Industry Innovators 2024: Todd Segneri

The executive chef of Culinary Canvas finds inspiration in creating innovative combinations of ingredients and plate presentations.

Claire Hoffman
January 22, 2024
Industry Innovators 2024: Todd Segneri
"We help to tell stories through the canvas of food that is both personal and emotionally evocative," says chef Todd Segneri. (Pictured: a creative serving idea from the launch party for Smith & Company, a St. Louis event venue owned and operated by Culinary Canvas.)
Photo: Nichole Park Photography

Chef Todd J. Segneri is the executive chef of Culinary Canvas, a St. Louis-based company that offers full-service catering, bar services, venue management, and event production. 

How he got his start: "I’ve been in the food service industry for 30 years, working in several diverse sectors [including] luxury catering, corporate dining, restaurants, hotels, casinos, university food service, and golf clubs. I graduated from college after my time working as a research assistant at the University of Chicago Hospital for a year, then decided to follow a lifelong passion I had for food and food artistry and enroll in culinary school in Chicago.

I have always enjoyed working on the people side of food, especially with my background in psychology. I enjoy the unique perspective of working in catering, and [working] one-on-one with clients gives me and aids in my understanding and focus on the cognitive details of our human senses, meaning what kind of food experience people will enjoy the most. I find inspiration in creating innovative combinations of ingredients and plate presentations. I’ve been with Culinary Canvas for nearly three years, and have been honing in on that creative flair since."

What sets his company apart: "Culinary Canvas is a full-service creative catering company; we work as caterers, bartenders, and event consultants. Leading with a creative perspective in every aspect of events is what makes us stand out. We curate our clients’ special days from start to finish to ensure that we facilitate an experience for their guests that exceeds all expectations. We help to tell stories through the canvas of food that is both personal and emotionally evocative.

Exploring food through taste, sight, and sound is really important for that journey, to cater to all the senses. Our goal is to lead you to a destination of delicious contentment, serenity, and blissful satisfaction."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation is the life force of the food and beverage industry. New trends, ingredients, methods, presentations, and infusions are the things that keep us going and motivated to continue creating. Innovation is success. Plus, continuing to evolve and learn is how you can always deliver that wow factor to clients."

Memorable moments: "Early in my career, I agreed to make a wedding cake for a young bride. It had several tiers and included a specially decorated groom’s cake. I delivered, set up, cut, and served the cake—and didn’t charge them for the service. I presented it as their wedding gift because of the utter rush you get from getting to show people something that you’ve created and poured your effort into. The look in their eyes was priceless; they were so surprised and satisfied.

It’s the real reward a chef seeks. Moments like that, and the feelings that come with it, are what motivate and inspire me to keep going, to continue to listen, create, and innovate." Industry Innovators 2024: Todd SegneriCulinary Canvas also owns and operates The Noble, a historic event space set in an old bank.Photo: Tammi Camp Photography

His all-time favorite food: "I never met a sandwich that I didn’t love to eat. For me, a sandwich is the perfect food; the versatility is endless. It can be anything your stomach desires, always fun, full of flavor, and it reminds me of cherished past memories."

His biggest hope for the F&B industry: "That the food and beverage industry continues to strive to be better and more innovative, work to overcome the evolving challenges of life, and pass on our knowledge and lessons learned to a prepared and inspired generation to take the torch. And I hope that it blazes hotter and brighter than ever."

