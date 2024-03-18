Industry Innovators 2024: Roger Whyte

Photo: Courtesy of Stratus Firm Roger Whyte is principal of Stratus Firm. He's based in Washington, D.C.

How he got his start: "My background has always been in events in some way. I started in the event industry during my time at the University of Pittsburgh, where I served as the special events director, orchestrating a wide range of events. From there, I transitioned to a pivotal role in a presidential campaign and then became a member of the advance team at the White House.

The experience I gained in the White House helped to shape my understanding of high-stakes event planning. Following those two roles, I became the director of special events at Washington Performing Arts. All of these experiences motivated me to establish Stratus Firm (formerly RJ Whyte Event Production) in 2010. Each step has contributed to my expertise and passion for creating elevated event experiences."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation, to me, is the cornerstone of progress and excellence in any industry. It's about continually pushing boundaries, embracing change, and embracing fresh perspectives. At Stratus, where integrity is key, we also recognize the need for innovation. During client engagements, we go the extra mile to ensure seamless event experiences that leave guests in awe.

Inspiration comes from various sources, whether it's staying attuned to emerging trends, understanding clients' evolving needs firsthand, or collaborating with industry peers. Ultimately, I believe it's not just about achieving success; it's about leading the charge and shaping the future of our industry. At Stratus, we draw inspiration from the innovative ideas our clients bring to the table, motivating our team to think creatively to bring their visions to life."

What sets his work apart: "What sets our work apart from others is our continuous pursuit of excellence and attention to detail. We prioritize personalized experiences and innovative solutions tailored to each client's unique vision. As a team, we work directly with our clients, ensuring a hands-on approach and fostering open communication throughout the planning process. Our commitment to going above and beyond in terms of expectations and elevating the experience for each event guest distinguishes us in the industry."

Memorable moments: "A memorable event we produced was the CEO Summit of the Americas with our partners at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The event brought together Fortune 500 executives with world leaders from North, Central, and South America. At Stratus, we love a logistical challenge, and this event proved especially difficult with the many layers of security, transportation, timelines, VIP movements, etc.

For example, we had a session break from the plenary session with hundreds of guests moving around the hotel, seven world leaders moving from the signing of a treaty with hundreds of press, President Biden moving to make remarks in our next session, and the vice president leaving the hotel—all at the same time. Our team each managed their aspects perfectly to create an environment where all of these logistical moments happened seamlessly, without any one group noticing the juggling act happening."

His vision for the future of the event industry: "My vision for the future of the event industry is one that embraces technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. I see events becoming more immersive and interactive, utilizing new technology like artificial intelligence to enhance guest experience. Sustainability will be at the forefront, with a focus on reducing waste and carbon footprint. Additionally, inclusivity will drive event design, ensuring that all attendees feel welcome and represented. Ultimately, I envision the event industry evolving to create meaningful experiences while championing environmental and social responsibility."

