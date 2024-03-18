Industry Innovators 2024: Gary Solomon Jr.

Solomon revolutionized Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve by introducing countdowns to midnight outside of NYC and, later, the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico (pictured).

Gary Solomon Jr. is the co-founder and president of Solomon Group. He's also a consulting producer for Dick Clark Productions and a co-chair for Tales of the Cocktail. He's based in New Orleans.

How he got his start: "Emerging from a theater production background, I dove into New Orleans’ event scene to redefine what's possible, particularly challenging legacy practices. My role in orchestrating events like the CBS coverage of Super Bowl XLVII was not merely organizational but a step toward re-imagining the city's cultural landscape post-Katrina.

This effort was about more than just design and planning; it was about connecting national audiences with the local community on a deeper level. By pushing the boundaries of broadcast and events, my journey from theater to large-scale production has not only reshaped local perspectives but also established a national footprint, characterized by a blend of innovative storytelling and iconic design."

What innovation means to him: "Innovation, to me, means daring to reshape and evolve traditions to meet the changing times. It's crucial in this career to stay innovative and forward-thinking, as it allows our team to create events that resonate deeply with diverse audiences. My inspiration comes from looking at established norms and asking how they can be re-imagined to be more inclusive and engaging. A prime example of this approach was revolutionizing Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve by introducing countdowns to midnight outside of NYC and, later, the first-ever Spanish countdown in Puerto Rico, significantly broadening the show's appeal and transforming an American tradition."

What sets his work apart: "My work uniquely combines a deep-rooted understanding of my audience with a commitment to concept-driven design. Every element, from the bold and iconic to the nuanced and detailed, is carefully crafted to support the overarching narrative, ensuring that the production serves the story and its arc.

This approach is not about production for its own sake; it's about creating moments that resonate on multiple levels, both visually and emotionally, anchored in purpose. By knowing my audience—whether it's a live event in the rich cultural backdrop of a local community or a national broadcast reaching diverse homes—we tailor each experience to take them on a meaningful journey. This blend of audience insight, theatrical moments, and a steadfast focus on the narrative ensures that our events are not just experienced but felt, leaving a lasting impact."

Memorable moments: "Our guiding principle has always been to create authentic, iconic, and unforgettable experiences. One of my personal highlights was the broadcast halftime show at Atlanta's Centennial Olympic Park for ESPN during the College Football National Championship. Transforming a multiday music festival into the broadcast venue for Kendrick Lamar's major televised performance, incorporating major elements from his current tour, in freezing conditions, was not just about showcasing technical skills; it was about pushing boundaries and innovating under challenging circumstances. This project exemplifies our commitment to delivering impactful experiences that resonate deeply with audiences, highlighting our ability to adapt and execute with precision, no matter the environment."

His vision for the future of the event industry: "My vision for the future of the event industry centers on deepening our commitment to lifelong learning. Historically, this field has excelled in providing hands-on learning opportunities, readying individuals with vital skills through practical experience, especially for those outside traditional education paths. As we move forward, nurturing a culture of continuous education becomes crucial, particularly in adapting to rapid technological changes.

The industry must prioritize developing environments that encourage both young and established producers to stay current with emerging technologies. This focus on lifelong learning will ensure our talent remains innovative and prepared for future challenges, making the event industry a leader in workforce development and adaptability."

