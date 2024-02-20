In our second Industry Innovators feature of 2024, we're shining a spotlight on 10 vendors and suppliers who are supporting and enhancing live experiences in increasingly unique ways. From jaw-dropping floral designers to engaging entertainers to fabrication experts who bring pie-in-the-sky ideas to life, these vendors and suppliers may have varied skill sets—but they all prioritize creating memorable, emotion-sparking, and engaging moments for attendees.

Click through the profiles below to learn what sets their companies apart, what the concept of "innovation" means to them, their biggest hopes for the event industry, and much more.

Damilola Okuboyejo

Founder & Lead Designer, By Dami Studios

Danielle Flores-Gary & Katie Hartman

Owners, Floral Crush Studio

Elke Sudin

Founder & CEO, Drawing Booth

Halima Adetona

Founder, The Floral Guru

Jacob Towe

Creative Director & CEO, Jacob Co Creative

Jenny Blaschke

Owner & Lead Calligrapher, Olive + Cedar Designs

John Vo

Founder, WHOOPLA

Lita Monteiro

Creative Director, Astarte Creative

Moray Smith

President, Treehouse Fabrication & Scenic

About the list: Our Industry Innovators features are compiled by our editorial team using a variety of resources. The idea is to go beyond the biggest names in the biz—though it has plenty of those too—and dig deep into the industry professionals who are using truly innovative thinking to push the boundaries of live experiences.

If someone has previously been named a BizBash Innovator, they are not eligible for the list. Check out our full Industry Innovators Hall of Fame here!