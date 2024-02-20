In our second Industry Innovators feature of 2024, we're shining a spotlight on 10 vendors and suppliers who are supporting and enhancing live experiences in increasingly unique ways. From jaw-dropping floral designers to engaging entertainers to fabrication experts who bring pie-in-the-sky ideas to life, these vendors and suppliers may have varied skill sets—but they all prioritize creating memorable, emotion-sparking, and engaging moments for attendees.
Click through the profiles below to learn what sets their companies apart, what the concept of "innovation" means to them, their biggest hopes for the event industry, and much more.
Damilola Okuboyejo
Founder & Lead Designer, By Dami Studios
Danielle Flores-Gary & Katie Hartman
Owners, Floral Crush Studio
Elke Sudin
Founder & CEO, Drawing Booth
Halima Adetona
Founder, The Floral Guru
Jacob Towe
Creative Director & CEO, Jacob Co Creative
Jenny Blaschke
Owner & Lead Calligrapher, Olive + Cedar Designs
John Vo
Founder, WHOOPLA
Lita Monteiro
Creative Director, Astarte Creative
Moray Smith
President, Treehouse Fabrication & Scenic
About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.
If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!