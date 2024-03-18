Did you know Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve didn't always have live countdowns outside of NYC? You can thank Gary Solomon Jr. for expanding the iconic, long-running holiday special to other destinations, including the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico. Solomon is one of our 10 Industry Innovators this year for the new class of planners, designers, and producers—and his Rockin' Eve fact is just one of many ways these powerhouse event profs have (and continue to) innovate the industry. Click through the links below to meet the new class—and get inspired by their career journeys, sources of inspiration, most memorable moments, and more.

Claudia Paghunie

Senior Producer, Trademark Events

Cynthia West

Director of Events, Glow Events

Gary Solomon Jr.

Co-founder and President, Solomon Group

Helen Bassett

Senior Vice President, Head of Live & Events, Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal

Jared S. Sampson

Director of Pride Events, JJLA

Jason Williquette

Event Designer, HMR Designs

Katie Pehrson

Senior Planner and Designer, 2 the 9s Events

Roger Whyte

Principal, Stratus Firm

Tina H. Li

Founder and CEO, THL Productions (and In the Clouds Events)

Whitney Butler

Vice President of Planning and Business Development, Platinum XP

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!