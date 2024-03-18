You're invited to Connect Spring Marketplace.
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees

These event prof powerhouses include bold designers and passionate planners who strive to exceed expectations.

Sarah Kloepple
March 18, 2024
Industry Innovators2024 Article 03

Did you know Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve didn't always have live countdowns outside of NYC? You can thank Gary Solomon Jr. for expanding the iconic, long-running holiday special to other destinations, including the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico. Solomon is one of our 10 Industry Innovators this year for the new class of planners, designers, and producers—and his Rockin' Eve fact is just one of many ways these powerhouse event profs have (and continue to) innovate the industry. Click through the links below to meet the new class—and get inspired by their career journeys, sources of inspiration, most memorable moments, and more.

Claudia Paghunie
Senior Producer, Trademark Events

Cynthia West
Director of Events, Glow Events

Gary Solomon Jr.
Co-founder and President, Solomon Group

Helen Bassett
Senior Vice President, Head of Live & Events, Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal

Jared S. Sampson
Director of Pride Events, JJLA

Jason Williquette
Event Designer, HMR Designs

Katie Pehrson
Senior Planner and Designer, 2 the 9s Events

Roger Whyte
Principal, Stratus Firm

Tina H. Li
Founder and CEO, THL Productions (and In the Clouds Events)

Whitney Butler
Vice President of Planning and Business Development, Platinum XP

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!

For Paghunie, innovation is pivotal. 'I don't think there can be any personal or professional growth without innovation, because everything in life needs constant change and progress,' she says.
Industry Innovators 2024: Claudia Paghunie
Whyte's firm has produced the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's annual Rammy Awards for more than 10 years.
Industry Innovators 2024: Roger Whyte
Solomon revolutionized Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve by introducing countdowns to midnight outside of NYC and, later, the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico (pictured).
Industry Innovators 2024: Gary Solomon Jr.
Last year at Cannes Lion, Bassett worked on Journal House, The Wall Street Journal's activation that hosted networking and conversations around the intersection of media, technology, and culture.
Industry Innovators 2024: Helen Bassett
Industry Innovators2024 Article 02
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Vendors & Suppliers Bringing Big Ideas to Life
Industry Innovators2024 Article 01
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Caterers and F&B Profs Who Are Rewriting the Rules of Gastronomy
For Paghunie, innovation is pivotal. 'I don't think there can be any personal or professional growth without innovation, because everything in life needs constant change and progress,' she says.
Industry Innovators 2024: Claudia Paghunie
Whyte's firm has produced the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's annual Rammy Awards for more than 10 years.
Industry Innovators 2024: Roger Whyte
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Claudia Paghunie
The senior producer for Trademark Events never wants to be complacent or two dimensional.
For Paghunie, innovation is pivotal. 'I don’t think there can be any personal or professional growth without innovation, because everything in life needs constant change and progress,' she says.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Roger Whyte
For the principal of Stratus Firm, innovation is not just about achieving success—it's about leading the charge and shaping the future of the industry.
Whyte's firm has produced the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's annual Rammy Awards for more than 10 years.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Gary Solomon Jr.
For the co-founder and president of Solomon Group, innovation means daring to reshape and evolve traditions.
Solomon revolutionized Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve by introducing countdowns to midnight outside of NYC and, later, the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico (pictured).
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Helen Bassett
For the senior vice president, head of Live & Events, for Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, innovation is about being bold enough to push the boundaries of what's possible.
Last year at Cannes Lion, Bassett worked on Journal House, The Wall Street Journal’s activation that hosted networking and conversations around the intersection of media, technology, and culture.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Jason Williquette
To this event designer, innovation means taking a client's kernel of an idea and creating something more amazing than they envisioned.
Williquette says his design work is rooted in his floral background.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Katie Pehrson
For the senior planner and designer for 2 the 9s Events, innovation begins with everyday inspiration.
'In my personal and professional life, I practice the arts of noticing and seeking joy,' Pehrson says. 'For me, innovation begins with everyday inspiration. It could be a fabulous velvet lounge in a hotel lobby or a wildflower color palette in nature. I utilize those moments, as well as tap into our talented local venue/vendor partners, to translate the vision from idea to reality for our clients’ events.'
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Whitney Butler
The vice president of planning and business development for Platinum XP is always looking to surpass expectations.
In 2023, Whitney Butler and her team at Platinum XP produced the first—and what will be the only—private event held at the new Kansas City airport terminal.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Cynthia West
The director of events for Glow Events incorporates an unwavering dedication to the art of design in her work.
In 2023, West spearheaded the design for this Glow-produced corporate event with a '90s theme.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Jared S. Sampson
The director of Pride events for JJLA has a steadfast dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Fueled by his passion for Pride, Sampson gradually moved up to his current role at JJLA as the director of Pride events last year.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tina H. Li
The founder and CEO of THL Productions takes time to deeply understand what matters most to her clients.
The Unforgettable Gala, hosted by Character Media, is an event that brings together the brightest Asian Pacific Islander stars in Hollywood and now globally to celebrate achievements in the API community.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Vendors & Suppliers Bringing Big Ideas to Life
From florists and fabricators to entertainment, lighting, and gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are enhancing live experiences in unique ways.
Industry Innovators2024 Article 02
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
The president of Treehouse Fabrication & Scenic approaches each project from the standpoint of the consumer.
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
