focused dining experiences

This year, wellness-centric catering ideas that blend creativity, personalization, and contemporary dining trends could be a hit. One example is a CBD ramen bar curated by Constellation Culinary Group

The interactive experience invites guests to choose CBD-infused broth or traditional herb-roasted chicken broth as their base, and an array of curated toppings to customize their bowls. The company pairs its ramen bowls with Asian-inspired cocktails, including freshly pressed melon drinks, and CBD-infused options including a “Unicorn Tears” spritzer.

4. Family-style dinner setups

After years of pandemic-related restrictions, people are meeting and networking at events in person again. And certain strategies such as family-style catering can help foster the connection and engagement that planners want to achieve.

“This approach brings guests together at communal tables, where dishes are shared and served family style,” said Sara Beth Raab, owner of SB Events. “It seems the pandemic has reignited our desire for connection, and this style of dining—a stark contrast to COVID-era restrictions—reminds us of the joy in sharing a moment of togetherness.”

Tara Reilly, vice president of experiential and partnerships at Vox Media, added that she expects the dinner party trend to continue its momentum from 2024, while also seeing those parties provide “indulgence with more comfort foods and sweets offered in abundance.”

5. Innovative plant-based menus

Event planners expect plant-based food options to remain omnipresent, with an opportunity to innovate the established trend. Claudine Revere , founder of Relish Catering + Hospitality , said her team plans to infuse bold flavors into their plant-based dishes this year.

“In 2025, our team can expect to see a growing emphasis on global flavors and diverse cuisines, particularly within plant-based offerings,” said Revere. “Versatility is key, with dishes designed to be scaled up or down to align seamlessly with an event’s vision and style.”

The company’s offerings include tandoori-roasted eggplant, vegetable cannelloni, and a vegetable carvery station—a colorful vegan spin on the meat carving station.

6. Mindfulness around dietary restrictions

Event professionals are encouraging planners to be more thoughtful and accommodating around guests’ dietary restrictions and ensure they cater (literally) to a wide range of needs.

“[It’s about] understanding that food allergies can make or break a conference experience, and adjusting group meals and individual accommodations accordingly,” said Erika Heald, a B2B content marketing consultant. “It's become much easier to accommodate food allergies without compromising food quality and overall experience. The best event professionals get that.”

Kelly Taws, event specialist and founder of Athena Event Solutions, added that it’s not enough to serve meal alternatives a la carte for attendees who ask. “Menus should suit a wider audience and consider many dietary needs,” said Taws. “Better labeling of food will also allow attendees to make safe choices, or be able to see that they are being catered for.”

7. Ultra-luxury food experiences

Leaning into luxury is also on the table for caterers this year. Nicole Hernandez, national vice president of sales for Constellation Culinary Group, Design Cuisine, Lancer Hospitality Group, and Abigail Kirsch, shared that the key to an ultra-luxury experience—one that an event attendee wouldn’t find anywhere else—is spotlighting unique ingredients through a multisensory dining experience.

“Event planners can create exclusivity and engagement through features like caviar carts, roaming oyster shuckers, or tableside carved tomahawk steaks, while dramatic live-action stations—such as hanging shellfish paella—serve as both visual centerpieces and showcases of premium ingredients,” said Hernandez.

Photo: Unsplash

8. The return of classic cocktails

While inventive, Instagrammable cocktails are in a constant state of reinvention, some event professionals predict a return to form. Crystal Coser , president of catering company Bites & Bashes , said that intricate cocktails with unrecognizable ingredients are on their way out.

“Classic cocktails have reemerged with all their Old Hollywood glamour. Currently, our most popular cocktail station is our martini bar, where guests can choose from a selection of dirty, with a twist, espresso, vesper, and Gibson martinis,” said Coser. “Thoughtful enhancements like including a selection of vermouths, a variety of olives, or even infused olive oils add an interactive touch while keeping it very tasteful and—dare I say it—demure.”

9. An emphasis on coffee

Pantone announced Mocha Mousse as its Color of the Year 2025 (see our event design ideas around it here ), and the industry could see the shade of brown reflected in F&B offerings—particularly through coffee and desserts. Eva Phelan , senior creative producer at agency Heaps + Stacks , said she hopes to see coffee incorporated in out-of-the-box ways.

“With Mocha Mousse being the Pantone Color of the Year, I expect a lot of brands to build on this neutral tone and use coffee and ice cream to bring it to life,” said Phelan.

Photo: Courtesy of Sharpie x Paper Mate

10. Real-time personalization