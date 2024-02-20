FREE Webinar: 'Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox'
Join us for a FREE webinar, "Build Your 2024 Engagement Toolbox," on March 7!
Register now!

Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Vendors & Suppliers Bringing Big Ideas to Life

From florists and fabricators to entertainment, lighting, and gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are enhancing live experiences in unique ways.

Claire Hoffman
February 20, 2024
Industry Innovators2024 Article 02

In our second Industry Innovators feature of 2024, we're shining a spotlight on 10 vendors and suppliers who are supporting and enhancing live experiences in increasingly unique ways. From jaw-dropping floral designers to engaging entertainers to fabrication experts who bring pie-in-the-sky ideas to life, these vendors and suppliers may have varied skill sets—but they all prioritize creating memorable, emotion-sparking, and engaging moments for attendees. 

Click through the profiles below to learn what sets their companies apart, what the concept of "innovation" means to them, their biggest hopes for the event industry, and much more.

Damilola Okuboyejo
Founder & Lead Designer, By Dami Studios

Danielle Flores-Gary & Katie Hartman
Owners, Floral Crush Studio

Elke Sudin
Founder & CEO, Drawing Booth

Halima Adetona
Founder, The Floral Guru

Jacob Towe
Creative Director & CEO, Jacob Co Creative

Jenny Blaschke
Owner & Lead Calligrapher, Olive + Cedar Designs

John Vo
Founder, WHOOPLA

Lita Monteiro
Creative Director, Astarte Creative

Moray Smith
President, Treehouse Fabrication & Scenic

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
Industry Innovators 2024: Lita Monteiro
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lita Monteiro
'Every client is a new opportunity to partner and help make a lasting impression for their attendees,' says Jenny Blaschke.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Jenny Blaschke
Industry Innovators 2024: John Vo
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: John Vo
Related Stories
Industry Innovators2024 Article 01
Food Trends
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Caterers and F&B Profs Who Are Rewriting the Rules of Gastronomy
Industry Innovators Catering (685 × 475 Px)
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2023: 10 Event Vendors Taking Their Ingenuity to New Heights
Industry Innovators 2022: Vendors & Suppliers
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2022: 13 Standout Event Vendors to Know About
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
The president of Treehouse Fabrication & Scenic approaches each project from the standpoint of the consumer.
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Lita Monteiro
The creative director of Astarte Creative specializes in bespoke entertainment that merges fantasy and authenticity.
Industry Innovators 2024: Lita Monteiro
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Jenny Blaschke
The owner of and lead calligrapher for Olive + Cedar Designs offers a fresh take on event entertainment and giveaways.
'Every client is a new opportunity to partner and help make a lasting impression for their attendees,' says Jenny Blaschke.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: John Vo
The founder of WHOOPLA is on a mission to banish boring swag.
Industry Innovators 2024: John Vo
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Jacob Towe
The creative director and CEO of Jacob Co Creative specializes in fully off-grid wireless lighting design.
Industry Innovators 2024: Jacob Towe
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Halima Adetona
The founder of The Floral Guru aims to stretch the boundaries of what's possible in event design.
Industry Innovators 2024: Halima Adetona
Most Popular
BizBash Sports
Super Bowl LVIII: Event Producers Give Usher's Halftime Show a B+
BizBash Sports
Super Bowl LVIII: How Brands, Athletes, and Other A-Listers Celebrated in Vegas
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside Poppi’s Futuristic Pop-Up Experience
Event Production & Fabrication
Grammys 2024: 40+ Trend-Setting Event Ideas From the Week's Star-Packed Parties
Event Production & Fabrication
This Rum Brand's Launch Event Paid Homage to Harlem Renaissance-Era Salons
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
2024 Sundance Film Festival: See Inside Activations From Disney, Adobe, Chase Sapphire, and More
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Elke Sudin
The founder and CEO of Drawing Booth describes her team as both "visual technicians and entertainers for some very posh events."
Industry Innovators 2024: Elke Sudin
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Danielle Flores-Gary & Katie Hartman
The owners of Floral Crush Studio are all about creativity and collaboration.
'We are always looking to grow and learn, so we welcome opportunities that push us outside of our comfort zone,' says Danielle Flores-Gary.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Damilola Okuboyejo
The founder and lead designer of invitations and stationery company By Dami Studios works to authentically represent her clients on paper.
Industry Innovators 2024: Damilola Okuboyejo
Food Trends
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Caterers and F&B Profs Who Are Rewriting the Rules of Gastronomy
These catering chefs, culinary consultants, and cake designers are helping craft the future of food and beverage.
Industry Innovators2024 Article 01
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Todd Segneri
The executive chef of Culinary Canvas finds inspiration in creating innovative combinations of ingredients and plate presentations.
Industry Innovators 2024: Todd Segneri
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Shannon Binder
The director of events for Chicago's RPM Events, RPM Seafood, and Pizzeria Portofino venues aims to constantly evolve and add value to the F&B industry.
Industry Innovators 2024: Shannon Binder
Page 1 of 41
Next Page