Industry Innovators 2024: Claudia Paghunie

The senior producer for Trademark Events never wants to be complacent or two dimensional.

Sarah Kloepple
March 18, 2024
For Paghunie, innovation is pivotal. 'I don’t think there can be any personal or professional growth without innovation, because everything in life needs constant change and progress,' she says.
For Paghunie, innovation is pivotal. "I don’t think there can be any personal or professional growth without innovation, because everything in life needs constant change and progress," she says.
Photo: Courtesy of Trademark Events

1707515141985 (1)Photo: Courtesy of Trademark EventsClaudia Paghunie is a senior producer for Trademark Events. She's based in San Francisco. 

How she got her start: "I’ve always had two very different interests: event planning and a love of technology. Very early in my career, I dabbled in the events space as a business development lead for Camp Navarro, an overnight festival venue in the Redwoods. I loved it but, always on the hunt for new experiences, I wanted to see if my sales and marketing chops could transfer into the technology industry. I held successful marketing positions at Xamarin, an app development company, where I led company events. Eventually, our company became so successful that we were acquired by Microsoft, where I expanded my role to work as a product marketing manager.

While at Xamarin and Microsoft, I worked closely with our agency partner at the time, Trademark Events. The team’s out-of-the-box thinking and cinematic approach to creating memorable, immersive experiences was unparalleled, and I’m happy to say I jumped off of my tech path to join my creative colleagues at Trademark Events and never looked back.

My background in sales and marketing, my earlier work with event venues, and my experience managing large events for Microsoft give me a unique perspective that helps me quickly understand the needs of Trademark’s technology clients, and create the perfect branding and storytelling elements to exceed their expectations and deliver on critical business metrics."

What innovation means to her: "It’s pivotal. I don’t think there can be any personal or professional growth without innovation, because everything in life needs constant change and progress. I’m interested in this concept of constant growth in every aspect of my life, but particularly in work, my clients need me to focus on innovation—always. Whether it’s knowing the hottest trends, restaurants, or hotels, as event producers we need to be at the forefront of innovation every day.

I think the best way to find inspiration and push the envelope is to simply seek out and absorb information. If you’re curious, you’ll always find new ways to feed your soul. In that regard, innovation can’t just be a cerebral endeavor; it needs to be internalized and be led by what’s in your heart as well. A desire to learn, a craving for new thinking."

What sets her work apart: "I’m a perpetual learner. You’ll never see me be complacent or two dimensional—ever. I'm fueled by the thrill of expansion. I’ve climbed corporate ladders, built my own luxury goods company, fostered children, and relentlessly championed human rights and empowerment for kids who needed advocates in the system. I’ve built educational and training programs from scratch to accelerate colleagues' career paths, and formalized sustainability programs to ensure we elevate our work as an agency. I apply that same curiosity and drive to each of the events I produce, which means my clients get more than an event producer. They get the Claudia effect."

At this Adobe event, three massive artist installations, called HYBYCOZOs, anchored the space and emitted multicolored projected shadows throughout the venue.At this Adobe event, three massive artist installations, called HYBYCOZOs, anchored the space and emitted multicolored projected shadows throughout the venue.Photo: Courtesy of Trademark Events

Memorable moments: "For the Adobe MAX Executive Experience, we created an unforgettable experience in LA’s Hudson Lofts to surprise and delight 350 of the world’s top trendsetters. Three massive artist installations, called HYBYCOZOs, anchored the space and emitted multicolored projected shadows throughout the venue. Two different custom portrait experiences let attendees promote their personal brand: A custom Vanity Fair-like photo studio produced light- and dark-hued duotone photo ops, and an aura-reading photo booth based on the 1970s camera built by Guy Coggins that captures the electromagnetic field (aura) around someone, telling their story through colors."

Her vision for the future of the event industry: "Some people believe that technology hinders human interaction, but I have a totally different perspective. Technology can enhance—not replace—meaningful connection. The next wave of events will integrate technology in new ways to help people connect. I think there will be an amalgamation of the two, enabling event attendees to feel very connected yet also be fully immersed in the tech world. With the rise of interactive technologies like AI and augmented reality, we have an amazing opportunity to help people feel deeply connected while immersing themselves in the world of technology."

Back to the full list

Latest in Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators2024 Article 03
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees
Whyte's firm has produced the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's annual Rammy Awards for more than 10 years.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Roger Whyte
Solomon revolutionized Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve by introducing countdowns to midnight outside of NYC and, later, the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico (pictured).
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Gary Solomon Jr.
Last year at Cannes Lion, Bassett worked on Journal House, The Wall Street Journal’s activation that hosted networking and conversations around the intersection of media, technology, and culture.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Helen Bassett
Related Stories
Whyte's firm has produced the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's annual Rammy Awards for more than 10 years.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Roger Whyte
Solomon revolutionized Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve by introducing countdowns to midnight outside of NYC and, later, the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico (pictured).
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Gary Solomon Jr.
Last year at Cannes Lion, Bassett worked on Journal House, The Wall Street Journal’s activation that hosted networking and conversations around the intersection of media, technology, and culture.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Helen Bassett
Williquette says his design work is rooted in his floral background.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Jason Williquette
More in Brands & Event Pros
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Planners, Designers, & Producers Finding New Ways to Engage and Immerse Attendees
These event prof powerhouses include bold designers and passionate planners who strive to exceed expectations.
Industry Innovators2024 Article 03
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Roger Whyte
For the principal of Stratus Firm, innovation is not just about achieving success—it's about leading the charge and shaping the future of the industry.
Whyte's firm has produced the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington's annual Rammy Awards for more than 10 years.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Gary Solomon Jr.
For the co-founder and president of Solomon Group, innovation means daring to reshape and evolve traditions.
Solomon revolutionized Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve by introducing countdowns to midnight outside of NYC and, later, the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico (pictured).
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Helen Bassett
For the senior vice president, head of Live & Events, for Dow Jones and The Wall Street Journal, innovation is about being bold enough to push the boundaries of what's possible.
Last year at Cannes Lion, Bassett worked on Journal House, The Wall Street Journal’s activation that hosted networking and conversations around the intersection of media, technology, and culture.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Jason Williquette
To this event designer, innovation means taking a client's kernel of an idea and creating something more amazing than they envisioned.
Williquette says his design work is rooted in his floral background.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Katie Pehrson
For the senior planner and designer for 2 the 9s Events, innovation begins with everyday inspiration.
'In my personal and professional life, I practice the arts of noticing and seeking joy,' Pehrson says. 'For me, innovation begins with everyday inspiration. It could be a fabulous velvet lounge in a hotel lobby or a wildflower color palette in nature. I utilize those moments, as well as tap into our talented local venue/vendor partners, to translate the vision from idea to reality for our clients’ events.'
Most Popular
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
See Inside This Picture-Perfect Venue for the ‘Dune: Part Two’ Premiere After-Party
Event Production & Fabrication
Oscars 2024: Peek Inside the Week's Most Star-Studded Events
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Spring Cleaning: This Whimsical BÉIS Pop-Up Created a Car Wash for Your Luggage
Event Production & Fabrication
How Dropbox's Unique Summit Theme Leaned Into the Power of Blank Spaces
Experiential Marketing, Activations & Sponsorships
Get Blown Away by This Clever Product Launch Event From Garnier Fructis
Programming & Entertainment
SXSW 2024 Preview: Catching Up with the Festival's Chief Programming Officer on What’s New and Noteworthy
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Whitney Butler
The vice president of planning and business development for Platinum XP is always looking to surpass expectations.
In 2023, Whitney Butler and her team at Platinum XP produced the first—and what will be the only—private event held at the new Kansas City airport terminal.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Cynthia West
The director of events for Glow Events incorporates an unwavering dedication to the art of design in her work.
In 2023, West spearheaded the design for this Glow-produced corporate event with a '90s theme.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Jared S. Sampson
The director of Pride events for JJLA has a steadfast dedication to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Fueled by his passion for Pride, Sampson gradually moved up to his current role at JJLA as the director of Pride events last year.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Tina H. Li
The founder and CEO of THL Productions takes time to deeply understand what matters most to her clients.
The Unforgettable Gala, hosted by Character Media, is an event that brings together the brightest Asian Pacific Islander stars in Hollywood and now globally to celebrate achievements in the API community.
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: 10 Event Vendors & Suppliers Bringing Big Ideas to Life
From florists and fabricators to entertainment, lighting, and gifting experts, these event vendors and suppliers are enhancing live experiences in unique ways.
Industry Innovators2024 Article 02
Brands & Event Pros
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
The president of Treehouse Fabrication & Scenic approaches each project from the standpoint of the consumer.
Industry Innovators 2024: Moray Smith
Page 1 of 42
Next Page