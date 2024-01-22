"Innovation is the life force of the food and beverage industry," says Todd Segneri, executive chef of Culinary Canvas and one of our 2024 Industry Innovators. "New trends, ingredients, methods, presentations, and infusions are the things that keep us going and motivated to continue creating."

Segneri's sentiment was reinforced through our interviews with all 10 of this year's featured innovators, who range from catering chefs and culinary consultants to cake designers and even a gifting expert with a candy shop-inspired twist. After all, "Culinary arts at its finest is the perfect balance of honoring foundational food techniques while adding your own quality, creative flair to it," shares Desmond Robinson, the chef behind D.Arthur's Catering.

This year's diverse range of F&B experts understand the unique ways food can bring people together and enhance live experiences. Click through the profiles below to learn what drew them to the industry, how they define "innovation," their all-time favorite foods, and much more.

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!