Beats Without the Buzz: Why Athletic Brewing Teamed Up with Live Nation

The nonalcoholic craft beer manufacturer partnered with the venue operator to offer more options for thirsty music fans.

Michele Laufik
March 20, 2025
Athletic Brewing Company is working with more than 50 distributors in over 30 states to ensure that the brews are available at the concert venues.
Photo: Courtesy of Athletic Brewing Company
Photo: Courtesy of Athletic Brewing Company

The rise in the sober-curious movement and the increased demand for nonalcoholic options at events and social gatherings has been well documented in recent years. (See: BizBash’s many roundups of NA drinks.)  

But despite the growing trend, it still remains somewhat difficult for nondrinkers to easily find options at restaurants, bars, and venues. 

According to a survey cited by The Times, researchers found that many venues are “behind the curve” when it comes to offering nonalcoholic options. The survey of 131 outlets in London and Manchester, which was conducted by nonalcoholic spirit brand Everleaf Drinks and market researcher KAM, found that while 98% of venues had at least one alcohol-free option—such as wine, beer, or spirits—they weren't advertised at the bar or on menus.

And in a 2024 study conducted by Live Nation, 70% of live music fans said that they want more nonalcoholic alternatives at concerts. Enter the latest partnership between Athletic Brewing Company and the venue operator.

Athletic Brewing will be served at more than 100 Live Nation concert venues across the U.S.Photo: Courtesy of Athletic Brewing CompanyA new multiyear deal makes Athletic Brewing the official nonalcoholic beer partner for more than 100 Live Nation concert venues across the U.S., including locations such as Brooklyn Paramount, Shoreline Amphitheatre, and The Gorge Amphitheatre. It also extends to four major music festivals: Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, BottleRock Napa Valley, Festival La Onda, and Two Step Inn.

"Live music creates some of the most unforgettable moments in fans’ lives, and we’re always looking to enhance that experience with brands they love. Fans have made it clear—they want more beverage options at shows," said Maureen Ford, president of national and festival sales for Live Nation.

Athletic Brewing currently holds 19% market share in the NA beer category and achieved over 50% growth in 2024. Overall, experts project that the nonalcoholic beer sector will reach a $40 billion industry valuation by 2032 in the U.S.

"Eighty percent of our customers still drink alcohol, and we’re here to complement their live music experiences as a chaser, pacer, or replacer," said Andrew Katz,  Athletic Brewing Company’s chief marketing officer.

"This partnership allows us to reach tens of millions of highly engaged consumers who are actively seeking moments of enjoyment that may or may not include alcohol. The beauty of the partnership is that live music never stops. Venues and festivals offer a variety of experiences year-round, and this partnership gives us a unique opportunity to introduce Athletic to new audiences every night and reach diverse fan bases across genres and demographics," he added.

Unlike nonalcoholic spirits and mocktails, NA beer has seen huge advancements in brewing techniques, with specialized yeasts and new fermentation methods that mimic the flavors of alcoholic brews. This evolution has allowed brewers to dominate the market.

Last year, Athletic Brewing also announced a partnership with the Arsenal Football Club, making it the club’s first official nonalcoholic beer partner. It will be served at Emirates Stadium during both men’s and women’s matches.

The partnership with Live Nation will offer festivalgoers opportunities to sample the company’s brews, participate in giveaways, snag limited-edition merch, and more, as well as provide bevvies to artists backstage and crews in greenrooms.

The partnership between Live Nation and Athletic Brewing Company includes major music festivals such as Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.Photo: Josh Brasted"The Athletic Brewing partnership is off to a great start, and we're thrilled with the reception we're seeing from fans across our venues and festivals," Ford said when asked whether Live Nation plans to add the NA beer brand to more music fests. "As demand for diverse beverage options continues to grow, we're excited about the possibility of expanding this partnership to bring Athletic Brewing to even more fans and artists at live music moments in the future."

Katz added that the brand is "always exploring opportunities to broaden our reach and bring Athletic to even more music fans. While we can't share specifics at this time, we're looking at future expansions."

